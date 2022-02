Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29

Frame Details

Clean graphics on the Process give it a minimalist look, save for the external cables.

Geometry

The 76.7-degree seat tube angle feels steeper than it is when out on the trail thanks to the need to run a relatively low amount of sag. The front end of the Kona has a stack height of 625mm, which isn't as much as some other aggressive trail bikes.

A single pivot... with lots of other pivots along for the ride.

Of all the observations one may have about a new bike, it’s hard to not have “f*cking yellow” among the first of them when looking at the 153 DL. I have to say, it really grew on me and looks great in photos. In fact, the simple bumble-bee black ‘n’ yellow scheme almost helped to lessen the eyesore of the externally routed cables. Sorry internet, but I’ll die on this hill - cables should go inside the frame However, I have to admit something. On this bike, at this price point, I think it’s a perfectly sensible thing to do. I imagine this to be the bike of time-pressed pinners, full-suspension first-timers and ardent enthusiasts, and maybe not those who would be willing to sacrifice five minutes of faff for something cleaner looking. The only time a cable or hose ducks out of sight is when the gear line diverts through the chainstay. The orientation of the cables is good though and does a solid job of not making them needlessly unsightly. Plus, there’s some robust anchoring to the frame around the linkage and water bottle mounts. They can also be routed for right-hand front-brake riders.But before you get too excited by the nirvana of easy work on this Kona there is the small issue of the PF92 bottom bracket. The press-fit number won’t please everyone, although I personally don’t mind them. I think apart from the issue of risking damage to the unit upon removal, modern press-fit BB’s are just fine. There are also ISCG tabs around the BB junction.Something I do like about the frame is how easy it is to clean, and how there is nowhere for water to pool or collect. The linkage bolts are driven via variously sized Allen heads and have a spanner interface that sits flush inside the linkage. The 148mm Boost rear end is something commonplace now, as is the SRAM UDH. There is a lot of clearance for big tires, too. The 2.4" DHR2 fits in with plenty of room to spare should you want something wider. One thing that I did expect a little more of was chainstay protection though. Even after a few rides, the bike began to look worse for wear.The geometry of the Kona puts it right in the firing line of modern trail geometry. However, there are a few distinctions to separate the Process 153 apart.The 435mm stays aren’t short, especially not compared to those of the aforementioned 2015 Process, but they’re also not as long as something like the recently reviewed RAAW Jibb Starling Murmur or the Propain Hugene which all have 445mm, or the Specialized Stumpjumper Evo which has up to 443mm. That said, Kona isn’t alone in this. Another bike from our Fall Field Test, the Scor ST 4060, has similarly short 433mm stays. There is no right way, of course, only different ways.The stays combined with the healthy 480mm reach does put your weight in a slightly rearward place, but this is well balanced with a 625mm stack height, which brings your weight over the front axle slightly more. It seems slightly different to what some brands are doing, for instance, the bikes we had on the Field Test. Many of them do feature longer stays, which will bring your weight more forward but are then combined with 635mm+ stack to then help you get your weight over the back more easily. However, whatever Kona have done - it’s worked. The bike has a nice fore-aft balance.The slightly lower front end also mates nicely with the 76.7-degree seat tube angle. Yes, it might not be as steep as some of the new wave but Kona have their reasons. The seat tube should be steep enough for most people and its intentions, and it also means the 450mm seat tube for the size large is passable, even though it could do with being shorter. It's also helped by the relatively low sag that I ended up running, which has the consequence of effectively steepening the seat tube.