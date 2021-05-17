Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory

Nukeproof Giga Propain Sprindrift

How does it compare?

The Propain Sprindrift and the Nukeproof Giga both fall into that 'pedalable big bike' category.Both bikes have steep seat tube angles, but when it comes to overall pedalling efficiency the Spindrift takes the point – there's no need for a climb switch on the Spindrift's shock, while it's a nice feature to have on the Giga for those long logging road slogs. Speaking of seat tubes, the Giga's is much shorter than the Spindrift's, which makes it easier to fit a longer travel dropper post.On the descents, I got along well with the sizing of both bikes, which makes sense considering that both have a 475mm reach and 445mm chainstays, a ratio that I've found to work well for my 5'11” height. Neither company offers size-specific chainstays, though, so the balance may be a little difference for shorter or taller riders. The Giga is available in a wider range of sizes than the Spindrift, S-XXL vs M-XL for the 29” version.The overall geometry figures are fairly similar, but with different suspension layouts and a 63.5-degree head angle on the Giga vs a 64.5-degree head angle on the Spindrift that do feel different on the trail. The Spindrift's handling is a touch quicker on more rolling terrain, while the Giga really comes alive on steeper trails.Both bikes deal with rough, chunky tracks extremely well, with enough ramp up to keep from using all that travel too quickly. There's no clear winner in this match-up – riders who place a high priority on an efficient-feeling suspension design will be well suited by the Propain, and those who want something slacker and slightly more at home on really steep trails will likely enjoy the Giga. At the end of the day, neither bike will hold its rider back on rowdy trails.As far as value goes, it's possible to get a good parts spec at a fairly reasonable price on either model thanks to the companies' consumer direct sales models, but the final price will vary depending on your location. In the US, the Giga is a great deal at $5,500, and the Spindrift is still not readily available. In Europe, the Spindrift is a good value, and the Giga's sticker price increases significantly thanks to Brexit.