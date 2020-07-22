Review: Fezzari's New 2021 Delano Peak

Jul 22, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Fezzari Delano Peak review
REVIEW
Fezzari Delano Peak

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
ACTION PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


The Delano Peak is Fezzari's take on a modern trail bike, a brand new addition to their lineup that has 135mm of rear travel, a 150mm fork, and 29” wheels.

My carbon-framed test bike came with the Elite build kit, which includes a Shimano 12-speed XT drivetrain and 4-piston brakes, a 150mm Fox 36 Factory Elite fork, Fox DPX2 shock, and Stan's Flow wheels. Fezzari is a consumer-direct brand, but they offer a level of customization that's similar to what you'd get if you purchased a bike from a shop. Things like dropper post and stem length can be adjusted to suit the rider's height, and in my case I was able to run a 200mm PNW Components dropper.
Delano Peak Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Frame construction: carbon fiber
• Travel: 135mm (r) / 150mm (f)
• 65- or 65.4-degree head angle
• 434mm chainstays
• Threaded bottom bracket
• Weight: 31.4 lb (w/o pedals, size large)
• Price: $4,619 USD as shown
• Frame only: $2,299 USD
www.fezzari.com

There are also several different tire options – I went with the Maxxis Assegai / Dissector combo, a pairing that's become quite popular in the Pacific Northwest, for good reason.

The Delano Peak Elite is priced at $4,499, and that PNW Bachelor price bumps that number up by $120. The base model version of the bike is the $3,499 Delano Peak Comp, which is spec'd with a DVO Diamond fork and Topaz shock, and a Shimano 12-speed drivetrain. The top-level Pro model goes for $6,499, and has a SRAM X01 drivetrain, ENVE's AM30 carbon wheels, and SRAM Code RSC brakes.


bigquotesIt's an easy bike to get off the ground, whether that's to pop off the lip of a jump, or to skim over a chunky section of trail Mike Kazimer



Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



Fezzari Delano Peak review



Fezzari Delano Peak review


Construction and Features

Last year when I reviewed the La Sal Peak, the Delano Peak's longer travel sibling, I mentioned that I wasn't a fan of the kink in the top tube. It didn't do anything to affect that bike's performance, but there was something about it that made me twitch a little. That kink is nowhere to be seen on the Delano, which makes the front of the bike much more pleasing to the eye.

The bike's carbon frame has room for not just one or two but three water bottles – eat your heart out Mike Levy. Yes, one of those mounting points is under the downtube, so that doesn't really count, but still, there are plenty of options for attaching water bottles, tubes, and tools to the frame.

Fezzari Delano Peak review
There's room for holding two water bottles inside the front triangle on larger sizes.
Fezzari Delano Peak review
The chainslap protection isn't the best - the ridges aren't that tall, and the material isn't that all soft.

Fezzari worked hard to keep the standover height as low as possible, and to make sure that riders would be able to run dropper posts with as much drop as they wanted. Even a size small, which has a 400mm seat tube length, has enough room for 300mm of post insertion.

There's internal cable routing for the dropper, derailleur, and rear brake, although it can take some fiddling to keep things quiet, since there aren't any guide tubes to prevent the housing from slapping against the inside of the frame. Other details include SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH), a threaded bottom bracket, and ISCG-O5 tabs.


Fezzari Delano Peak review
Fezzari Delano Peak review


Fezzari Delano Peak review

Geometry & Sizing

The Delano Peak's geometry numbers aren't all that different from those of Fezzari's 150mm La Sal Peak, a reflection of how the slack head angle trend continues to trickle down into the trail and downcountry categories. With a 150mm fork the head angle is 65 degrees, which can be steepened to 65.4-degrees, a move that also allows the bike to accept a 27.5 x 2.8” tire.

The reach on a size large is 480mm, and the seat tube angle is relatively steep 77.5 degrees. All of those numbers fall squarely into the 'modern' category, in line with what we're seeing quickly become the norm for an all-rounder like the Delano.


Fezzari Delano Peak review

Suspension Design

A tried-and-true Horst Link suspension layout takes care of the Delano Peak's 135mm of rear travel. Anti-squat sits at 102% at sag, and decreases as the bike goes through its travel. The leverage curve is regressive up to the sag point, and then it's progressive for the remainder of the travel, going from a leverage ratio of 2.8 at sag to 2.31 at full compression.



Specifications
Price $4619
Travel 140mm
Rear Shock Fox Float DPX2, 210 x 50mm
Fork Fox 36, Performance Elite, 150mm
Headset Cane Creek 40
Cassette Shimano XT, CS-M8100, HG+ 10-51T, 12 Speed
Crankarms Shimano XT, FC-M8100
Bottom Bracket Shimano BB-MT800
Rear Derailleur Shimano XT 12-speed
Chain Shimano CN-M7100
Shifter Pods Shimano XT 12-speed
Handlebar Fezzari FRD Charger35, alloy
Stem Fezzari FRD Charger35
Grips Ergon GA-20
Brakes Shimano BL-M8100, 4 piston, 180mm SM-RT86 Rotors
Hubs Stan's Neo
Spokes Sapim Race 14G
Rim Stan's Flow S1
Tires Maxxis Assegai 2.5" / Maxxis Dissector 2.4"
Seat Ergon SM Stealth
Seatpost PNW Bachelor 200mm with Loam Lever
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


Fezzari Delano Peak review



Fezzari Delano Peak review
RIDING THE
DELANO PEAK


Test Bike Setup

Other than swapping out the grips and installing a 40mm stem I didn't need to do any other parts swaps to get the bike ready to rally.

After a few rides I swapped out the .6in volume spacer for a .86in spacer to gain some more end stroke ramp up. That spacer helped out, and I ended up running 220psi in the DPX2 for 14mm / 28% sag.

Up front, I ran 87 psi in the Fox 36, with the following compression and rebound settings (all clicks counted from closed): HSC: 4, LSC 10, HSR 5, LSR, 5.

Testing took place in Bellingham, Washington, with the full spectrum of early summer conditions, from drizzly and muddy to dry and dusty.


Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 37
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Fezzari Delano Peak review

Climbing

The Delano Peak is an extremely easy bike to get along with. The climbing position was upright and comfortable without being cramped, and I didn't ever feel like I was fighting to navigate through tighter section of trail.

This is a bike that feels lighter than it actually is – I didn't put it onto the scale until I was done with testing, but I would have guessed it was easily a pound or two lighter than what the scale showed. Gram conscious rider could easily shave weight by swapping out some of those aluminum parts for carbon, but there's really no need – as it is, the Delano feels well suited to long trail rides with lots climbs and descents.

I did make use of the compression lever on the DPX2 on the climbs, and on more rolling terrain as well. In the fully open position the Delano Peak's suspension is fairly active, manners that used to go hand in hand with a Horst Link suspension design, although that's changed in recent years as engineers get clever with their pivot placements.


Fezzari Delano Peak review

Descending

The Delano Peak's geometry felt very familiar, likely due in part to the fact that those numbers are nearly identical to the Norco Optic I've been using this year as my personal test sled. The Delano Peak has 10mm more travel at the front and rear, but the fact that the reach, head angle, and chainstay length are nearly identical meant that I didn't need to re-train my brain to get accustomed to the handling.

Slower speed, technical puzzles are where the Delano Peak felt most at home, those awkward bits of trail where you might need to do a little rear wheel lift here, and a shimmy around a tree there to get through without dabbing. It's an easy bike to get off the ground, whether that's to pop off the lip of a jump, or to skim over a chunky section of trail. That trait allowed it to perform well on steep trails, as long as they weren't too rough – I never felt like I had to fight it to make a line choice change or switch my angle of approach when coming into a corner.

The DPX2 shock's compression tune felt very light, and just like on the climbs, I ended up spending a lot of time with the 3-position dial in the middle setting for more support, reserving the full open position for times when I wanted maximum traction and didn't mind the reduced platform. The open position can be fine tuned to add more low-speed compression, but I do think Fezzari could have gone with a slightly firmer tune without any issues. Up front, that new 36 was smooth and silent, and I didn't need to stray far from the suggested base settings to find a comfortable set up.

The Delano Peak's limits start to appear at higher speeds and in rougher terrain. 'Twangy' is the best adjective I can come up with to describe how the frame felt when things got extra-hectic. It's a little more country and a little less rock-and-roll than, say, the Nukeproof Reactor – there's only so far that it can be pushed before you're reminded that you're not on an enduro bike. Riders who are able to make better line choices and adopt a more energetic riding style will get more out of the Delano Peak than those who want to smash through everything.


Fezzari Delano Peak review



Fezzari Delano Peak review
Fezzari Delano Peak
2030 Santa Cruz Hightower
Santa Cruz Hightower

How does it compare?


The Santa Cruz Hightower is a close contemporary to the Delano Peak as far as geometry and intended use goes. The Hightower has a little more rear travel – 140mm vs. the Fezarri's 135, but both bikes come with a 150mm fork. The Fezzari has a 65-degree head, just .2 degrees slacker than the Santa Cruz.

The Fezzari wins the seat angle war, but the Highower's slightly shorter front center means that both bikes feel pretty similar when during seated pedaling. When it comes to efficiency, the Hightower feels a little calmer during hard climbing efforts, although neither bike feels like its sapping away too much energy on the climbs.

On the descents, the Hightower does a better job of handling bigger hits and remaining calm in rough terrain, due in part to the stiffer frame and the lower center of gravity. The Delano Peak starts to falter earlier than the Hightower – I felt like I was reaching its limit sooner than I did on the Hightower.

One area where the Hightower can't touch the Fezzari is the price – it's almost $1,000 more to purchase a similarly spec'd Santa Cruz.

While we're comparing bikes, let's toss the new Commencal TR into the mix. I've been able to ride the two bikes back to back, an exercise that makes it immediately clear that they don't really fit into the same category. I'd happily take the Meta TR into a bike park, to the starting line of an enduro race, or on a day of shuttling. With the Delano, I'd be more likely to grab it for a big trail ride, or for slower speed, techy adventures. The Meta was built for high-speed charging, while the Delano doesn't mind if you feel like taking it easy on an after-work cruise.

Fezzari Delano Peak review
Maxxis Dissector
Fezzari Delano Peak review
PNW Components Loam Lever

Technical Report

Searching for Silence: I spent a decent amount of time working to quiet the Delano Peak down. My first task was to keep the housing from rattling inside the frame. There was foam on the dropper post housing, but not on the derailleur or brake, so disconnected the lines, slid a foam sleeve over them, and then realized that the finned XT brake pads were making a racket too... I spread out the retainer that sits between the pads, which did help, but I'd be tempted to purchase some non-finned pads to make things even quieter, improved heat dissipation be damned.

Maxxis Assegai / Dissector combo: This has become my new favorite tire combo for summer riding in the Pacific Northwest. There's loads of grip from the Assegai up front, and the Dissector is predictable in a wide range of conditions while also being relatively fast rolling. Even when the summer rainstorms arrive it's still a viable option for wet weather riding – it's only when things get really steep and sloppy that something more aggressive in the back would be a good choice.

PNW Components Bachelor: A dropper post with as much travel as possible is a necessity on a bike with a steep seat angle, and in this instance I was able to fit PNW Components' 200mm Bachelor post. It was trouble-free for the duration of testing, and the Loam Lever remains one of the comfiest options on the market.



Fezzari Delano Peak review


Pros

+ Well spec'd for the price
+ Very versatile thanks to modern geometry


Cons

- Can feel out of its element on higher speed, rough trails.
- Cable and brake pad rattle take time to quiet down




Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesCategorizing bikes can be a challenging endeavor, especially now that we're seeing geometry numbers that used to be found on longer travel DH-oriented bikes trickling down to shorter travel models. Call it an aggressive trail bike, or maybe a shorter travel all-mountain bike; either way, the Delano Peak's well-sorted geometry and part spec give it a high level of versatility.

Some of the smaller frame details could use improvement, and riders in search of a mini-enduro bike should look elsewhere, but for rides that encompass a wide range of conditions – up, down, and all-around, the Delano Peak could be a worthy companion.  Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Fezzari Fezzari Delano Peak


