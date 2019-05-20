PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Fezzari's 2019 La Sal Peak is a Fun & Modern All-Rounder

May 20, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

REVIEW
Fezzari La Sal Peak


Words: Mike Kazimer
Photos: Eric Mickelson


Fezzari? What's that, some sort of Italian knock-off brand? Nope, far from it – the consumer-direct company's headquarters are actually in Lindon, Utah, where the business began back in 2006. They initially started with more budget-oriented models, but their lineup now includes everything from triathlon and commuter bikes to higher end mountain bikes like the La Sal Peak reviewed here.

Fezzari categorizes the La Sal Peak as an enduro bike, and with 29” wheels, 150mm of rear travel, and a 160mm fork, it's easy to see why. There are four build kits in the lineup, all based around the same full carbon frame. Prices start at $3,599 and top out at $6,599 USD. Our test bike started with the $5,699 Elite Race Build Kit, but received a Fox 36 fork and Hayes Dominion A4 brakes as upgrades – this would put the price at $5,979.
La Sal Peak Details

Travel: 160mm rear / 160mm fork
Wheel size: 29"
Head angle: 65º
Chainstay length: 435mm
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Weight: 30.4 lb / 13.8 kg (large, w/o pedals)
Price: $5,979 USD / $2,499 frame only
More info: www.fezzari.com

Purchasing a bike online can be a nerve-wracking experience, but Fezzari has put together a 23-point custom setup that allows riders to enter their measurements, things like height, weight, and shoulder width, so that when the bike is unpacked it's as close to dialed in as possible. They even have representatives available to call customers that would rather have a real person walk them through the process.


bigquotes'Easy' is the adjective I kept coming up with to sum up its handling – it's easy to maintain speed by pumping through natural rollers, and it's an easy bike to get airborne, with a high level of maneuverability that's sometimes lacking in longer travel 29ers. Mike Kazimer



Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
Is This the Bike For You?
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



Construction and Features

The La Sal Peak's carbon frame has a familiar-looking silhouette, although I'll admit I'm not a fan of the kink on the top tube, purely for aesthetic reasons – there's just something about it that's visually jarring. It doesn't affect the performance, though, and if anything, it provides a little extra room for strapping a tube to the frame.

Speaking of room, the La Sal Peak can hold up to three water bottles – two inside the front triangle and one on the underside of the downtube. Most riders won't need to carry that much water, unless you're doing mid-summer desert epics, but those bolts can also be used to attach tube and tool holders.


There's room to fit up to a 29 x 2.6" tire.
Two water bottle cages will fit inside the front triangle, and there are additional mounting bolts on the underside of the downtube.


Other details included a threaded bottom bracket shell, ISCG 05 tabs, along with nice and wide internal cable ports with covers that are designed to keep the brake, derailleur and dropper post housing from rattling inside the frame.

I tested the La Sal Peak in the 29” wheeled configuration, but it's also possible to go the Plus route and fit 27.5 x 2.8” tires on it. There's plenty of clearance for running beefy 29” tires as well – up to a 2.6” width will fit.



Geometry & Sizing


Fezzari has embraced modern geometry trends on the La Sal Peak, giving it a steep seat tube angle of 78-degrees (75-degrees actual). Reach numbers range from 420mm on the small up to 495mm on the XL, which should accommodate a wide range of rider heights.

The head tube angle sits at 65-degrees with the 160mm Fox 36, which has 44mm of offset. The chainstay length is 435mm for all sizes, a fairly typical number for bikes in this category.




Suspension Design

The La Sal Peak uses a Horst Link suspension design for that 150mm of rear travel, with a carbon rocker link that drives the shock connecting the top tube and seat stays. There's a flip chip that can be used to steepen the head angle and raise the bottom bracket for riders who are running 27.5+ wheels, but otherwise its a fairly simple, straightforward layout.

According to Fezzari, the anti-squat percentage sits at 114% with 30% sag in the 32 / 50 tooth gear combination, and then drops as the bike goes through its travel. It's a rising rate suspension with a 24% change between the beginning and ending leverage ratios, which means the bike should play well with both air and coil-sprung shocks.




Specifications
Price $5979
Travel 150mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe RC3 210x55
Fork Fox Float 36 GRIP2 160mm travel / 44mm offset
Headset FSA No. 57
Cassette SRAM XG-1275 GX Eagle, 10-50t, 12-speed
Crankarms SRAM Descendant, 32t chainring
Bottom Bracket SRAM Dub
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX
Chain SRAM GX Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM Gx 12-speed
Handlebar Race Face Turbine R, 800mm
Stem Race Face Turbine R
Grips Ergon GA20
Brakes Hayes Dominion
Wheelset Reynold's TR309S Carbon
Hubs Reynolds TR6 hubs, 5 degree engagement
Spokes Sapim CX Sprint
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" / 2.4" DHRII
Seat WTB Volt Race
Seatpost Fox Transfer Performance Elite, 150mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



RIDING THE
LA SAL PEAK



Test Bike Seutp

Going through Fezzari's setup process means that their bikes come with the handlebar and stem already at the right length out of the box. On the La Sal Peak, it's a 780mm bar and a 40mm stem.

Suspension setup didn't take long either, since I've spent a ton of time on the latest version of the Fox 36 over the last year. I ran 73 psi with two spacers in the fork, and 185 psi with one volume spacer in the RockShox Super Deluxe shock, which gave me a touch under 30% sag.

The La Sal Peak has been in my test rotation for the last few months, and it's seen everything from frozen, snow-covered trails to dry and dusty conditions in Bellingham, Washington, and the surrounding area.



Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 36
Height: 5'11"
Inseam: 33"
Weight: 160 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Climbing

After I assembled the La Sal Peak I took a quick spin around the block to see how everything felt. When I finished that lap I immediately grabbed a tape measure to verify that yes, I was on a size large. My measurements showed that there hadn't been a mistake – what I was feeling was the steep seat angle and resulting very upright riding position.

It's worth noting that the La Sal Peak has a steep effective and actual seat tube angle, which mean that the seat's distance from the handlebar doesn't vary all that much as it's raised. It also gives the bike a very short effective top tube length of 593mm for a size large. For reference, the top tube length on a large Yeti SB150 is 625mm, and on an Ibis Ripmo it's 632mm. That means the Fezzari feels smaller when you're sitting in the saddle compared to those other two bikes.

The overall fit was comfortable for my 5'11” height, but I wouldn't have complained about a slightly longer reach for a little more room in the cockpit. Of course, it's also possible to slide the seat back or install a slightly longer stem.

All right, enough numbers – how does this thing climb? Extremely well, it turns out, with a nice blend of support and traction from the Super Deluxe shock. While it doesn't feel quite as efficient as the Ibis Ripmo, the shock's compression lever is irrelevant on pretty much everything except long road grinds. The rear shock moves when it needs to, but there's no unwanted wallowing or excessive bobbing during hard pedaling efforts.

Technical ascents are the La Sal Peak's forte, and that's when the steeper seat angle really pays off – there's no need to make drastic weight shifts or to perch on the tip of the saddle to keep the front wheel on the ground. It has a surprising amount of agility, especially for a longer travel 29er, which makes it easy to flow around tighter switchbacks or navigate through tangles of roots.



Descending

The La Sal Peak has numbers that put it right into that oh-so-trendy enduro category, but I'd call it more of an all-mountain bike. I know, that's splitting hairs, but hear me out. My best rides on the grey machine were ones that had a good variety of terrain – up, down, traversing, and where it really felt most at home was on techy trails that required a little bit more finesse rather than a 'let off the brakes and pray' approach.

This isn't a bike for plowing straight down the most heinous terrain around - there are longer and slacker sleds that are better suited for that task. The La Sal Peak has plenty of travel on tap for the vast majority of trails out there, but it can feel a little out of its element when things get extra rowdy. It doesn't inspire quite the same level of confidence as bikes like the Santa Cruz Megatower or Yeti SB150 in really steep, rough terrain. Those two bikes have a lower slung, more planted feel, where it felt like I was perched a little higher on the La Sal, and wasn't quite as stable when carving down fast, steep trails.

I also found myself wishing for a dropper post with even more than 150mm of stroke - the bike's steep seat tube angle puts the seat in a more forward position even when it's fully lowered, and it would have been nice to have it further out of the way. Fezzari do offer a 175mm Fox Transfer post as an option, and that's what I'd go with if this were my own personal bike.


Taking flight aboard the La Sal Peak is no trouble at all.


On slightly less wild trails the La Sal Peak was in its element. 'Easy' is the adjective I kept coming up with to sum up its handling – it's easy to maintain speed by pumping through natural rollers, and it's an easy bike to get airborne, with a high level of maneuverability that's sometimes lacking in longer travel 29ers. It might not be able to go toe-to-toe in DH bike-worthy terrain with those aforementioned trail smashers, but the La Sal Peak more than holds its own everywhere else. It's a bike that doesn't need to be pushed super hard to come alive, which is a noteworthy trait - there are bikes that feel dull and uninspired unless you're going all-out, but the La Sal Peak remains enjoyable even if you're out for a quick cruise at a pace that doesn't turn the world to a blur.

There's a nice smooth ramp up as the suspension goes through its travel, and it's a simple procedure install an additional volume spacer or two if more end stroke support is required. I ended up adding one spacer and running a touch under 30% sag, a setting that allowed me to use all the travel when necessary without any harsh bottom outs.



Fezzari La Sal Peak

Ibis Ripmo review
Ibis Ripmo

How does it compare?

I'd place the La Sal Peak and the Ibis Ripmo in the same 'do it all' category, and on paper they share a number of similar geometry numbers. Both have 435mm chainstays, and the reach is nearly identical for a size large. The Ripmo's head tube angle is .9 degrees steeper, which gives it a slightly shorter wheelbase than the Fezzari.

Out on the trail, the Ripmo has a more efficient pedaling feel – its acceleration is a little snappier than the La Sal Peak, but both bikes can take care of big climbs without a fuss. They both fall into that 29-30 pound weight range, too, an easy weight to live with on big backcountry missions.

The La Sal Peak's slacker head angle and more progressive suspension curve give it a slight edge over the Ripmo on the descents. It's better at handling bigger hits without bottoming out, and on the other side of the impact spectrum it also felt like there was a little more traction in wet or loose conditions.

When it comes to price, the La Sal Peak takes that one, due to Fezzari's consumer direct business model. A La Sal Peak frame with either a Fox Float Factory X2 or a RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ is $2,499, while a Ripmo frame with a Fox Float Performance DPX2 shock is $2,999 USD.




Technical Report


Hayes Dominion A4: It's been years since I've spent an extended period of time on a set of Hayes brakes, but I'd say they're back on track with the Dominions. The lever feel is a bit different, and they'll suit riders who are brake stabbers rather than draggers due to the more on / off power delivery versus SRAM Codes. There's almost no resistance at the lever until the pads hit the rotor, which took a little bit time to get used to, but it soon became second nature, and a quick jab before a corner was all it took to slow things down just the right amount.

Shock bolt struggles: The La Sal Peak's rear shock bolt had an annoying tendency to loosen up, even after I applied a generous dollop of blue Loctite. I eventually went with even higher strength Loctite, but the issue wasn't totally resolved. According to Fezzari, this was an issue that was present on their first generation of bolts, and all new bikes have an updated bolt that can be tightened down to 15Nm.

Fox / RockShox suspension: I know there are riders out there who view running two different suspension brands as a faux pas, but there's absolutely nothing wrong with it. In this case, the Fox 36 and RockShox Super Deluxe played well together, and I don't have any suspension performance-related complaints.

Reynolds Carbon wheels: The Reynolds wheels are rolling just as smooth and straight as when they arrived, but it's nice to know they have a lifetime warranty should anything go wrong. I do wish they used a 6-bolt rather than Centerlock rotor mount, though; I'm not a fan of using a Centerlock to 6-bolt adaptor. Fezzari also offers the La Sal Peak with the same build kit and aluminum Stan's Flow MK3 wheels. It's a matter of personal preference, but I'd probably save some cash and go with aluminum wheels if I was deciding which boxes to select on the online order form.


Pros

+ Good climbing performance, especially for a 150mm bike
+ Excels on tight, technical terrain
+ Room for all the water bottles
Cons

- Geometry can make seated climbing position feel cramped
- First generation shock bolt kept coming loose




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe La Sal Peak is quick and quiet, with plenty of travel to smooth out the rough stuff. Racer types and riders who tend to push the limits will probably want something a little burlier, but the La Sal Peak hits the mark as a fun all-rounder that also happens to offer a very good value. Mike Kazimer






