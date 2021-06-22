Review: Cannondale Jekyll 1 - All New For 2022

Jun 22, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

REVIEW
Cannondale Jekyll

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


True to its name, the Cannondale Jekyll has undergone numerous transformations over the course of its multi-decade existence. Depending on the year, it's worn the freeride, over-mountain, and enduro labels, and it's always had a healthy dose of Cannondale-specific innovations, including a proprietary pull shock and a long travel Lefty fork. There was even a model with an electronic fork lockout all the way back in 2002.

There aren't any electronics to be seen on the latest version, but the 2022 Jekyll does cast a unique shadow, thanks to the split downtube and plastic guard that allowed the bike's designers to position the shock as low in the frame as possible. That feature even has its own name - the Gravity Cavity. The jury's still out if names that rhyme are any better than three-letter acronyms...
Cannondale Jekyll 1 Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 165mm (r) / 170mm fork
• 64-degree head angle
• 442mm chainstays (size L)
• Weight: 34.5 lb / 15.6 kg (size L)
• Sizes: S-XL
• Price $6,100 USD
cannondale.com


The new Jekyll rolls on 29” wheels, with 165mm of rear travel and a 170mm fork. It also uses a high pivot Horst Link suspension layout, complete with an idler pulley and an integrated upper chain guide, a departure from the single pivot designs the Jekyll used in the past.

There are two complete versions available, the $6,100 Jekyll 1 reviewed here, and the Jekyll 2, which is priced at $4,100. Both models are available with a subdued, graphite paint job, or there's a flashier, color changing option that looks even better in person than it does in photos. I'm normally a fan of all-black-everything, but the number of compliments the Jekyll's paint scheme received could convince me to change my tune.



bigquotesThe Jekyll has a well balanced, predictable feel to it, a trait that would make it work well as a race bike, assuming the tracks were rowdy enough, or as a long-travel machine for riders who want want to mix in some pedal powered laps with their bike park and shuttle runs. Mike Kazimer



Frame Details

Back in 2019 Cannondale was experimenting with a downhill bike that used two shocks, a bike that also happened to have a split downtube design that's nearly identical to what's used on the Jekyll.

On the Jekyll, an aluminum link rotates on a pivot that sticks out from the downtube, activating the trunnion mounted shock. A plastic guard is in place to protect the shock from flying trail debris and mud, although the openings at each side do mean that it's not totally sealed off from the elements. Along with helping to keep the bike's center of gravity nice and low, the shock's position also leaves plenty of room for a water bottle inside the front triangle.

The idler pulley is the other obvious talking point about this green machine. It's made from steel rather than aluminum, which Cannondale says means it should last as long as the chainring. Steel is a little noisier than an aluminum idler would have been, due to the fact that it won't wear down to mesh perfectly with the chain, but Cannondale's designers felt that the extra durability was worth that tradeoff. A small upper guide is mounted to the frame in order to help ensure that the chain stays where it's supposed to.

The shock is tucked away as low in the frame as possible.
An integrated guide helps make sure the chain stays in place.



Geometry

The Jekyll's geometry falls right in line with current trends, with numbers that I'd classify as more contemporary than crazy. It has a 64-degree head angle, a 77.5-degree seat tube angle, and a reach of 475mm for a size large. The chainstay length varies depending on the frame size, ranging from 430mm on a size small and going all the way up to 450mm on the XL version.

It's nice to see that the seat tube lengths have dropped on all sizes, a move that makes it easier to run a longer travel dropper post. The size large comes with a 170mm version of Cannondale's LowDown dropper, but I was able to run a 200mm Fox Transfer post for part of the test period without any issues.



Suspension Design

The Jekyll's high(ish) pivot suspension design gives it a rearward axle path for the first two-thirds ofthe rear wheel's travel, and then it begins to go slightly forward. This is in contrast to a bike like the Forbidden Dreadnought, which uses a higher main pivot location that gives it an entirely rearward axle path. One isn't inherently better than the other, but it's worth a mention since they're both recently introduced enduro bikes with idler pulleys.

The Jekyll's anti-squat hovers around 100% in the easiest gear, a number that drops as it goes through its travel. It has a moderately progressive leverage ratio, and it should work well with either an air or coil shock. The pedal kickback chart illustrates the effectiveness of that idler pulley – the chain forces are almost entirely isolated from the cranks.






Specifications
Price $6100
Travel 165mm
Rear Shock Fox Float Factory X2
Fork Fox Float Factory 38, 170mm
Cassette SRAM GX, 10-52
Crankarms SRAM X1 Eagle, 30t
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX Eagle
Chain SRAM NX Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed
Handlebar Cannondale 1 riser, 30mm rise, 780mm wide
Stem FSA Grid 35, 35mm
Grips Fabric Funguy lock-on
Brakes SRAM Code RSC, 220/200mm rotors
Hubs Formula / SRAM MTH 700
Rim WTB KOM Trail i30
Tires Maxxis Assegai 2.5" / DHR II 2.4", EXO+
Seat Fabric Scoop Shallow Elite
Seatpost Cannondale DownLow dropper
RIDING THE
Jekyll


Test Bike Setup

Getting the Jekyll up and running didn't present too many hurdles, other than the challenge of accessing the high speed rebound dial on the shock. It's a hard one to reach, especially if you're trying spin it all the way closed to start counting clicks. Luckily the plastic shock cover is east to take off, and once that's removed it's much easier to access the dial.

I ended up running the Float X2 shock with 19mm of sag (29%), which entailed inflating it to 170 psi. Up front, I set the Fox 38 up with 83 psi and ran one volume spacer.

I ran Cannondale's house-brand, 170mm dropper post for part of the test period, and then swapped it out, mainly out of curiosity to see if a 200mm Fox Transfer dropper post would fit. It did, and I preferred having that extra travel available in the steeps.


Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 38
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer
The final setup note has to do with the chain – my bike showed up with a chain that was too short, so I ended up replacing it with the fancy rainbow colored one pictured here. According to Cannondale, that was an issue with an early production run and has since been corrected.

Testing took place in Bellingham, Washington, and the surrounding area over the course of the last three months, a time period that saw conditions change from wet and wintery to hot, dry, and dusty.



Climbing

I ended up being pleasantly surprised by how unfazed the Jekyll's suspension was on the climbs. Even when pedaling out of the saddle the shock didn't dip into its travel any more than necessary, and I never felt the need to reach for the Float X2's blue climb switch. That's a good thing, since that switch is positioned pretty far away, and accessing it on the fly can be challenging.

The Jekyll's level of maneuverability and traction on tricky climbs falls in the middle of the road – it's not the best in its class in either of those categories, but it also never felt like a massive chore to get it up and over chunky rock or root steps. The 34 pound weight isn't out of the ordinary for a bike in this category, but remember that weight is with EXO+ casing tires – installing heavier duty tires will ratchet the number on the scale up even higher.

More and more companies have hopped on the steeper seat tube angle bandwagon, and for good reason – the resulting upright climbing position is much more comfortable on long uphill grinds. It also makes it easier to weight the front wheel, which is especially helpful on bikes with slacker head angles. On the Jekyll, the position I ended up in was comfortable without being cramped, and I could happily head out on long rides without any fit issues.

There is one fly in the ointment when it comes to the Jekyll's overally climbing performance - in the easiest gear on the cassette there's noticeable drag and noise from the idler pulley, due to chain line that the 52-tooth cog creates. The issue diminishes when the chain is shifted further down the cassette, but it's worth noting that if you spend a lot of time in the granny gear that rumbling chain can get annoying. I'd say the noise was more noticeable on the Jekyll than on other high pivot bikes I've been on recently, a list that includes the Kavenz VHP 16, Forbidden Dreadnought, and Norco Shore.



Descending

The Jekyll is one smooth operator, with the ability to make it seem like someone fast forwarded geologic time by a few million years so that all the rocks lost their sharp edges. It doesn't completely erase square-edged hits, likely due in part to the shock's medium compression tune, but it does make them much less jarring, which in turn makes it easy to maintain momentum in choppy terrain. It's a bike that feels best at higher speeds, with a solid, ready-for-anything disposition that comes in handy when you're dropping into a brand new trail, unsure about what's around the next corner.

Depending on how it's executed, a high pivot suspension design can make a bike feel more planted than poppy, due to the chainstay length increasing as the bike goes deeper into its travel. On the Jekyll, that trait isn't as noticeable, and I didn't have to make any adjustments to my riding technique when hitting jumps. Granted, it's not a wildly energetic machine, but there's still enough life to it that it it doesn't feel totally glued to the ground, and it more than holds its own on machine-made jump trails.

I did find myself wondering how a coil shock would feel on this bike, or possibly a lighter compression tune. Even with the high- and low-speed compression all the way open on the Float X2 I felt like I wanted a touch more small bump sensitivity; there wasn't quite the level of grip I was looking for, something a coil shock or a different tune would likely take care of. Keep in mind that I'm on the lighter side of the spectrum, and this trait might not be as apparent to bigger riders.

The Jekyll is still manageable when the miles per hour drop, but it isn't isn't quite as easy to snake through tight, techy sections as the Kavenz VHP 16 that I reviewed a few months ago. That bike's shorter chainstays gave it an impressive ability to handle awkward, slow speed maneuvers. Those moves were still possible on the Jekyll, they just didn't feel quite as effortless.

Overall, the Jekyll has a well balanced, predictable feel to it, a trait that would make it work well as a race bike, assuming the tracks were rowdy enough, or as a long-travel machine for riders who want want to mix in some pedal powered laps with their bike park and shuttle runs.

Cannondale Jekyll
Nukeproof Giga review
Nukeproof Giga

How does it compare?

The Nukeproof Giga falls into a similar category to the Jekyll, with 170mm of rear travel and a 180mm fork. The geometry numbers of the two bikes aren't that far apart either – both have a 475mm reach for a size large, and the frames have the same head tube angle, although the Giga ends up measuring .5-degree slacker due to the longer fork.

One geometry difference is that the chainstay length on the Giga is 445mm for all sizes, while Cannondale offers size-specific chainstay lengths, which could be beneficial to smaller riders.

Both bikes have steep seat angles and good pedaling positions, but I was more likely to use the climb switch on the Giga than on the Jekyll, since the Giga is a little more likely to cycle into its travel during out of the saddle efforts. I'd call it a draw when it comes to seated climbing performance – both bikes stay nice and calm. The Giga's lack of an idler pulley does give it the edge when it comes to drivetrain noise – it's much quieter than the Jekyll.

It's on the descents where there's a more noticeable difference between these two long travel machines. The Jekyll has a more muted feel, and despite having a little less travel it seems to smooth out the terrain more than the Giga. The Giga does feel more precise, though; it felt easier to switch from one line to another, and there was a snappiness to its handling that the Jekyll doesn't possess.

Comparing prices between the two is difficult due to exchange rates and taxes, but Nukeproof's consumer-direct model does allow them to offer a better value when comparing build kits.



KOM Tough instead of Trail rims would have been more appropriate.
A look at the underside of the frame with the plastic guard removed.

Technical Report

WTB KOM Trail rims: The Jekyll's wheelset seems undergunned for what the bike is capable of. I'm typically not that hard on wheels - I consider my riding style more smooth than smashy - but within a few rides I'd already put a sizeable dent in the rear rim and needed to true both wheels. There's also the fact that the SRAM hub limits riders to an XD freehub body. That's not the end of the world if you plan on sticking with a SRAM drivetrain, but it would be nice to at least have a hub that's compatible with a Shimano Microspline driver body.

Maxxis EXO+ tires: I didn't have any flats during the test period, but this is another area where I think a more robust option would be a better spec choice due to the Jekyll's intended use – the last thing you want is a flat tire ruining a race run. Even a Double Down casing rear tire paired with that EXO+ front would have been a good compromise.

220 / 200mm rotor combo: This was the first non-motorized bike I've been on with a 220mm front rotor, and I'm a fan. The Code RSC brakes stayed strong on longer, brake burning descents, and the amount of power was easy to control.

Gravity Cavity: On my very first ride on the Jekyll a small rock flew up and into the plastic shock guard, where it rattled around until I stopped and fished it out. That was a one time occurrence, but the openings on each side of that guard do allow debris to get in. If this was my personal bike I'd be inclined to drill a drain hole in the plastic – as it is, water and mud can collect at the bottom of the guard where it's mounted to the carbon frame.





Pros

+ Extremely smooth and composed in rough terrain
+ Well supported pedaling performance
+ Color changing paint job makes it stand out, in a good way


Cons

- Idler drag is noticeable when climbing
- Potential for debris to get into the Gravity Cavity
- Wheelset isn't up to bike's capabilities


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotes
Cannondale have always done things their own way, for better or worse. In the case of the new Jekyll, the new design is decidedly for the better. It's a fast, solid machine with plenty of pedaling support for climbing or sprinting through the flats, and an impressive ability to make short work of technical descents. The idler does create some noise in the easiest gears, but in this case I'd say the pros of the design outweigh the cons, especially when it comes to maintaining speed in rough terrain. Mike Kazimer






