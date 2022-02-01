Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Heckler MX - The Battery Powered Bronson

Technical Report

Santa Cruz Heckler Specialized Turbo Levo

How Does It Compare?

There are a few spec choice on the Heckler that seem a little out of place. Keep in mind that Santa Cruz has the bigger, burlier Bullit already in their lineup - I'm sure they were trying to avoid stealing too much of that bike's thunder. The thing it, it's not as if the Heckler is trying to fit into the emerging lighter weight e-bike category – this isn't an Orbea Rise or a Specialized Levo SL – which means I'd rather see it come with a 220mm front rotor and burlier tires.Those extra grams aren't going to affect the range that much, and I'm more than willing to take a slight weight penalty for better performance. I could also see larger riders wishing for a Fox 38 rather than a 36. I'm on the lighter side, so the 36 is stiff enough for me, but I also wouldn't have complained if there was a 38 instead.The rubber cover for the battery charging port is quite thin and flimsy. It managed to survive the test period, but I was constantly afraid it was going to get torn off somehow. It also doesn't stay closed very well, which is a bit nerve-wracking when riding in very wet conditions.The same thing I wrote when I reviewed the Bullit applies here, so I'm going to quote myself. “The VPP suspension layout and the EP8 motor itself creates lots of little nooks and crannies for mud and grit to get into – be prepared to spend a little extra time keeping everything clean, and it's worth taking the plastic covers around the motor off every once in a while to remove the debris that'll inevitably work its way inside.”Specialized's Turbo Levo is a close contemporary of the Heckler. Both bikes have mixed wheels (although there's not full-29” version of the Levo), 150mm of rear travel, and a 160mm fork. The reach and rear center numbers are quite similar between the two, but Specialized get a point for the wide range of geometry options that are available via a chainstay flip chip and swappable headset cup. While I'd say the Heckler's geometry is going to work well for most people in most locations, it'd still be nice to have the option to tweak the head angle more than .3-degrees – the Levo's head angle can be altered by a whopping 2.5 degrees from the slackest to steepest setting.The power delivery on the Levo is smoother, and gives the bike a more natural ride feel compared to the EP8 motor on the Heckler. The Levo does feel draggier with the motor off, but most riders hopefully won't need to ride it like that very often. Another point in Specialized's favor is the integrated top tube display – it shows the battery level in the form of a percent, and can be customized to show a wide range of other metrics, from speed to elevation gained.Overall, the ride experience between the two bikes is fairly similar, but Specialized's motor brings a level of refinement to the table that Shimano hasn't managed to match, and the frame's geometry adjustments give it broader range of terrain that it can be customized for.When it comes to price it's a pretty even match when comparing what you get for the same dollar amount – the $13,000 Levo Pro has a very similar spec to the X01 ASX RSV, other than not having wireless shifting. Specialized does raise the price bar even higher than Santa Cruz with their $15,000 S-Works model, but the fact that they also offer an aluminum version for $5,500 helps counteract that to some extent. Santa Cruz doesn't have an aluminum Heckler in their lineup, which means there's no model that could even be considered slightly budget-friendly.