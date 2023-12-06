Review: 11 of the Best Women's Riding Pants Ridden & Rated

Curious Creatures Sun Dog Pant

Curious Creatures is the newest company to take a stab at the ever-evolving mountain bike apparel market. Their modus operandi appears to be creating riding apparel that looks and feels like clothes while keeping things a bit off-kilter.



If you are into the creature look, the Sun Dog Pant is a light-weight, warmer weather riding pant that features an elastic knit waistband (with a drawstring for a secure fit, just like your high school sweats), two zippered thigh pockets, back pockets with flaps and snaps, overlapping snap button cuffs at the ankles, a 29 1/2" inseam, and a 4-way stretch soft polyester Bluesign approved fabric with PFC-free DWR finish. The pants come in a 0 - 14 size range for a wide audience with a roomier fit and elastic waist for a variety of body shapes.



• Closure type: elastic waist with pull string• Colors: buckthorn brown, nightshade• Sizes: 0 - 14• Inseam: 29 1/2"• Fabric: Main: 100% polyester• Made in China/designed in Montana• MSRP: $180 USD

Ankle closure makes pulling knee guards up midride easyElastic waist and wide sizing range Cons - Expensive

ExpensiveRear pockets aren't that useful

We tested the pant in size 8 which was a solid and comfortable fit on our normally size 6 frames (note: they run small so size up). The pants feel light and stretchy and the mid-rise elastic waist makes for a comfortably snug fit around the midsection. One small frustration was that the drawstring seems a little useless given the size range and the waistband design. It didn't help that I ended up having to go on a fishing expedition to retrieve one end after losing it inside the waist while washing them. I was (finally!) able to re-route it to daylight, and promptly tied some knots on the ends to prevent a repeat. But some small tabs, or some other waist security design would do wonders to avoid the frustration of digging for lost drawl strings.The ankle cuffs veer from the normal elastic style and offer an adjustable cuff via two snap buttons for different opening widths. Stylistically I did not love the look, but functionally this design allowed for pulling knee guards up after a climb and/or pulling the pants on over shoes—an option not available with many of the other pants reviewed here. It does leave a little gap for mud or water to splash into, but Curious Creatures says this design is intentional to allow more air into the pant to cool the legs, so there is that. Function over fashion, I guess.The pants have two well placed, zippered pockets located on the front of the thighs which easily accommodate a phone or a pack of gummy bears—my current test ride snack of choice. Then there are two additional pockets on the butt with snap closures that I did not find particularly useful. Overall I liked the design and fabric of these pants and the DWR coating made them a good pick, even for cooler, damp days. I think Curious Creatures has done an excellent job of designing a competitively stylish riding pant with a focus on comfort, quality and function.