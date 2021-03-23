Review: 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo - The New Benchmark

Mar 23, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

2021 Specialized Turbo Levo
REVIEW
Specialized Turbo Levo

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Paris Gore


Last year, Specialized's Stumpjumper EVO took home the Pinkbike Mountain Bike of the Year award thanks to its versatility and high level of refinement. As the follow up act, Specialized have released an electric version of that bike, the third generation of the Levo. The two models aren't completely identical – for one thing, the Levo runs a mixed wheel setup – but the numbers are close, and the intended use remains the same.

It's a bike that can be set up with a slack, 63.5-degree head angle and a low bottom bracket for more gravity-oriented adventures, or, with a few adjustments, turn into something a little snappier, with a higher BB and a 65.5-degree head angle.
Levo Pro Details

• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear
• Carbon frame
• Specialized 2.2 motor
• 700 Wh battery
• Travel: 150mm (r) / 160mm fork
• 63.5 - 65.5-degree head angle
• 441 or 447mm chainstays
• Weight: 49.4 lb / 22.4 kg (size S4)
• Sizes: S1 - S6
• Price: $13,000 USD
specialized.com

The Levo has a full carbon frame, and 150mm of rear travel that's paired with a 160mm fork. The motor delivers up to 565 watts of power and 90 Nm of peak torque, and a 700 Wh battery provides a generous amount of ride time.

There are currently two models available, the S-Works and the Pro, with an Expert-level option scheduled for later this year. The Pro model I've been riding has Fox 38 fork, Float X2 shock, SRAM X01 12-speed drivetrain, and Code RSC brakes. Roval Carbon wheels are mounted with Specialized's Butcher and Eliminator tires in a 2.6” width. The price? You might want to sit down for this one. The Levo Pro retails for $13,000 USD. Oh, and the S-Works model goes for $15,000. Apologies in advance for the increased blood pressure those numbers may cause.


2021 Specialized Turbo Levo


bigquotesThat fact that the Levo feels so much like a 'regular' bike is one of its greatest strengths. I haven't ridden any other eMTB that makes it so easy to forget that you're on a nearly 50-pound motorized machine. Mike Kazimer



2021 Specialized Turbo Levo

Frame & Motor Details

The bulging bottom bracket area and the oversized downtube where the battery resides give away the fact that the Levo has a motor, but otherwise the frame shape closely resembles the Stumpjumper EVO, with a single strut running from the top tube to the seat tube. The cable routing is fully internal and guided, which means you can push a brake line through the chainstay and it'll emerge at the head tube without any fuss.

The battery takes up the space in the downtube that's usually used for a tube and snacks on Specialized's non-motorized bikes, but there is plenty of room for a water bottle, and there's a multi-tool, chain tool, and quick link stashed in the fork steerer tube. There's plenty of clearance for up to a 2.6” tires, and chain slap and frame protection are placed in key areas of the frame.

The charging port is located on the non-drive side, and the sealing has been increased to help prevent water from making its way into the motor. It's like the airlock system you see on submarines or spaceships – opening the latch on the outer plastic door reveals another square hatch that's double sealed to keep the elements at bay. When the battery is fully depleted, a full charge of the 700 Wh battery takes 5.25 hours.

Along with the changes to the motor sealing, there's also a new belt that Specialized's designers in Switzerland have been testing for the last two years. The belt on the 2.2 motor is wider and stiffer than the previous version, and is said to have a much longer lifespan.

2021 Specialized Turbo Levo
The mode selector is unobtrusive and easy to use.
2021 Specialized Turbo Levo
Having the battery level displayed as a percentage is a huge improvement over systems that display a row of bars instead.

Display / Controls

While many eMTBs use a display that sticks out in front of the handlebar, Specialized integrated the display for the Levo into the toptube, where it's much less likely to get damaged in the event of a crash.

Specialized's Mission Control app makes it possible to customize the information displayed on the screen. Multiple screen layouts can be saved, and then cycled through by pushing the top button on the controller found on the left side of the handlebar. The Levo even has an onboard barometer that's used to calculate the amount of elevation gained during a ride.

Along with the 4 typical modes – Eco, Trail, Turbo, and Walk – the Levo has a new Microtune option that allows riders to select the amount of power output in 10% increments. That makes it possible to be more evenly matched to a riding buddy on a less powerful bike, or to access a support level that's somewhere between the usual options.


2021 Specialized Turbo Levo
The charging port is hidden behind two hatches to keep water from sneaking in.
2021 Specialized Turbo Levo
There's plenty of clearance for a 2.6" tire.

2021 Specialized Turbo Levo
This was the geometry configuration I spend the most time testing out (there are 8 in total).

Geometry & Sizing

Like the Stumpjumper EVO, the new Levo offers a broad spectrum of geometry options. The biggest changes can be made by switching out the top head set cup. The bike comes with a second headset cup that can be dropped in to create a 1-degree steeper or slacker head angle. Along with that change, there's a chip on the chainstays that allows for another .5-degree head angle change that's accompanied by a 7mm bottom bracket adjustment.

There's a total of 6 sizes, S1-S6, with reach numbers ranging from 412 – 523mm. The seat angle sits at 76-degrees, and the chainstay length is either 441 or 447mm depending on the chip position. Those numbers are on the shorter side for an eMTB, and are made possible in part by the 27.5” rear wheel.

2021 Specialized Turbo Levo

Suspension Design

The Levo's Horst link suspension design has a progressive curve that, once again, is similar to that of the Stumpy EVO, but it's been tweaked slightly to work with the Levo's torque and power. The starting leverage ratio is a little lower to provide a little extra support early on in the travel, with a smooth ramp as the shock goes deeper into its stroke.


2021 Specialized Turbo Levo
2021 Specialized Turbo Levo

Specifications
Price $13000
Travel 150mm
Rear Shock Fox Float X2 Factory
Fork FOX 38 Float Factory 160mm
Cassette SRAM XG1295 Eagle, 12spd, 10-52t
Crankarms Praxis carbon, 160mm
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01
Chain SRAM X01
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Eagle Single Click
Handlebar Specialized Trail, FACT Carbon, 6-degree upsweep, 8-degree backsweep, 27mm rise, 780mm, 35mm
Stem Deity Copperhead
Grips Deity Knuckle Duster
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Wheelset Roval Traverse Carbon
Tires Specialized Butcher T9 / Elimintator T7 2.6"
Seat Specialized Bridge, Hollow-Ti rails
Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


2021 Specialized Turbo Levo

2021 Specialized Turbo Levo






2021 Specialized Turbo Levo
RIDING THE
Levo


Test Bike Setup

Setting up the Turbo Levo didn't require anything out of the ordinary, other than downloading the Mission Control app to fine tune the configuration of the display. That app's not required to get riding, though; all you'll typically need to do is push that button on the top tube and you'll be good to go.

I ran 100 psi with 3 tokens for in the Fox 38. That air pressure is 10 psi or so above what Fox's setup chart suggests, but it's consistent with the air pressures I've run on other eMTBs with a 38. I inflated the Float shock to 210 psi, which gave me 30% sag. The Butcher / Eliminator tires were aired up to 22 and 24 psi respectively, a touch more than I would typically run on a non-motorized bike.

Testing conditions were the usual late winter mix of very, very rainy, partially rainy, and sunny and spring-like.

Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 38
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


2021 Specialized Turbo Levo

Climbing

It's the Levo's seamless power delivery that sets it apart from pack. It feels remarkably close to riding a non-motorized bike, if you somehow ignored the fact that you can travel much faster with much less effort. That smooth delivery is a huge help on trickier climbs – the are no sudden surges or decreases in power, which makes it easier to maintain traction even on steep, slippery sections of trail. The Levo's geometry helps when climbing too - the overall fit of the S4 felt just right for my 5'11" height, and I never felt too stretched out or cramped no matter which way the trail pointed.

The cadence that's required to make the most out of the usable power is also very natural feeling – there's no need to shift to an easier gear and spin wildly in order to maximize the output. That fact that the Levo feels so much like a 'regular' bike is one of its greatest strengths. I haven't ridden any other eMTB that makes it so easy to forget that you're on a nearly 50-pound motorized machine.

Sure, it takes more effort to bunnyhop, and you'll probably notice the upper body workout after a long ride, but the way the motor doesn't detract from the riding experience at all is very impressive. Even the decibel output of the motor is noteworthy – it's much quieter than a Shimano EP8 or Bosch. In some cases, I'm sure that the hikers or other riders I passed probably didn't even notice I was on an ebike. If you wanted to go even more low key, it's possible to change the display so that it's not so bright.

Speaking of the display, the fact that the battery percentage is displayed as an actual percent rather than a series of bars is a very welcome feature. Trying to figure out how much longer you can ride for is a lot easier when you know there's 14% battery left vs. one bar.

The 700 Wh battery also makes it possible to tackle long rides without suffering from range anxiety, or needing to spent too much time in Eco mode. Many of my rides ended up being around 2.5-hours with 5,000+ vertical feet of climbing, and each time I still had some battery left at the end. A solid 3 hour rides with lots of climbing and descending is easily doable, and the way that that the battery drains seems very even – there weren't any sudden drops even as the numbers on the screen dropped into the 10% range.


2021 Specialized Turbo Levo

Descending

The Fox 38, Float X2 shock, and the extra weight around the bottom bracket make the Levo a riot on the downhills. It may have the same amount of travel as its non-motorized sibling, but the burlier suspension package and additional weight make if feel much more substantial when gravity takes over. I started with it in the middle geometry setting, which gives it a 64.5-degree head angle, and was happy with that for pretty much anything I'd encounter on a typical ride. I'm currently running it in the slack and high position, and that's worked very well on the steeper tracks I can't seem to get enough of lately. The reach numbers do change depending on the settings, but I've felt comfortable with the fit in all the positions I've tried so far.

I mentioned how normal the Levo felt while climbing and on rolling terrain, and that holds true on the descents as well. Slower speed cornering doesn't require any undue effort, and I didn't need to give the mixed wheel setup a second thought. High speed cornering is where things get extra fun. There's loads of traction, which made it possible to push hard into the turns, confident in the knowledge that the bike would stick to its line the same way a motorcycle does in the Wall of Death.

The bike's weight does become more apparent on really steep trails that require heavy braking – that's when I noticed the extra pressure I had to exert on the brake levers to keep things under control. Even with the Code RSC brakes and a 220mm front rotor I still found myself wishing for a touch more braking power at times. Be prepared to go further down the landing than you expect when launching off a jump, but the Levo will get it done, and it handled larger drops and stepdowns without any trouble. It's also blissfully silent in rough terrain, with no distracting motor rattling or clacking.

Lately, Levo has been the bike I've been grabbing for weird adventure rides. Rather than using the motorized assistance to knock out a bunch of laps on the same trail, I've been exploring old moto trails, and getting into zones that I wouldn't usually frequent on a regular bike due to the steepness of the climbs, or the length of the approach to get there. The higher average speed that the motor allows for makes the whole ride seem like its taking place in fast forward, a whirlwind of trail experiences that verges on sensory overload.

2021 Specialized Turbo Levo


2021 Specialized Turbo Levo
Specialized Levo
Santa Cruz Bullit review
Santa Cruz Bullit


How does it compare?

My time on the Santa Cruz Bullit overlapped with the Levo's arrival, so I was able to get in some good back-to-back laps on the two bikes. The difference in handling between the two bikes isn't drastic on the descents (they're both extremely entertaining to ride) thanks to the similar geometry numbers, although the Bullit's extra travel is noticeable on chunkier trails, where there's a little extra cushion when things get really rough.

When it comes to climbing, the Levo takes the lead, thanks to the smoothness of the motor's power delivery. I was more likely to spin out and lose traction on the Bullit, while on the Levo I could maintain a steady pace and crawl up loose, rutted sections without missing a beat. Other points in the Levo's favor are the fact that it's quieter no matter which way the trail is pointing, and the 700 Wh battery last longer than the 630 Wh battery found in the Bullit. The Levo's display is also a step above the one Shimano uses for the EP8 motor.

When I reviewed the Bullit, the price made it one of the more expensive e-bikes I'd ever ridden... Until I rode the Levo that is. The component specs are approximately the same - the Bullit has the same fork, dropper post, and brakes as the Levo, and both bikes have carbon wheels, except the Bullit costs $11,499 and the Levo is $13,000. Is the ride experience of the Levo $1,500 better? That's hard to say – my bank account doesn't have enough funds in it for me to consider purchasing either bike. At the end of the day, if price was no object, I'd pick the Levo for the more refined performance that it delivers.


2021 Specialized Turbo Levo


Technical Report

Charging port seals: It's too early to comment on the long term durability of the Specialized 2.2 motor, but I can say that's it's survived numerous ridiculously wet rides, rides that included plenty of hub deep puddles, without any issues. Each time I opened the charging port it was dry as a bone - those extra seals seem to be doing the trick.

Roval Traverse carbon wheels: These wheels have had a hard life, but they're still spinning true despite plenty of not-so-smooth uphill and downhill lines.

Specialized Butcher / Eliminator tires The 2.6" Butcher and Eliminator combo worked well on some of the wettest days of the year, with the Eliminator delivering more braking traction than I would have expected based on the more low profile tread pattern. On muddy or snowy climbs is where the Eliminator begins to falter. I tried a 2.4” Maxxis Shorty / DHRII DoubleDown combination, and that provided the uphill and downhill grip I was looking for. That combo doesn't erase the bumps in quite the same way as the wider Specialized tires, but for my riding style I prefer the more precise, less balloon-like feel of the narrower width.

2021 Specialized Turbo Levo


Pros

+ Very quiet motor & excellent display
+ Super smooth power delivery
+ Adjustable geometry


Cons

- There's really only one – the price.


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesSpecialized absolutely nailed it with the new Levo. Yes, the price hurts my heart every time I see it, but that actual performance of the bike puts it above any other eMTB I've ridden. The adjustable geometry, quiet motor, smooth power delivery, and a battery that lasts an incredibly long time put the Levo at the front of the pack in this category. Mike Kazimer






Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Specialized Specialized Turbo Levo


134 Comments

  • 105 2
 I'm more excited about the comments
  • 30 0
 Got me all charged up
  • 5 0
 Yeh, I want to see what evolves
  • 4 0
 As crazy as this sounds, there is a market for 10k+ ebikes. I don't quite understand it, but US ebike sales are through the roof right now.
  • 6 0
 @moefosho: my suspicion for that is because ebikes tend to cater to an older crowd, which is a crowd generally full of retirees with plenty of discretionary cash. A lot of riders that normally wouldn't ride because of age, fragility, etc, are getting ebikes and even one for their spouses as well. Up here in Midway, UT, there are 60+ year old couples riding these nice ebikes together around every corner! It's basically the new golf.
  • 1 0
 @hunkyG: yup,.all the 50+ laguna guys have gone E. They're loving the challenges. Of climbing up all the gnar that isn't quite possible without E.
Plus theyre.getting 2x the dh.
They're buying orbeas for @$6k
  • 69 1
 PINKBIKE SEE NEW BIKE PRICE MAKE PINKBIKE ANGRY PINKBIKE SMASH
  • 60 2
 Is the price OBO or firm??
  • 6 2
 @seanlah It's FIRM because as stated in the title it's "THE NEW BENCHMARK"
  • 22 2
 i am by no means an ebiker BUT i could see where people looking at a new rocky or s-works "analog bike" would be more inclined to spend the same $13,000 on something with a battery. ESPECIALLY someone new into the sport, maybe doesn't have the best cardio, who doesn't have a bias against ebikes.. i'd probably choose the easier climbing option too.
  • 33 18
 nobody new to the sport is looking to drop 13 grand on a bike.
  • 17 2
 @NivlacEloop: i disagree. i have acquaintances from high school, (i'm 28 ) who both never have ridden mountain bikes. when covid started they both went out and bought matching ebikes. they aren't dentists. there's a HUGE market. new riders walking into a bike shop: they're being WOWed by ebikes and buying them.
  • 7 1
 @NivlacEloop: I concur here. The amount of friends who have gotten into MTB lately and have moved or wanted to move to "performance" oriented bike whine about everything they have to buy. The amount of complaining they do about pedals (or the lack thereof upon purchase) is hilarious.
  • 6 0
 @NivlacEloop: the fleets of new $150k sprinter vans with hitch racks dripping in fresh ebikes descending upon my neck of the woods would argue otherwise
  • 2 0
 @crysvb: I’m 30 and have seen the same thing. If you’re coming into mtb fresh right now when you go into a local bike shop they’re gonna show you regular and emtb. Without any of the preconceived notions and experiences we have the eMTB probably seems like the sickest thing ever. All the fun and less work. Only hang up is the price, but with stimulus checks rolling and markets kinda booming it doesn’t seem like it’s stopping many people around me right now
  • 3 0
 @NivlacEloop: There are people for whom 13 grand is almost an impulse purchase. If you make the US median average of 40 grand a year and someone else makes a million a year (over 500,000 Americans are in this group) thirteen grand to them is like $520 to you.
  • 24 6
 Specialized u f###ing wilding out man. I’m gonna go buy a brand new 2 stroke instead and then be able to pay for my inevitable hospital bills with that $15,000
  • 2 0
 I bet you this will still sell out haha
  • 8 0
 KTM’s full sized electric enduro dirt bike is cheaper than this. Usually the dirt bike comparison argument doesn’t hold up but when you’re above KTM’s flagship electric model, boundaries are definitely being pushed. I guess we can’t be too surprised... $15k+ road bikes have been around for 10 years.
  • 3 0
 www.ktm.com/en-ca/models/e-ride/freeride/ktm-freeride-e-xc2021.html

God damn.
  • 1 0
 LOL $13k bikes are nothing new
  • 20 0
 "My bike is worth more than my car" isn't what it used to be
  • 2 0
 Now it's "my bike is worth 13x more than my car".
  • 13 1
 It's expensive. Specialized is a big company. But boy howdy, I cannot deny that they are just getting everything right these days!
  • 2 0
 Amen to that, as much as you dislike seeing smaller companies being drowned out, it's really impressive to see how insanely good Specialized is at moving the market and making the biggest moves. Sure, it's expensive and they have a ton of capital and resources to do stuff like this, but what it took to get there was taking a huge gamble on a relatively unexplored market. Gotta give them the props for doing that. Successful risks in business deserve clout.
  • 1 0
 @hunkyG: They are also offering good pricing on a lot of their pedal models. I mean, I just put a down payment on the Stumpy Evo Expert and for $5k you get x01/gx and performance elite suspension. Same setup for SC or Yeti would be pushing $7k. Even Canyon is about the same as that and then you have to deal with the downsides of direct to consumer.
  • 1 0
 @hunkyG: if its going to be the most expensive it might as well be nice
  • 10 0
 Here is the thing: There are plenty of people in Silicon and the Bay Area that have a lot of money, are middle aged, and are just getting into sport and like tech, but not pedaling, that will buy the top end specced S Works taht it makes sense for them to release a $13k bike.
  • 2 0
 I wholeheartedly agree, the amount of $7k+ bikes around here is staggering. But $13k is for the pro model, the s-works is $15k. Not even top end spec lol
  • 1 1
 @TacosMcGee: Why do you give a shit about $13k if you are a millionaire? Honestly, these bikes do not seemed aimed at the core mtb riders. They are aimed at wealthy people in their 40-60s that want to relive their youth.
  • 7 1
 People on pinkbike are always talking about an ebike filter, but at this point, might as well just make it a rich person filter. Who can buy this?
  • 8 0
 you can pay monthly for shit now. IThis is the millennial way.
  • 1 0
 This is America buddy it’s called DEBT
  • 1 1
 @AyJayDoubleyou: Lol as if this isn't the boomerest bike ever created
  • 38 35
 Alta Redshift MXR - $11,995
Zero FXS - $8,495
KTM Freeride E-XC - $10,499

Keep in mind these bikes were made by actual engineers and not an industrial designer that duct taped someone elses motor and battery into a mass of Taiwanese carbon with an army of marketers behind them absorbing the rest of the cost.
  • 15 2
 Haha or just buy a 250 2 stroke from 2008 for 2500$
  • 16 3
 wow, you must be an engineer yourself talking like this.
  • 2 1
 Damn for that price I'd have bought the zero already, here in Germany it's >13k€
  • 6 6
 Irrelevant. Different sport, different trails.
  • 3 1
 @clindblomenduro: exactly, dirtbikes are far cheaper than MTBs now
  • 8 0
 Specialized actually does have some legit engineers being a larger company but what you said is true for like 90% of other bike brands. One of my favorite examples of this was when I had to warranty a felt full sus frame and their “engineering department” didn’t know the difference between bearing and bushings
  • 2 0
 @f00bar: Agreed and the fancy electric dirt bikes don't make a lot of sense especially when you can get a older bike for so cheap. Can't compare emtb to dirt bikes
  • 8 1
 Specialized did some real engineering on this in their Switzerland facility. There is some proprietary stuff with the motor and the display. Now the Bullit... zero engineering. All the electronic stuff is outsourced to Shimano.
  • 1 0
 599€ for the cheapest model that comes with a cheap RS coil fork. That spec at that pricing is frankly insulting
  • 3 2
 @yooogii: As an engineer, good guess (as an engineer).

@f00bar: can you connect the dots for me on why you can't compare E-MX to EMTB prices because of the trail? Does Specialized take the extra $5k they pocket on every bike and put it straight into EMTB trail maintenance? Of course not. They both have the exact same components aside from a set of pedals and derailleur. It's an easy 1:1 comparison from a product perspective.
  • 3 1
 Quite a good comparison on modern e Dirt bikes with massive batteries and motors vs, ahem, a mountain bike. Older dirt bikes, mmmmmm, always abused, always need new everything when you get them, mmmmmmm.
  • 1 0
 Alta still around?
  • 1 0
 @GorgeousBeauGaston: the same reason why it makes no sense to compare a high end road bike to a Chevy Spark with the same price
  • 9 5
 Anything over 8k for an ebike is out of the range of almost all mountain bikers. I can't believe the industry even offers them. I ordered a Commencal for around 6k and am very happy with it.
  • 1 0
 Yet its still hard to find any stock anywhere for these $8k plus ebikes....
  • 3 0
 Mountain biking has a LOT of wealthy people that do it or want to do it. $8k is not an expensive hobby for a middle aged guy that makes six figures and has a $1M+ net worth.
  • 1 0
 Anything over 8k is out of the range of most drivers, I can't believe the car industry even offers them. I bought a used car for around 5k and I am very happy with it. Credit exists. People richer than you exist.
  • 4 1
 A few weeks ago I got to the top of a long grunt and there was a circle of riders having a discussion. I stopped and said hello, grabbed my Lara bar and water, and proceeded to listen to a 330lb rider on an E-bike tell his buddies how their bikes were "too much bike" for our local trails..... Now he was 100% right (I ride a Chameleon hardtail), but coming from him it just made my normally delicious cherry Lara bar taste awful. I gulped my water down and got the hell out of there before I said something that I meant.
  • 6 0
 How many Troy Lee A3 helmets can I buy for this price?
  • 13 0
 Uhhh...7
  • 1 0
 59.09090909090 repeating
  • 6 0
 13k doesn't give you the s-works model... woow.. really woow.. Smile ))
  • 2 0
 How come no one is talking about all the motor failures that specialized has suffered? I blown 4 on my 2019 levo. Yes, I saw that this one has a new belt. They charge that much because it costs them a fortune to replace all the motors.
  • 4 0
 Wonder if this review timing is OK for NSMB or if they think it would be more appropriate for PB to let the dust settle a bit...
  • 6 1
 That price is the only thing that's out of this world...
  • 6 1
 Thanks for the great review Mike!
  • 3 2
 why are there only americans complaining about the price? Smile
Just use the creditcard above your other creditcard, to pay for the creditcard bill you use to buy your new Levo (well, it's basically still the banks Levo until you pay your creditcard bill with just another creditcard).

Any creditcards left?

Oh, talking bikes here.

I think it's awesome, state of the art and new features always cost money (should I remind you what that iPhone costs you have in your hand reading my comment given the fact you could do on a 100$ phone as well..?)
  • 3 0
 Nice. Specialized fully back in the game. Never wanted a levo before but now its mixed wheelsize, this will be on my radar when I replace my 20 kenevo.
  • 3 0
 The bike industry is looking at how the car industry loans people money for bikes they cannot afford and thinking: I want some of THAT action.
  • 1 0
 I have often rolled my eyes at the comparison of mountain bikes to dirt bikes (especially in terms of price), but I would happily hand over $13.2k for a Works Edition CRF450 before doing the same for this thing. Not that it's not cool, or innovative, or fun, but $13k-$15k for a bicycle is so much damn money.
  • 1 0
 Aside from the price, what I struggle with is why you'd want an eMTB with less than 170-180mm travel. If your trails are the type that are best experienced on a 130-150mm bike, do you really need a eMTB? Frankly, I've yet to ride virtually any trail in the Western US that wasn't more fun on a modern enduro monster than on a shorter travel bike anyway - especially on the descents. And the very purpose of an eMTB should be to effectively skip past the climbs and get to the fun stuff.
  • 1 0
 The better sealing was badly needed and I hope it works .I'm very surprised they did not add a "intelligent mode" similar to Bosch "emtb" mode .
Just leave it on that and pedal with no faffing !
When I rode the levo after being on a Bosch system I really really missed the E-MTB mode
  • 1 0
 "The higher average speed that the motor allows for makes the whole ride seem like its taking place in fast forward, a whirlwind of trail experiences that verges on sensory overload."

This almost makes me want an ebike.... Almost.
  • 3 0
 "You almost forget your riding an e-bike"
when you see your credit card bill you'll soon bloody remember.
  • 4 0
 Local Pickup I can do $11,000... I got cash....
  • 2 0
 Who's buying these bikes at insane prices???

Rich folks who are busy earning dollars and not loitering around PB comments area.
  • 1 0
 Are eBikes further constricting the supply of regular bikes and components, therefore contributing to the rise in regular bike and component prices? The answer has to be yes right?
  • 3 0
 Good Lawd that's alotta money
  • 1 1
 I feel happy the bike is so expensive (and so it my bank account), guess I will be keeping my Turbo Levo Comp 2020 for another year and wait until the technology drops to the Comp level Smile
  • 3 0
 Ive seen it being labeled as a 2022 model elsewhere.
  • 1 0
 agreed, it might seem early in the year to be launching next year's model but I'm fairly sure we saw the 2021 model being launched in spring last year (the one that introduced 12-speed and Shimano brakes)
  • 3 0
 reach on that s6 is a thing of beauty
  • 3 2
 I’d like to see statistics on the number of these bikes which actually sell for $13k. I’d wager the vast majority are sold at a much lower price point.
  • 10 0
 Doubtful. Plenty of people just walk into a bike shop with a credit card, and Specialized dealers are not likely to give deals for fear of losing their dealer license. Also, with inventory so low, even actual industry insiders aren't getting deals on a lot of bike brands these days.
  • 2 0
 @Lokirides: I read @ryan83 's comment a little differently than you did. My interpretation of what he was saying is that he bets the majority of models being sold are not the $13k model, but rather other models that come in at a lower price point, which I would imagine to be the case. More Camrys sell than Ferraris.

That said, I also understand your point about big discounts not being had with these bikes in the near future.
  • 2 0
 Considering how many top end ebikes I see on the trails in the Bay Area and seeing how all my local bike shops can't keep any ebikes in stock, I'd say people are actually paying full price. Specialized aren't dummies, they price their bikes they way they do because people are willing to pay.
  • 3 0
 would love to throw my leg over one for the day
  • 4 0
 Looks like a stumpy
  • 2 2
 Seems like a lot of cash for an LCD and a bigger battery. The way Specialized essentially down-spec high end bikes along with the price pump on things like this re-inforces my desire to never invest in one.
  • 3 0
 Starting at 8500 in the U.K. what a joke
  • 3 1
 if you spend 13-15k on one of these you are able to just throw away money. no one on PB can afford this shit.
  • 2 0
 I can't believe the Pro is completely sold on on specialized website. Who is buying these $13k bikes?
  • 2 0
 My dentist.
  • 1 1
 Anyone seeing a trend in the prices? Get your ebike now before they cost > $20,000!

People hated on the early ebike adopters, but karma's a bitch!! now you have to eat your words while emptying your bank account!
  • 1 0
 Would never buy one but I do think it is good for the people that will that the leverage ratio has been reduced from the previous model.
  • 3 3
 E-bikes keep getting less ugly which I guess is pretty good. This one almost looks like just a normal bike. I hope normal bikes don't ever get phased out though.
  • 2 1
 Il bet you still only get an hour or so out of it in turbo mode if you're thrashing about on it...
  • 5 0
 With the 700 Wh battery you should be able to get at least 1.5 - 2 hours of riding only in turbo mode without any issues. I was very impressed with the run times I was getting on this bike.

Here's what Specialized says you should expect - my numbers were similar: www.pinkbike.com/photo/20327408.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: THIS^ my 2020 LEVO Comp with teh 700Wh battery I regulary ride 2 hours ~23-25mi and around 4,500ft pretty much all in turbo with shuttle turned up. Granted i normally get home with 10% batter or less.
  • 17 19
 I hate Specialized

I hate eBikes

I hate that this every bike company is straight up gouging us right now because of sky high demand. (I hate all these new riders and I also hate that Santa Cruz is licking their chops to raise the price on the Bullit so it costs more than this)

I bet this thing is pretty awesome to ride.
  • 6 0
 The stupid thing about eBikes that shops are selling in my local area is that almost no trail allows them, yet they are selling them hand over fist. I imagine there are going to be a LOT of ebikes illegally on my trail system this summer. Now, we can have an endless debate about whether that matters, but the shops know people can't ride them legally on our trail system but won't mention it.
  • 1 0
 To be fair its not everybody. I have a buddy at a boutique brand that does less than 5k bikes a year and supply chain is KILLING them. They have frames sitting around but no parts to hang on them (drain on finances), they have even resorted to ordering from retailers just to try to move stock and they are eating those increased costs. I wouldnt be surprised if people are raising prices not just because of increased component rates or demand, but as a way to actually restore funds for things like payroll or rent, while they have money tied up in materials that they cant get parts to sell. And when the opportunity DOES come up to buy components, buy more than you need because you never know when the next chance to get them will be (and you need extra cash for that).
  • 3 1
 This is when we start boycotting new bikes and their ridiculous prices.
  • 1 0
 It's crazy expensive, but I bet they are very hard to find. You can't get a Bullit very easily, and they are over 10k
  • 1 2
 Hey Specialized!!! Your bike is extremely overprized for an Asian made product.
PB indicated the "CONS" as per above review:

"There's really only one – the price."
Enough said!
  • 1 0
 OMG A 13K EBIKE HOW COULD THEY EVER THINK PEOPLE WOULD BUY THIS

*remembers specialized released a 1k carbon balance bike*
  • 1 0
 Serious question: If it's got a motor why does the frame need to be carbon?
  • 1 0
 The Good: $13000 gets you a built in bash guard.
The Bad: The bashguard is the electric motor.
  • 1 0
 16300 Canadian???? I could buy a decent brand new car on sale for that price
  • 1 0
 I get these crazy prices are for the sworks/pro, but no COMP model anymore? WTF?
  • 1 0
 So if we look in the future in 2-3 years the newest S-WORKS model will be like 20k$ ...... WTF?!?
  • 1 0
 these things get any more expensive there gonna end up in rap videos with tacky paint jobs and gold rims
  • 2 4
 Hold on, just leaving the car dealership, decided not to buy a few year old car and get this instead...ARE THEY SERIOUS WITH THAT PRICE. Way to gouge people because demand for bikes is high.
  • 3 0
 I was just thinking about that. for 13-15k, for sure I can have something a couple years older with over 300 hp.
  • 1 0
 Posted above but its not safe to assume its just to gouge people.

I have a buddy at a boutique brand that does less than 5k bikes a year and supply chain is KILLING them. They have frames sitting around but no parts to hang on them (drain on finances), they have even resorted to ordering from retailers just to try to move stock and they are eating those increased costs. I wouldnt be surprised if people are raising prices not just because of increased component rates or demand, but as a way to actually restore funds for things like payroll or rent, while they have money tied up in materials that they cant get parts to sell. And when the opportunity DOES come up to buy components, buy more than you need because you never know when the next chance to get them will be (and you need extra cash for that).
  • 2 2
 how does one run 22 and 24 psi with out ripping tyres off the bead and or destroying rims?
  • 10 0
 You weigh 160 pounds and live somewhere with nice and soft ground. It works very well for me.
  • 1 0
 He weighs 160lbs according to the bio.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: ill put the slice of cake down then i guess....
  • 1 0
 I fill my tyres with expanding foam.
  • 2 0
 By running heavy tyres? I know for a fact Nico Vouilloz runs lower pressures... www.pinkbike.com/u/mattwragg/blog/down-the-rabbithole-nico-vouilloz-on-bike-setup-and-design.html
  • 1 0
 isn't the new levo dropping Thursday?
  • 1 0
 $16’300 plus tax CAD. The new benchmark eh?!
  • 1 0
 Was the article good? checked out at $12K & $15K......
  • 2 1
 I'd rather buy a KTM and gave money left over for a 12 pack.
  • 1 0
 I paid 9 grand for a new 2020 ktm 300 last year. I get it different market, different sports. It is bananas what the mtb market can get away with. But It is the poser sport of all poser sports and folks will drop some serious coin to look like they know how to ride a bike. .
  • 2 1
 That's a lot of money to spend to pretend to do something.
  • 1 1
 It’s still 700 Watts. It’s still heavy. It’s still pregnant. What has changed..?
  • 1 0
 I'll take a car and an Ibis analog bike instead, thanks.
  • 1 0
 Oh my I want the orange one, but not at 15k
  • 1 1
 A new 450 and 3k leftover sounds better.
  • 1 1
 nope
  • 7 8
 epinkbike.com
  • 18 3
 pinkebike.com
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



