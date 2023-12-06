Review: 11 of the Best Women's Riding Pants Ridden & Rated

Shredly All Time Pants
Founded in 2012, Shredly is a female owned and operated company focused on developing stylish and functional mountain bike apparel. Designed by women, for women.
The All Time - Zipper Snap Mid-Rise Pant is a solid mix of comfort and performance, featuring a elastic waist with a zipper and snap closure waistband, ankle zippers, stylish moto-inspired pintuck detailing, and a durable 4-way stretch fabric with a DWR coating (100% REPREVE polyester/spandex). The pants come in a wide size range of US 00 to US 24 and three solid color options.
• Closure type: Elastic waist with zipper and snap closure
• Colors: Pine, Mara, Noir
• 100% REPREVE recycled polyester / spandex
• Sizes: 00 - 24
• Inseam: 28" on size 6
• Made in China
• MSRP: $148 USD
• shredly.com/
We tested the Shredly All Time Pant in a size 6 which was a perfect fit—it was neither too boxy, nor too tight. The elastic waist with two button closure and zipper fly equates to a very secure, yet comfortable waistband that goes well with the soft stretchy yoga-pant fabric feel.
The pants come with two deep side pockets at the waist lined with mesh, and two lined and zipped lateral side pockets that easily fit a phone or bar. Knee guards readily fit under the pants and the All Time's were one of two pants tested that offered any ankle cuff adjustment (a zipper) which made pulling up or easily adjusting knee guards mid-ride possible (I usually start a ride with my knee guards pulled down, then pull them up after the first big climb). Most other pants tested required a trailside striptease to access knee guards. Some of us may like being a trailside attraction—depending on the chamois or underwear you are sporting—but my 16-year old would rather suffer through a climb with sweaty knees than risk any viewing of his underwear.
The pants were mid-weight, breathed well, but are probably not ideal for warm weather riding. I think that in any temperature above 60-degrees F and you would probably feel a bit too swampy "down there" for comfort. The pants do have a PFAS/PFC-Free DWR coating for foul-ish weather, along with a quick-drying fabric, and we had zero issues with getting overly sweaty in cooler riding temps.
For a little more style and comfort, Shredly offers the Limitless pants: they're very similar to the All time, but have the benefit a full, high-rise elastic stretch waistband for a body hugging/body loving fit, and stylish patterns for those who like a bit more pizazz than the boring, old school solid color options.
Pros+
Ankle cuff zipper allows for knee guard access+
Flattering waistband/ sleek look and style+
Good for cooler riding days
Cons-
Front hand pockets felt undersized -
Pleat/moto-inspired pintuck accents felt slightly dated