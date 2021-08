Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration

Technical Report

The Wicked Will tires are an appropriate choice for the Spark given its speedy intentions, although the Wicked Will isn't my favorite front tire when conditions are loose over hardpack - that's when it has a tendency to abruptly lose traction while cornering. The tires are fast rolling and can handle a relatively wide range of conditions, but I did end up sticking something a little meatier up front in an attempt to find some extra grip in the very dry and dusty conditions. In this case, it was a Specialized Butcher Grid Trail tire, which worked very well, but riders who don't want to mix hot patches could accomplish something similar by going with a Nobby Nic or even a Magic Mary to boost the Spark's capabilities in looser terrain.Might as well keep the gadget train rolling, right? I'm not opposed to Quarq's TyreWiz pressure monitoring system, but since I already use a floor pump with a digital gauge I don't think they're all that necessary. Maybe it was just the thing to make sure the Spark hit that $9,999.99 pricepoint? In any case, they do work, and you can check your tire pressure trailside on your phone, or verify that they're inflated to your ideal pressure by looking at the color of the blinking light. Green = good, fast blinking red means they're overinflated, and slow blinking red means they're underinflated.The Spark isn't the quietest bike, especially in rougher terrain where there was more chainslap racket than I expected. I've found that some AXS derailleurs seem to clutch less than their non-motorized counterparts, and the Spark's big downtube also amplifies noises.Scott keep tweaking and adjusting their TwinLoc system, and yet all of the incremental changes still aren't enough to sell me on the concept. Honestly, it's not the idea, it's the overly-complicated execution that frustrates me. I can't really envision a day when they'll release a bike without any remote suspension adjustments at all, so barring that, here's my ideal scenario:The dropper post lever should be in its typical position, located underneath the left side of the handlebar. That way it's easy to reach, with no other levers to confuse things. Next, for the suspension control I'd like to see something along the lines of a Zirbel twister with two positions – open and traction control. There's no need for a full lockout – save that for the XC race version of this bike. In this configuration it'd be almost impossible to mistake one lever for another, and you'd still get the extra efficiency benefits of being able to firm up the shock.What about the fork? I don't think it needs to be connected to a remote at all. It's not as if the 120mm Fox 34 bobs up and down wildly on the climbs without one, and ditching the remote means that the superior Grip 2 damper could be used instead of the FIT 4.While I'm griping, I'd also like to see at least one version of the Scott pushed further into the aggressive trail realm. Something along the lines of what Rocky Mountain has done in the past with their BC Edition bikes, or Specialized with their EVO models. Give the Super Spark some slightly beefier tires, wider bars, and a shorter stem and it would still be a relatively light weight trail bike, but even more capable in the techy stuff.Ok, rant over.