Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29

The Kona isn’t all too radical in any regard, but I find it to be quite refreshing. Is it outrageously slack? No. Super long? Low? Not really. That’s not a criticism but merely an observation. It doesn’t have the character of a short travel enduro bike or a mini downhill bike - it's more of a trail bike with a focus on riding moderately aggressive terrain very well.
Around Squamish, we have many trails that have a natural feel, some great turns and a decent gradient but they’re not that
steep or rough. On this terrain, the Kona offers a responsive and very consistent ride and feel. The trail riding here is simply world-class, and the Kona shone brightly on the fast, winding and natural trails of the Daimondhead
riding area. Thanks to the slightly lower-than-some front end, it manages to be very capable while also being poised and fun to ride on flatter or more mellow trails. It doesn’t feel dull or lifeless when you’re holding momentum on easier rides. I think this is a really important trait. Not everything we ride is about getting wild, after all. The Kona is an easy bike to ride and I was very impressed with its versatility and the wide variety of trails I enjoyed riding it on.
When you up the ante the Kona can keep up, however it does begin to get bullied by the trail a bit. The geometry does play its part in this, as I said there are more radical, downhill focussed 150mm bikes out there, but it’s not to the Process’ massive detriment.
The main criticism I have for the Process is the lack of damping on the rear shock. In regards to the leverage ratio, it delivers good small bumps and end stroke support. The issue is the way it gets through that travel, and the speed. The MM (medium compression and rebound damping) tune on this shock will give a lot of comfort and grip on climbs, and is really going to suit somebody who isn't trying to find the limits of the Kona, but maybe is just looking to play with their own.
During set up I began to increase the air pressure slightly to make sure I was getting adequate support from the spring, and even at as low as 24% sag the bike still tracked well and delivered good small bump. However, would I trade this off for a bit more composure on hits? Absolutely.
I found myself getting pushed around and reaching full travel far too often, especially on repeated hits. To try and remedy this issue I experimented with adding volume reducers. This is not going to do the same thing as slowing the shaft speed but it can help. I ended up running two additional spacers, for a total of three, and went eventually went down from 185 to 175 psi. I found this to be better than the stock spacer setup with higher pressure and at least found the end of the stroke to be better supported, but I would prefer just more damping.
The lack of adequate big-hit compression damping meant that I was often happy where the impact took me into the shock’s stroke, but the sheer speed at which it would get there would give a feel of instability. This was particularly noticeable on rougher sections where you need to try and be precise or as you try and shift your weight around the bike as it takes one hit after another.
A Meg Neg can have quite possibly helped by increasing midstroke support by changing the curve of the spring rate, and this is something Mike Kazimer found gave him a more supportive feel out of the Process X
when he reviewed it last year.
At one point I tried testing the bike with the pedal platform lever engaged on descents. It did help, especially when transferring my weight from front to back on the entrance to turns, and I largely preferred the feel. In fact, I found myself in the strange place of opening the shock for climbs and closing it for descents.
The Process is a bike that descends well, however, I feel that with one small change it could potentially excel. I have another 150mm travel bike with a 160mm fork and doing back-to-back runs the gulf in shock performance was noticeable when your eyes are up and your heels are down.
