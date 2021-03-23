Review: 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo - The New Benchmark

Climbing

It's the Levo's seamless power delivery that sets it apart from pack. It feels remarkably close to riding a non-motorized bike, if you somehow ignored the fact that you can travel much faster with much less effort. That smooth delivery is a huge help on trickier climbs – the are no sudden surges or decreases in power, which makes it easier to maintain traction even on steep, slippery sections of trail. The Levo's geometry helps when climbing too - the overall fit of the S4 felt just right for my 5'11" height, and I never felt too stretched out or cramped no matter which way the trail pointed.The cadence that's required to make the most out of the usable power is also very natural feeling – there's no need to shift to an easier gear and spin wildly in order to maximize the output. That fact that the Levo feels so much like a 'regular' bike is one of its greatest strengths. I haven't ridden any other eMTB that makes it so easy to forget that you're on a nearly 50-pound motorized machine.Sure, it takes more effort to bunnyhop, and you'll probably notice the upper body workout after a long ride, but the way the motor doesn't detract from the riding experience at all is very impressive. Even the decibel output of the motor is noteworthy – it's much quieter than a Shimano EP8 or Bosch. In some cases, I'm sure that the hikers or other riders I passed probably didn't even notice I was on an ebike. If you wanted to go even more low key, it's possible to change the display so that it's not so bright.Speaking of the display, the fact that the battery percentage is displayed as an actual percent rather than a series of bars is a very welcome feature. Trying to figure out how much longer you can ride for is a lot easier when you know there's 14% battery left vs. one bar.The 700 Wh battery also makes it possible to tackle long rides without suffering from range anxiety, or needing to spent too much time in Eco mode. Many of my rides ended up being around 2.5-hours with 5,000+ vertical feet of climbing, and each time I still had some battery left at the end. A solid 3 hour rides with lots of climbing and descending is easily doable, and the way that that the battery drains seems very even – there weren't any sudden drops even as the numbers on the screen dropped into the 10% range.