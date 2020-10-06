Review: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - More Travel & More Adjustability

Technical Report

Butcher / Eliminator Tires:

SRAM AXS Reverb post:

SRAM AXS Eagle derailleur:

2021 Fox 36:

Specialized has been on the hunt for the right rubber formula and casing construction for their tires for years, and it seems like they're heading in the right direction with the new T9 compound on the Butcher. It's sticky without turning to a chewed up eraser nubbin after a few days, and even though the hot patch says 2.3” it inflates to 2.4”, which worked very well.The Eliminator was easy to get along with in the dry, but I'd swap it out for something meatier and grippier if conditions were wet and muddy.Nobody actuallya wireless electronic dropper post, but the AXS Reverb does work extremely well. My only complaint is that the longest version at the moment has 170mm of drop – I would have preferred to see a 200mm post on this bike.The AXS derailleur shifted perfectly every single time, and I even managed to remember to occasionally charge the battery. I do have one request, one that applies to all of SRAM's derailleurs: I wish the clutch tension was higher. The amount of resistance to cage movement on the AXS derailleur is noticeably less than what you'll find with a Shimano derailleur, which makes it easier for the chain to slap up and down and make a racket.These days, classifying a bike by its fork seems like an easy way to figure out its intended purpose. The 36 used to be the burliest single crown option in Fox's lineup, but now that the 38 exists it's turned into an excellent option for trail / all-mountain bikes. It's a smooth operator, and there's something extremely satisfying about letting out any air that's gotten trapped in the lowers with the little bleed valves on each leg.