Review: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - More Travel & More Adjustability

Climbing
The Stumpjumper EVO's geometry adjustments allow for a high level of customization. After some experimentation, my preferred all-round setting ended up being neural / low. That gave the bike a 64-degree head angle, 42mm of bottom bracket drop, and 443mm chainstays. Those numbers would have been radical just a few years ago, but we're seeing more and more bikes in this travel bracket released with similar head angles - the Transition Sentinel and Norco Sight are two examples that come to mind.
Now, 64-degrees isn't that far off from what you'll find on a DH bike, but thankfully the Stumpy EVO climbs much, much better than a downhill sled. That relatively light weight helps, and while the Horst Link suspension layout may not be quite as snappy as some of the dual-link designs out there, the latest version has a good amount of support for those out of the saddle sprints. Traction takes priority over an extra-firm, super efficient feeling ride, which helps keep that rear wheel from spinning out on those slippery, tricky root-filled climbs.
Pedal strikes are a little more common in that lower geometry setting, but I ended up sticking with it because of the cornering benefits. Plus, most of the climbs where I live are more rooty than rocky – there's a little more give when you hit a pedal on a stump compared to running into a solid chunk of granite.
I did spend some time with the bike in the slackest and lowest setting, but found that it felt too slack on mellower terrain for my liking. It gave the bike a lazy feel, and took away some of the easy handling that I enjoyed in the middle / low setting. Changing the head angle doesn't take that long, though, and I could imagine regularly switching it up for trips to steeper shuttle zones or a lift-served bike park.
106 Comments
The frame is extremely light and good adjustability + sizing.
They are going to sell a lot.
Bikes are supposed to be fun. Give me my fun front wheel.
Keep singletrack...single.
Realistically this bike is perfect for at least 90% of us over the Enduro. I love to tinker with settings too so the scales my tip in the Stumpy's favor when I finally ditch my '17 Enduro.
Was planning to get Commencal tr29, however this announcement just make sense
Given current landscape all options I need to order ahead of time and though similar on paper imagine there are a few differences.
What's the seat angle at 65.5° head angle?
Engineers; Wow Mr. Specialized you really are one clever fella !
The angles and travel?
Every year companies are shifting/changing standards for the sake of innovation and marketing. Makes last year's bike obsolete.
Planned obsolescence.
Post a Comment