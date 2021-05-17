Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory

May 17, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Nukeproof Giga
REVIEW
Nukeproof Giga Factory

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
ACTION PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


The Giga is the longest travel bike in Nukeproof's lineup, excluding their Dissent downhill bike. With 170mm of rear travel and a 180mm fork, Nukeproof say the bike was “designed to be the ultimate hard-hitting Super-Enduro weapon for when you just need more.”

The carbon-framed Giga is available with either 29” or 27.5” wheels, although some team riders have been spotted riding mixed wheel setups – I wouldn't be surprised if that becomes an option in the future.

There are three complete models available, with prices ranging from $4,600 USD up to $5,500 USD for the Factory version reviewed here.
Giga Factory Details

• Wheel size: 29" (27.5" option available)
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 170mm (r) / 180mm fork
• 63.5-degree head angle
• 445mm chainstays
• Weight: 33.9 lb / 15.4kg
• Sizes: S-XXL
• Price $5,500 USD
nukeproof.com


Highlights of the Factory build kit include a Fox 38 factory fork, Float X2 shock, Shimano XT drivetrain and 4-piston brakes, and DT Swiss EX 1700 wheels shod with Michelin's Wild Enduro tires. The total weight for a size large without pedals is 33.9 pounds.



Contents

Introduction
Frame Details
Geometry
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



Nukeproof Giga review


bigquotesThere's a level of precision to its handling that allows it do to more than just bludgeon trails into submission. Mike Kazimer



Nukeproof Giga review

Frame Details

The Giga ticks almost all of the boxes when it comes to the list of features you'd hope to find on a modern enduro bike. The carbon frame even has clear plastic protection pre-applied, which helps keep its muted green paint job scuff- and scratch-free.

There's plenty of room for a water bottle, which sits inside an indentation on the top of the downtube. Two bolts are also located on the underside of the top tube, and Nukeproof just came out with a strap and a mount that can be used to hold a tube, tools, or maybe an enduro banana.

The internal cable routing uses a tube-in-tube design to simplify installation and minimize routing, although there are two ports on the right side of the head tube, and only one on the left. That will work perfectly for riders that run their rear brake on the left side, but for those of us who run our rear brake on the right the path the housing takes into the frame isn't quite as ideal. I can't really complain about this detail too much, give how often companies like Santa Cruz and Specialized set up their frames to prioritize riders who prefer their rear brake on the right, but it is a detail worth mentioning.

Other details include a threaded bottom bracket, SRAM's Universal Derailleur hanger, rubber chainstay and downtube protections, ISCG 05 tabs, and a little fender on the swingarm.


Nukeproof Giga
Nukeproof Giga

Nukeproof Giga

Geometry

The Giga's head angle sits at a relatively slack 63.5-degrees with a 180mm fork, .5-degrees slacker than the Nukeproof Mega that comes with a 170mm fork. In other words, the two models have nearly identical head angles. Chainstay lengths remains the same across all sizes, at 445mm for the 29” version and 435mm for the 27.5” model.

The effective seat tube angle is a steep 78-degrees, and the actual seat angle is steep as well at 72.5-degrees, a number that'll help ensure taller riders don't end up with their weight too far over the rear of the bike.


Nukeproof Giga review

Suspension Design

The Giga uses a link-driven single pivot suspension design, one that was first seen on the Dissent downhill bike. For the vision-impaired readers who thought that the Giga looked like a Santa Cruz when it first came out, this is the giveaway that it's something different. A short aluminum link connects the swingarm to another link that's affixed to the seattube and the 210 x 65mm shock.

Riders can select from one of two main pivot positions by loosening a bolt with an 8mm Allen key and pivoting a small lever. In the first position there is 25.5% progression, and in the second position there is 29% progression. The Giga is compatible with coil or air shocks, and the main pivot adjustments allow riders to fine tune the amount of end-stroke ramp up without needing to add volume spacers to a shock.

Depending on the main pivot position, anti-squat sits at either 96% or 100% at sag in the 32 / 50 tooth gear ration, and then drops as the shock goes deeper into its travel.



Specifications
Price $5500
Travel 170mm
Rear Shock Fox Float X2 Factory, 205x60mm
Fork Fox 38 Float Factory, 180mm
Headset Nukeproof, 44-56 IITS
Cassette Shimano XT 12-Speed 10-51T
Crankarms Shimano XT M8100 12-Speed, Hollowtech 2, 170mm, 30T
Rear Derailleur Shimano XT M8100 12-speed
Chain Shimano XT M8100 HG 12-speed
Shifter Pods Shimano XT M8100 12-speed
Handlebar Nukeproof Horizon V2 25mm Rise
Stem Nukeproof Horizon, 50mm, Black
Grips Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature
Brakes Shimano XT / BR-M8120 4 Piston
Wheelset DT Swiss EX1700 SPLINE 30
Tires Michelin Wild Enduro 29" x 2.4, GUM-X TS TLR, Rear: Michelin Wild Enduro 29" x 2.4, GUM-X
Seat Nukeproof Horizon Enduro
Seatpost Bikeyoke Divine Stealh, 160mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


Nukeproof Giga review






Nukeproof Giga review
RIDING THE
Giga Factory


Test Bike Setup

The Giga didn't require much fussing to get it ready to roll - all of the cockpit components were well suited to bike's intentions.

200 psi in the Float X2 put me at 30% sag, and I ran 85 psi in the Fox 38 for my 160 lb weight.

I did end up swapping out the Michelin tires for a portion of the test period when things got really, really soggy, replacing them with a Maxxis Shorty up front and DHR II in the rear in order to gain the maximum amount of traction.

Testing took place in Bellingham, Washington, over the course of the last three months, mainly in wet and muddy conditions, with a sunny day thrown in every once in a while.


Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 38
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Nukeproof Giga review

Climbing

The Giga is a very manageable climber, thanks largely to that steep effective and actual seat tube seat angle. That put me into a comfortable climbing position, one where I could easily keep the front wheel weighted, and never felt like I was too far over the rear axle.

I'm not sure if it's a case of boiling frog syndrome, but the Giga's 63.5-degree head angle didn't feel overly slack to me on the climbs. Sure, the handling isn't lightning quick through tight uphill switchbacks, but I also never felt like I had to fight the bike to get it to go where I wanted.

The rear end will bob a little during out of the saddle efforts, or if you're sprinting on a flatter section of trail. I didn't find it to be excessive, though, and there was an impressive lack of unnessary movement during seated climbing. I typically used the climb switch on the Float X2 on the paved spin to my local trails, and on longer dirt road grinds, and kept it open for more technical climbs in order to gain more traction.

The Giga's 33.9-pound weight is reasonable considering the bike's build and intentions, and there's not much to change right out of the box. Knocking off a pound or two by throwing more carbon bits at the Giga is certainly doable if you found yourself sucked into a gram-counting rabbithole, although I'd recommend using that money for a bike park pass or road trip instead.

For comparison, I'd place the Giga's climbing efficiency and overall comfort ahead of the Kona Process X, and slightly behind the Propain Spindrift. At the end of the day it's still a slack, long travel machine, albeit one that doesn't put up too much of a fuss when faced with mellower terrain or long climbs.


Nukeproof Giga review

Descending

I didn't really get the mini-DH bike vibe from the Giga; instead, it felt more like an enduro race bike with a some extra travel. Don't get me wrong – this bike is great on the descents, it's just that it shouldn't be pigeoneholed as a bike that only does well when monster trucking straight down a hillside. Yes, it will do that when required, but there's a level of precision to its handling that allows it do to more than bludgeon trails into submission.

On steep, slower speed trails, the type that require heavy braking and precise bike control to stay on course, the Giga felt solid and responsive. It transmits just the right amount of trail feedback – I could tell what the bike was doing, and get a good sense of the terrain underneath my tires, without getting too jarred around.

The slack head angle, comfortable reach, and moderately long chainstays create a bike that's very comfortable at high speed, all without ever making it feel like I was a passenger rather than a pilot. Its profile and geometry number may make it look like a brute on paper, when in reality it's quite manageable, even if your overall skill level isn't quite up there with Mr. Sam Hill.

I tried both main pivot positions, and ended up preferring the more progressive position due to the extra-suppleness and small bump compliance that came with it. It was a good option for those wet winter rides, adding in a little extra traction off the top that helped keep the rear wheel from getting too sideways over slimy roots and in greasy turns. while the other setting would work well for general, all-round use. No matter the setting, I found there was plenty of end stroke ramp up, and didn't experience any harsh bottom outs.


Nukeproof Giga review
Nukeproof Giga
Nukeproof Giga review
Propain Sprindrift

How does it compare?


The Propain Sprindrift and the Nukeproof Giga both fall into that 'pedalable big bike' category.

Both bikes have steep seat tube angles, but when it comes to overall pedalling efficiency the Spindrift takes the point – there's no need for a climb switch on the Spindrift's shock, while it's a nice feature to have on the Giga for those long logging road slogs. Speaking of seat tubes, the Giga's is much shorter than the Spindrift's, which makes it easier to fit a longer travel dropper post.

On the descents, I got along well with the sizing of both bikes, which makes sense considering that both have a 475mm reach and 445mm chainstays, a ratio that I've found to work well for my 5'11” height. Neither company offers size-specific chainstays, though, so the balance may be a little difference for shorter or taller riders. The Giga is available in a wider range of sizes than the Spindrift, S-XXL vs M-XL for the 29” version.

The overall geometry figures are fairly similar, but with different suspension layouts and a 63.5-degree head angle on the Giga vs a 64.5-degree head angle on the Spindrift that do feel different on the trail. The Spindrift's handling is a touch quicker on more rolling terrain, while the Giga really comes alive on steeper trails.

Both bikes deal with rough, chunky tracks extremely well, with enough ramp up to keep from using all that travel too quickly. There's no clear winner in this match-up – riders who place a high priority on an efficient-feeling suspension design will be well suited by the Propain, and those who want something slacker and slightly more at home on really steep trails will likely enjoy the Giga. At the end of the day, neither bike will hold its rider back on rowdy trails.

As far as value goes, it's possible to get a good parts spec at a fairly reasonable price on either model thanks to the companies' consumer direct sales models, but the final price will vary depending on your location. In the US, the Giga is a great deal at $5,500, and the Spindrift is still not readily available. In Europe, the Spindrift is a good value, and the Giga's sticker price increases significantly thanks to Brexit.



Nukeproof Giga review
Nukeproof Giga review

Technical Report

BikeYoke Revive dropper post: I've had good luck with BikeYoke's dropper post in the past, but this one was slow to return out of the box. It also only had 160mm of drop, which wasn't quite enough for me, since I've gotten used to running a 200mm post whenever possible. Service and maintenance instructions are easy to find on BikeYoke's site, but I ended up installing a 200mm Fox Transfer post for most of the test period instead of pulling the BikeYoke apart. Yes, I'm spoiled.

Michelin tires: The Wild Enduro tread pattern works well in a wide variety of conditions, and the lower profile rear tire will hold its own until conditions get really dire. The GumX compound isn't as sticky as Maxxis' MaxxGrip compound, but it does dig in well on loose terrain. Michelin recently released a version of these with a thicker casing, which I think would be a better match to the Giga's intentions. Granted, I didn't suffer any flats, but conditions were also soft and squishy for most of the test period.

Nukeproof Horizon Enduro saddle: This seat is excellent, with just enough padding to keep it comfy, and a shape that never got in the way or bashed uncomfortably into my thighs on the descents.

Chasing noise: The Giga isn't the loudest bike out there, but it's also not the quietest either. The Shimano pads rattled until and did my usual mastic tape trick to keep them quiet, and then I started noticing some cable rattle. The grommets that hold the housing secure at the ports in the head tube had a tendency to migrate out of place; a strip of electrical tape or even a thin rubber sleeve over the housing would help quiet things down.


Nukeproof Giga review



Pros

+ Excellent geometry and suspension performance
+ Shines on steep, rough trails
+ Great value for US-based customers


Cons

- May not be as great of a value for European customers
- Could use a longer travel dropper post


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesNukeproof's reasoning for creating the Giga was, “because we could,” and I have to say, I'm really glad they did. I'd happily use this as an enduro race bike, or take it out for some bike park laps without thinking twice. It's a very managable big bike, a trait that should allow a wide range of gravity-oriented riders to have a great time out on the trails. Mike Kazimer






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Nukeproof Nukeproof Giga


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
80707 views
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
67291 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
49374 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
48334 views
Stevie Smith: 1989-2016
41700 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
41394 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
40161 views
Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
38289 views

23 Comments

  • 15 1
 from this article I learned scientist in the 19th century put frogs into boiling water
  • 5 0
 Motion for a mandatory requirement for all further bike reviews to include the manufacturer's estimated availability
  • 3 0
 Wow, Beautiful Bike, very well done and price is very reasonable...Impressive
  • 3 1
 Lop 25-30mm off the ST in each size, and you have a winner. Nobody needs a 500mm ST on a bike like this when there are 200mm droppers readily available
  • 1 0
 why companies do not put 2 left and 2 right ports by default or 3 ( just merge them inside ) Nukeproff price to value ration is insane!
  • 2 0
 Don't know why, but I dig that low slung suspension
  • 6 3
 Con: shimano brakes
  • 8 0
 Pro: shimano brakes
  • 4 1
 Pro: shimano brakes (bring an additional level of excitement because you never know when they'll bite)
  • 1 0
 Guys it's just a joke Smile
  • 2 0
 Kaz do a maintenance review section like Dan pls.
  • 3 3
 Pro: Large downtube makes it look sorta like an e bike, which puts it in the cool bike category

Con: Derailleur chain system
  • 1 0
 haha I don't know whether to upvote you or downvote. Perfect trolling.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a SC Nomad without the shock going through the seat stay.
  • 2 2
 Do many people really prefer their long travel bikes with 29” wheels? I know I don’t. My trail bikes sure, but not my big travel bike.
  • 5 3
 Sure it rides amazing, but looks like an Ali Express Santa Cruz.
  • 2 0
 LOL!! All it needs to complete that Ali Express image is a Rocky Mountain paint scheme and font for the lettering.. but in all seriousness this is a bad ass bike for great value.. all jokes aside
  • 1 0
 @CDT77: not really a value on this side of the border.
  • 1 0
 That is a proper enduro rig. Rock and root smasher.
  • 1 0
 I don't like the color!

@bishopsmike where you at !?
  • 1 0
 Cons: " Could use a longer travel dropper post " !

Interesting !
  • 1 0
 Good for USA bad for Euro but what about the Uk which actually make them ?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012295
Mobile Version of Website