Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC

How Does It Compare?
Let's compare the Scott Spark RC to the Santa Cruz Blur TR, which was released at the same time as the Spark and has similar travel and geometry. Interestingly, both Santa Cruz and Scott released a purebred cross-country version of their new bike and a more aggressive version that uses the same frame; the Blur is just a more conservative iteration.
The race version of the Spark with 120mm of travel front and rear actually has more travel than the 115mm/120mm Blur TR and the geometry numbers are more similar to it than the 100mm Blur XC so it seems like the more fair comparison, although so far we've seen Santa Cruz's World Cup XC racers choose the shorter-travel bike for XC racing, while their endurance racers like Keegan Swenson ride on the TR.
On the Blur, the differences in the two models are accomplished by using a longer stroke shock and a longer fork, while on the Spark, the differences in geometry are made using adjustable headset cups to tweak the head angle independently from the rest of the frame along with a longer fork.
I rode the medium-sized Blur TR last summer with its 438mm reach, 67.1 degree head tube angle, 75° seat tube angle, 1157mm wheelbase and 433mm chainstays. The Spark RC in a size medium has an almost identical reach, head tube angle, and wheelbase at 441mm, 67.2° and 1,159mm respectively, a one degree steeper seat tube angle at 76.1°, and longer 437.5mm chainstays.
Although the numbers may be very similar, there are differences out on the trail. On the climbs, both have an incredible amount of traction and allow you to grind up the least forgiving of technical climbs. However, they both benefit from a lock out on long paved or gravel climbs, something that the Spark RC with TwinLoc gets points for. It seems like a bit of an oversight that the Blur TR doesn't get a remote lockout. While both are supremely capable on tight switchbacks, here I preferred the Spark RC as well, with its slightly more upright riding position.
On the descents, the Spark RC felt more composed than the Blur TR and less twitchy. Mike Levy may enjoy that feeling of always being on the edge of control, but when you're already absolutely exhausted in a cross-country race, I think it's preferable to have a bike that works with you instead of against you. You need to pay attention descending on both bikes, but I felt less likely to go head over heels on the Spark RC.
Where the Blur TR gets points is for its more traditional handlebar setup and fewer cables to contend with. The Spark RC won't be the cheapest bike to maintain since not everyone can get that shock out to service and it's harder to reroute cables or swap out components.
75 Comments
I really thought that would stick
Spark + Blur = Spur
Also wish this version was tested with the headset cups swapped. I'll bet it'd be an even better descender without any big drawbacks.
I love the fact that xc is getting way more technical, and this bike looks like a blast to ride.
But it makes me wonder - since local xc courses arent usually as technical as world cup courses, is this bike going to be the faster bike compared to previous generations of the spark that were more nimble?
The shorter the race the more likely I’ll be accelerating out of the saddle hard and climbing the same, a 100mm travel bike is better here. And the DH doesn’t ever decide these races.
It’s both fun to ride and very fast from point a to point b
And realistically a pound lighter than that Scott with nothing goofy light on it. Ok Berd spokes are goofy…
Actually the last model all had 435mm chainstays
Even on the size M shown here, the bottle is simply wedged in there with no use in real life (try taking that bottle out in the middle of a race lol).
You're making an excuse for an unneeded piece of kit, in my humble opinion.
indeed
pun intended?
what is this review? your analysis for why its a better descender than the Blur is that it "felt less twitchy"? That's it?
any bike can be XC with that rats nest with levers on your handlebar.
how does the bob compare to an epic Evo? Epic? Supercaliber?
you contradict yourself here:
"As soon as you push down on the pedals, you can tell that you're riding a race bike."
but then you say "I found the mid-lock position that reduces the travel to 80mm was a good compromise between comfort and all-out speed."
so the bike bobs. JUST SAY IT. how can 120mm be the new XC if it bobs badly enough for you to rely ton the CRUTCH that is a PROPRIETARY shock (that you wont be able to get parts for in north america btw).
this is a blogvertisement and you should feel bad.
