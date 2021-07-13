Review: 2022 Fox 34 Fork - A Short Travel Standout

There's been a lot of focus on bigger, burlier forks for enduro and e-bikes over the past two years, and it seems like every couple of months another option emerges that's supposed to be even stiffer and stronger than anything else. Given all the hubbub surrounding the quest for stanchion superiority, it's easy to overlook a shorter travel fork like the Fox 34, which quietly received several updates at the beginning of this season.



Those updates include revised lowers, a new air spring, and an updated crown shape. It still sits firmly in the downcountry / trail bike category, and is available with either 130 or 140mm of travel, with other travel options attainable by swapping out the air spring. Fox also offers the Stepcast 34, a lighter, more XC-oriented option that has less tire clearance, a maximum rotor size of 180mm, and comes in 100 or 120mm options.





Fox 34 Details

• 130, 140mm travel (shorter air springs are available)

• 34mm stanchions

• GRIP 2 damper

• Air sprung

• Wheel size: 29"

• Externally adjustable low-speed rebound, high-speed rebound, low-speed compression, high-speed compression

• 15 x 110mm spacing

• Max rotor size: 203mm

• Offset: 44 or 51mm

• Weight: 1820 grams (actual)

• MSRP: $969 USD

• foxracingshox.com

