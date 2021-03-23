Review: 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo - The New Benchmark

Frame & Motor Details
The bulging bottom bracket area and the oversized downtube where the battery resides give away the fact that the Levo has a motor, but otherwise the frame shape closely resembles the Stumpjumper EVO, with a single strut running from the top tube to the seat tube. The cable routing is fully internal and guided, which means you can push a brake line through the chainstay and it'll emerge at the head tube without any fuss.
The battery takes up the space in the downtube that's usually used for a tube and snacks on Specialized's non-motorized bikes, but there is plenty of room for a water bottle, and there's a multi-tool, chain tool, and quick link stashed in the fork steerer tube. There's plenty of clearance for up to a 2.6” tires, and chain slap and frame protection are placed in key areas of the frame.
The charging port is located on the non-drive side, and the sealing has been increased to help prevent water from making its way into the motor. It's like the airlock system you see on submarines or spaceships – opening the latch on the outer plastic door reveals another square hatch that's double sealed to keep the elements at bay. When the battery is fully depleted, a full charge of the 700 Wh battery takes 5.25 hours.
Along with the changes to the motor sealing, there's also a new belt that Specialized's designers in Switzerland have been testing for the last two years. The belt on the 2.2 motor is wider and stiffer than the previous version, and is said to have a much longer lifespan.Display / Controls
While many eMTBs use a display that sticks out in front of the handlebar, Specialized integrated the display for the Levo into the toptube, where it's much less likely to get damaged in the event of a crash.
Specialized's Mission Control app makes it possible to customize the information displayed on the screen. Multiple screen layouts can be saved, and then cycled through by pushing the top button on the controller found on the left side of the handlebar. The Levo even has an onboard barometer that's used to calculate the amount of elevation gained during a ride.
Along with the 4 typical modes – Eco, Trail, Turbo, and Walk – the Levo has a new Microtune option that allows riders to select the amount of power output in 10% increments. That makes it possible to be more evenly matched to a riding buddy on a less powerful bike, or to access a support level that's somewhere between the usual options.
This was the geometry configuration I spend the most time testing out (there are 8 in total).
134 Comments
Plus theyre.getting 2x the dh.
They're buying orbeas for @$6k
God damn.
Zero FXS - $8,495
KTM Freeride E-XC - $10,499
Keep in mind these bikes were made by actual engineers and not an industrial designer that duct taped someone elses motor and battery into a mass of Taiwanese carbon with an army of marketers behind them absorbing the rest of the cost.
@f00bar: can you connect the dots for me on why you can't compare E-MX to EMTB prices because of the trail? Does Specialized take the extra $5k they pocket on every bike and put it straight into EMTB trail maintenance? Of course not. They both have the exact same components aside from a set of pedals and derailleur. It's an easy 1:1 comparison from a product perspective.
Just use the creditcard above your other creditcard, to pay for the creditcard bill you use to buy your new Levo (well, it's basically still the banks Levo until you pay your creditcard bill with just another creditcard).
Any creditcards left?
Oh, talking bikes here.
I think it's awesome, state of the art and new features always cost money (should I remind you what that iPhone costs you have in your hand reading my comment given the fact you could do on a 100$ phone as well..?)
Just leave it on that and pedal with no faffing !
When I rode the levo after being on a Bosch system I really really missed the E-MTB mode
This almost makes me want an ebike.... Almost.
when you see your credit card bill you'll soon bloody remember.
Rich folks who are busy earning dollars and not loitering around PB comments area.
That said, I also understand your point about big discounts not being had with these bikes in the near future.
People hated on the early ebike adopters, but karma's a bitch!! now you have to eat your words while emptying your bank account!
Here's what Specialized says you should expect - my numbers were similar: www.pinkbike.com/photo/20327408.
I hate eBikes
I hate that this every bike company is straight up gouging us right now because of sky high demand. (I hate all these new riders and I also hate that Santa Cruz is licking their chops to raise the price on the Bullit so it costs more than this)
I bet this thing is pretty awesome to ride.
PB indicated the "CONS" as per above review:
"There's really only one – the price."
Enough said!
*remembers specialized released a 1k carbon balance bike*
The Bad: The bashguard is the electric motor.
I have a buddy at a boutique brand that does less than 5k bikes a year and supply chain is KILLING them. They have frames sitting around but no parts to hang on them (drain on finances), they have even resorted to ordering from retailers just to try to move stock and they are eating those increased costs. I wouldnt be surprised if people are raising prices not just because of increased component rates or demand, but as a way to actually restore funds for things like payroll or rent, while they have money tied up in materials that they cant get parts to sell. And when the opportunity DOES come up to buy components, buy more than you need because you never know when the next chance to get them will be (and you need extra cash for that).
