Review: 2021 Juliana Furtado CC XO1

Nov 23, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Juliana Furtado Photo Jason Thomas
REVIEW
2021 Juliana Furtado

WORDS: Sarah Moore
PHOTOS: Jason Thomas


The most popular bike in the Juliana line-up gets more capable for the 2021, moving further away from the cross-country realm and firmly into the trail category. It still has 27.5" wheels, but they're now paired with a longer travel 140mm fork and a frame that boasts longer and slacker geometry in addition to size-specific chainstays.

The 130mm of rear travel on the third generation Furtado has been updated to the lower link VPP suspension layout, making it difficult to tell the Furtado apart from all the other models in the Juliana line-up that have already been updated: the Roubion, Joplin, and Maverick. The Furtado melds bits of each model into one bike that Juliana says is suitable for those that like to "do-it-all (then do it again)."

Furtado Details

• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Carbon C or CC
• Travel: 130mm (r) / 140mm (f)
• 65.4/65.7-degree head angle (Low/High)
• 427mm chainstays (Low, Medium)
• Threaded bottom bracket
• Weight: 29.6lb / 13.43 kg
• Price: $8099 USD as shown
Juliana offers the Furtado in three sizes and four builds, starting at $4,099 USD for the R kit with the Carbon C frame, and going up to $8099 for the XO1 build featured here with the lighter Carbon CC frame and Reserve carbon wheels. Its Santa Cruz counterpart that shares the same frame, the 5010, is offered in the same four builds, but with additional large and XL sizes for each.


bigquotesWith its 130mm of rear travel, I kept expecting to feel under-gunned on the Furtado, but it kept surprising me by how capable and composed it is on every ride I took it out on.Sarah Moore



Juliana Furtado Photo Jason Thomas



Juliana Furtado Photo Jason Thomas


Construction and Features


The Furtado is available in both the high-grade carbon frame known as the “CC” and the regular "C" carbon. Unlike the previous generation, an aluminum version of the bike is not currently available.

The frame fits up to a 27.5" x 2.6" tire and has well thought out protection including a downtube protector, a fender that keeps mud away from the shock, and a ribbed chainstay protector. The new Furtado is the first Juliana that uses SRAM's universal derailleur hanger, which means that all shops, even ones that aren't Santa Cruz dealers, should be able to help you out if your derailleur collides with a rock or other derailleur hanger-destroying obstacle out on the trail.

Compared to other Santa Cruz models with the lower-link suspension, the Furtado frame has a larger shock tunnel. More room around the rear shock makes it slightly easier to see your sag on your rear shock when you're setting up the bike and it also means that the Furtado is compatible with coil shocks.

Other details include internally-molded tubes to make cable routing easier, a threaded bottom bracket, and ISCG-05 tabs for mounting a chain guide or bash guard. The original owner receives free replacement pivot bearings for life and a lifetime frame warranty.


Juliana Furtado Photo Jason Thomas
Juliana Furtado Photo Jason Thomas


Geometry & Sizing


The Furtado uses the same frame as the Santa Cruz 5010 but with women's specific grips and saddle, a shock tune for lighter riders, and different graphics. While Juliana is a brand for women, they believe the geometry on Santa Cruz Bicycles is the best fit for all riders and don't see any need to change the geometry for women. You can learn more about the brand's philosophy and why they choose to use the same frame with different branding in Episode 28 of the Pinkbike Podcast, where we chat about women's bikes with three guests, including Juliana Brand Manager Kelli Emmett.

As you may have expected, the new Furtado is longer, lower, and slacker. The medium Furtado V2 had a 67° headtube angle and a 425mm reach, while the medium V3 version that I was riding has a 65.4° head tube angle and a 447mm reach. The wheelbase on the size medium is 50mm longer at 1191mmm, while the seat tube angle has gone from 74° to 77°.

You can change the geometry on the Furtado between two settings using the flip chip on the link where the shock mounts. In the Low setting, the head tube angle is 0.3-degrees slacker, the bottom bracket is 4mm lower, and the reach is 3mm shorter.

New for the Furtado and Juliana are proportional chainstay lengths, which means that shorter riders on smaller frames will now have shorter chainstays. The rear swingarms on all models are the same and the different chainstay lengths are achieved by moving the pivots and shock mount in the front triangle to effectively shorten the rear center on different sizes. The XS and small Furtados get 424mm chainstays while the medium gets 427mm chainstays.



Juliana Furtado Photo Jason Thomas

Suspension Design


Santa Cruz like to keep their suspension numbers close to their chest, but you can get some insight into how the lower link driven VPP suspension layout that the Furtado now uses works in Dan Roberts' analysis of the Megatower.

The main difference between the kinematics of the new Furtado compared to the previous generation is the shape of the leverage ratio curve. Previously it had a slight hump in the curve where the leverage ratio increased before decreasing. On the new model, that curve is now a diagonal line without any sudden dips or dives. That should mean that the suspension ramps up smoothly through its travel, with a consistent feel from beginning to end.

With a wider shock tunnel, the new Furtado is compatible with a coil shock. Since it has a rising rate linkage, Juliana says it will work better with a coil than most bikes in this travel range, but you should keep in mind that on a shorter-travel platform, you'll need a pretty firm spring to keep from bottoming out too much with a coil, as you don't have the advantage of an air spring's ramp-up.


Specifications
Release Date 2020
Price $8099
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork RockShox Pike Ultimate 140mm 27.5"
Headset Cane Creek 40 IS Integrated Headset
Cassette SRAM XG1295 Eagle 12spd 10-52t
Crankarms SRAM X1 Eagle Carbon DUB 32t
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB 68/73mm Threaded BB
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle
Chain SRAM X01 Eagle 12 SPD
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Eagle
Handlebar Santa Cruz Bicycles Carbon Riser Bar
Stem Burgtec Enduro MK3 42mm
Grips Juliana Grips
Brakes SRAM G2 RSC
Hubs DT 350 15x110 28H Torque Cap / DT 350 148x12 28h XD
Spokes Sapim D-light
Rim Santa Cruz Reserve 30 Carbon Rim
Tires Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5"x2.4 MaxxGRIP EXO TR (Front) / Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5"x2.4" 3C EXO TR (Rear)
Seat Juliana Primiero Saddle
Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth 31.6
Juliana Furtado Photo Jason Thomas



Photo by Jason Thomas
RIDING THE
FURTADO

Test Bike Setup

I kept the Furtado in the low position for the duration of testing and ended up with a suspension set up that was very close to what Juliana recommends for a rider my weight in their handy shock setup guide.

Up front, I ran an even 80 psi in the Rockshox Pike Ultimate with one token. I rode 10 clicks of rebound from closed. In the Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate, I rode 160 psi for 30% sag with one volume spacer. I ran 6 clicks of rebound from closed and 9 clicks of compression from closed. The updated shock tunnel makes it slightly easier to see sag on the rear shock, but it's definitely more of a struggle to measure how many millimeters of sag you're at than on a more traditional suspension design.

In addition to taking the Furtado on all my favourite trails in my backyard in Squamish, I took the bike to the Chilcotins for a Canada Day long weekend ride as well as on a week-long road trip to Revelstoke and Golden, BC.


Photo by Trevor Lyden
Sarah Moore
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 30
Height: 5'7" / 170 cm
Inseam: 30" / 76.2 cm
Weight: 160 lb / 72.5 kg
Instagram: @smooresmoore


Photo by Jason Thomas

Climbing


The Furtado is quite capable of tackling whatever climb you put in front of it, whether that's a technical bit of singletrack or a loose fire road. The pedalling platform feels more stable than that of the longer-travelled, bigger-wheeled Maverick and I didn't feel the need to reach down and lock out the rear shock on long, smooth slogs to the trailhead.

However, while the Furtado feels efficient, it isn't the snappiest or quickest feeling on the climbs. On the Juliana website, it says that the Furtado is "designed for XC & Trail", but on the climbs, it definitely leans more towards the trail bike side of the spectrum. At 29.6lb (13.43 kg), the Furtado is a fair bit heftier than most XC bikes and it wouldn't be my first choice if I were to head out on the race course.

For all-day pedals, however, the seated position is comfortable and well-suited to silly-long days in the saddle. It's easy to wind up around tight corners and through tricky sections and, when you get tired, the Furtado's incredible traction on technical climbs is extremely forgiving of poor line choices. Even when I would slow right down to a crawl ahead of a technical section and be milliseconds from putting a foot down, I would often surprise myself by somehow clawing my way up the climb. It might not be a race bike on the climbs, but it's still very enjoyable.


Photo by Jason Thomas

Descending


On the descents, the Furtado shines. As expected, with its 27.5" wheels and short rear end, the Furtado was playful and I found myself looking for little doubles and sneaky lines off to the side of the trail more than usual. Less suspension to absorb trail feedback coupled with how easy it was to get the bike in the air meant that I frequently found myself scanning for ways to jump over rough sections instead of smashing right through them like I usually tend to.

What really surprised me was the Furtado's composure on the steep trails I encountered in Golden, BC. The geometry on the Furtado is fantastic and makes it feel like you're on a longer-travel bike than you actually are. Under heavy braking, the Furtado kept its cool and the suspension stayed supple, so it didn't feel out of its element on the steep, loose trails on Mount 7 and I was able to stay under control. It was also really easy to switch directions quickly and made me feel like Bryn Atkinson on the corners. The Furtado does a lot with its 130mm of rear travel and the suspension feels balanced and composed.

Back home in Squamish, I appreciated that balanced feeling as well and found it really easy to creep down steep rock rolls and pick my way through trails where a 130mm bike wouldn't be expected to shine. On higher speed sections of trail, there's definitely less stability than on a longer-travelled bike and there are some features that are just better-suited to having a bit more travel, but I do feel like Juliana positions the bike appropriately when they call it the "do-it-all" bike. I don't believe there's any such thing as a perfect all-rounder, but for most places, the Furtado is going to be a pretty darn good one-bike choice.


Photo by Jason Thomas



Juliana Furtado Photo Jason Thomas

How does it compare?


The SB140 and the Juliana Furtado are both orange, they're both trail bikes, they've both got 27.5" wheels, and they're both made by US-brands, but that's where the similarities end.

Both bikes are confident climbers and have stable pedalling platforms, but they don't feel the same when you put the power down on the pedals. The SB140 feels a bit snappier than the Furtado on fire road climbs and during smooth pedalling, but the Furtado wins on outright traction in technical singletrack. That could also have something to do with how much easier it is to pick your lines on the Furtado since the reach and chainstays are both shorter. The Furtado feels like a much more nimble bike and for something like the Impossible Climb, it would be my preferred choice.

On the descents, the Furtado feels more balanced and the suspension feels more active under braking, making it easier to creep down steep trails under control. While both bikes are easy to get into the air and play around on, the Furtado is quicker to take off the ground. For harsher landings and all out speed, however, the Yeti would be my choice as it's much more stable through high-speed sections of trail and has a bit of extra cush on the landings in addition to the stability of the longer wheelbase.

For bike park days and shuttles, I'd choose the SB140 over the Furtado, but for all-day adventure rides when you're not entirely sure what you're going to encounter on the climbs or the descents, the Furtado would be my pick.




Technical Report


RockShox Reverb dropper post: I love how much easier it is to press the lever on the new Reverb and how quick action the post is. It wasn't flawless, though; I did have some issues with the Reverb where an o-ring got pushed down when I tried to use the bleed valve. I was able to get it repaired at Fluid Function in town and they assured me that the issue would be under warranty.

SRAM G2 RSC brakes: The SRAM G2 RSC brakes held up to some heavy braking in Golden and in the Revelstoke Mountain Resort bike park. The rotors were purple by the time I sent the Furtado back to Juliana, but I never felt like they didn't have enough power to slow me down. I also like the adjustability of the reach and the pad contact.

SRAM 10-52 tooth cassette: I both like and dislike the new 52t cassette. It's nice to have that extra gear when you're tired and just want to spin up a climb, but the gap is so big between first and second that it really does feel like you're skipping a gear. I also sometimes felt like I wasn't working that much less when I resorted to the 52t, I was working just as hard as I would with a 50t, but going slower.


Photo by Jason Thomas


Pros

+ That elusive all-rounder
+ Tight corner master
+ Quick to get in the air
+ Suspension stays composed under braking

Cons

- Heavier than the previous generation Furtado
- Loses some of its composure at high speeds



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesFor all-day adventure rides when you're not entirely sure what you're going to encounter on the climbs or the descents, the Furtado is an excellent choice. It's difficult to find places where the bike's 130mm of travel doesn't feel appropriate. Sarah Moore





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Juliana Juliana Furtado


