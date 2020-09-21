Review: 2021 Commencal Meta TR 29 - T is for Turbo

Descending

If TR no longer stands for trail, Turbo would be a worthy substitute. The Meta TR loves to go fast, no matter if that's on a rough, chunky trail, or something a little smoother, ideally with plenty of berms and big jumps. I wouldn't think twice about taking it to a bike park, doing an enduro race or three, or tossing it into the back of a truck for some rowdy DH shuttle laps – it has an aura of solidity that makes it feel right at home when gravity takes over.It may look like a big beast of a bike on paper, but I found it to be much more maneuverable than those numbers suggest. The Meta's 435mm chainstay length is on the shorter side when paired with the 490mm reach of the size large, which helps make it easy to snap the back end around tight turns, or pop off the lip of bigger jumps. The flip side is that every once in a while the rear wheel would lose traction a little sooner than I'd expected. The Meta doesn't really need any more material added to its frame, but I'd love l to see a version with adjustable chainstays in order to allow riders the option to alter the ride characteristics.The Meta's 140mm of rear travel helps it stand out from longer travel enduro bikes, in a good way. There's plenty of travel for dealing with chunky sections of trail, but there's a level of support and snappiness that makes it an absolute blast when it's time to get airborne. Don't get me wrong, it's still a big bike, but always felt like it was working with me - I didn't need to fight it to get it to do what I wanted. It's not the absolute poppiest bike on flatter terrain, but add some speed and a sculpted takeoff and it's a different story. On bigger hits or botched landings the ramp up at the end of the X2's stroke is smooth, and bottom-outs are barely noticeable thanks to the very effective internal bumper.