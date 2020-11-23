Review: 2021 Juliana Furtado CC XO1

|Specifications
|Release Date
|2020
|Price
|$8099
|Rear Shock
|RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
|Fork
|RockShox Pike Ultimate 140mm 27.5"
|Headset
|Cane Creek 40 IS Integrated Headset
|Cassette
|SRAM XG1295 Eagle 12spd 10-52t
|Crankarms
|SRAM X1 Eagle Carbon DUB 32t
|Bottom Bracket
|SRAM DUB 68/73mm Threaded BB
|Rear Derailleur
|SRAM X01 Eagle
|Chain
|SRAM X01 Eagle 12 SPD
|Shifter Pods
|SRAM X01 Eagle
|Handlebar
|Santa Cruz Bicycles Carbon Riser Bar
|Stem
|Burgtec Enduro MK3 42mm
|Grips
|Juliana Grips
|Brakes
|SRAM G2 RSC
|Hubs
|DT 350 15x110 28H Torque Cap / DT 350 148x12 28h XD
|Spokes
|Sapim D-light
|Rim
|Santa Cruz Reserve 30 Carbon Rim
|Tires
|Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5"x2.4 MaxxGRIP EXO TR (Front) / Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5"x2.4" 3C EXO TR (Rear)
|Seat
|Juliana Primiero Saddle
|Seatpost
|RockShox Reverb Stealth 31.6
About UsContacts
AdvertiseAdvertising
Cool FeaturesSubmit a Story to Pinkbike
RSSPinkbike RSS Feed
7 Comments
Checked the price.
Will keep on looking for Mrs' next ride.
I'd have been more interested in the 5010 if I thought of it as an all rounder
Post a Comment