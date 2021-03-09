Review: 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90

|Specifications
|Price
|$9399
|Travel
|140mm
|Rear Shock
|Fox Float DPX2 Factor
|Fork
|Fox 36 Float EVOL FIT4 Factory Series 150mm
|Headset
|FSA Orbit NO.57E
|Cassette
|Shimano XTR 12s 10-51T
|Crankarms
|Race Face Next R Cinch
|Chainguide
|OneUp Top Guide
|Bottom Bracket
|Race Face BB92 30mm
|Rear Derailleur
|Shimano XTR
|Chain
|Shimano XTR
|Shifter Pods
|Shimano XTR
|Handlebar
|Race Face
|Stem
|Rocky Mountain 35 CNC
|Grips
|Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On
|Brakes
|Shimano XTR Trail 4 Piston
|Hubs
|DT Swiss 350 Boost 148mm / Rocky Mountain Sealed Boost 15mm
|Spokes
|DT Swiss Competition 2.0/1.8/2.0
|Rim
|Race Face ARC Carbon 31
|Tires
|Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 / Minion DHR II 2.4 MaxxTerra EXO+
|Seat
|WTB Volt Race 142
|Seatpost
|Race Face Turbine R (by Fox) Dropper 30.9mm
Do you mean it's literally the same frame with a different paintjob and upper shock link?
