Review: 9 Custom Kits for Privateers, Race Teams & Cycling Clubs

All of Dirty Rides' apparel is manufactured in the UK which gives them full control over the manufacturing process and materials. They company prides themselves on being able to create single one-off jerseys for customers which is great if you're just looking for a couple of sweet designs for yourself. That being said, there are volume discounts if you order more than just ten of one item.



All you have to do to get started is send Dirty Rides your ideas and a £20 ($25) deposit and they will create your kit. The designer will collect as much information as possible from you before sending through a couple of different options. While the average number of changes is 3-4, the designer I worked with told me they once made 72 changes for a customer. While I wasn't a fan of the loud moto-inspired sample designs that the Dirty Rides designer came back to me with, I was able to explain what I wanted and ended up with exactly the design that I wanted.



As for the sizing, Dirty Rides sent me the female specific cut which has a waist that is tapered in slightly, but it definitely feels like more of a unisex design and there's definitely a more boxy fit. Since the apparel isn't readily available in Canada, there's no way of trying it out before so you're going to want to triple check your measurements at home. That being said, I did receive the right size. The jersey is comfortable and while the colours are slightly darker than the three other jerseys I had made, they are quite close to the sample T-shirt I sent. The pants fit me well despite being a unisex fit and while they were comfortable, they are made with a very thick material and have lots of padding in them so they are best suited to cooler temperatures. — Sarah Moore