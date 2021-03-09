Review: 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90

Mar 9, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Rocky Mountain Instinct review
REVIEW
2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90

WORDS: Mike Kazimer

When Rocky Mountain debuted the new Altitude last September, one of the features that might have flown under the radar was a replaceable forward shock mount. That feature allowed Rocky to take the same frame, equip it with a shorter shock, and turn their enduro race machine into something more trail-oriented.

The result is the new Instinct, which has 140mm of rear travel that's paired with a 150mm fork. Where its burlier sibling is aimed at riders searching for enduro glory, the Instinct is more about longer pedal-fests rather than charging blindly into steep, chunky trails. It's available with either a carbon or aluminum frame in a wide range of build kits – you can take a look at the complete lineup here.
Instinct Carbon 90 Details

• Wheel size: 29" S-XL / 27.5" XS & S
• Travel: 140mm (r) / 150mm fork
• 65.1 - 66.2 degree head angle
• 437 or 448mm chainstays
• Carbon frame
• Actual weight: 29.5 lb / 13.4 kg (size L w/o pedals)
• Price: $9,399 USD. Frame and shock: $3,549.
Not only does the Instinct borrow the Altitude's frame, it also replaces the Thunderbolt in Rocky's lineup. That bike had 140mm of travel and 27.5” wheels, so Rocky decided to consolidate things and offer the Instinct with different wheel sizes depending on the frame size. That means sizes small thru XL roll on 29” wheels, and there's also a 27.5” option for small and extra-small sizes.

The bike I've been riding sits one notch from the top of the line, which gives it a hefty price tag of $9,399 USD. All of that dough gets you a Fox Factory level 36 Fit 4 fork and DPX2 shock, Shimano XTR 12-speed drivetrain and brakes, Race Face Next R carbon cranks and handlebar, and their ARC 31 carbon rims laced to DT Swiss hubs. Maxxis takes care of the tires with a Minion DHF / DHRII combo, both with EXO+ casings. All that adds up to a total weight of 29.5 pounds for a size large without pedals.


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



Rocky Mountain Instinct review


bigquotesIt will deliver a good time on twisty, more moderate trails, and in those situations it's an easy bike to pick up and place where you want it, dissecting that terrain like a scalpel rather than a sledgehammer. Mike Kazimer



Rocky Mountain Instinct review
Construction and Features

The Instinct 90's frame is carbon from tip to tail, other than the aluminum rocker link that houses the Ride-9 geometry adjust feature. A flip chip at the chainstays allows for 10mm of adjustment (just don't forget to flip the brake mount around while you're at it). In addition, the bike is compatible with SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger in the longer setting in case a spare is needed in a pinch.

The internal cable routing is fully guided to make installation hassle-free, and the ports in the head tube make it possible to easily run brakes moto-style.

Nearly the entire downtube is protected with rubber pads, and there's a chainstay protector with wave-like mounds molded into it to keep any noise to a minimum. Other features include a pressfit bottom bracket, ISCG-05 tabs, and plenty of room for a water bottle.

Rocky Mountain Instinct review
A different shock mount and shock size allowed Rocky to use the same frame for the Altitude and Instinct.
Rocky Mountain Instinct review


Rocky Mountain Instinct review
The chainstay length can be altered by 10mm...
Rocky Mountain Instinct review
...and there are nine different suspension / geometry options.


Rocky Mountain Instinct review


Geometry & Sizing

Putting a shorter travel fork on a frame steepens the head and seat angle, and increase the reach, which is evident when comparing the numbers of the Instinct vs the Altitude.

In the slackest setting, Instinct has a 65.1-degree head angle, a 76.7 degree seat angle, and a 481mm reach for a size large. Those numbers can be changed by using the flip chips at the rear shock mount – it's possible to give the Instinct up to a 66.2 degree head angle and 493 mm reach if for some reason you wanted to try out the longer and steeper route.


Rocky Mountain Instinct review

Suspension Design

The Instinct uses Rocky's Smoothlink suspension design, with a progressive leverage ratio that allows the bike to work with either air or coil shocks. The Ride-9 geometry adjust feature also alters the suspension, for better or worse, which means the position of the chip can be used to increase or decrease how progressive the suspension is. Personally, I'd rather see these traits de-coupled – it'd be nice to be able to adjust the head angle without affecting the suspension, and vice versa, something that could be accomplished with a swappable headset cup.

Compared to the previous model, the Instinct's anti-squat has been increased slightly, and it now sits around 90% at sag before dropping off as the bike goes through its travel.


Rocky Mountain Instinct review



Specifications
Price $9399
Travel 140mm
Rear Shock Fox Float DPX2 Factor
Fork Fox 36 Float EVOL FIT4 Factory Series 150mm
Headset FSA Orbit NO.57E
Cassette Shimano XTR 12s 10-51T
Crankarms Race Face Next R Cinch
Chainguide OneUp Top Guide
Bottom Bracket Race Face BB92 30mm
Rear Derailleur Shimano XTR
Chain Shimano XTR
Shifter Pods Shimano XTR
Handlebar Race Face
Stem Rocky Mountain 35 CNC
Grips Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On
Brakes Shimano XTR Trail 4 Piston
Hubs DT Swiss 350 Boost 148mm / Rocky Mountain Sealed Boost 15mm
Spokes DT Swiss Competition 2.0/1.8/2.0
Rim Race Face ARC Carbon 31
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 / Minion DHR II 2.4 MaxxTerra EXO+
Seat WTB Volt Race 142
Seatpost Race Face Turbine R (by Fox) Dropper 30.9mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC




Rocky Mountain Instinct review





Rocky Mountain Instinct review
RIDING THE
Instinct

Test Bike Setup

Getting the Instinct up and running didn't require too much fussing around, other than swapping a volume spacer in the shock after a few rides. I ran 84 psi in the Fox 36 with two volume spacers installed. The Fit4 damper in this fork has a three position lever, but I never felt the need to use it. I'm not really a fan of having different fork settings for climbs and descents, since it's one more thing to accidentally forget to change.

I started with the DPX2 shock in its stock configuration, which has a .4” volume spacer, and later swapped that out for a .2” volume spacer in order to reduce the end stroke ramp up slightly. That's in line with what I ended up doing on the Float X2 found on the Altitude in order to ensure I could use all the travel when necessary. 215 psi put me right at 30% sag.

Testing took place in the Bellingham, Washington, area over the last two months, with conditions ranging from perfect dirt and mild temps to very cold, windy, and frozen.





Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 38
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Rocky Mountain Instinct review

Climbing

The Instinct has all the traits that a good trail bike should have when climbing. It's quick, calm, and never felt like a handful no matter how tight or awkward the turns. There's a snappiness to its handling that I didn't anticipate – I'd expected it to have more of a watered-down enduro bike feel considering its pedigree, which isn't the case at all. That's with it in the slackest position, too. I started there and never found any reason to deviate from that geometry setting, since any climbs I didn't clean certainly weren't the fault of the head angle, and I'd rather have a more confident descender than a twitchier climber.

We're still seeing seat tube angles get steeper and steeper, especially on longer travel bikes, a trend that I'm a fan of, within reason. On the Instinct, that 76-degree seat angle (and 70.3-degree actual) created a comfortable position for long days in the saddle without putting too much pressure on my hands, or making it feel like I was too cramped.

As far as efficiency goes, I didn't have any qualms running the shock fully open for most rides, occasionally using the middle compression setting for longer fire roads and spinning to the trailhead. Even in the fully open position the Instinct rides higher in its travel – it's only when you're really mashing on the pedals that any extra suspension motion can be detected.


Rocky Mountain Instinct review

Descending

After spending so much time on the Altitude last fall I feel like I binged on dessert first, and forgot to leave room for the main course. In other words, I wasn't as enamored with the Instinct as I was with the Altitude. The reduced travel and steeper angles of the Instinct altered its on-trail personality more than I'd expected, and rather than feeling like a mini-enduro bike it feels like a trail bike with a capital T.

It will deliver a good time on twisty, more moderate trails, and in those situations it's an easy bike to pick up and place where you want it, dissecting that terrain like a scalpel rather than a sledgehammer. Its limits start to show up at higher speeds and when the hits get bigger – those were situations when I found myself missing the extra travel and bottomless feel delivered by the Float X2 on the Altitude. I tried both chainstay positions, and after going back and forth a few times I ended up settling on the shorter position, since it seemed to align better with the bike's quick and snappy manners.

The FIT4-equipped 36 and the stiff carbon wheels also come into play in that chunkier terrain, delivering more feedback and a slightly jarring ride at times. It was in those situations that I found myself wondering how the coil-shock spec'd version of this bike would behave. I have a hunch that would have been more in line with my appetite for traction and big hit composure, although beefing up an Instinct does seem slightly counterproductive given the existence of the Altitude. As much as I have a soft spot for short-travel shredders, sometimes it's better to start off with the right tool for the job.

At the end of the day, the Instinct doesn't set the world on fire with its descending prowess, but it's also able to get down most trails without putting up much of a fuss – just don't expect it to completely erase every single obstacle.


Rocky Mountain Instinct review
Rocky Mountain Instinct
Vitus Escarpe 2021 review
Vitus Escarpe CRX 29

How does it compare?

A couple months ago I reviewed the Vitus Escarpe, and it just so happen that that bike has nearly identical geometry numbers to the Instinct. The Vitus has a 65-degree head angle, 480mm reach, and 440mm chainstays, while the Instinct has a 65.1-degree head angle, 438mm chainstays, and a 481mm reach.

There is a 3-pound weight difference between the two (the Instinct is lighter) that shouldn't be entirely overlooked, but at the end of the day I preferred the Vitus' suspension package – the GRIP2 36 and the super-supple DPS shock – and felt more comfortable on it when things got steep and slippery. The Escarpe had a way of making obstacles melt underneath it, with more traction and an overall plusher ride than the Instinct.

Along with the weight difference there's also a price difference of over $5,000 thanks to Vitus' consumer-direct sales model. Keep in mind that it's not an entirely even comparison – the Vitus has an XT drivetrain and brakes with aluminum wheels, while the Rocky has full XTR and carbon everything, but it's still worth mentioning.

Rocky Mountain Instinct review
Rocky Mountain Instinct review

Technical Report

Shimano XTR brakes: I've started to put a small strip of mastic tape directly on the caliper under the Shimano's finned brake pads in order to reduce any pad related rattling. It's a recommended step even before hitting the trail. I wouldn't have minded a 200mm front rotor on this bike either. Sure, it would add a few grams, but I'm willing to take that penalty for more braking power.

Fox 36 Fit 4 damper: I wish there were at least a couple models in the Instinct lineup with Fox's GRIP2 damper instead of the FIT4. Along with having more adjustability, I prefer the GRIP2 damper's feel on rougher trails, where it seems to stick to the ground better, and transmits less unwanted feedback to the rider.

Shimano XTR drivetrain: I may have some gripes about Shimano's current brakes, but I do really, really like their current drivetrain offerings. The XTR shifting was flawless, as it should be, even in grim, muddy conditions.


Rocky Mountain Instinct review


Pros

+ Feels quick and efficient, especially when climbing
+ Adjustable chainstay length and a wide range of sizes


Cons

- It's no mini-enduro bike in this configuration, despite sharing a frame with the Altitude
- Expensive, even compared to non-consumer direct brands

Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Instinct is a trail bike through and through, the type that could work well for riders whose idea of a good time is a dawn to dusk mission with lots of pedaling. Big days in the Chilcotins, epics in the Colorado high country, those are the type of situation where it would shine brightest. However, there are limits to its capabilities, and the configuration reviewed here can feel a bit harsh when faced with rougher terrain and bigger hits. There's also the price to contend with, but luckily Rocky does offer wide range of models, include more reasonably priced aluminum options. Mike Kazimer






Posted In:
Trail Bikes Rocky Mountain Rocky Mountain Instinct


