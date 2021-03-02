Review: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - The Electrified Freeride Machine

Mar 2, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Santa Cruz Bullit review
REVIEW
Santa Cruz Bullit X01

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
ACTION PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


When I first heard rumors that Santa Cruz had a new Bullit on the way my attention was immediately piqued. I've witnessed some ridiculous riding feats performed aboard the original aluminum single pivot version, everything from telephone poll high skinnies ridden in the rain by a rider whose drivetrain was skipping at the most inopportune moments to big hucks to flat in the Utah desert. I've never owned one myself, but I'll always have a soft spot for that bike, which is why I decided to get the motorized version in for some proper winter testing.

The new Bullit doesn't share much in common with its predecessor, other than the name. It's not aluminum, it's not a single pivot, and instead of 26” wheels it has a mixed wheel, 29 / 27.5” configuration with 170mm of travel.
Bullit Details

• Wheel size: 29" front, 27.5" rear
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 170mm
• 64-degree head angle
• 449mm chainstays
• Shimano EP8 motor
• Weight: 49.2 lb / 22.3 kg (size L)
• Price: $11,499 USD
santacruzbicycles.com


It's also not cheap – the base model goes for $7,499 USD, and the version reviewed here is a whopping $11,499 USD. I'm typically not a fan of the whole “I could buy a [insert your favorite random unrelated item here] for that much money” trope, but I did think it was ironic that putting this on my bike rack more than tripled the worth of my van.

That tall price tag gets you a Fox 38 Factory fork, SRAM Code RSC brakes with properly big rotors, an X01 Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, and carbon Reserve wheels mounted up with a Maxxis Assegai / DHR II tire combo, both with a Double Down casing. Don't forget about the motor, which in this case is Shimano's latest EP8 system, with a 630 Wh battery.


Santa Cruz Bullit review


bigquotesThe Bullit will get up to speed eye-wateringly fast, and it'll maintain that pace as long as you can keep off the brakes. Mike Kazimer



Santa Cruz Bullit review


Frame Features & Motor Details


The Bullit has the now-familiar Santa Cruz silhouette, albeit with an oversized downtube to house the battery. The frame is constructed from Santa Cruz's CC-level carbon, and for now there aren't any lower priced C-level or aluminum framed models.

Santa Cruz uses their Di2 carbon handlebars to give the Bullit a clean cockpit – the E-tube wire from the mode selector to the display runs inside the handlebar. The wire from the display to the motor has its own port in the head tube, although I wish the wire itself had a thicker casing, just in case it got snagged on a branch or other grabby trailside foliage. The derailleur and brake housing are also internally routed, and are zip tied to the side of the down tube to keep things quiet.

Other details worth a quick mention include a ribbed chainstay protector, a tiny fender to keep a tiny amount of mud off the shock, and room for a water bottle inside the front triangle. Itching to run a dual crown fork on your e-bike? Well, it's not going to be this one – the frame is not dual crown compatible.


Santa Cruz Bullit review
The Bullit is equipped with Shimano's new EP8 motor.
Santa Cruz Bullit review
The 630 Wh battery is stored in the downtube, and easily removed with one hex key.


The battery for the Shimano EP8 motor can easily be removed from the downtube for charging or transport with a partial turn of a 4mm hex key, but I'd imagine most riders will take advantage of the charging port located on the non-drive side of the frame. That's just below the power button, which sits underneath the shock.

Ralf Hauser put together an extensive review of the EP8 motor earlier this year, which digs deeper into the nitty gritty details of the new motor – be sure to check that out if you want the full scoop on the heart of the Bullit.

In short, there are three modes – Eco, Trail, and Boost, along with a Walk mode that can be used when you're off the bike and trying to push a 50 pound beast up a steep hill. The level of support and the max torque that's delivered in each mode can be adjusted to some extent via Shimano's E-Tube Project app, so if you wanted Eco mode to deliver a little more 'oomph', or Boost mode to be a little tamer, that's easily accomplished.



Santa Cruz Bullit review
The mode selector is easy to reach, and the wire is run internally through the carbon bar.
Santa Cruz Bullit review
There's a tiny mud flap, but it'll only do so much in really mucky conditions.


2021 Santa Cruz Bullit


Geometry & Sizing

The Bullit's reach numbers and 64-degree head tube angle are identical to those found on the Nomad, its closest non-motorized sibling. The chainstay length is 449mm on all sizes – in this case there aren't any flip chips or size-specific chainstays. There are four sizes in total, from M to XXL, with reach numbers ranging from 450mm to 515mm. There's no Bullit for riders looking for a size small, but Santa Cruz does make the 150mm Heckler in a small with a 416mm reach.


Santa Cruz Bullit review

Suspension Design

The Bullit uses two short(ish) counter-rotating links for its 170mm of travel, and there's enough progression to the leverage curve that a coil or an air shock are both viable options. Like the rest of Santa Cruz's bikes, the pivot bearings are covered by a lifetime warranty.



Specifications
Price $11499
Travel 170mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork FOX 38 Float Factory E-Tune, 170mm, 29"
Headset Cane Creek 40 IS Integrated
Cassette SRAM XG1295 Eagle, 12spd, 10-52t
Crankarms Shimano EM900 HollowTech Crank Arms, 165mm
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle, 12spd
Chain SRAM XG1295
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Eagle Single Click, 12spd
Handlebar Santa Cruz Bicycles Carbon Di2 Riser
Stem Burgtec Enduro MK2
Grips Santa Cruz House Grip
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Hubs DT Swiss 350
Spokes Sapim D-light
Rim Santa Cruz Reserve 30 29 Carbon (f), Reserve Carbon DH 27.5 (r)
Tires 29 x 2.5" Maxxis Assegai MaxxGrip DoubleDown, 27.5 x 2.4" DHRII MaxxTerra DoubleDown
Seat WTB Silverado Team
Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Santa Cruz Bullit review







Santa Cruz Bullit review
RIDING THE
Bullit

Test Bike Setup

Santa Cruz has a very detailed suspension setup chart on their website that's a good place to begin. I inflated the Super Deluxe shock to 175 psi, which put me at 30% sag, and ran the low speed compression 10 clicks from closed.

My final settings for the 170mm Fox 38 fork were around 10 pounds more than the suggested starting point, at 100 psi with three tokens installed for my 160 pound weight. The initial settings were too soft, and had me using more (or all) of the travel much too often. Bumping up the air pressure settled things down, and kept the ride height where I wanted it in steeper terrain.

I mentioned the ability to fine tune each of the motor's assist settings using Shimano's app, but I was happy with the stock configuration and didn't need to deviate from how the bike arrived.

Testing took place in the depths of winter, which meant there were deep puddles, lots of mud, and a handful of snowy rides in the mix.




Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 38
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Santa Cruz Bullit review

Climbing


All the usual talk about pedaling efficiency becomes much less relevant when you have a motor helping you up the hill. Instead, the focus shifts to traction, and the Bullit delivers that in spades. The rear wheel easily moves up and over obstacles, making rough, rooty climbs much more achievable. With a little practice it became second nature to shift my body back a little to unweight the front wheel, and then doing sort of a power wheelie pivot to get around tight switchbacks.

The overall climbing position on the size large was very comfortable for my 5'11” height, and longer paved road approaches were dispatched without any discomfort. Eco mode provides enough assistance to hide the weight of the bike on the pedal to the trailhead, while also ensuring there's plenty of juice left in the battery for the best parts of the ride.

Initially, I envisioned using the Bullit mainly for knocking off multiple laps on steep trails that have grueling logging road grinds to access them. And while the Bullit was a great tool for those types of rides, I found myself enjoying the more exploratory missions, ones that included a healthy mix of awkward climbs, the kind with moves that required more than one attempt to conquer.

There's no getting around the fact that the Bullit is a big bike – the term nimble never really ever crossed my mind - but it's also much more manageable, and downright enjoyable, on techy climbs. It does take some effort to muscle it around, but that turned into part of the fun, trying to get it to clamber up and over slimy rock steps or around a tight corner with an off-camber root in exactly the wrong spot. The motor does make climbing much faster and easier, but it also provided incentive for me to try riding up things I'd never even consider on a regular bike.


Santa Cruz Bullit review

Descending

The original Bullit wishes it could corner and descend like the new one does. The overall heft of the bike, and the way much of that weight is around the bottom bracket area makes it possible to push into the 170mm of travel and absolutely rail through turns in a way that's typically only possible on a downhill bike. The geometry felt well balanced - the 475mm reach combined with the 449 chainstys made it easy to stay centered and in a good descending position.

The Bullit will get up to speed eye-wateringly fast, and it'll maintain that pace as long as you can keep off the brakes. For some reason, the image of a UPS truck absolutely rallying around a race track kept popping into my mind when I was riding the Bullit. It's more of a plow than a razor sharp precision instrument, a bike that prefers blast right through whatever is in the way. Despite the mis-matched brand names, the Fox 38 and RockShox Super Deluxe suspension combo played well together in these type of scenarios once I had them dialed in.

When it comes to hitting jumps, be warned that the Bullit has a penchant for going deep on larger stepdowns or jumps with decent sized lips - I landed well past where I'd intended more than once when my momentum carried further than expected. Luckily, the suspension has a very smooth end stroke ramp up, and I never felt any harsh bottom outs. The overall weight is more noticeable when bunnyhopping or trying to pop over mid-trail obstacles, and can deliver quite the upper body workout by the end of a ride.


Santa Cruz Bullit review
Bullit the blue sky.

Technical Report

Tires: On a non-electric bike I'd typically run the same 2.5” front / 2.4” rear tire setup as the Bullit, but after a handful of extra-slippery adventures I started wishing for a wider and even meatier rear tire. The motor makes it possible to overpower the 2.4" DHRII's tread pattern, causing the wheel to spin and all forward momentum to be lost. In drier conditions this wouldn't be as much of a concern, but for riders in wetter zones it's something to consider.

Code RSC brakes: I went through a set of metallic pads much quicker than I usually do on a regular bike, likely due to the wet conditions and the added effort required to slow it the Bullit down. Don't forget to check the wear sooner than you typically would, or run the risk of figuring out you don't have any pads left in the middle of a steep descent.

DT Swiss 350 hubs: I've said lots of good things about DT Swiss' hubs in the past, and their Star Ratchet design is usually very reliable...usually. In this case, some of the teeth became slightly rounded and started slipping past each other, which meant it was impossible to put any pressure on the pedals. In other words, ride over. One I scooted my way home I swapped out the teeth and didn't run into any further issues. This incident did make me thing that there might be room for a beefier start ratchet, possible with larger, and fewer teeth.


Santa Cruz Bullit review
DoubleDown casing tires are a good pick.
Not ideal.


EP8 issues: I was halfway through a ride when the motor cut out and the display flashed an E01020 error message. I checked all the connections, and tried all the tricks I could think of without any success. I figured that I owed some penance for the motorized assistance I'd been enjoying, so I pedaled another lap with the motor off before contacting Shimano. It turns out that error message required a whole new drive unit, which gave me the chance to see how hard it is to replace a motor. Turns out it's not very difficult, but I can imagine that someone who'd dropped upwards of $11k on a new bike wouldn't be very happy at all when faced with a dead motor. I'll be sending the motor back to Shimano to figure out what caused the issue, and I'll update this when I learn more.

While we're talking about the motor, I do wish was a little quieter, especially after riding a near-silent Specialized/Brose motor, but I really only noticed its high pitched 'whir' on smoother climbs. It also rattles on rougher descents when there are repeated quick hits, with a sound that's similar to riding a bike without a clutch derailleur.

Mud collection: The VPP suspension layout and the EP8 motor itself creates lots of little nooks and crannies for mud and grit to get into – be prepared to spend a little extra time keeping everything clean, and it's worth taking the plastic covers around the motor off every once in a while to remove the debris that'll inevitably work its way inside.


Santa Cruz Bullit review


Value

If you're looking for a screaming deal on an eMTB this isn't the bike for you. Even the base model costs $7,499, for a build kit that has a RockShox Zeb fork, SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain, and Guide RE brakes. It is good to see that the tire spec remains consistent on all models, since that's not a place to cut costs on a bike like this. Still, no matter how you look at it the Bullit is on the higher end of the price scale.


Pros

+ Impressive cornering and downhill capabilities
+ Good battery life allows for extended adventures

Cons

- Suspension layout and motor provide lots of places for mud and grit to get into
- EP8 motor rattles in rough terrain


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe new Bullit has the geometry and suspension to take on DH bike-worthy trails, but it's not a one trick pony – it can deliver a good time on the climbs and traversing sections too, as long as they're technical enough to be interesting. That sky high price tag of this model is tough to overlook, although when you consider the wear and tear that shuttling incurs on a vehicle, and the price of a DH bike that can't be pedaled uphill, it might be ever-so-slightly easier to try and justify... Mike Kazimer






Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz Bullit


