Review: 2021 Juliana Furtado CC XO1

Descending

On the descents, the Furtado shines. As expected, with its 27.5" wheels and short rear end, the Furtado was playful and I found myself looking for little doubles and sneaky lines off to the side of the trail more than usual. Less suspension to absorb trail feedback coupled with how easy it was to get the bike in the air meant that I frequently found myself scanning for ways to jump over rough sections instead of smashing right through them like I usually tend to.What really surprised me was the Furtado's composure on the steep trails I encountered in Golden, BC. The geometry on the Furtado is fantastic and makes it feel like you're on a longer-travel bike than you actually are. Under heavy braking, the Furtado kept its cool and the suspension stayed supple, so it didn't feel out of its element on the steep, loose trails on Mount 7 and I was able to stay under control. It was also really easy to switch directions quickly and made me feel like Bryn Atkinson on the corners. The Furtado does a lot with its 130mm of rear travel and the suspension feels balanced and composed.Back home in Squamish, I appreciated that balanced feeling as well and found it really easy to creep down steep rock rolls and pick my way through trails where a 130mm bike wouldn't be expected to shine. On higher speed sections of trail, there's definitely less stability than on a longer-travelled bike and there are some features that are just better-suited to having a bit more travel, but I do feel like Juliana positions the bike appropriately when they call it the "do-it-all" bike. I don't believe there's any such thing as a perfect all-rounder, but for most places, the Furtado is going to be a pretty darn good one-bike choice.