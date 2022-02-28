close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Review: 2022 Canyon Torque CF8

Feb 28, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

REVIEW
Canyon Torque

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


The new Canyon Torque still falls into the same gravity-oriented category as its predecessor, but it received significant geometry updates for 2022. Along with getting longer and slacker (shocking, I know), there are now three different wheel size configurations – riders can choose from 29”, mixed-wheel, or 27.5” options with either a carbon or aluminum frame.

I've been putting the miles in on the $5,399 Torque CF8, which has 175mm of rear travel delivered by a Fox DHX2 coil shock, and a 170mm Fox 38 Performance Elite fork. Other build kit highlights include a Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain, XT four-piston brakes, and a Maxxis Assegai / DHR II tire combo mounted to a DT Swiss FR 560 wheelset.
Torque CF8 Details

• Wheel size: 29" front, 27.5" rear
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 175mm / 170mm fork
• 63.5 or 64-degree head angle
• 435mm chainstays
• Sizes: M, L, XL
• Weight: 34.9 lb / 15.8 kg (size L)
• Price: $5,399 USD
canyon.com



Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
How Does It Compare?
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take





bigquotesIt only took a few laps on the Torque to realize how much fun this green machine would be in a bike park setting, somewhere with plenty of high speed trails and big jumps. Mike Kazimer





Frame Details

Canyon designed the new Torque to be ridden hard, so they made sure the frame met the same Grade 5 classification as the Sender downhill bike. Like the Sender, it's dual crown fork compatible, a fact that Thomas Genon illustrated at Red Bull Rampage.

Even with the Grade 5 designation, the frame weight is still reasonable at a claimed 2,652 grams. My test bike weighed in at 34.9 pounds (15.8 kg). That may not seem all that light, but that's with a DoubleDown casing rear tire, and a whole bunch of aluminum parts, including the cranks, handlebar, and rims. It'd be easy to knock a couple of pounds off if someone wanted to spend the money for lighter carbon parts. Personally, I'd be more inclined to save my cash and spend it on lift tickets, but that's just me.

There's also room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, eliminating the need to worry about getting dehydrated during those dusty days in the bike park. Canyon's own water bottle is a little wider than the norm, which allows it to hold 600mL of fluid.

On the carbon frame, there's only a solitary bolt hole on the underside of the top tube that can be used to attach Canyon's own accessory bag. The aluminum frame has two holes, which makes it easier to find a tube or tool holding mount that'll bolt right on – I'm not sure why the carbon frame got the short end of the stick here.

One nice touch that Canyon has implemented in recent years is the use of replaceable threaded inserts to help keep the frame safe from mechanical mishaps. Other details include fully guided internal routing, a threaded bottom bracket, and SRAM's universal derailleur hanger.






Geometry & Sizing

The Torque ships in the low geometry setting, which gives it a 63.5-degree head angle and 77.5-degree seat tube angle. In the high setting, those change to 64-degrees and 78-degrees respectively, with an 8mm increase in the bottom bracket height.

Reach numbers are on the longer side of things, with the size large I tested coming in at 490mm. The seat tube lengths are fairly short across all sizes, and the bikes come with dropper posts where the amount of drop can be easily adjusted, which means riders should be able to go down a size if they'd like without running into any issues.

On the mixed-wheel CF8 the chainstays measure 435mm across all sizes. The Sender DH bike has adjustable chainstays, but that feature didn't trickle down to the Torque.


Suspension Design

The Torque still uses a Horst-link suspension layout (Canyon calls it 'Triple Phase Suspension'), but changes have been made compared to the previous version. The initial leverage ratio has decreased slightly, and the amount of progression has been increased in order to allow the bike to work with both coil and air shocks. The amount of anti-squat has also increased at the sag point in order to improve the pedaling performance, and then it drops off fairly quickly as the bike goes deeper into its travel.


Leverage rate
Anti-squat, previous vs. current Torque.



Specifications
Price $5399
Travel 175mm
Rear Shock FOX DHX2 Factory
Fork FOX 38 Performance Elite Series, 170mm
Cassette Shimano XT, 12-speed (10-51)
Crankarms Shimano XT M8120 32T, 170mm
Chainguide Canyon Chainguide
Bottom Bracket Shimano MT800, Threaded
Rear Derailleur Shimano Deore XT, 12-speed
Chain Shimano M6100
Shifter Pods Shimano Deore XT, 12-speed
Handlebar Canyon G5 Riser Bar
Stem Canyon G5, 40mm
Grips Canyon G5 lock-on
Brakes Shimano Deore XT M8120
Wheelset DT Swiss FR 560 350
Tires Maxxis Assegai 2.5" / DHR II 2.4", EXO+ front, DoubleDown rear
Seat Fizik Gravita Alpaca X5
Seatpost G5 Adjustable Dropper Post
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC










RIDING THE
Torque CF8


Test Bike Setup

One of the challenges that comes with running a coil spring shock versus an air shock is getting the correct spring rate. Not all riders have a stack of spare springs at their disposal to experiment with, so Canyon thoughtfully includes a lighter and a heavier spring with the CF8. For my 160 pound weight the 400 lb/in spring was the ticket to achieving 25% sag.

There were a couple of moments during my initial shakedown rides where it felt like the shock was getting hung up during repeated impacts – it wasn't getting out of the way as quickly as I wanted. Speeding up the rebound and adding more high speed compression helped solve this, and my final settings ended up being: LSC 12, HSC 6, LSR 11, HSR 4 (all clicks from closed).

I've lost count of how many Fox 38-equipped bikes I've spent time on at this point, which means that the setup has become a quick process. I ran 87 psi in the 170 Fox 38 with two volume spacers.


Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 39
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer

Testing took place in Bellingham, Washington, and on Vancouver's North Shore, with conditions ranging from extra-muddy and wet to unseasonably warm with perfect dirt.




Climbing


Canyon's not kidding with the Torque's 'Low' geometry setting – I measured a bottom bracket height of 335mm, which is positively ground-scraping for a bike with 175mm of travel. I found myself smacking my pedals more often than usual, and that's on climbing trails that don't really have that many obstacles. Switching to the higher geometry setting raises the bottom bracket height by 8mm, and that made a noticeable difference. Yes, it also steepens the head angle by .5-degrees, but for rides with a lot of pedaling that's a tradeoff I'm willing to accept.

The Torque's geometry numbers may look intimidating on paper, but while this isn't going to be the bike to choose for rolling terrain or areas with really tight, technical climbs, it's actually a pretty mild-mannered climber. Long, steep fireroad grinds were as comfortable as they could be aboard a 35-pound machine – the seated climbing position is nice and upright, and I didn't have any trouble settling for the spin to the top. Getting around sharp uphill turns does require advanced planning in order to make sure there's enough room to swing the front end around. The steep seat angle makes does make it possible to remain seated for many of those maneuvers – it's a matter of sliding forward or backwards on the saddle to maintain traction, rather than standing up and performing a more drastic weight shift.

The compression lever on the DHX2 is easy to reach, and I'd flip that switch for longer sections of dirt roads. It's not a full lockout, so the shock is still able to track the ground and take the edge of chunkier sections. Even in the fully-open position the Torque doesn't bob all that much. It's not nearly as snappy as the Propain Sprindrift, a bike I'd put at the top of my list when it comes to pedaling efficiency in this category, but the suspension is noticeably calmer than the previous version during out of the sadddle pedaling efforts.



Descending

It only took a few laps on the Torque to realize how much fun this green machine would be in a bike park setting, somewhere with plenty of high speed trails and big jumps. Ratchet up the miles-per-hour and put a big lip in front of it and the Torque is right at home; it ended up being a much more entertaining ride than I'd expected. It's also very quiet, free of any distracting chainslap or cable rattling noises.

The mixed-wheel setup makes a lot of sense for a bike like the Torque. Canyon does offer a dual 29” wheel option, and there's a 27.5” version too, but during all my time on this mulleted machine I never found myself wishing for something different. For me, it handily ticks the 'freeride' box, a bike that's happiest on extra-gnarly terrain or boosting jumps, rather than trying to find the fastest line possible between the tape. Now, there's no reason you couldn't do some enduro races with the Torque, but it is a lot of bike, and probably overkill for some race courses.

There's a very smooth ramp-up to the Torque's 175mm of travel, and I didn't encounter any harsh bottom outs. It does sit a little deeper in its travel in extended sections of rough terrain, part of the reason it feels more like a freeride bike rather than a race machine – the scales are tipped a little more towards the plush side of things, rather than being super supportive.


Not surprisingly, its weight and length are more noticeable at slower speeds and on flatter bits of trail – on more than one occasion I found myself manualing rather than bunnyhopping through a section, simply because I was feeling a little lazy and wanted to save to some energy. There's also the fact that the chainstay length remains the same on all sizes - it'd be great to see an adjustable chainstay length feature, or chainstay lengths that change with each size. I spent a lot of time on a Commencal Meta TR last year, which happens to have the same reach number and chainstay length as the Torque; that may be why it didn't take long for me to get up to speed. If I had to pick, I'd prefer a slightly shorter reach and longer chainstays, but riders that prefer blowing up berms and letting the back end break free at every opportunity may disagree.

In keeping with the freeride theme I made a trip up to Vancouver's North Shore to see how it handled some old-school rock rolls and chunky, technical trails. The overall length was noticeable on some of the slower speed sections, but this is another instance where I'd say the 27.5” rear wheel and shorter chainstays ended up being a benefit by making it easy to weight the front of the bike, and then pivot the back end to get around a steep, weird turn, or reposition the bike to line up for another section of rocks and roots.


2022 Canyon Torque CF8 review
Canyon Torque CF8
2022 Norco Range C1
Norco Range


How Does It Compare?

When it comes to pricing, Canyon have put together a very attractive proposition. You'll need to shell out at least $1,500 more to get a similarly spec'd bike from a non-consumer direct brand.

How does it compare to the Norco Range, last year's Mountain Bike of the Year? When it comes to geometry, both bikes are plenty slack – the Range's head angle is 63.25-degrees, and the Torque is 63.5-degrees. I'd be willing to be 99% of riders wouldn't be able to detect a .25-degree difference, so they're essentially identical in that regard. Norco does a better job of altering their geometry, including the chainstay length, so I'm going to give them the point when it comes to the overall fit.

However, there's no mullet version of the Range, or an aluminum-framed option for that matter (Norco does make the Shore, but it's not exactly the same). It's also not designed to be run with an air shock, all things that Canyon offers.

The large Range has a reach of 480mm and a chainstay length of 442.5mm, numbers that worked extremely well for me. The Canyon has a less balanced feel, which can be a lot of fun, but it does take a little extra work to remain centered and in the sweet spot.

Neither bike is going to rocket up the climbs, but I prefer the Canyon over the Range due to its slightly lighter weight and quieter pedaling. On the descents, the tables turn a little. If I wanted to go as fast as possible through the roughest terrain around, I'd pick the Range. The Torque can hold its own, it just doesn't erase chunky sections of trail in the same way the Range does. Now, if I wanted a bike to slash berms and get sideways off jumps with, I'd go with the Canyon. The Range has a more stuck-to-the-ground feel, while the Canyon is a little easier to get airborne.


The Fizik Alpaca saddle has stubby nose and a very flat overall profile.
The amount of dropper post travel can easily be adjusted without any special tools.

Technical Report

Tires: The Torque comes with my preferred setup for riding here in the Pacific Northwest - a Maxxis Assegai up front with an EXO+ casing and MaxxGrip rubber, and a DoubleDown casing DHRII with MaxxTerra rubber out back. Some riders may want to swap out the front tire for something with an even thicker casing, but for me this setup worked perfectly, and I didn't suffer any punctures.

G5 dropper post: It's great to see a 200mm post come as the stock option, and if that's too much drop it's easily adjusted without any tools. However, the post did have a rattle out of the box when it was fully extended - the inner cartridge was knocking against the outer tube and making a super annoying racket. Luckily the fix isn't too complicated - it requires removing the cartridge, wrapping a loop of electrical tape around it, and putting it all back together. After that was done everything was quiet and trouble-free.

Contact points After a few rides I ended up swapping the grips and seat out for more comfortable options – the G5 grips aren't particularly soft, and the seat's totally flat profile didn't work well for me. It's a matter of personal preference, and I'm sure some riders swear by them, but I've never got along that well with Fizik's saddles.

Shimano XT brakes I've griped about Shimano's wandering bite point issues plenty of times in the past, but I'm not going to do that this time around. This set of brakes worked perfectly out of the box, with plenty of stopping power and good consistency even during sustained sections of heavy braking.



Pros

+ Excellent spec for the price
+ Reasonable weight considering the amount of travel and build kit
+ Loves back wheel – great cornering and jumping
+ Very quiet (once the rattling dropper post is fixed)

Cons

- Long front center + short back end is fun, but can require extra attention at times
- Low geometry position is really low – may not be all that useable for riders pedaling in rocky terrain


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesIt's easy to get lost in geometry charts, suspension graphs, and spec sheets when you're shopping for a new bike. Those details are useful, but I'll try to make it easy here: the Torque CF8 is a ton of fun, and offers an excellent value for anyone in the market for a big bike that's more than just a straightline specialist.

Yes, it's long, slack, and stable, and can make short work of gnarly trails, but there's more to it than that – the new Torque is also incredibly adept at ripping through berms and blasting jumps, making it a great choice for riders in the market for a long travel bike that doesn't always require a shuttle truck or chairlift to get to the top.  Mike Kazimer






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Canyon Canyon Torque


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29
51064 views
Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?
46736 views
Opinion: The Proxy War Between Discovery & Red Bull Is Official
44572 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 30 in 2022
41421 views
How to Accurately Calculate What Spring Rate You Need
37086 views
Our 25 Favourite Comments of 2021 - Comment Gold
31085 views
Jared Graves Retires from Racing - Will Become Yeti Team Performance Coach
28962 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Special Edition Spark RC
28529 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Hope you didn't over-torque the bolts
  • 1 0
 2’22 CNYN TRQ

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010824
Mobile Version of Website