Review: Cannondale Jekyll 1 - All New For 2022

Descending
The Jekyll is one smooth operator, with the ability to make it seem like someone fast forwarded geologic time by a few million years so that all the rocks lost their sharp edges. It doesn't completely erase square-edged hits, likely due in part to the shock's medium compression tune, but it does make them much less jarring, which in turn makes it easy to maintain momentum in choppy terrain. It's a bike that feels best at higher speeds, with a solid, ready-for-anything disposition that comes in handy when you're dropping into a brand new trail, unsure about what's around the next corner.
Depending on how it's executed, a high pivot suspension design can make a bike feel more planted than poppy, due to the chainstay length increasing as the bike goes deeper into its travel. On the Jekyll, that trait isn't as noticeable, and I didn't have to make any adjustments to my riding technique when hitting jumps. Granted, it's not a wildly energetic machine, but there's still enough life to it that it it doesn't feel totally glued to the ground, and it more than holds its own on machine-made jump trails.
I did find myself wondering how a coil shock would feel on this bike, or possibly a lighter compression tune. Even with the high- and low-speed compression all the way open on the Float X2 I felt like I wanted a touch more small bump sensitivity; there wasn't quite the level of grip I was looking for, something a coil shock or a different tune would likely take care of. Keep in mind that I'm on the lighter side of the spectrum, and this trait might not be as apparent to bigger riders.
The Jekyll is still manageable when the miles per hour drop, but it isn't isn't quite as easy to snake through tight, techy sections as the Kavenz VHP 16
that I reviewed a few months ago. That bike's shorter chainstays gave it an impressive ability to handle awkward, slow speed maneuvers. Those moves were still possible on the Jekyll, they just didn't feel quite as effortless.
Overall, the Jekyll has a well balanced, predictable feel to it, a trait that would make it work well as a race bike, assuming the tracks were rowdy enough, or as a long-travel machine for riders who want want to mix in some pedal powered laps with their bike park and shuttle runs.
41 Comments
Pants seem to work well on my gravity cavity, so I’m sure that people will come up with solutions if problems arise
Exposed shock that's recessed in the down tube looks like it's going to get mangled by loose stones.
I have experience with Giant bikes which have that small pocket in the down tube connecting the lower shock eyelet with the frame and these bikes have much bigger pocket with stanchion parallel and getting a stone in there between shock body and inside wall of the down tube could mangle everything.
Post a Comment