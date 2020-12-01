Review: 2021 Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0

Descending
One of my favorite trails to test bikes on here in Bellingham is called Dad Bod, a descent full of quick dips and dives, with plenty of sideways roots and off-camber bits to keep you on your toes. It's not the absolute steepest trail, but it's a great way to see how well a bike maintains speed and responds to quick direction changes. The Spectral felt right at home in this setting - the 150mm of rear travel is well managed, with enough support to keep the bike from feeling mushy or lethargic when pumping the backside of a roller or pushing into a turn, and the ability to take the edge off bumps without completely muting the trail.
Frame stiffness is always a tricky thing to judge, but I'd put the Spectral towards the stiffer end of the spectrum. It has a more taut, almost 'pingy' feel, for lack of a better term, compared to the Transition Sentinel, which has a slightly softer, more compliant feel.
On rougher, steeper trails the Spectral still maintained its composure, but it doesn't really encourage the same level of reckless abandon as a bike like the new Commencal Meta TR. The Meta, even with less rear travel, has a more planted, plow-through-everything nature. If the Meta is an aluminum meat tenderizer, hell-bent on smashing the trail into submission, then the Spectral is a finely honed chef's knife, precisely slicing its way down the fall line.
The Spectral's limits feel a little more defined – it does exactly what it's designed to do, but I also never found myself wondering about how it would handle with something like a 170mm Zeb up front and a coil shock in the back. The precise, agile nature of the bike makes it seem like trying to beef if up would be a step in the wrong direction. As an aggressive trail / all-mountain bike it hits the mark, but it's not quite the gravity fiend that enduro racers may be looking for.
30 Comments
The rear triangle seems to be an issue though, i know people who had several breaks and also the alignment on this replacement (not mine btw www.reddit.com/r/CanyonBikes/comments/k1hac8/the_canyon_send_new_frame_under_warranty/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf) leads me to think that something about those rear ends is fundamentally off.
For what it's worth, when they do work the performance of the rear end is second to none.
Post a Comment