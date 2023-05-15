Group Test: 14 of the Latest & Greatest Flat Pedals Reviewed

PNW Loam



• Weight: 442 g• Pins per side: 11• Usable platform dimensions (L x W): 115 x 102mm• Internals: 2x roller bearings (one large inboard), 1x bushing• Colors: black, silver, purple, orange, green• MSRP: $136 USD

Grippier than expectedInexpensive alloy option Cons - Lacks concavity

Lacks concavityStarted to spin rapidly after a few rides

5DEV Trail/Enduro



• Weight: 340 g• Pins per side: 12• Usable platform dimensions (L x W): 110 x 90mm• Internals: 4x roller bearings, 1x IGUS bushing• Colors: black, silver, purple, gold, kash• MSRP: $249 USD

Unique balance of light grip without totally locking inNarrow Q-factor might appeal to eMTB riders Cons - Bushing tolerance is on the tighter side

Bushing tolerance is on the tighter sideExpensive

One of the most easily identifiable pedals in the test is the smooth finish, round edges, and angular platform on the Loam pedal from PNW. There’s also an oversize bearing on the inside of the axle and narrower diameter traction pins, like the Race Face Atlas, Canfield Crampon, and OneUp’s alloy option.I’ll admit, I had some preconceived notions about the Loam pedals in that the angled leading edge would feel strange underfoot and the lack of concavity would cause a few foot slips. Even with a soft-soled shoe, it’s tricky to actually say if I could feel that unorthodox polygon shape.The inner bearing bulge never caused any major concerns either as I tend to ride duck-footed. Riders who throw tricks where their feet leave the pedals, or position their feet close to the cranks, typically won’t favor this design.That bearing also started to spin the platform around a bit too quickly for my taste after just a handful of rides. I opened up the internals and found all the bits were in order and clean. Adding thicker grease helped calm this down for another couple of rides.In terms of grip, I’m of two minds about the Loam pedals. The pins are actually quite impressive, but there’s a lack of concavity to the profile. The front and rear sections of the platform are lower than the center. I thought removing the middle pin would help with this, but that actually pronounced the area over the axle and decreased grip.Removing the pins should be straightforward since they are accessible from the reverse side, however, the tiny allen key head became clogged with debris soon after the first ride.It’s worth pointing out that the PNW Loam pedal is the least expensive alloy option in the test. I can’t comment on their long-term durability just yet, but if you’re looking for a pedal that isn’t overly expensive with moderate grip, these could work well.[PSECTION id=5dev]By far the smallest pedals in appearance, but the ones with the sharpest edges, are 5DEV’s Trail/Enduro option. These use the same shape as their All Around pedal but feature two more pins near the center of the platform which are said to increase the traction.Like the PNW Loam pedals, there isn’t a great deal of concavity because the 5DEVs are very thin overall. They use a 17-4 stainless steel axle which 5DEV claims is 30% stronger than chromoly steel. Two portions of the platform are raised to make way for the four roller bearings and IGUS bushing on the inner end of the axle.The bushing and axle tolerance also seemed tighter than normal which made the pedal reluctant to stay attached to your shoes, particularly while climbing. Even after a couple of rides, they never broke in so I backed off the axle nut slightly to relieve that friction.5DEV didn’t design their pedals to have a totally locked-in feel. The sharp, threaded pins grab your shoe quickly without letting them sink too deep into the rubber which gives an interesting hold. Those bumps on the platform do take away from the effective width of the pedal and the concavity though.Looking at the measurements, the Trail/Enduro pedal is not only small in area and height, but also Q-factor. At 108mm, it’s nearly the narrowest in the test. Personally, I’d trade the clearance for a wider footprint with more support that’s quicker to reposition your foot on. The Trail/Enduro pedals could be a solid option to reduce wide Q-factors on some eMTBs though.