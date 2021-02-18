Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week

Maintenance
The overlapping nature of the Demo’s layout makes working on it a touch harder than some more open bikes. As mentioned, it does mean that as it compresses the space between the chainstay bridge and the lower link opens up and can trap some pretty hefty rocks, before crushing it all back together.
There are hex key interfaces all through the bike with varying sizes (3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm) depending on if it’s a pivot or small protector fixing bolt. All the tool interfaces are solid and there have been no broken bolts, pivots or issues in keeping the Demo running through a pretty damn long season of riding.
Some of the larger-legged testers did however manage to rub the paint off the upper pivot in only a couple of days of dry riding. I’ve got pencil legs and so avoided that problem.
It’s only really the complex and overlapping construction of the Demo that poses the problem. It’s a trap for mud and tricky to really get in and clean. So, the occasional direct blast with a hose helps to clean out the area round the shock. Thankfully the pivots are all sealed and even with some hefty hose pressure the grease from the factory is still there and clean.
There’s also a lot of bearings on the Demo, 20 in total. But Specialized’s user manual for the Demo is good in documenting which ones go where and also complete disassembly and assembly instruction for doing a full bearing change, bolt torque, grease and thread locker specs and also how to do the internal cable routing.
The overlapping nature of the Demo’s layout makes working on it a touch harder than some more open bikes. As mentioned, it does mean that as it compresses the space between the chainstay bridge and the lower link opens up and can trap some pretty hefty rocks, before crushing it all back together.
There are hex key interfaces all through the bike with varying sizes (3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm) depending on if it’s a pivot or small protector fixing bolt. All the tool interfaces are solid and there have been no broken bolts, pivots or issues in keeping the Demo running through a pretty damn long season of riding.
Some of the larger-legged testers did however manage to rub the paint off the upper pivot in only a couple of days of dry riding. I’ve got pencil legs and so avoided that problem.
It’s only really the complex and overlapping construction of the Demo that poses the problem. It’s a trap for mud and tricky to really get in and clean. So, the occasional direct blast with a hose helps to clean out the area round the shock. Thankfully the pivots are all sealed and even with some hefty hose pressure the grease from the factory is still there and clean.
There’s also a lot of bearings on the Demo, 20 in total. But Specialized’s user manual for the Demo is good in documenting which ones go where and also complete disassembly and assembly instruction for doing a full bearing change, bolt torque, grease and thread locker specs and also how to do the internal cable routing.
0 Comments
Post a Comment