Review: 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90

Not only does the Instinct borrow the Altitude's frame, it also replaces the Thunderbolt in Rocky's lineup. That bike had 140mm of travel and 27.5” wheels, so Rocky decided to consolidate things and offer the Instinct with different wheel sizes depending on the frame size. That means sizes small thru XL roll on 29” wheels, and there's also a 27.5” option for small and extra-small sizes.The bike I've been riding sits one notch from the top of the line, which gives it a hefty price tag of $9,399 USD. All of that dough gets you a Fox Factory level 36 Fit 4 fork and DPX2 shock, Shimano XTR 12-speed drivetrain and brakes, Race Face Next R carbon cranks and handlebar, and their ARC 31 carbon rims laced to DT Swiss hubs. Maxxis takes care of the tires with a Minion DHF / DHRII combo, both with EXO+ casings. All that adds up to a total weight of 29.5 pounds for a size large without pedals.

The Instinct 90's frame is carbon from tip to tail, other than the aluminum rocker link that houses the Ride-9 geometry adjust feature. A flip chip at the chainstays allows for 10mm of adjustment (just don't forget to flip the brake mount around while you're at it). In addition, the bike is compatible with SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger in the longer setting in case a spare is needed in a pinch.The internal cable routing is fully guided to make installation hassle-free, and the ports in the head tube make it possible to easily run brakes moto-style.Nearly the entire downtube is protected with rubber pads, and there's a chainstay protector with wave-like mounds molded into it to keep any noise to a minimum. Other features include a pressfit bottom bracket, ISCG-05 tabs, and plenty of room for a water bottle.

The Instinct uses Rocky's Smoothlink suspension design, with a progressive leverage ratio that allows the bike to work with either air or coil shocks. The Ride-9 geometry adjust feature also alters the suspension, for better or worse, which means the position of the chip can be used to increase or decrease how progressive the suspension is. Personally, I'd rather see these traits de-coupled – it'd be nice to be able to adjust the head angle without affecting the suspension, and vice versa, something that could be accomplished with a swappable headset cup.Compared to the previous model, the Instinct's anti-squat has been increased slightly, and it now sits around 90% at sag before dropping off as the bike goes through its travel.

Test Bike Setup Getting the Instinct up and running didn't require too much fussing around, other than swapping a volume spacer in the shock after a few rides. I ran 84 psi in the Fox 36 with two volume spacers installed. The Fit4 damper in this fork has a three position lever, but I never felt the need to use it. I'm not really a fan of having different fork settings for climbs and descents, since it's one more thing to accidentally forget to change. I started with the DPX2 shock in its stock configuration, which has a .4” volume spacer, and later swapped that out for a .2” volume spacer in order to reduce the end stroke ramp up slightly. That's in line with what I ended up doing on the Float X2 found on the Altitude in order to ensure I could use all the travel when necessary. 215 psi put me right at 30% sag. Testing took place in the Bellingham, Washington, area over the last two months, with conditions ranging from perfect dirt and mild temps to very cold, windy, and frozen.

The Instinct has all the traits that a good trail bike should have when climbing. It's quick, calm, and never felt like a handful no matter how tight or awkward the turns. There's a snappiness to its handling that I didn't anticipate – I'd expected it to have more of a watered-down enduro bike feel considering its pedigree, which isn't the case at all. That's with it in the slackest position, too. I started there and never found any reason to deviate from that geometry setting, since any climbs I didn't clean certainly weren't the fault of the head angle, and I'd rather have a more confident descender than a twitchier climber.We're still seeing seat tube angles get steeper and steeper, especially on longer travel bikes, a trend that I'm a fan of, within reason. On the Instinct, that 76-degree seat angle (and 70.3-degree actual) created a comfortable position for long days in the saddle without putting too much pressure on my hands, or making it feel like I was too cramped.As far as efficiency goes, I didn't have any qualms running the shock fully open for most rides, occasionally using the middle compression setting for longer fire roads and spinning to the trailhead. Even in the fully open position the Instinct rides higher in its travel – it's only when you're really mashing on the pedals that any extra suspension motion can be detected.