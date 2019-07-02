Review: The 2020 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets a New Look & More Travel

Jul 2, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

2030 Santa Cruz Hightower
REVIEW
Santa Cruz Hightower

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


Santa Cruz bills the new Hightower as a 'Goldilocks' bike, a 140mm 29er that sits squarely in the do-it-all category. The term 'all-mountain' seems to have fallen out of favor, but I'm going to dust it off for this review – it's a fitting description for the riding style that this new bike was designed for.

The Hightower is the latest model in Santa Cruz's lineup to get the lower link-mounted shock treatment, joining the Nomad, Bronson, and Megatower to create a quartet of bikes that look nearly identical, at least from a distance. Up close, and on the trail, it's the bikes' geometry, travel and wheel size that sets them apart.
Hightower Details

• Wheel size: 29" or 27.5+
• Travel: 140mm rear / 150mm front
• Carbon or aluminum frame options
• 65.2 or 65.5-degree head angle
• Price as shown: $8,299 USD
• Frame only price: $3,299 USD (carbon) / $1,999 USD (aluminum)
• Colors: tan / blue
• Weight: 30 lb (size large, actual)
www.santacruzbicycles.com

There are two carbon frame models – CC and C, along with an aluminum option. Prices range from $2,899 USD for the base aluminum model, all the way up to $10,499 USD for the top-of-the-line carbon option, which comes with Santa Cruz's Reserve carbon wheels, and SRAM's AXS wireless electronic drivetrain.

The Hightower X01 Reserve featured here is on the higher end side of that price scale, checking in at $8,299 USD. The X01 Eagle build kit includes a 150mm RockShox Lyrik fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, SRAM Code RSC brakes, X01 Eagle drivetrain, and Reserve carbon wheels shod with 2.4” Maxxis Minion DHR II tires.

bigquotesThere's a healthy dose of plushness mixed in with its playfulness that makes the Hightower extremely comfortable, even when rolling through really chunky sections of trail. Mike Kazimer



Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



2030 Santa Cruz Hightower


2030 Santa Cruz Hightower

Construction and Features

Santa Cruz have settled into a groove with the frame design of their longer travel bikes. The new shock configuration puts the weight of the damper and linkages nice and low in the frame, along with providing room for a water bottle. Plus, it's probably nice not needing to reinvent the wheel for each model.

It does make for a familiar sounding list of features, but that's not a bad thing – Santa Cruz's frames are some of the nicest in the business, and they come with a lifetime warranty, which also includes the bearings. There's internal cable routing, a threaded bottom bracket, down tube protectors to prevent frame damage from rocks and tailgates, and a ribbed chain-slap guard on the chainstay.

A flip chip on the lower link allows the geometry to be fine-tuned – there's a .3 degree head angle, and 4mm bottom bracket height difference between the two settings, and the lower position also alters the shock curve to provide a little more bottom out resistance.


2030 Santa Cruz Hightower
The new Hightower now uses the same suspension layout as the Nomad, Bronson, and Megatower.
2030 Santa Cruz Hightower
Raised chainstay protectors have quickly become the norm in order to keep things nice and quiet.



2030 Santa Cruz Hightower

Geometry & Sizing

In addition to moving to a lower link-mounted shock design, the new Hightower gets the longer and slacker treatment. The amount of rear travel moves from 135 to 140mm, which is paired with a 150mm fork. The head angle now sits at 65.2-degrees in the low setting, and the reach on a size large measures 470mm. Those are significant changes compared to its predecessor's 67-degree head angle and 450mm reach of the size large. Despite the longer front center, the chainstay length remains the same – the flip chip found on the Megatower and V10 hasn't trickled down.


by mikekazimer
by mikekazimer


Suspension Design

The Hightower's suspension layout may look identical to the Megatower, but a few tweaks have been made that alter its ride characteristics. The Hightower was designed to run an air sprung shock only, and as such it has a slightly less progressive suspension curve than the Megatower. The RockShox Super Deluxe shock has a low rebound and low compression tune, and comes with one volume spacer already installed – riders can add up to 2.5 more spacers in order to fine-tune the end-stroke ramp up.

There's enough room to fit a Super Deluxe or Fox DPX2, but shocks with larger air cans, like a Fox Float X2 or Cane Creek DB Air, aren't compatible.

2030 Santa Cruz Hightower

Specifications
Price $8299
Travel 140mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Select Ultimate
Fork RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, 150mm
Headset Cane Creek 40 IS Integrated Headset
Cassette SRAM XG1295 Eagle, 12spd, 10-50t
Crankarms SRAM X01 Eagle, 30t - 170mm (XS-S), 175mm (M-XXL)
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB threaded BB
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle, 12spd
Chain SRAM X01 Eagle, 12spd
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Eagle, 12spd
Handlebar Santa Cruz AM Carbon
Stem Race Face Aeffect R
Grips Santa Cruz Palmdale
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Wheelset Santa Cruz Reserve 30 carbon
Hubs DT Swiss 350, 15x110, Torque Cap, 28h
Spokes DT Swiss Competition Race
Rim Santa Cruz Reserve 30 29" Carbon Rims
Tires Maxxis Minion DHR 29"x2.4", 3C EXO TR
Seat WTB Silverado Team Saddle
Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth, 1X Lever, 31.6
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC




2030 Santa Cruz Hightower

2030 Santa Cruz Hightower
Prices for the aluminum Hightower range from $2,899 to $4,199 USD.
2030 Santa Cruz Hightower
I'm not sure what the official name of this color is, but I'm going to go with blueberry.



2030 Santa Cruz Hightower
RIDING THE
HIGHTOWER


Test Bike Setup

Getting the Hightower dialed in was refreshingly easy, especially after struggling a bit to get the Megatower to feel the way I wanted. I ended up running a touch over 30% sag, with two volume spacers in the Super Deluxe shock, and four clicks of low-speed compression (counted from full open). Up front, I inflated the Lyrik Ultimate to 77psi, and dialed in one click of HSC and seven clicks of LSC, again, from the open position.

The component spec on the X01 model leaves little to be desired, and the stem length, bar width, and even the grips all matched my preferences. The only small tweak I made was to swap the 180mm front rotor out for a 200 in order to boost the stopping power.

Testing took place around Bellingham, Washington, over the course of the last month of prime summer conditions - sunshine, good dirt, and plenty of daylight for racking up the miles.




Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 36
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer

2030 Santa Cruz Hightower


Climbing

The shock's light compression tune felt like a very good match for the Hightower's kinematics – it makes the compression dial a usable feature, as opposed to needing to run it all the way open without any room for adjustment. I added four clicks of low-speed compression (from fully open) to the Super Deluxe shock, which added a touch more support for climbing, while still retaining plenty of small bump sensitivity for rougher sections of trail. There's also a climb mode that can be used to firm things up even further, but I only touched that when I was spinning my way to the trailhead on a paved road. Otherwise, I was completely content leaving that blue lever alone.

Even though it's longer and slacker than the prior model, the Hightower is still quite maneuverable when things get tight and technical. It's not wildly light, but it's not a pig either, and the well-balanced geometry makes it easy to power through the miles required to reach the top of a big climb. The geometry is really close to that of the Megatower, but with a little less suspension squish, it handled a bit better on the climbs – the 150mm fork (vs. a 160) shifted my weight over the front a little more, and the reduced sag from the shock kept the seat angle a little steeper.



2030 Santa Cruz Hightower


Descending

I didn't look at the geometry chart for this Hightower until I had a handful of rides under my belt, and when I did I was surprised by how similar the numbers were to the Megatower. On paper they may not be that far off, but on the trail, the bikes have two distinct personalities due to the different travel amounts and shock tunes. The Hightower has much less serious feel than the Megatower; where the Megatower felt a little subdued when ridden at a casual pace, the Hightower has a much more eager, energetic nature. It's the type of bike that makes you want to toss in a little speed wheelie whenever possible, or try to double up features that probably weren't meant to be doubled.

Imagine doing a cannonball into a pile of memory foam mattresses - that’s the sensation the Hightower delivers when faced with bigger hits. It’s not ultra-gooshy, to use a technical term, but it does a great job of balancing comfort and support in rougher terrain. The shock tune felt perfectly matched to the bike's behavior - the rear wheel stayed glued to the ground when I wanted it to be, delivering a surprising amount of traction on off-camber roots and slippery, loose corners. I ended up adding one additional volume spacer to the Super Deluxe shock, bringing the total up to two. Dry summertime conditions meant that my local trails were running extra-firm and fast, and the spacer added a touch more support and bottom out resistance. I used all 140mm of travel when it was warranted, but there weren't any harsh bottom outs, or unexpected surprises at the end of the shock's stroke.

A 65-degree head angle on a 140mm 29er would have been seen as extreme just a few years ago; just take a look at the original Hightower's 67-degree head angle for proof. Nowadays, it's fast becoming the norm, especially for this do-it-all category. Yes, the front end handling may be a touch less snappy than the original, but if anything, it creates a calmer, easier to handle ride. I didn't have any trouble with the extra wheelbase length that the Hightower gained either. Granted, I've been spending a lot of time on fairly long bikes lately, but all the same, I didn't have any issues snapping through tight berms or making quick direction changes on more technical trails.

Would the Hightower make a good enduro race bike? That depends. I could see it working well at a location like Rotorua, NZ, where the trails are twisty and tight, and require faster bike maneuvering. For somewhere like Whistler I’d want a a bike with a little more travel, or at the very least the option to run a coil shock in order to better handle the longer, rougher stages.




2030 Santa Cruz Hightower
Santa Cruz Hightower

Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper 29 review test Photo by Trevor Lyden
Specialized Stumpjumper

How does it compare?

The Stumpjumper and the Hightower both have the same amount of front and rear travel, but there are some significant suspension and geometry differences.

The Stumpy’s rear suspension is more active, which helps give it lots of traction, albeit at the cost of some uphill efficiency, at least without using the climb switch. The small bump sensitivity is excellent, but it’s also hard to avoid using all of the travel on bigger hits due to the more linear suspension curve - the Hightower’s better able to handle those larger impacts.

As far as geometry goes, the Stumpjumper is on the more conservative side of things, while the Hightower's numbers are fairly typical for a modern aggressive trail / all-mountain bike. A size large Stumpjumper has a reach of 445mm, while the Hightower checks in at 470mm. The Stumpjumper's shorter length and 1.5-degree steeper head tube angle give it slightly quicker handling, but it doesn’t have quite the same ready-for-anything feel as the Hightower. Both bikes can handle plenty of rowdiness, but I felt like I could push the Hightower further before reaching its limits compared to the Stumpjumper.

There is one thing the Specialized has that the Hightower doesn’t - a secret snack compartment. That SWAT box is one of my favorite inventions in recent memory, and I wish more companies could figure out how to incorporate on-bike storage solutions.



2030 Santa Cruz Hightower
Maxxis DHR II.
2030 Santa Cruz Hightower
RockShox Reverb.

Technical Report


Maxxis DHRII tires: The dual Maxxis DHR II tire combination isn't a spec choice that you see all that often, but I'm a fan. It's a predictable setup, with plenty of cornering and braking traction.

Updated RockShox Reverb: The Hightower comes with the latest version of the RockShox Reverb, with 175mm of drop on the size large I tested. The fact that it takes less force to lower the post than before is noticeable, but only if you have a previous generation model to compare it to. Thankfully I didn't have any reason to try out the Vent Valve feature, which is used to rectify any squishy post issues - the post is still going up and down just like it's supposed to.

RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate shock: I touched on it already, but it's worth mentioning again: the shock tune on the Super Deluxe feels really, really good. The ol' parking lot test, the one where you ride in a circle and bounce up and down, doesn't make it feel like anything special, but it's a different story once you get away from the asphalt and onto the dirt. One of my favorite bits of trail is chock full of roots, sudden g-outs, and steep sections into hard turns, and each time I rode it I was impressed with just how well the shock was absorbing all of the impacts.

2030 Santa Cruz Hightower

Pros

+ A true all-rounder - very wide range of capabilities
+ Comfortable + supportive suspension
Cons

- Slightly limited shock options
- A little heavier than the previous model



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesSuper slack and burly enduro bikes are often granted some leeway when it comes to climbing due to their downhill performance, and it's understandable when lighter duty trail bikes don't shine quite as brightly on the descents. As a mid-travel 29er, the Hightower doesn't get to rest on its laurels in either direction - the expectation is that it should be able to hold its own on the climbs and the descents. The good news is, it does.

Yes, there is a limit to what the Hightower can handle, but it takes a good deal of pushing to get anywhere near it, and trying to find the edge is part of what makes it so fun to ride. It hits the sweet spot, where there's enough travel to deal with rougher trails, while still remaining entertaining on smoother, flowier trails. Achieving that balance can be tricky, but the Hightower gets it right. It's more bike than the previous model, but it hasn't lost that sturdy, dependable nature.  Mike Kazimer






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Reviews Enduro Bikes Trail Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz Hightower


Post a Comment



