Review: 2020 Mondraker SuperFoxy RR

Maintenance
With the layout of the Superfoxy the shock sits right in the firing line of debris, and the frame shapes around the shock and lower link collect dirt and mud constantly. So, it's best to keep an eye on it to not have the important working of the bike cycling through mud and grit. There is enough space on the uprights to fashion a mud guard though, and protect your investment.
Working on the bike is fairly easy, with most of the pivot bolts using a 5mm hex tool, although the lower link pivots need to be tightened with a larger 8mm for the axle as they use a wedge system to lock the pivots in place. But it’s fairly easy to whip through most of the important bolts on the bike to check they’re all tight. The rear triangle to upper pivot bolts, however, need to be tightened from both sides. But with the main frame blocking access to the inside bolt head, you have to remove the shock to tighten that pivot.
There's a brilliant user manual that provides you with exploded views and full part numbers for all the pieces should you need replacements, with lots of the pivots having a kit for all the bearings and hardware associated with them. It also states all the bearing sizes you need for the bike. The upper link bearings for the trunnion mount and seat tube pivot use C-clips to keep the bearings from wandering on their seats, so do make service a little fiddlier. The rear triangle to upper link connection also uses a double row of bearings separated by a washer too.
The link itself is pretty wide, and while I experienced only a few issues when riding from the width, it is in your calf and knee real estate and might cause more problems if you’ve got bigger legs than my bean poles. The shock runs on 22.2 x 10mm hardware and the lower shock bolt is a little soft and started to slowly round out the hex head over the course of the test, needing some careful torquing so as not to completely destroy it while still having it tight enough.
A full strip down without undoing the brake or gear hoses is possible and the user manual is also colour coded to show you where to apply grease and thread locking compound along with torque settings. But the overlapping nature of the frame and links, especially down by the BB does make it a bit fiddly sometimes and a pain for those of us with larger digits and less patience.
Our test bikes stick-on down tube protector covered the BB drain hole, and so the frame easily filled up with water and held it in the frame, with a comical sloshing noise when you moved it around. It's an easy fix but something to watch out for on your own bike. Ideally the main frame internal cables need foam over them to stop the rattling. You can push excess cable inside and then clamp the cable routing parts, but over time the cable tension releases and the bike becomes noisy again.
The ones i rode felt like driving a school bus, only good at high speeds and fast corners. One trick pony not fun for the diversity of my everyday ride or technical and slow terrain.
I'm glad that brands such as Privateer are coming onto the scene and shaking up this nonsense that is the bike industry; brands seem to justify to themselves that give figures on a bike is OK when they've overlooked so many fundamental elements of making a good bike.
Even at half the price - which the bike will be within a few months as Mondrakers depreciate so bad - its expensive.
