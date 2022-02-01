close
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Heckler MX - The Battery Powered Bronson

Feb 1, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

REVIEW
Santa Cruz Heckler MX X01 AXS

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
ACTION PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


The Heckler used to be a simple single-pivot machine, a bike that fell into the 'takes a licking and keeps on ticking' category. That changed back in 2020 when it re-emerged as the motorized equivalent of the Bronson with 150mm of rear travel and a 160mm fork. That marked Santa Cruz's entry into the eMTB world, and it wasn't long before the Bullit model name was unearthed and electrified as well.

The Bronson received a geometry update last summer, so it only makes sense that the Heckler has received the same treatment. Along with the new angles, the 2022 Heckler now has more battery capacity thanks to a 720 Wh battery manufactured by Darfon, one of Shimano's approved partners. That's a significant step up from the 504 Wh battery that was used before, which should allow for much longer ride times.
Heckler MX Details

• Wheel size: 29" front, 27.5" rear (29" version available)
• CC Carbon frame
• Travel: 150mm, 160mm fork
• 64.5-degree head angle
• 446mm chainstays
• Shimano EP8 motor
• Weight: 48.4 lb / 22 kg
• Price: $13,299 USD
santacruzbicycles.com


There are five different version of the Heckler, all with carbon frames. That means the prices are the opposite of inexpensive, ranging from $8,199 USD for the Heckler R, which has a SRAM NX drivetrain, RockShox Lyrik Select fork and Super Deluxe Select shock, and WTB i30 rims laced to SRAM MTH hubs.

The top of the line version is the X01 AXS RSV model reviewed here, which goes for an eye-watering $13,299 USD. It receives Santa Cruz's CC carbon construction, which allows the frame weight to be reduced by 392 grams compared to the other models in the lineup that use the 'C' carbon layup. Parts highlights include a Fox 36 Factory fork and RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate shock, SRAM X01 AXS wireless drivetrain, and Reserve carbon rims laced to Industry Nine 1/1 hubs.


bigquotesThe Heckler's geometry makes it especially well suited to trails with a little bit of everything. Mike Kazimer





Frame Features & Motor Details

The Heckler's carbon frame has all the features you'd hope to find on a bike of this caliber (or on any modern bike for that matter). There's internal cable routing, a universal derailleur hanger, room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, and clearance for up to a 2.6” rear tire. There's also room to fit a coil shock or an air shock with a larger body. The shock now has a flip chip, which can be used to steepen the bike by a minuscule amount, while also raising the bottom bracket by a whole 4 millimeters.

Shimano's EP8 motor is back for another round, with the familiar looking display situated to the right of the stem, and the two button mode selector on the left side of the handlebar. The charging port is on the non-drive side of the bike, or the entire battery can be removed with a quarter turn of a 4mm Allen key.


The Heckler uses a Shimano EP8 motor and a 720 Wh battery.

There's no integrated display yet - instead, it's mounted next to the stem.





Geometry & Sizing

The numbers for the Heckler are very close to those of the Bronson, save for the chainstay length, which grows a little to allow the frame to accept the EP8 motor. The mixed-wheel Heckler's chainstays measure in at 460mm vs. 445mm on the 29” version.

There are five sizes of the mixed-wheel Heckler (the XS rolls on dual 27.5” wheels), and four sizes of the Heckler 29. The head angle sits at 64.5-degrees in the low setting, or it can be steepened up a smidgen to 64.8-degrees. I'm not sure why Santa Cruz keep sticking with a flip chip that makes such a little change. It does alter the shock's progression slightly – it's more progressive in the slacker setting – but it just doesn't seem like a meaningful enough difference to really call out as a feature.

Reach numbers range from 427mm on the XS all the way up to 517mm on the XXL. The size large I tested has a 472mm reach.



Suspension Design

The Heckler sticks with Santa Cruz's trademark VPP suspension layout, which uses two short counter-rotating links to deliver 150mm of rear travel. The leverage curve is progressive, with a very linear change – there aren't any unexpected changes in the ratio as the bike goes through its travel.




Specifications
Price $13299
Travel 150mm
Rear Shock RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate
Fork Fox 36 Float Factory 160mm
Cassette SRAM XG 1295 10-50 T
Crankarms Shimano
Chainguide e*thirteen
Bottom Bracket Shimano EP8 motor / 720Wh battery
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle AXS
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 AXS
Handlebar Santa Cruz carbon 35mm rise / 800mm
Stem Burgtec Enduro
Grips Santa Cruz lock-on
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Hubs Industry Nine 1/1
Rim Reserve DH (rear) / Reserve 30 (front)
Tires Maxxis Assegai 2.5" / DHR II 2.4", EXO+
Seat WTB Volt
Seatpost FOX Transfer Factory
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC










RIDING THE
Heckler

Test Bike Setup

I rant 190 psi in the SuperDeluxe rear shock, which gave me a little over 30% sag. In the Fox 36 fork I went with 93 psi and three volume spacers for my 160 pound weight. Other than trimming the bars down to my preferred 780mm width I didn't need to do anything out of the ordinary to feel right at home on the Heckler - even the house-branded lock-on grips were super comfortable.

I luckily avoided getting any flats during testing, likely due in part to the fact that many of my rides took place in wet or snowy conditions. If this were my bike, I'd run a DoubleDown casing in the rear at the very least for additional protection and support.

Testing took place around Bellingham, WA, on some of the wettest days of the year, with a couple weeks of riding in the snow added in for good measure.



Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 39
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer



Climbing

The Heckler's geometry is fairly moderate, at least for a bike in this travel bracket. It's not crazy long or slack, which makes sense given its all-round intentions. The same goes for the 76.7-degree seat angle - it creates an upright position that avoids feeling cramped, and it remains comfortable even on flatter sections of trail. On an e-bike it's possible to stay seated much longer than you would on a bike without a motor, so that positioning is even more important.

I'm a fan of the mixed-wheel setup on full power e-bikes. It seems to make it easier really push into the rear wheel on extra-steep climbs, no matter if I was sitting or standing. For a 48 pound bike the Heckler is easy to maneuver, and the EP8 motor provides plenty of power for getting up chunky, tricky sections. There's a good blend of support and traction from the Super Deluxe shock too – even with 32% sag there wasn't any unwanted movement, and I never had to use the climb switch. Of course, the fact that there's a motor does help reduce concerns over things like efficiency or pedal bob – when it feels like someone's shoving you uphill with both hands there's not much to complain about.

The power delivery isn't quite as natural feeling as Specialized's motor, but it doesn't take long to adapt – the key is to pedal at a slightly quicker cadence than you'd normally use on a non-motorized bike in order to keep that assistance going.

Shimano's E-Tube app makes it possible to adjust the level of support that each mode provides in order to customize the bike's performance. Turning down the max torque or assist character in each mode can increase the battery life, or cranking it up can make for an extra speedy ride. Personally, I prefer Boost mode to provide as much power as possible, with Trail mode taking things down a few notches for a less frenetic ride. I typically ride in Trail mode for rides on actual trails, Boost for zipping up fireroads, and Eco when I've almost drained the battery and am trying to finish a ride without the battery completely cutting out.

Battery range will vary depending on factors like rider weight, the average grade of a climb, etc..., so I don't have any exact figures for how long the 720 Wh battery will last. I will say that I think it's a great size for this type of bike, especially since it's not much heavier than the 630 Wh battery. More power without more weight? That seems like a no-brainer to me, and that capacity makes it possible to crank out some decently long rides without getting the dreaded red bar on the battery display. On that note, it's still frustrating the Shimano's display doesn't show the remaining battery life in the form of a percentage. I'd be willing to bet that the next version will, but it's an annoyance in the meantime.



Descending

The Heckler's geometry makes it especially well suited to trails with a little bit of everything. It's not trying to achieve DH-bike levels of slackness, or break any records in the reach department, which means that where the Heckler shines is on technical terrain that doesn't always plunge straight down the fall line – put some twists and turns in front of it that can be hit with some speed and it's in its element. That style of riding happens to be what I gravitate towards when I'm on an e-bike. I like trying to make my way up rutted out, awkward moto trails, and then working my way through tight, weird sections of trail on the way back down.

The Heckler can hold its own on rowdier, steeper trails - the extra weight gives it a bigger presence on the trail than the non-motorized Bronson, but if I was looking for an e-bike to replace a shuttle truck I'd want something with a little more travel, like the 170mm Bullit, in order to soften the impact from those bigger hits even further. The Heckler does make the most of its 150mm of travel though, and the extra weight of the motor does give it traction and cornering grip that you'd be hard pressed to find in a 'regular' bike. The shock tune worked well with the overall feel of the bike - it's supportive for smoother sections of trail, while still providing a good level of small bump sensitivity, a trait that came in handy when the trails were covered with a layer of slippery slime. On bigger jumps and drops the Heckler does a great job of avoiding any bone-rattling bottom outs in both the high and low geometery settings – there's a very smooth ramp up, and even when I used all of the travel it was never harsh.

We've mentioned the Shimano EP8 motor rattle ad nauseam, so I won't go too deep into it. The motor on the Heckler does rattle, but it was really only on harder packed, chunky trails that I noticed it. Many of my rides took place when the ground was wet and soft, conditions that likely helped mute the noise, or maybe I've learned to tune it out. Still, I do hope that noise is taken care in future versions.

On really steep trails I did find myself wishing for a longer dropper post. The 175mm Transfer post isn't that short, but I like my seat as far out of the way as possible when I'm pointed straight down the fall line on a steep, loose chute, and would have preferred a 200mm dropper.




The charging port cover is pretty flimsy - it survived the test period, but I kept worrying it was going to get torn off.
DoubleDown casing tires would be a better choice for improved flat protection.


Technical Report

Overall spec: There are a few spec choice on the Heckler that seem a little out of place. Keep in mind that Santa Cruz has the bigger, burlier Bullit already in their lineup - I'm sure they were trying to avoid stealing too much of that bike's thunder. The thing it, it's not as if the Heckler is trying to fit into the emerging lighter weight e-bike category – this isn't an Orbea Rise or a Specialized Levo SL – which means I'd rather see it come with a 220mm front rotor and burlier tires.

Those extra grams aren't going to affect the range that much, and I'm more than willing to take a slight weight penalty for better performance. I could also see larger riders wishing for a Fox 38 rather than a 36. I'm on the lighter side, so the 36 is stiff enough for me, but I also wouldn't have complained if there was a 38 instead.

Battery charging port cover: The rubber cover for the battery charging port is quite thin and flimsy. It managed to survive the test period, but I was constantly afraid it was going to get torn off somehow. It also doesn't stay closed very well, which is a bit nerve-wracking when riding in very wet conditions.

Mud collection: The same thing I wrote when I reviewed the Bullit applies here, so I'm going to quote myself. “The VPP suspension layout and the EP8 motor itself creates lots of little nooks and crannies for mud and grit to get into – be prepared to spend a little extra time keeping everything clean, and it's worth taking the plastic covers around the motor off every once in a while to remove the debris that'll inevitably work its way inside.”

Santa Cruz Heckler
2021 Specialized Turbo Levo
Specialized Turbo Levo


How Does It Compare?

Specialized's Turbo Levo is a close contemporary of the Heckler. Both bikes have mixed wheels (although there's not full-29” version of the Levo), 150mm of rear travel, and a 160mm fork. The reach and rear center numbers are quite similar between the two, but Specialized get a point for the wide range of geometry options that are available via a chainstay flip chip and swappable headset cup. While I'd say the Heckler's geometry is going to work well for most people in most locations, it'd still be nice to have the option to tweak the head angle more than .3-degrees – the Levo's head angle can be altered by a whopping 2.5 degrees from the slackest to steepest setting.

The power delivery on the Levo is smoother, and gives the bike a more natural ride feel compared to the EP8 motor on the Heckler. The Levo does feel draggier with the motor off, but most riders hopefully won't need to ride it like that very often. Another point in Specialized's favor is the integrated top tube display – it shows the battery level in the form of a percent, and can be customized to show a wide range of other metrics, from speed to elevation gained.

Overall, the ride experience between the two bikes is fairly similar, but Specialized's motor brings a level of refinement to the table that Shimano hasn't managed to match, and the frame's geometry adjustments give it broader range of terrain that it can be customized for.

When it comes to price it's a pretty even match when comparing what you get for the same dollar amount – the $13,000 Levo Pro has a very similar spec to the X01 ASX RSV, other than not having wireless shifting. Specialized does raise the price bar even higher than Santa Cruz with their $15,000 S-Works model, but the fact that they also offer an aluminum version for $5,500 helps counteract that to some extent. Santa Cruz doesn't have an aluminum Heckler in their lineup, which means there's no model that could even be considered slightly budget-friendly.


Pros

+ Very versatile, balanced geometry
+ 720 Wh battery gives it plenty of range for most rides


Cons

- High cost of entry
- Some of the spec choices don't align with the bike's capabilities, like the EXO+ tires and 200mm front rotor


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe new Heckler's increased battery capacity and improved geometry bring it up to speed, and it now occupies a spot as a versatile, albeit fairly expensive, option that can take on a wide range of adventures without running out of juice too quickly. Mike Kazimer






Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz Heckler


