Review: 2021 Kona Process X DL

Nov 16, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Review: 2021 Kona Process X DL
REVIEW
Kona Process X DL

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


The Process X snuck into Kona's lineup over the summer, a long, slack, carbon-framed addition that's claimed to be “aimed at nothing but ripping riders on the most technical of terrain.”

What does the X stand for? Well, there are two different axle positions, which alter the bike's chainstay length and the amount of rear travel. Since “Process 158/164” doesn't really roll off the tongue, X it was. It also opens up the door for all sorts of DMX related references, which are always entertaining. Sizes M thru XL roll on 29" wheels, while the size small comes with a 27.5" rear wheel and a 29" wheel up front.
Process X Details

• Wheel size: 29" (M-XL), 27.5 / 29" (S)
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 158 or 164mm (r) / 170mm fork
• 63.5-degree head angle
• 435 or 450mm chainstays
• Weight: 32.3 pounds / 14.7 kg
• Sizes: S-XL
• Price: $6,999 USD
konaworld.com


There are only two models in the lineup – the Process X, which sells for $4,999, and the $6,999 DL version reviewed here. Highlights of the DL's build kit include a 170mm RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork, SRAM Code RSC brakes, and a SRAM X01 drivetrain.


bigquotesThe Process X has a big presence on the trail... It's happiest at higher speeds, and on terrain where there's room to let it run. Mike Kazimer



Construction and Features


Geometry & Sizing

Construction and Features

The Process X has a carbon fiber front triangle and swingarm that are joined by an aluminum rocker link. For the mullet-curious out there, that rocker link has flip chips where it joins the seatstays that allow the bike to be set up with a 27.5” rear wheel while preserving the bottom bracket height.

Internal cable routing is in place for the brake, derailleur, and dropper post, with a tube-in-tube design to keep installation hassle-free. There's also a port on each side for the brake line – riders who run their rear brake on the left haven't been overlooked. When it comes to chainslap protection, the Process X is well equipped, and there's also downtube protection around the bottom bracket as well as closer to the head tube to protect from shuttling-related impacts.

Kona Process X review

Other details include plenty of room for a full size water bottle, ISCG 05 tabs, and a PF92 bottom bracket. I know, the threaded BB afficionados might not approve of that last detail, but to be fair, we haven't had any issues with unwanted noise on the last handful of Kona's that have rolled in for testing.

The final detail worth noting is the super short seat tube length, which leaves plenty of room for long travel dropper posts. It is interesting that the small and medium sizes both get a stubby 380mm seat tube – that could potentially mean that a rider who decided to size down to a medium may end up with a decent amount of post sticking out of the frame.


Kona Process X review
A flip chip on the rocker allows the bike to be run with a 27.5" rear wheel.
Kona Process X review
Two axle positions make it possible to choose either a 435mm or 450mm chainstay length.


Kona Process 121

Geometry & Sizing

Kona didn't hold back on the Process X's geometry figures, giving it a 63.5-degree head tube angle and a 490 reach on a size large, numbers that certainly qualify as being long and slack.

The chainstay length can be set at either 435 or 450mm, a change that also affects the amount of rear travel. In the 435mm setting the bike has 158mm of travel, and 164mm of travel in the longer chainstay setting.

In order to keep the bike from feeling too long while pedaling to the top, Kona gave it a 78-degree effective seat tube angle. That's fast becoming a fairly typical number for bikes in this category, although it's worth noting that the actual seat tube angle is closer to 69-degrees, which means that taller riders will end up with a slacker effective seat tube angle than what's on the geometry chart.


Kona Process X review



Suspension Design

Not surprisingly, the Process X uses Kona's link-driven, single pivot 'Beamer' suspension design. Downhill performance was the priority here, one of the reasons the anti-squat values aren't all that high, sitting around 90% at sag, and then dropping as the bike goes through its travel.

The leverage curve is progressive and follows a relatively straight line from beginning to end, with a 13% change throught the last 2/3 of the travel.


Suspension Design

Kona Process X review

Specifications
Price $6999
Travel 161mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork RockShox Zeb Ultimate RC2 170mm
Headset FSA Orbit 1.5 EP ZS
Cassette SRAM X01 Eagle 10-52t 12spd
Crankarms SRAM GX Eagle Carbon DUB
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB PF92
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle
Chain SRAM GX Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Eagle
Handlebar Kona XC/BC 35
Stem Kona XC/BC 35
Grips Kona Key Grip
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Hubs DT Swiss 350
Spokes Double Butted Spokes – 14/15/14g
Rim WTB KOM Trail i30
Tires Maxxis Assegai 2.5" / Maxxis DHR II 2.4" EXO+
Seat WTB Volt
Seatpost Rock Shox Reverb w/1x Remote Lever 31.6mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC




Test Bike Setup

Kona Process X review






Kona Process X review
RIDING THE
PROCESS X DL

Test Bike Setup

Other than trying out a MegNeg air can for the shock, I kept the rest of the Process X in its stock configuration. The Maxxis Assegai / DHR II tires were aired to my usual 21 and 23 psi, the bars trimmed to 780mm, and I kept the 40mm stem in place.

I spent more time than usual trying different settings for the RockShox SuperDeluxe shock, which I'll discuss later in the review. With the standard air can, I ran 155 psi which equated to 28% sag, and three volume spacers (one more than stock). I also tried a MegNeg air can, and ended up running that at 185psi for 30% sag, with two negative volume bands and no positive spacers.

Up front, I ran 55 psi in the Zeb with no volume spacers for my 160 lb weight.

Testing took place in and around Bellingham, Washington, which happens to be the same location where the bike was developed.




Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 38
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Climbing

Climbing

The Process X isn't the snappiest climber, for a number of reasons, but with a few clicks of low speed compression added to the shock I was able to leave the lockout lever alone. The back end is relatively calm if you stay seated, but standing up does result in a decent amount of suspension movement. Flipping that blue compression lever firms things up a lot – it's about as close to a full lockout as we see these days. That's useful for paved road spins, but it's a bit much for off-road use, where it can feel harsh on chunkier climbs.

Along with the active suspension, the Process X is a long and slack bike, no matter which chainstay length is selected. Even with the steeper effective seat tube angle I still ended up sliding the seat forward all the way to get a more upright position. The actual seat tube angle is steeper than what we've seen from Kona in the past, but I think it could probably even get a touch steeper.

I ended up preferring the longer chainstay setting on the descents, and it turned out that extra length also had benefits on the climbs. Long chainstays have a reputation for making bikes unwieldy and awkward to handle, and while those traits can occur on super tight, slow sections of trail, a longer back end can also provide extra traction to keep the rear wheel from spinning out on steep, loose climbs. On the Process X, the 450mm chainstays put me in a more centered position, which made it easier to weight the front wheel while simultaneously keeping my weight from being too far over the rear axle.

What about tight switchbacks? Yes, those are more difficult to get through compared to a bike with a less sprawling wheelbase, and no matter how you slice it the Process X isn't going to be the way to go if your idea of a good time is snaking your way through tight, awkward climbing puzzles.


Descending

Descending

The Process X has a big presence on the trail – it's definitely not as much of an all-rounder as the Process 153. It's happiest at higher speeds, and on terrain where there's room to let it run. That's largely due to the wheelbase length, the result of that long reach and slack head angle.

Reach numbers keep creeping up, and head angle numbers keep going down as companies try to find the limits without going too far. I've been wrong before, but I'd be surprised if bikes go much past the 490mm mark on a size large, and much below a 63-degree head angle for non-DH bikes. Longer, slack bikes do provide ton of stability, but they can be a handful at slower speeds, and the extra effort to maneuver can get taxing by the end of a long ride.

With the Process X, those sentiments held true. When I was on my A-game and everything was clicking I had some great rides, but there were other times when I found myself getting a little frustrated with the amount of work I had to put in to get the X to wake up. In fact, I'd potentially consider sizing down (gasp) if I was planning on using the X as an enduro race bike, in order to make it a little easier to get through tight, awkward bits.

Suspension Fiddling

The X is happiest on high speed, rough trails, and it's also a good jumper, at least on bigger jumps. It's not overly eager to hop and pop over little trail obstacles, but put a healthy lip and a decent sized gap in front of it and it'll soar quite nicely. I unfortunately wasn't able to make it up to Whistler this year, but I'd have no qualms about using the X as a park bike; it's the sort of bike that can seamlessly go between smoother machine-made jump trails and chunky natural tracks without raising a fuss.

All of my time was spent with the Process in the 29" mode, but I did try both chainstay positions. Altering that length makes a very noticeable difference – the longer, 450mm setting transforms the bike into even more of a speed demon, and by the end of testing it ended up being the position I preferred due to the more balanced feel it delivered. In the shorter chainstay setting it was easier to break the back end free while cornering, as opposed to the longer setting, which was less drifty and more locked in. It felt like I could push harder, and also get away with a mistake every once in a while without losing traction.

Suspension Fiddling

I spent more time than usual trying to find the sweet spot for the Kona's rear suspension settings. Initially, I found myself using more travel than I wanted, even with a bunch of volume spacers and 25% sag. The bike felt good in steep, rough terrain, but when things flattened out a bit that extra-deep feeling was much more noticeable – there wasn't much of a platform to push off of or into when jumping or cornering.

I eventually decided to try a MegNeg air can (something that would need to be purchased aftermarket for approximately $90) in order to try and find that missing mid-stroke support. That upgrade did the trick, and with 2 bands in the negative chamber and no volume spacers installed I was right where I wanted to be. I ran 185 psi to get 30% sag, and the overall feel was one of a much more supportive shock. There was still good traction, and I could use all of the travel when warranted, but it no longer felt like I was sitting too far into the travel.



Kona Process X review
Kona Process X
2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude
Rocky Mountain Altitude

How does it compare?

My time on the Process X overlapped with some of the testing that took place for an upcoming Field Test, which meant I had lots of opportunities to compare it to bikes with similar intentions.

One of the most stark contrasts was between it and the Rocky Mountain Altitude. The Altitude has a steeper head angle (64.4° vs. 63.5°), and a shorter reach (474 vs 490mm). Those numbers make a difference out on the trail, and the Altitude shone brighter on more awkward sections where quick line changes were required. They're both billed as race bikes, and it's certainly possible to go fast on either one, but the Altitude is the more versatile option; I didn't need to work as much to get it to do exactly what I wanted.

How about compared to the Trek Slash? The reach numbers between the two are within a few millimeters, but the Process has a slacker head angle by .6-degrees, along with the ability to change the chainstay length by a significant amount, two factors that give it a more DH-oriented feel than the Slash. Even though the two bikes weighed nearly the same, the Slash did have a snappier, more precise feel to its handling. It's difficult to pinpoint exactly what caused that difference without further experimenting, but the Slash's frame is on the stiffer side of the spectrum, and the model I tested also had Bontrager's Line carbon wheels, which may have been a factor. The Slash does gets bonus points for the in-frame snack storage.

As far as pricing goes, the Process X's $2,999 USD frame-only price is significantly less than the $3,699 Altitude and the $4,000 Slash, although the Altitude and Slash are both available in aluminum and in a much broader range of spec options than the X.

Technical Report
Kona Process X review

Technical Report

SRAM GX 10-52 cassette: There was plenty of scoffing when SRAM came out with the new 10-52 tooth Eagle cassette, but I took advantages of that dinner plate sized climbing gear on multiple rides. It might not be a necessity in all riding areas, but it makes sense on a bike like this, since steep climbs are usually required to reach steep descents.

Kona handlebar / stem: For $7,000 I'd like to see a different handlebar / stem combo – after all, the same components are found on the $3,000 Process 153. While I'm nitpicking, a higher rise bar would be appreciated – I'd like to see 30mm rather than the 20mm of the XC/BC bar.

Maxxis Assegai / DHR II EXO+ tire combo: This is my current favorite tread pattern combo, one that works well all year round in the Pacific Northwest. I wouldn't have minded seeing Double Down casing tires spec'd, at least in the rear, since this bike will hopefully see lots of rough, chunky terrain where flats are more common.

RockShox Zeb: The 170mm Zeb developed a distinct clicking noise after my first couple of rides on it. The click happened in the middle of the travel, and was loud enough to be distracting. It turned out to be an issue with the air spring, and swapping it up with an updated part solved the issue. This was the first time I'd run into this issue out of the 4 Zeb forks I've spent time on, and according to RockShox, “if any riders are experiencing this they should reach out to their Rockshox retailer for resolution"


Pros


Pros

+ Chainstay adjustments make noticeable difference
+ Reasonable weight considering capabilities
+ Mullet compatible, plenty of room for long dropper posts


Cons

- May be too long and slack to be enjoyable on more moderate terrain
- There are only two complete models, and neither one is inexpensive
- Some riders may want more support from Super Deluxe shock



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Process X may look like a beefed-up Process 134, but looks can be deceiving. While the 134 is a playful trail machine that loves manuals and tight turns, the Process X is decidedly on the more beastly side of the spectrum. It can be a handful at slower speeds, and might even be a bit much to serve as an enduro race bike. However, it's worth consideration if you're looking for a big, stable bike that can gobble up the rough stuff and still be pedaled back to the top. Mike Kazimer






  • 1 0
 I think your writing style is blending with Levy's! I'd like to see how the bike handles with a 27.5 out back, especially on those tight climbs you worked hard at with the long WB and full 29 set up. Did you test the mullet config during the shootout?
  • 1 0
 Yeah, why do we care what a Kona Process 29 rides like with 10mm more travel? The reviews have been out on that suspension design for a while.

I came here to read a review of how it rode when you swap out to a 27.5" or back and forth. This isn't a review. It's an 'overview'
  • 2 0
 What does the X stand for? It’s so you have to say Process-sex. Pure marketing genius.

And it is a damn sexy-looking bike.
  • 1 0
 “There's also a port on each side for the brake line – riders who run their rear brake on the left haven't been overlooked.”

Thank you Kona. f*ck you the rest of the industry.
  • 3 2
 Okay maybe it's just me but shouldn't the rear brake mount also have two positions if the Axle has two positions?
  • 1 0
 @BaGearA You likely remove the spacer below the caliper when switching to the smaller wheel size.
  • 1 0
 Looks like the axle stays in the same place on the seatstay, only the chainstay has 2 positions?
  • 1 0
 @Npacholko: I guess is not needed, is quite vertical the caliper and the bite point does not change much.
  • 1 0
 The bike comes with a special brake mount adapter for the long chainstay position.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer is that an actual riding jersey? I don't see it in the merch anywhere.
  • 1 0
 @konaworld making some real lookers of bikes at the moment. Kona giving a bona.
  • 1 0
 Yeah first Kona that is desirable for me in a long time. Geometry is spot on too!
  • 1 0
 this thing looks sick but like you had mentioned no alloy builds and only two non inexpensive builds
  • 1 0
 this color scheme is awful ... Kona nailed red honzo esd, and then we have this wtf
  • 2 1
 Has anyone, intentionally, on purpose, bought a SRAM rear shock or dropper post aftermarket?
  • 1 0
 Oooh are you wanna of those guys who thinks "brand A" is world's better than "brand B" ?
  • 1 0
 @TheBearDen: Don't think it's a stretch to doubt RockShox in the rear suspension & dropper department. They may very well sell alot more than everybody else OEM, but they also don't have history of durability.
  • 1 0
 Ok, so are you saying that bikes actually got too long and too slack? A year before such a limit did not seem to exist Smile
  • 1 0
 Process X = DMX references? I'm not getting it...
  • 4 0
 this is not a game
  • 1 0
 Not a problem, X gon’ deliver to ya.
  • 1 0
 Almost like the golden years of Kona freeride bikes.
  • 1 0
 That 3rd riding picture looks sick!!!
  • 1 0
 Please do the same but in affordable mood.
  • 1 0
 DMX be like: X Kona give it to ya ♪♫♪
  • 2 1
 Downduro!

