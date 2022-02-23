Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29

Technical Report

I don't think there should be soft brake pads on bikes this capable. The TranzX Dropper +RAD post worked well, and can be internally adjusted, but the lever was clunky.

A great fork that will suit a wide range of riders. I’ve long been a fan of the Lyrik, and its easy-going nature that belies its ability to get you out of trouble when shit hits the fan.You can’t go too far wrong with Maxxis. The Assegai and DHR2 combination is probably my favorite of any brand. They shed mud well, penetrate loose dirt and also don’t suffer from much roll on hardpack. However, while I like the EXO casing, it might not be for everyone. I think it’s very suitable for the bike but then again BC loam and malleable dirt isn’t particularly hard on tires - riders in rockier areas or who are prone to pinch flats may want something with a thicker casing.The trail brakes from SRAM offered relatively good performance, although I was very grateful for the 200mm rotor on the front. The lack of bite-adjust did limit the feel of my rear brake towards the end of testing, but I also lay that at the feet of the soft organic brake pads. Metallic pads would be one of the first upgrades I'd recommend in order to get a more powerful, positive feel out of these brakes. Realistically, I think the 153 should have been spec'd with Code brakes instead - they're more powerful, and only a tiny bit heavier.The NX drivetrain combined with an GX rear mech worked well during testing. I often find the NX rear mechs can go a little wayward and it’s good to see the more reliable GX option on there. However, I would have liked to see a GX cassette here, rather than the 11-50 tooth NX cassette that uses an HG freehub body. As it is, if a rider want's to upgrade to a lighter and wider range SRAM cassette in the future they'll also have to spring for an XD freehub body.It’s not that it’s a bad shock, far from it in my opinion, but rather the damping tune just wasn’t correct. That said, the tunablity offered with the clip on volume spacers was very much welcome. Even though the tune wasn’t right for me, if you’re not concerned with putting large compressions through the shock, this is a setup that does offer good grip and comfort. If this bike had the Ultimate level shock, with the external low-speed compression that can throttle the oil flow I think the whole review would have had a slightly different flavour.