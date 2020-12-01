Review: 2021 Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0

Climbing

There's been a resurgence of all-mountain bikes over the last year or so, the category where bikes like the Norco Sight, Transition Sentinel, Specialized Stumpjumper EVO, and now the Canyon Spectral reside. All of those models have 29” wheels, 150mm of travel paired with a 160mm fork, and sit in that nebulous area between trail bikes and beefed up enduro bikes. They also all happen to rely on a Horst Link suspension layout, but they each have their own distinct handling characteristics out on the trail.With the Spectral, its climbing manners are closer to what you'd expect from something with a little less travel. Even though it's significantly longer and slacker than the 27.5” version, it still has a decent amount of peppiness - stomp on the pedals and it accelerates quickly, free from nearly any unwanted bobbing from the DPX2 shock. On the vast majority of my rides I was perfectly content to leave the compression lever alone, due to the fact that the shock seemed unfussed by my position on the bike – the amount of motion remained fairly constant no matter if I was seated or standing. If you do want to firm things up it's easy to reach, something that can't really be said for the water bottle, at least unless you have extra long arms.That snappy climbing is tempered to some extent by the Spectral's increased length. It was manageable on technical climbs, but it does have a little more subdued nature to its handling compared to the previous version. I've been riding lots of bikes with similarly slack geometry numbers so I felt right at home, but it might take a little getting used to for riders who are coming off of shorter, steeper machines.Compared to the quartet of bikes I mentioned earlier, I'd put the Spectral at the front when it comes to pedaling efficiency, although the Stumpjumper EVO would get the nod for best all-round climber. The geometry differences aren't drastic, but the Stumpjumper EVO's slightly longer chainstays and shorter front center did seem to help make it easier to snake through tight trees, or keep maintain traction when faced with a multi-tiered mess of slippery roots.