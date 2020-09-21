Review: 2021 Commencal Meta TR 29 - T is for Turbo

Sep 21, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

REVIEW
Commencal Meta TR Signature

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
ACTION PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson

Commencal's Meta TR underwent a significant revision for 2021, emerging with 140 millimeters of travel (up from 130) and more aggressive geometry numbers than ever before.

I've been putting the $4,799 USD Signature model to the test over the last three months, which is spec'd with a 160mm Fox Float 36 fork and X2 shock, Shimano's XT 12-speed drivetrain and brakes, DT Swiss XM 1700 wheels, Maxxis Dissector tires, and a KS Lev dropper post.

There are five complete models available in the Meta TR lineup, with prices starting at $2,199 USD. The frame-only is priced at $1,399, although that doesn't include a shock.


Meta TR 29 Signature Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Aluminum frame
• Travel: 140mm (r) / 160mm fork
• 64.5-degree head angle
• 435mm chainstays
• Weight: 33.9 lb / 15.4 kg (size L)
• Sizes: S-XL
• Price: $4,799 USD
commencal.com


bigquotesIf TR doesn't stand for trail anymore, Turbo would be a worthy substitute. The Meta TR loves to go fast, no matter if that's on a rough, chunky trail, or something a little smoother, ideally with plenty of berms and big jumps. Mike Kazimer



Commencal Meta TR 29



MTB on a Budget


Construction and Features

The Meta's 6066 aluminum frame casts a similar shadow to the previous version, but there have been a few nips and tucks to give it a more modern look. The top tube no longer curves upward to meet the seat tube, and that seat tube now has a wider, 34.9mm diameter and shorter overall height to allow for longer travel dropper posts.

The seatstays and linkage are still quite wide, but their overall dimension have been reduced slightly to provide more clearance between the frame and rider.

Commencal Meta TR 29
The shock is tucked into a cutout on the underside of the top tube.
Commencal Meta TR 29
No baby rotors allowed.

A full length, and very effective, chainslap protector keeps things quiet in the rough stuff, and there's also a plastic protector to shield the downtube. There's a 200mm post-mount rear brake, which means it's not possible to run puny little rotors here, although you could go up to 220mm if you wanted even more stopping power.

There's room for a regular sized water bottle inside the front triangle, and a larger one can squeeze in, at least on a size large, depending on the cage and bottle configuration.


Commencal Meta TR 29
That soft rubber chainslap protector does a great job of keeping things quiet.


Commencal Meta TR 29

Geometry & Sizing

The Meta TR's head angle now sits at 64.5-degrees with a 160mm fork, and the effective seat tube angle measures 78.6-degrees, two degrees steeper than before. The reach has grown significantly as well – a size large now measures 490mm, a 15 millimeter increase over the prior version. Even the size small has a reach of 440mm, a number that wouldn't have been uncommon on a size large bike just a few years ago.


Commencal Meta TR 29

Suspension Design

The Meta uses a linkage driven single pivot layout for its 140mm of rear travel, with the 210 x 55mm shock mounted to a yoke that wraps around the seat tube. The starting leverage ratio has been decreased compared to the previous version, and the angle of the progressive curve isn't quite as steep, which should make for a smoother end stroke ramp up. The anti-squat percentage is relatively high, sitting around 130% at sag, and even in the hardest gear it remains above 100% until halfway through the travel.



Specifications
Price $4799
Travel 140mm
Rear Shock Fox Float X2 Factory
Fork Fox 36 Factory, 160mm
Cassette Shimano XT 12-speed
Crankarms Shimano XT
Bottom Bracket Shimano BB-MT800
Rear Derailleur Shimano XT 12-speed
Chain Shimano XT
Shifter Pods Shimano XT 12-speed
Handlebar Ride Alpha R27 780mm long, 31.8mm
Stem Ride Alpha Freeride 50
Grips Ride Alpha DH
Brakes Shimano XT 2-piston
Hubs DT Swiss 350
Rim DT XM1700
Tires Maxxis Dissector 2.4" EXO F / Dissector 2.4" EXO+ R
Seat WTB Silverado
Seatpost KS Lev Integra - 125 mm on S, 150 mm on M, 175 mm on L, 200 mm on XL
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Commencal Meta TR 29

Commencal Meta TR 29






Commencal Meta TR 29
RIDING THE
COMMENCAL META TR



Test Bike Setup

After a few rides with the Meta TR in its bone stock configuration, I did make a few small parts swaps. The first was trading out the 50mm stem for a 40mm one, a change that I'd imagine many riders will make due to the bike's long front center. I also ran a Maxxis Minion DHF instead of the stock Dissector for most of the test period. The Dissector works really well as a rear tire, but I'm not as much of a fan of it up front, especially in steeper, loose terrain.

I set up the Fox 36 with one volume spacer and 87 psi, while 175 psi in the Float X2 gave me 15mm / 27% sag with one volume spacer installed.

Testing took place in Bellingham, Washington, with conditions ranging from wet and slippery to dry and dusty - the full gamut of spring / summer weather in the Pacific Northwest.



Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 38
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Commencal Meta TR 29

Climbing

The previous Meta TR impressed us with its no-fuss climbing manners during the Value Bike Field Test, and that sentiment carries over to the new version. It's not light, or particularly nimble, but the 78.6-degree seat tube does an excellent job of hiding the bike's length. It creates a centered position that makes it easy to keep the front wheel weighted, free from any wandering, and it virtually eliminates any worries of looping out on extra-steep climbs.

That upright, centered position also makes it easier to remain seated while climbing, rather than needing to stand up and lean forward, or to balance precariously on the nose of the saddle. It is possible to have too steep of a seat tube angle – I thought the 80-degree angle on the Privateer 161 I recently reviewed was borderline excessive – but the Meta TR's position was comfortable even on the relatively flat three mile pavement / gravel spin that leads to my local trails.

I'd put the Meta TR in the middle of the road when it comes to climbing efficiency. There's plenty of anti-squat to keep if from going too deep into its travel, which makes it a relatively calm climber. I did make use of the climb switch to gain extra support on longer ascents on smoother terrain. That blue lever is easy to reach (once I got used to the new position compared to the previous generation X2), and since it's not a full lockout there was still plenty of traction to keep the rear wheel stuck to the ground.

At the end of the day, the Meta TR's climbing manners are still more in line with what I'd expect from an enduro bike compared to a more traditional trail bike. That didn't bother me in the slightest, especially once I figured out what this bike could do on the descents, but it's worth remembering that with the new geometry and additional travel, that TR acronym probably doesn't stand for trail anymore...


Commencal Meta TR 29

Descending

If TR no longer stands for trail, Turbo would be a worthy substitute. The Meta TR loves to go fast, no matter if that's on a rough, chunky trail, or something a little smoother, ideally with plenty of berms and big jumps. I wouldn't think twice about taking it to a bike park, doing an enduro race or three, or tossing it into the back of a truck for some rowdy DH shuttle laps – it has an aura of solidity that makes it feel right at home when gravity takes over.

It may look like a big beast of a bike on paper, but I found it to be much more maneuverable than those numbers suggest. The Meta's 435mm chainstay length is on the shorter side when paired with the 490mm reach of the size large, which helps make it easy to snap the back end around tight turns, or pop off the lip of bigger jumps. The flip side is that every once in a while the rear wheel would lose traction a little sooner than I'd expected. The Meta doesn't really need any more material added to its frame, but I'd love l to see a version with adjustable chainstays in order to allow riders the option to alter the ride characteristics.

The Meta's 140mm of rear travel helps it stand out from longer travel enduro bikes, in a good way. There's plenty of travel for dealing with chunky sections of trail, but there's a level of support and snappiness that makes it an absolute blast when it's time to get airborne. Don't get me wrong, it's still a big bike, but always felt like it was working with me - I didn't need to fight it to get it to do what I wanted. It's not the absolute poppiest bike on flatter terrain, but add some speed and a sculpted takeoff and it's a different story. On bigger hits or botched landings the ramp up at the end of the X2's stroke is smooth, and bottom-outs are barely noticeable thanks to the very effective internal bumper.


Commencal Meta TR 29



Ibis Ripmo AF
Commencal Meta TR 29
Commencal Meta TR

How does it compare?

Ibis' Ripmo AF is a bike that's often mentioned when it comes to the amorphous category that sits between trail and enduro. It has a little more travel than the Meta – 147mm vs. 140, but both bikes are built with similar intentions.

As far as geometry goes, the Meta TR is slacker by .4-degrees, with a 20mm longer wheelbase, thanks in part to its 490mm reach vs. the Ripmo's 475mm. The Meta has the steeper seat tube angle by a couple of degrees, which makes the seated position actually feel shorter than the Ripmo's, although both bikes have comfortable climbing position. The Ripmo's DW-link suspension design does make it feel a little more efficient, with less need to reach for that compression lever.

On the descents, the Meta TR has a slightly more voracious appetite for high speeds and rough terrain, while the Ripmo AF tips more towards that aggresive all-rounder category, despite the fact that it has a little more travel. Overall, it's hard to go wrong with either one if you're looking for a sturdy, do-it-all machine.

I don't have both frames on hand to verify the manufacturer's claims, but I don't have trouble believing that the Ripmo's AF's frame is around .6 pounds lighter than the Meta TR's. The Ripmo frame costs slightly less than the Meta TR frame when both are spec'd with a Float X2, but Commencal takes the win when it comes to pricing for complete builds.

Commencal Meta TR 29
Commencal Meta TR 29

Technical Report

Dual Dissector tires: I get that Commencal was trying to differentiate the Meta TR from the longer travel AM model, but the dual Dissector tire combo doesn't fit with the bike's abilities. It's a good rear tire for most conditions where I live (the side knobs do wear relatively quickly, something to keep in mind for rider's whose trails are rockier and harder packed), it's just that something meatier up front would have been a better spec choice.

Shimano XT 2-piston brakes: They have a very strong initial bite, especially when paired with 203mm rotors front and rear, and there was plenty of power for rides on rolling terrain. It was on rides with long, sustained steep sections that I found myself wishing for the more consistent power and better modulation of the 4-piston version.

KS Lev Integra dropper post: My test bike showed up with a 150mm post rather than the 175mm option that it was supposed to have. I've grown accustomed to running a 210mm dropper post, so the packing error gave me the chance to install a OneUp, which I used during most of the test period. The KS worked fine on the handful of rides I took it on, although there's not a lot of adjustment range for the thumb lever due to the way it mounts to the brake lever. I run my levers at what I'd consider a medium-high position, which meant that the lever ended up farther forward and more inboard than I would have preferred.

DT Swiss XM 1700 wheelset: These wheels are pretty much identical to what I'd put together if I was building my own wheelset from scratch. DT's XM 481 rims are laced to their 350 hubs for a reliable set of wheels that should be able to handle plenty of abuse. I haven't had to touch them at all over the last 3 months, and they're still dent-free and spinning true.



Commencal Meta TR 29


Pros

+ Solid, ready for anything feel
+ Excellent descender
+ Comfortable climbing position helps hide some of the heft

Cons

- On the heavier side of the spectrum for this category
- A few parts picks don't match the bike's abilities





Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe new Meta TR is all about more - it has more travel, more aggressive geometry, and it's more capable than ever. Can it still be classified as a trail bike? That all depends on what your ideal trail looks like. It's not the first bike I'd grab for an all-day epic on rolling terrain, but for a big ride that was full of steep rock rolls, jumps, drops, and tricky technical sections? Absolutely - this is one of the most fun bikes that I've ridden this year. Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Trail Bikes Commencal Commencal Meta Tr


