Review: Cannondale Jekyll 1 - All New For 2022

Climbing

I ended up being pleasantly surprised by how unfazed the Jekyll's suspension was on the climbs. Even when pedaling out of the saddle the shock didn't dip into its travel any more than necessary, and I never felt the need to reach for the Float X2's blue climb switch. That's a good thing, since that switch is positioned pretty far away, and accessing it on the fly can be challenging.The Jekyll's level of maneuverability and traction on tricky climbs falls in the middle of the road – it's not the best in its class in either of those categories, but it also never felt like a massive chore to get it up and over chunky rock or root steps. The 34 pound weight isn't out of the ordinary for a bike in this category, but remember that weight is with EXO+ casing tires – installing heavier duty tires will ratchet the number on the scale up even higher.More and more companies have hopped on the steeper seat tube angle bandwagon, and for good reason – the resulting upright climbing position is much more comfortable on long uphill grinds. It also makes it easier to weight the front wheel, which is especially helpful on bikes with slacker head angles. On the Jekyll, the position I ended up in was comfortable without being cramped, and I could happily head out on long rides without any fit issues.There is one fly in the ointment when it comes to the Jekyll's overally climbing performance - in the easiest gear on the cassette there's noticeable drag and noise from the idler pulley, due to chain line that the 52-tooth cog creates. The issue diminishes when the chain is shifted further down the cassette, but it's worth noting that if you spend a lot of time in the granny gear that rumbling chain can get annoying. I'd say the noise was more noticeable on the Jekyll than on other high pivot bikes I've been on recently, a list that includes the Kavenz VHP 16, Forbidden Dreadnought, and Norco Shore.