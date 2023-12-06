Review: 11 of the Best Women's Riding Pants Ridden & Rated

Dec 6, 2023
by Nikki Rohan  
photo

With colder weather blowing in to many parts in the Northern Hemisphere as fall comes to a close, it's time to pack away the riding shorts and tank tops and pull out the ever-expanding supply of pants. Since my previous review of pants in 2020, pretty much every company in the biking apparel market has released a riding pant, or "trouser" as some say. With that in mind, I have put together a compilation of 11 worthy options, including first impressions after hitting the trails. Note this is short-term testing with a focus on fit, comfort, style, initial durability, and function. Additionally, not every pant touched on here is cold weather or foul weather specific; rather these run the gamut from fair to foul weather. I also had a couple extra local testers (of different shapes and sizes) on hand to ensure each pair got ample ride time.

Some questions to ask yourself before you dive into the details. What matters most to you when buying riding apparel: Cost? Quality? Fit? Fashion? Fabric? How about brand loyalty? Company environmental policies? All things to ponder before you decide which riding pant you want invest in.

Model in photos has 28 inch waist, 34 inch hips, 32" inseam.


Review Contents

Shredly
Curious Creatures
Specialized Gravity Pants
DHaRCO Gravity Pants
7Mesh
Velocio
Fox
TLD
Dakine
100 Percent
Pearl Izumi
Top Picks


Shredly All Time Pants
Shredly
Shredly

Founded in 2012, Shredly is a female owned and operated company focused on developing stylish and functional mountain bike apparel. Designed by women, for women.

The All Time - Zipper Snap Mid-Rise Pant is a solid mix of comfort and performance, featuring a elastic waist with a zipper and snap closure waistband, ankle zippers, stylish moto-inspired pintuck detailing, and a durable 4-way stretch fabric with a DWR coating (100% REPREVE polyester/spandex). The pants come in a wide size range of US 00 to US 24 and three solid color options.

Shredly All Time Pant

• Closure type: Elastic waist with zipper and snap closure
• Colors: Pine, Mara, Noir
• 100% REPREVE recycled polyester / spandex
• Sizes: 00 - 24
• Inseam: 28" on size 6
• Made in China
• MSRP: $148 USD
shredly.com/

We tested the Shredly All Time Pant in a size 6 which was a perfect fit—it was neither too boxy, nor too tight. The elastic waist with two button closure and zipper fly equates to a very secure, yet comfortable waistband that goes well with the soft stretchy yoga-pant fabric feel.

The pants come with two deep side pockets at the waist lined with mesh, and two lined and zipped lateral side pockets that easily fit a phone or bar. Knee guards readily fit under the pants and the All Time's were one of two pants tested that offered any ankle cuff adjustment (a zipper) which made pulling up or easily adjusting knee guards mid-ride possible (I usually start a ride with my knee guards pulled down, then pull them up after the first big climb). Most other pants tested required a trailside striptease to access knee guards. Some of us may like being a trailside attraction—depending on the chamois or underwear you are sporting—but my 16-year old would rather suffer through a climb with sweaty knees than risk any viewing of his underwear.

The pants were mid-weight, breathed well, but are probably not ideal for warm weather riding. I think that in any temperature above 60-degrees F and you would probably feel a bit too swampy "down there" for comfort. The pants do have a PFAS/PFC-Free DWR coating for foul-ish weather, along with a quick-drying fabric, and we had zero issues with getting overly sweaty in cooler riding temps.

For a little more style and comfort, Shredly offers the Limitless pants: they're very similar to the All time, but have the benefit a full, high-rise elastic stretch waistband for a body hugging/body loving fit, and stylish patterns for those who like a bit more pizazz than the boring, old school solid color options.
.

Shredly
Shredly


Pros
+ Ankle cuff zipper allows for knee guard access
+ Flattering waistband/ sleek look and style
+ Good for cooler riding days
Cons
- Front hand pockets felt undersized
- Pleat/moto-inspired pintuck accents felt slightly dated




Curious Creatures Sun Dog Pant
Curious Creatures
Curious Creatures

Curious Creatures is the newest company to take a stab at the ever-evolving mountain bike apparel market. Their modus operandi appears to be creating riding apparel that looks and feels like clothes while keeping things a bit off-kilter.

If you are into the creature look, the Sun Dog Pant is a light-weight, warmer weather riding pant that features an elastic knit waistband (with a drawstring for a secure fit, just like your high school sweats), two zippered thigh pockets, back pockets with flaps and snaps, overlapping snap button cuffs at the ankles, a 29 1/2" inseam, and a 4-way stretch soft polyester Bluesign approved fabric with PFC-free DWR finish. The pants come in a 0 - 14 size range for a wide audience with a roomier fit and elastic waist for a variety of body shapes.

Curious Creatures Sun Dog Pant
• Closure type: elastic waist with pull string
• Colors: buckthorn brown, nightshade
• Sizes: 0 - 14
• Inseam: 29 1/2"
• Fabric: Main: 100% polyester
• Made in China/designed in Montana
• MSRP: $180 USD
wearecuriouscreatures.com

We tested the pant in size 8 which was a solid and comfortable fit on our normally size 6 frames (note: they run small so size up). The pants feel light and stretchy and the mid-rise elastic waist makes for a comfortably snug fit around the midsection. One small frustration was that the drawstring seems a little useless given the size range and the waistband design. It didn't help that I ended up having to go on a fishing expedition to retrieve one end after losing it inside the waist while washing them. I was (finally!) able to re-route it to daylight, and promptly tied some knots on the ends to prevent a repeat. But some small tabs, or some other waist security design would do wonders to avoid the frustration of digging for lost drawl strings.

The ankle cuffs veer from the normal elastic style and offer an adjustable cuff via two snap buttons for different opening widths. Stylistically I did not love the look, but functionally this design allowed for pulling knee guards up after a climb and/or pulling the pants on over shoes—an option not available with many of the other pants reviewed here. It does leave a little gap for mud or water to splash into, but Curious Creatures says this design is intentional to allow more air into the pant to cool the legs, so there is that. Function over fashion, I guess.

The pants have two well placed, zippered pockets located on the front of the thighs which easily accommodate a phone or a pack of gummy bears—my current test ride snack of choice. Then there are two additional pockets on the butt with snap closures that I did not find particularly useful. Overall I liked the design and fabric of these pants and the DWR coating made them a good pick, even for cooler, damp days. I think Curious Creatures has done an excellent job of designing a competitively stylish riding pant with a focus on comfort, quality and function.

Curious Creatures
Curious Creatures

Pros
+ Ankle closure makes pulling knee guards up midride easy
+ Elastic waist and wide sizing range
Cons
- Expensive
- Rear pockets aren't that useful




Specialized Trail Pants

specialized
Specialized

The Trail Pants are the go-to riding pant from Specialized. Note: while Specialized makes women's-specific riding pants, we opted to test this unisex pant to see how the fit compared to their women's clothing cut. The Trail Pants feature three zippered pockets, laser perforated venting, a plastic moto-style buckle waist adjustment system, tapered legs, and a 90% nylon, 10% elastane fabric with UV50+ protection.

The pants come in a sizing range of men's US 24 - 44. We tested the pants in size 30 which was a pretty on the money fit: still roomy enough for knee pads, chamois, and long underwear if desired, but not so baggy as to be prone to flapping or sizing down...not Goldilocks "just right", but not far off.

Specialized Trail Pants

• Closure type: plastic ratchet strap
• Colors: black, charcoal
• Sizes: 24 - 44
• Inseam: 28”
• Fabric: Main: 90% nylon, 10% elastane
• Made in Vietnam
• MSRP: $135 USD
specialized.com
The overall fit and length on these pants was good on myself and my shorter (5'3") tester, falling just to mid-ankle. The tapered leg design did make the ankle cuff feel rather tight, which in turn does make it hard to pull the pants on over one's feet if you happen to have Hobbit feet; but there is a just enough stretch to the fabric thanks to the 10% elastane blend to make on/off relatively simple.

The thigh pocket was well designed, easily holding a phone but offering a snug enough fit to keep it from bouncing annoyingly on the trail. The waist ratchet system seems overkill as compared to some of the other designs out there; but it does get the job done as far as allowing one to tighten up the waist as needed without popping open. Nor is it as prone to wearing out the way Velcro does.

We tested the pants in cool, dry conditions. The fabric, while a bit thicker than some of the options, breathed well and felt durable enough to withstand a party in the blackberry bushes or a crash or three (Specialized uses a VaporRize fabric for their ultra-breathable apparel). While the unisex pants fit me and my slew of testers, I would love to hear feedback from curvy women on how this sizing would fit their bodies or whether a women's-specific riding pant just offers a more tailored fit for those with a Sir Mixalot butt or speed skating quads. Overall, Specialized did a great job designing these pants with the basic features and then some. At a sale price of $80.99, they are a very reasonable selection for cooler, shoulder-season riding temps (unless you have Sasquatch feet).

Specialized
Specialized

Pros
+ Breathable durable fabric
+ Unisex design with competitive price

Cons
- Small and tight ankle cuff makes it hard to pull over big feet
- No DWR coating



DHaRCO Gravity Pants

DhArco
DhArco

This Australian surf lifestyle inspired mountain bike clothing company believes that technical apparel starts with good, eco-friendly fabrics, and should be designed for both performance and style, with a great fit and “common sense” technical features instead of marketing buzzwords and gimmicks.

The Gravity Pants were originally created for the Commencal Muc-Off team to race in the Val Di Sole World Cup but have since morphed into your flashy get-it-done trail pant. The pants feature a 4-way stretch Bluesign certified fabric (nylon and spandex blend) with water-resistant finish, articulated cut, room for knee pads, three zippered pockets, and velcro waist adjustors.

DHaRCO Gravity Pants

• Closure type: elastic/ Velcro
• Colors: deep orchard (tested), 8 additional designs
• Sizes: XS - XL
• Inseam: 29”
• Fabric: Main: 95% nylon / 5% spandex
• Made in China
• MSRP: $156 USD
dharco.com
We tested the Gravity Pants in a size medium. The pants run slim and on the smaller size so consider sizing up if you are on the upper end of a particular size. The Gravity Pants have a rigid waist band with Velcro waist adjusters, a two button closure and zipper fly. The waist adjustors are good for small adjustments at the waist but Velcro does have the potential to wear out over time. The length on these pants was a little shorter than others we tested; it'd be nice to see an inch added next season or options for leggier riders. The overall cut was slightly less tapered than some of the other pants tested here, although the cuff did taper nicely at the ankle to give it a pleasantly clean and simple look.

The pants have one posterior pocket for a bike park pass or ID with lateral pull and rubber zipper pull. The other pockets are both on the front: one is a lateral thigh pocket angled slightly for ease of access that easily fits a phone while the other is a larger, vertical hand pocket. Both are secured with magnetized zipper pulls, which stay put quite nicely. The pant material was breathable while still providing protection from sun and weather with a light and crisp feel.

The pants are competitively priced and come in fun colors and designs for those who like to be a little flashy or who think they can keep up with the likes of Amaury Pierron or Pompon.

Dharco
DHarco

Pros
+ Big style points for the colors and flattering fit
+ Fabric felt durable with good water resistance

Cons
Inseam felt slightly too short



7Mesh Flightpath Pant

7Mesh
7Mesh

Directly from 7Mesh, the Flighpath is a bike pant "built to resist the wear and tear of the most challenging trail days, constructed with added abrasion resistance, ready to take the hits and keep on rolling, even in the summer heat". The pants feature hand pockets, two zippered side pockets with mesh sleeves, hook and ladder waist adjuster, zippered fly with snap closure, Cordura yarn for added durability, DWR finish and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified fabric.

The Flightpath offers a tailored feeling fit, are stretchy and slim, but are designed to readily accommodate knee guards.

7Mesh Flightpath Pant

• Closure type: hook and ladder waist adjustor
• Colors: black, bottle blue
• Sizes: XS - XXL
• Inseam: 31” (medium)
• Fabric: Main: 86% Nylon, 14% elastane
• Weight: 256 grams
• Made in ??
• MSRP: $200 USD
7mesh.com
The fit on the medium Flightpath pant was great: roomy enough to fit a layer under but definitely not pajama pants. Length was also great, with a tapered leg design that keeps the pants softly anchored at ankle level. The ankle cuffs were a little tight but not annoyingly so (and as a note: in general we'd like to see more adjustability in the cuffs of all the pants we tested). And yes, the pants worked well with knee pads--the design was articulated in all the right places to make that a non-issue. The waist fit was comfy, yet still adjustable. We had initial concerns about the slider buckle system but it worked flawlessly to offer a secure fit with zero wardrobe malfunctions.

The fabric was light and moved well but seemed plenty abrasions resistant (no really hard falls, but I did snag them HARD on my pedal and it didn't even leave a mark). The fabric beaded water properly and breathed well on longer climbs. Actually, breathability of the fabric was exceptional; I particularly loved that they didn't cling to my legs when wet. 7Mesh has continued to improve on their designs and products and I have been a big fan since day one. That being said, the price point puts these pants out of reach of a large swath of the mountain biking community—they are definitely an investment! But we all know that quality products tend to come with a higher price tag.

7Mesh
7Mesh

Pros
+ Cordura fabric holds up well
+ Hook and ladder adjustable waist is a solid design

Cons
- Expensive
- Narrow non-adjustable ankle cuff



Velocio Trail Access Pant

Velocio
Velocio

The Trail Access Pant is Velocio's first step into the mountain biking riding pant category. It is a high-performing, lightweight and durable riding pant for year-round, full-length protection. They feature a 30.5" adjustable inseam, two stretch-woven Cordura fabric, belt loops with a stretch belt, PFC DWR coating, laser cut and bonded zip pockets, and tapered leg and ankle for unrestricted fit.

The dual stretch-woven Cordura fabric is milled in Italy and is a crafted double weave fabric that has a ripstop weave in high wear areas (the seat, knee and lower leg). Velocio also is one of the companies offering a "renewed" program where they revive, repurpose or recondition apparel to extend the product life by fixing tears, wear and minor cosmetic defects and then resold at a discount.

Velocio Trail Access Pant

• Closure type: zipper and slide button with belt loop and stretch belt
• Colors: black, dark olive
• Sizes: XXS - 2XL
• Inseam: 30.5” (adjusts 1/2" up or down per size)
• Made in Lithuania
• MSRP: $199 USD
velocio.cc
The size medium was a comfortable fit and as the only pant that had belt loops and a belt, the system worked nicely for tailoring individual fit at the waist. The belt offered a nice aesthetic and the color contrast was flattering. The length of the pants was excellent and Velocio was the only company in the review that offered an adjustable (1/2") inseam through their cuff design.

The pants had functional pockets that easily fit a phone or wallet. The cut worked well to fit a variety of knee guards, although there was no access once riding. The fabric was light yet durable, water resistant, had excellent breathability and was comfortable on longer pedals. Velocio has put some thought into some of the smaller details of these pants—I particularly liked the front slide button: initially it's a bit tricky, but it is far superior to a snap once you figure it out. The colors and design accents of the pants make it an attractive option and although on the pricey side, the company does its best to source sustainable fabrics (recycled polyester), and has the aforementioned renewed program where they repair and resell damaged or returned items at a discount.


Velocio
Velocio

Pros
+ Flattering design
+ Only pant with adjustable inseam
+ Company ethics on manufacturing and renewal program are positives

Cons
- One the expensive side



Fox Ranger Pants

Fox
Fox



The Fox Ranger Pants are a budget-minded offering that offer a performance-focused fit with an ultra-light construction. The pants feature a slim silhouette design, tapered lower leg, adjustable waist cinch with snap closure, two zippered hand pockets and a technical stretch fabric (97% polyamide nylon, 3% elastane). They're available in size XS - XXL (a US 0 to 16 range) with an inseam of 29-31" per their size guide.

Fox Ranger Lunar Pants

• Closure type: snap closure with adjustable waist cinch
• Colors: adobe
• Sizes: XS - XL
• Inseam: 29-31”
• Fabric: Main: 97% polyamide nylon, 3% elastane
• Made in Vietnam
• MSRP: $129.95 USD
foxracing.com

The size medium Ranger pant was on par with the other size medium pants in this review (TLD and Dakine). The fit was a bit loose and baggy on some of the women testing, but a comfortably roomy fit on postpartum me. The single-sided waist cinch is good for small amounts of adjustments but not as effective as the moto ratchet or hook and ladder systems found elsewhere. The inseam on the mediums was 30" and was just barely long enough to hit at the ankle. The pants tapered down to a narrow cuff with a small piece of elastic at the back for easy on/off. The pants felt stretchy and durable but lightweight. Consequently I felt that they were better suited for temperatures above 40° F. As far as we could tell there's no DWR coating, so testing was also limited to fair weather riding days.

Like the TLD pants reviewed below, these felt like an entry level, minimally featured pant that was one step above a no name knock-off. The zippers were super tiny, the fly seemed short, the fabric felt a bit cheap, and we were even told the color looked like an "old man tan" on the trail. I have never really loved the Ranger line from Fox but for a sale price of $67 USD, these are a deal for riders on a budget. Yes, it lacks bells and whistles, but the price point reflects that. However, if you want something higher quality from Fox that has more features and are willing to pony up accordingly, I suggest you check out the Defend line.


Fox
Fox

Pros
+ Affordable

Cons
- Pocket zippers are tiny and hard to grasp
- No frills entry level riding pant



Troy Lee Designs Lilium Pant

TLD
TLD



The Troy Lee Designs Lilium Pant is a women specific, performance oriented riding pant for budget minded shredders. The pants feature an "Ergo Endurance fit", Blue Sign certified 4-way stretch woven fabric with UPF 30+, Velcro waist adjustors, laser-cut perforations, and three zippered pockets. On sale, the pants are listed at $97.49 and come in three attractive solid color options. The Ergo Endurance fit is essentially just "ergonomical", or designed to fit close to the body and move with the body without hindrance.

TLD Lilium Pant

• Closure type: front snap button with Velcro adjusters
• Colors: black, copper, orchid
• Sizes: XS - XL
• Inseam: 31”
• Fabric: Main: 89% Nylon, 11% Spandex
• Made in China
• MSRP: $130 USD
stroyleedesigns.com

We tested the Lilium's in a size medium (knowing I typically fall between a small and medium in TLD apparel). The medium's were a bit loose on some of my smaller testers, but fit me spot on with the Velcro waist adjusters allowing for a bit of extra fine tuning. The length was good and overall the pants had a more relaxed fit than many of the other options.

There is limited information on the TLD website about what fabric these pants are made from, but we contacted them and they confirmed the pants are a Bluesign certified (industry standard for sustainable textiles) 89% nylon and 11% spandex with a DWR coating. The material also provides sun protection (UPF 30+). The pants are lightweight, breathable and probably best suited for warmer and drier riding conditions. The laser perforations behind the knee offer a welcome bit of airflow for climbs, especially considering the cuffs are a bit tight (so no pulling up to put on knee guards mid ride). Pockets are a nice size—I was able to easily stash my phone or a bar—but the zippers felt a little janky and were difficult to open and close while riding. All in all I think these are a good entry level riding pant for someone who isn't looking for cold weather protection or high end features.

TLD
TLD

Pros
+ Affordable entry level riding pant
+ All the necessary pockets

Cons
- Zippers feel cheap and janky



Dakine Thrillium Pant

Dakine
Dakine



Dakine's Thrillium pants are designed to withstand aggressive descents while doubling as a foul-weather and travel necessity. The pants feature a looser style gravity fit, a built in webbing belt with a cam-style quick release waist buckle, articulated stretch panels, two zippered hand pockets, and one zippered thigh pocket. These are one of the heavier options in this review and the Dakine website indicates they are designed for bike park laps, trail work, and cooler riding temperatures.

Dakine Thrillium Pant

• Closure type: webbing belt with quick release waist buckle
• Colors: black
• Sizes: XS - XL
• Inseam: 30"
• Fabric: Main: 96% nylon, 4% spandex
• Made in Cambodia
• MSRP: $170 USD
dakine.com
We tested the Thrillium pants in size medium which offered a comfortable loose fit and feel—ideal for my postpartum body (note: don't send apparel requests in the first 6 months postpartum without factoring in body dimension changes). While we appreciated the "comfortable pair of shoes" fit, we easily could have sized down to a small, thanks to my shrinking waistline. For those on the cusp of a size 6, you may want to find a LBS that stocks Dakine to dial in sizing. Luckily the pants have both a standard button and zip entry along with a clasp secured waist belt to fine tune a secure fit. Length was good, and the updated version of this pant now includes zippered ankle cuffs so you can easily put knee guards on mid ride.

For a gravity oriented pant—they definitely felt heavy and a bit bulky—the Thrillium Pant still breathed well while climbing. The men's version has added ventilation panels, which (disappointingly) these did not have. It is also worth noting that Dakine does not indicate on the website whether or not the pants have a DWR coating, so we avoided testing in any wet weather. The loose fitting design and stretch panels made it easy to utilize a wide variety of knee guards without compromising performance. Of course the most important feature is in fact that the zippered thigh pocket easily holds a cell phone for quick and easy selfie access while on the trails or riding the lift with friends for another lap.

Bottom line, the Dakine Thrillium pant is a durable riding pant that is best suited for downhill adventures in cooler climates. The stretch, combined with the loose fit, also meant these are one of the more comfortable pairs of pants tested.

Dakine
Dakine

Pros
+ Stretchy, loose fit
+ Durable

Cons
- Baggier fit
- Heaviest pair of pants



100% Airmatic Pants

100
100


The Airmatic Pants from 100% are meant to provide all day comfort by offering an optimized balance of fit and function for your mountain bike adventures. The pants feature a mountaineering-inspired adjustable hook style closure, tapered leg with an articulated knee design, a grippy silicone print on inner waistband, three zippered pockets, and a 4-way stretch fabric with DWR coating.

100% Airmatic Pants

• Closure type: adjustable hook closure
• Colors: black, charcoal
• Sizes: S - XL
• Inseam: 30”
• Fabric: Main: 70% polyamide, 16% elastane, 14% polyester
• MSRP: $119 USD
100percent.com

We tested the pant in a medium and they were fairly true to size, although somewhat loose and baggy on some of the more slightly built testers, but nicely fitted through the butt and hips for those with a bigger booty. The pants have a mid-rise waist with an adjustable hook closure system that is both durable and works well for tightening. The length was good on my 5'8" testers. They're lightly tapered at the ankle—not super tight like some of the other pants in this round up, but too tight to pull up for knee guard adjustments. Despite that taper, there was still plenty of room under the pants to fit a nice variety of knee guards .

The Airmatic Pants had one zippered pocket on the right side that easily fit a phone, and two on the left hip that were a little less accessible, mostly due to the fitted design on the fuller-figured testers. Overall the pants are comfortable and the fabric had decent breathability. These were tested on mild weather days with some light precipitation, but we lucked out with no monsoon rain storms or unseasonable heat waves.

They easily repelled the light drizzle and breathed well, but I can't vouch for their performance in more extreme weather or genuinely hot days with heavy pedaling. But at a MSRP of $119 USD, these are a reasonably affordable pant with the basic features executed nicely, and with a comfortable, functional design. Based on our testing, I'd say they're a good option for fuller figured riders looking for a more loosely fitted pant, yet one that offers a waist fit that is still true to size.

100

100

Pros
+ Length is good for long inseams
+ Loose design is good for curves


Cons
- Adjustable cuff for getting knee guards on would be a nice addition
- Limited information on Aircraft's site about these pants (inseam, fabric, technical details)



Pearl Izumi Summit Pant

Pearl Izumi
Pearl Izumi


The Summit Pant is a summer-weight riding pant with a premium on pedal performance and design features to protect you from the elements (and trail flora). The pants feature an adjustable waist closure, two zippered side pockets, perforated ventilation panels, 31" inseam, and are crafted from a 86% recycled polyester, 14% spandex fabric with PFC-free DWR coating.

Pearl Izumi states on their website that all of their products carry a lifetime warranty, and include free in-house repairs.

Pearl Izumi Summit Pant

• Closure type: adjustable hook closure
• Colors: phantom, nightshade trail, clay
• Sizes: 2 - 14
• Inseam: 31”
• Fabric: Main: 86% recycled polyester, 14% spandex
• Made in Vietnam
• MSRP: $145 USD
pearlizumi.com

We tested both a size 6 and a size 8 for this review. The women's sizing on the summit pant tend to run on the smaller and more fitted side, so the size 8 fit my usual size 6 frame best and I utilized the waist system to tighten up as needed. The closure is structured like a belt and pulls evenly across the waist with a handy loop to hold any excess belt length. The inseam length was on the longer side compared to all the other riding pants in this round up, so probably one of the better options for taller riders. The cut was flattering, offering a more fitted look while still being loose enough that the articulated knees readily accommodated trail/enduro pad use.

The ankle openings on the Summit Pant are not wide enough to pull over shoes or stretchy enough to pull up to put knee pads on after a climb, but they do have a bit of elastic to them for easy on/off. There are two zippered side pockets on each thigh that align with the seam of the pants—perfect for stowing a phone and offering easy access while pedaling, but a little difficult to rezip. Despite the summer pant designation, the Summit Pant kept me warm (but not too hot) and dry when riding in colder or drizzly weather, despite their light weight and the perforated panels for ventilation. Based on that, I feel the Summit pants are a good pick for a drizzly shoulder season riding, but probably not ideal for sub-40 degree F temps. All in all, Pearl Izumi has done a good job designing these riding pants and myself and my testers were in agreement that they one of the top picks for a reasonable price!

Pearl Izumi
Pearl Izumi

Pros
+ Length is good for long inseams
+ Flattering cut
+ Articulated knees allows for light knee pads

Cons
- Zippers remain flush against seam which makes it difficult to open on the fly
- Waist could benefit from some stretch to fit different shapes



TOP PICKS

Warm weather:Pearl Izumi Summit Pant. Pearl has done an excellent job of designing a lightweight riding pant with a super breathable fabric, added ventilation and an aesthetically pleasing fitted look. Other than sizing up for a better fit, these pants have found a permanent place in my riding wardrobe.

Comfort: Shredly All Time Pants. The Shredly slightly edged out the Curious Creatures as the most comfortable riding pant we tested. The stretchy waist with snaps and zipper is hard to beat in terms of comfort and are just an excellent design to ensure the pants fit a wide variety of shapes and sizes. While the full elastic waist does suit some individuals better, it isn't everyone's cup of tea, aesthetically speaking. I just like the look of a zipper and snap closure.

Durability / adverse conditions: 7Mesh Flightpath pant. The Flighpath is a top-of-the-line rugged riding pant that will handle everything you throw at it and in return you will be comfortable and relatively dry on your all-day alpine adventures. While this is not a winter-specific riding pant and will eventually soak through in the rain, they will gobble up the cooler temps and occasional sprinkles.

Race day: DHaRCO Gravity Pants. Sleek, stylish, and ready for the full tilt boogie and ninja moves down any race course. The DhARCO pants have the stretch and durability to handle the wear and tear of pushing the limits. Add in the vibrant colors and you'll not only look good for the photographers but these pants will make you feel faster.



photo

About the Tester:

Nikki stands 5'5" and weighs 135 lbs with a 28-inch waist, 37-inch hips, and 35-inch chest and wears a size small helmet, size large gloves, and EU-40.5 shoes. She resides in Hood River OR with her husband, Colin Meagher, her three kids, two dogs and a cat. Nikki has been mountain biking for close to 20 years, including a short stint competing in the pro women category in enduro races in the PNW, Trans BC, Trans-Provence, Downieville Classic, Grinduro, and the occasional CX race.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Ridden And Rated Apparel


Author Info:
nkrohan avatar

Member since Apr 22, 2014
36 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024
93015 views
ARC8's Prototype Downhill Bike Uses a Sliding Shock Mount
44662 views
Review: Atherton 130.X - The Lugged Carbon Cruiser
43252 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Two Bike Quiver?
42570 views
Check Out: Waterproof Shoes, A Clever Hip Pack, Wireless Dropper Post, & More
37025 views
Tech Briefing: November 2023
35283 views
CeramicSpeed Announces $669 OSPW X Upgrade for SRAM Transmission Derailleurs
32522 views
Nerding Out: How Temperature Affects Your Suspension
27277 views

6 Comments
  • 3 0
 Surprised not to see Rapha in this mix. Pants fit it is really individual, I find, but the Rapha pants fit me way better than anything else I tried and I am kinda surprised how much I wear them. I am a man, though, so YMMV. I waited for a sale so they weren't as overpriced as other stuff in their lineup.
  • 1 0
 I'm just stoked there are this many offerings for pants for women. Adding my personal fave to the mix here: Patagonia's Dirt Craft pant. Lightweight, pockets big enough for my phone that wants to be an iPad, and ultra comfy.
  • 1 0
 FWIW...my wife (5'2") wears the 7mesh for trail riding and the DharCO for bike park. She's tried them all, they seem to fit her best.
  • 2 0
 Rapha didn't send you a pair?
  • 1 0
 Ride NF is a glaring omission. www.ridenf.com/en-us/collections/pants
  • 1 0
 Proof that every company needs to make riding trousers longer. (Source: Every picture above showing 3 inches of ankle)







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038479
Mobile Version of Website