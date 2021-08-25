Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration

Aug 25, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Scott Spark 2022 review
REVIEW
Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


Scott acquired a majority share in Bold Cycles back in 2019, and at the time they stated that the two companies weren't going to crossover on research and development. Two years later the launch of the new Scott Spark clearly shows that wasn't entirely true, since the Spark now shares the same hidden-shock suspension design that gives Bold's bikes such a distinctive look.

Along with hiding the shock in the downtube, a feature that's found on both the carbon and aluminum models, Scott also gave the Spark a dose of the longer and slacker treatment. There are two versions – the race-oriented RC model, and the trail-oriented 900 model that's reviewed here. The RC and the 900 share the same frame with 120mm of rear travel, but the 900 gets a 130mm fork and a slacker head angle thanks to the orientation of the angle-adjusting headset cups.
Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• HMX carbon frame
• Travel: 120mm (r) / 130mm fork
• 65.8-degree head angle
• 437.5mm chainstays
• Weight: 25.3 lb / 11.5 kg (size L)
• Sizes: S-XL
• Price $9,999.99 USD
scott-sports.com


Scott offers an enormous range of models, with prices starting at $2,800 USD for the aluminum Spark 970, and going all the way up to $14,000 for the very high-end Spark 900 Ultimate, which uses an HMX SL carbon frame, a SRAM XX1 AXS drivetrain, Syncro's Silverton carbon wheels, and Trickstuff Piccola brakes.

The 900 Tuned AXS I've been riding sits one rung down, with a still-tall $10,000 price tag and an HMX carbon frame. The build kit includes a SRAM X01 AXS drivetrain, Fox Factory suspension, and Shimano XTR 4-piston brakes.



Scott Spark 2022 review


bigquotesThe new Spark is a tech climber's dream machine, with a blend of quickness and stability that makes it easy to pick apart those rocky and rooty puzzles. Mike Kazimer


Scott Spark 2022 review

Frame Details

No matter what your thoughts are on hiding a shock inside the downtube, there's no denying the fact that the Spark has a very sleek, very modern look. There's also plenty of room for holding two water bottles inside the front triangle, a plus for anyone planning on leaving the pack at home and heading out for a long ride.

Scott took the integrated cockpit concept a step further on the new Spark by running the brake, dropper post, and suspension remote housing through the headset, rather than through ports in the side of the frame. That probably helps knock a few extra grams off the frame weight, but the downside to this design is that it's not easy to swap out stem spacers, or the stem itself for that matter, which means it takes much more work to opt-out of the stock cockpit setup than it would on a more traditional setup.

Scott Spark 2022 review
Scott Spark 2022 review
The shock is hidden behind a plastic door on the bottom of the downtube.

Scott Spark 2022 review
The port on the seat tube is used to access the upper shock bolt, or to see how far the o-ring moved on your last huck to flat.


Geometry


The Spark's geometry falls right in line with what's starting to become the norm for this genre of bike, with a 65.8-degree head tube angle, 437.5mm chainstays on all sizes, and a 470mm reach for a size large.

The Spark's seat tube angle measures 76.4-degrees on the size large. The seat tube itself is fairly long at 490mm, and the max post insertion is 225mm, which means that riders hoping to run a dropper longer than the 150mm version that's spec'd could potentially be out of luck.


Scott Spark 2022 review

Suspension Design

The secret shock compartment is the main talking point about the new Spark, although the suspension layout itself is a fairly typical link-driven single pivot with flex stays. The shock can be accessed via a plastic hatch at the bottom of the downtube, and there's also a port on the side of the frame that's used to access the upper shock bolt.

I've seen it mentioned that this port can be used to check sag, but that's incorrect. The shock is oriented upside down, so the only thing you can really tell by removing the rubber plug is whether or not you've used all the travel – the portion of the shock where'd you'd be able to measure sag isn't actually visible. Instead, indicators on the frame and upper link are used to determine sag.

As you may have noticed, the Spark has the latest version of Scott's TwinLoc system. A lever underneath the bar makes it possible to toggle the shock between full travel, 80mm of travel, and fully locked out while simultaneously firming up the fork. The lowest lever is for the dropper post. It sticks out a little further than the lockout levers in order to prevent mistaking one lever for the other, but I'll admit my thumb accuracy wasn't always on point - I occasionally firmed up the shock when trying to lower the dropper post.... More on that in a bit.



Specifications
Price $9999.99
Travel 120mm
Rear Shock FOX NUDE 5T Factory EVOL Trunnion
Fork FOX 34 Float Factory Air / Kashima FIT4
Headset Syncros - Acros Angle adjust & Cable Routing HS System
Cassette SRAM X01 XG1295 / 10-52 T
Crankarms SRAM X01 DUB Eagle Carbon crankarm 55mm CL / 32T
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB PF 92
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle AXS
Chain SRAM CN X01 Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM GX Eagle AXS Rocker Controller
Handlebar Syncros Fraser iC SL DC Carbon 0° rise / back sweep 8° , 760mm
Stem 60mm, integrated into handlebar
Grips Syncros Pro lock-on grips
Brakes Shimano XTR Trail 4 Piston
Wheelset Syncros Silverton 1.0-30 CL
Hubs DT Swiss Ratchet
Tires Schwalbe Wicked Will 29x2.4" EVO Super Race
Seat Syncros Tofino 1.5 Regular Titanium rails
Seatpost FOX Transfer Factory, 150mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Scott Spark 2022 review






Scott Spark 2022 review
RIDING THE
Spark 900

Test Bike Setup

The Spark's integrated handlebar and stem means there's no way to adjust the bar roll, so that's one setup step that I didn't need to deal with. I typically run a 40mm stem and 780mm bars, but in this case I left the cockpit setup alone due to the hassles that swapping things out would create. I also wanted to give the bike a fair shake in its stock configuration – as it turned out, the 760mm bars and 60mm effective stem length ended up working pretty well for me.

I ran 87 psi in the Fox 34 fork, with two volume spacers.

Getting the shock set up is a little trickier due to the fact that it's hidden inside the frame. There's a sag indicator on the seat stay that lines up with a mark on the seat tube to help make things easier, which works, but I ended up extending the indicator mark with a Sharpie so I could eyeball it while seated.

Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 38
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer

25% sag equated to 170 psi in the Fox shock, a number I later decreased to 160 psi to achieve 27% sag.

Testing took place in Bellingham, Washington, during an especially dry summer. There were a few damp days in the mix, but overall conditions were a mix of moondust and hardpack.

Scott Spark 2022 review

Climbing

The new Spark is a tech climber's dream machine, with a blend of quickness and stability that makes it easy to pick apart those rocky and rooty puzzles. I rarely activated the fully locked-out position that the TwinLoc remote offers, but the middle 'Traction Control' setting saw a lot of use. In that position one of the air chambers in the shock is closed off, effectively reducing the rear travel down to 80mm. It gives the bike an even more efficient feel, while still providing enough traction to keep the rear wheel gripping the ground. Even with the suspension fully open the Spark has plenty of get-up-and-go, thanks in part to its overall light weight.

I mentioned before that the cockpit setup differs from my typical numbers, but I ended up getting along just fine with the fit of the bike. While the Spark's reach has grown 10mm from the previous version, the seat tube angle has also steepened. That gives it a shorter top tube length, which makes the seated pedaling position feel less stretched out, even with a 60mm stem.

The seated climbing position isn't as upright as the positions you'll find on many newer enduro bikes, but it's also not a stretched out and hunched over XC race setup, which helps the Spark remain comfortable on flatter and rolling sections of trail, or when grinding up a steep logging road for a couple thousand vertical feet.



Scott Spark 2022 review

Descending

That quick handling that the Spark exhibited while climbing is also present on the descents, which makes navigating tight switchbacks a breeze. Technical trails with a moderate gradient are where the Spark really shines, the types of trails where maintaining momentum is more about picking the best line rather than simply letting off the brakes.

The Spark feels fast, but there's also a level of calmness to its handling that's a departure from what you'd find on a full-blown XC bike, which provides more time to correct a poor line choice. Diehard XC racers may turn their noses up at the idea of a sub-66 degree head angle on a bike like this, but I'm convinced it's the way to go. I never found myself thinking “If only the head angle was steeper,” no matter which way the trail was pointing. Plus, even with that fairly slack geometry there is a limit to what the Spark will let you get away with - this isn't the bike to pick if you're planning on trying to rocket down the roughest descents as fast a possible. It is fun to try and find that limit, though, riding on the line between control and chaos, that point where the tires are just barely hanging on, and everything becomes a blur.

That sub-26 pound weight makes it extremely easy to get the Spark airborne, but it isn't what I'd call a 'poppy' bike. It feels best with both wheels on the ground, pumping the terrain to gain speed rather than trying to catch air off of every little bump. I opened up the rebound a little quicker than usual in an attempt to add a little zip into the Spark's manners, but that didn't really do much to wake it up.

I started off with the suspension set to 25% sag, which gave the bike a firmer, more efficient feel at the cost of some small bump sensitivity. I eventually settled on 27% sag, which gave the Spark better traction in chunkier terrain. I'm sure I used all the travel on more than one occasion, but there wasn't any clanging or jarring impacts when that occurred.



Scott Spark
Cross-country Field Test 2020
Transition Spur

How Does It Compare?

I currently have a Transition Spur as my personal bike, which made it easy to do back-to-back laps between it and the Spark.

When it comes to geometry, both bikes sit in a similar realm. The Spur with a 120mm fork has a 66-degree head angle and a 480mm reach, while the Spark with its 130mm fork has a 65.8-degree head angle and a 470mm reach. The Spark has a slightly steeper seat tube angle of 76.2 versus the Spur's 75.9-degree angle, a difference that's easy to compensate for by the sliding the seat forward or back on its rails.

The Spark's claimed frame weight is nearly a pound lighter than the Spur's, at 1999 grams vs. 2450 grams. Both bikes will feel nice and light if you're coming from a burlier trail or enduro bike, but it's worth a mention for all the gram counters out there.

Even though the geometry numbers are pretty close on paper, there are distinct handling differences out on the trail. The Spark's TwinLoc system makes it possible to give a firmer suspension platform, and that combined with the lighter weight gives it the edge over the Spur on the climbs. I was more likely to stand up and sprint in an attempt to beat my personal best climbing times on the Spark, while the Spur has a slightly more relaxed, neutral approach to climbs.

Even with a 60mm stem the Spark has a more compact, nimble feel, which makes it easier to get through tight, awkward ascents. If you place a high priority on technical climbing performance, the Spark takes the point in that department.

It's when the trail tips downhill that the Spur really comes to life, with a blend of playfullness and stability that the Spark can't match. Don't get me wrong, the Spark is very capable, but the Spur takes things up a notch. I was much more comfortable in the air on the Spur, while the Spark's manners encourage more of a wheels-on-the-ground approach. Some of that could likely be adjusted with a shorter stem and higher rise bars, but all that integration makes that a tricky procedure.

Overall, I'd say the Spark is 60% focused on the climbs and 40% focused on the descents, while the Spur has those numbers reversed, with more of the focus on the descents, despite having only 120mm of travel.

The $3,300 Scott Spark 960 Black

Value

No matter how you look at it, $10,000 is a ton of money for a mountain bike, and this isn't even the top of the line model. The good news is that Scott's lineup runs deep, and includes a huge range of build options.

Which one offers the best value? Aluminum is going to be the way to go if you're on a budget, and in that category the $3,300 Spark 960 Black gets my pick. It has a Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain (other than the XT derailleur – I really wish product managers would up-spec the shifters rather than derailleurs), Shimano M510 brakes, a RockShox Judy fork, and an X-Fusion shock. It's a solid, workhorse build, and one that could be upgraded with nicer components further down the road. I would have preferred to see a Fox Rhythm fork over the Judy Silver, but that fork doesn't enter the lineup until the carbon Spark 930, which retails for $4,500 USD. The 960 Black does weigh nearly 7 pounds more than the super-fancy model reviewed here, but you'll also have $6,700 left in your bank account.


Schwalbe's Wicked Will is a fast rolling rear tire, but it can get a bit drifty as a front when conditions are dry and dusty.
Quarq's Tyre Wiz remote pressure gauges have a blinking light that provides a visual cue to let you know if your tires are at the right pressure.

Technical Report

Schwalbe Wicked Will tires: The Wicked Will tires are an appropriate choice for the Spark given its speedy intentions, although the Wicked Will isn't my favorite front tire when conditions are loose over hardpack - that's when it has a tendency to abruptly lose traction while cornering. The tires are fast rolling and can handle a relatively wide range of conditions, but I did end up sticking something a little meatier up front in an attempt to find some extra grip in the very dry and dusty conditions. In this case, it was a Specialized Butcher Grid Trail tire, which worked very well, but riders who don't want to mix hot patches could accomplish something similar by going with a Nobby Nic or even a Magic Mary to boost the Spark's capabilities in looser terrain.

Quarq TyreWiz: Might as well keep the gadget train rolling, right? I'm not opposed to Quarq's TyreWiz pressure monitoring system, but since I already use a floor pump with a digital gauge I don't think they're all that necessary. Maybe it was just the thing to make sure the Spark hit that $9,999.99 pricepoint? In any case, they do work, and you can check your tire pressure trailside on your phone, or verify that they're inflated to your ideal pressure by looking at the color of the blinking light. Green = good, fast blinking red means they're overinflated, and slow blinking red means they're underinflated.

Chain noise: The Spark isn't the quietest bike, especially in rougher terrain where there was more chainslap racket than I expected. I've found that some AXS derailleurs seem to clutch less than their non-motorized counterparts, and the Spark's big downtube also amplifies noises.

Scott Spark 2022 review

TwinLoc Tangent: Scott keep tweaking and adjusting their TwinLoc system, and yet all of the incremental changes still aren't enough to sell me on the concept. Honestly, it's not the idea, it's the overly-complicated execution that frustrates me. I can't really envision a day when they'll release a bike without any remote suspension adjustments at all, so barring that, here's my ideal scenario:

The dropper post lever should be in its typical position, located underneath the left side of the handlebar. That way it's easy to reach, with no other levers to confuse things. Next, for the suspension control I'd like to see something along the lines of a Zirbel twister with two positions – open and traction control. There's no need for a full lockout – save that for the XC race version of this bike. In this configuration it'd be almost impossible to mistake one lever for another, and you'd still get the extra efficiency benefits of being able to firm up the shock.

What about the fork? I don't think it needs to be connected to a remote at all. It's not as if the 120mm Fox 34 bobs up and down wildly on the climbs without one, and ditching the remote means that the superior Grip 2 damper could be used instead of the FIT 4.

While I'm griping, I'd also like to see at least one version of the Scott pushed further into the aggressive trail realm. Something along the lines of what Rocky Mountain has done in the past with their BC Edition bikes, or Specialized with their EVO models. Give the Super Spark some slightly beefier tires, wider bars, and a shorter stem and it would still be a relatively light weight trail bike, but even more capable in the techy stuff.

Ok, rant over.



Scott Spark 2022 review




Pros

+ Excellent technical climber
+ Good geometry for all-around speed
+ Futuristic looks and room for two water bottles


Cons

- Integrated bar / stem and headset cable routing makes it more difficult to customize setup
- TwinLoc system creates a cluttered cockpit
- Chainslap noise is loud in rougher terrain



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesScott have cooked up something really interesting with the new Spark. Sure, I have some gripes about the TwinLoc system and some of the other frame features, but I can also appreciate that Scott decided to do things their own way and created a bike with its own unique flavor. At the end of the day, the actual ride performance is what matters, and in this case the Spark is extremely enjoyable, especially when it comes to covering a lot of varied terrain as fast as possible. Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Downcountry Bikes Scott Scott Spark


