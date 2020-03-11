Review: 100% Teratec Knee Guards

100%'s Teratec knee guards are designed for all-mountain and enduro riding and use a simple, soft fabric sleeve with a CE EN 1621-1:2012 Level 1 certified protective pad inside. The pad is sturdy but pliable enough to move with a rider's knee for pedaling comfort.



There's a thicker piece of fabric over the pad to keep the material from ripping too easily in the event of a crash. The sleeve is stretchy - think of it as a knee warmer, without the fleece on the inside, and has a high amount of elasticity in it.

Teratec Knee Guard Details



• Removable pad, washable sleeve

• Knee and upper shin protection

• CE EN 1621-1:2012 Level 1 certified

• Size: S, M, L, XL

• Colors: black, heather grey/black

• Weight: 240g (pair, size M)

• MSRP: $69 USD

• 100percent.com

The pads conform to the shape of the leg and knee for comfortable pedaling. An elastic band with rubber grippers on the top and bottom of the sleeve keep the pads in place.

Performance

The pad itself is removable from the sleeve for easy cleaning. The pad is pliable and will mold to the rider's knee but it is most comfortable once warmed up.

Pros + Very comfortable

+ Excellent low-profile protection

+ Washable sleeve



- Top cuff could be wider and taller

Pinkbike's Take

The Teratec knee guards deliver enough protection for everything short of DH riding with a simple, and best of all, easily washable design. The fit proved to be a little tricky, but many riders will be pleased with the level of comfort the pads offer after the initial break-in period. — Daniel Sapp

The thicker pad insert fits inside its own sleeve inside the pad so that the rider's knee and leg are shrouded in the sleeve material in all locations. There are rubber cuffs/grippers at the top and bottom of the pad to hold it in place and the pad is designed to be ergonomic, mimicking the curvature of the knee while pedaling.The Teratec Knee guard is available in sizes S - XL and in black or heather grey/black, which is the color reviewed here.I've been using the Teratec Knee Guard pads for the last four months and they've proven to be some of the more comfortable pads I've worn. They also offer enough protection that I actually feel that I'm doing some good by wearing them and not just falling victim to the placebo effect. Sliding the pads on is easy and there are no holes or gaps to catch your toes in.Fit wise, I'm a solid medium in almost every pad on the market and these are no exception. However, the fit tolerance on these pads is a lot tighter than some others, and riders who are usually in between sizes will want to size up - I'd highly recommend trying them on before you buy. The elastic/rubber cuffs on the top and bottom do fit very tight, but the pads stay in place well. The sleeve does seem to have a bit of break-in time and it fits better after a few rides. There are times when the top cuff wants to slip down just a touch, but it doesn't slide to the point of the pad not staying in place. IA wider cuff at the top, or possibly an even longer upper portion would likely help alleviate this. My go-to pad is the Specialized Atlas and the sleeve on that pad is a little longer and wider, which eliminates this issue.For protection, the removable insert feels solid and I've had a few off the bikes to validate that it works. It is a lot stiffer and more robust than some other lightweight knee pads and it offers a good amount of coverage on the entire knee, as well as some upper shin coverage.The pads don't seem to get overly hot and muggy, nor do they seem to cause any issues when it's cold out, although the pad itself does take a touch longer to warm up and start moving fluidly with your knee while pedaling. The fact that the pads easily pull out of the sleeve so that the sleeve can be washed is a huge bonus, especially for a kneepad that is designed to be ridden on longer rides. Things can get funky quickly, and a quick toss in the wash with the rest of the riding gear makes it a simple process to clean things up.For a pad made to pedal all day, the pads do a good job of providing a lot of protection while still maintaining an acceptable level of comfort. They don't fit me quite as well as the Specialized Atlas pads, but they do offer a lot more protection and they're easier to get on and off since the sleeve doesn't have a gap in it.