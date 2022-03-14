Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC

Technical Report

The Syncros Celista 1.5 saddle was surprisingly comfortable. The TwinLoc makes a ton of sense on a cross-country race bike, but does take quite a bit of time to get used to.

Overall, the spec on the Spark RC World Cup is highly appropriate for a cross-country race bike. The World Cup model isn't top of the line, but the compromises are well thought out to try and keep the weight as low as possible, while keeping the price point at a substantial $5,000 USD less than the top of the line $13,999 USD Spark RC SL Evo AXS.The Fox Transfer SL dropper post is 25% lighter than the standard Transfer, something that weight weenies won't scoff at. At 100mm, the length is appropriate for this size medium race bike, and gets the saddle out of way even on steep descents. It does take some time to get used to the Transfer SL though since it doesn't have infinite travel adjust that most dropper posts do these days. There's no "middle" position for pedalling across flat, rooty sections, something I didn't know how frequently I did until I couldn't do it with this post. It's a fine balance between light weight and usability, but I would choose a heavier post with infinite adjust if given the option.These tires are fast and light and an appropriate tire choice for this bike, but I found I had a lot more fun on the Spark RC when I changed the front tire to something more aggressive. As soon as the ground is wet or you have loose dirt over hardpack, it's easy to lose the front end with the Rekons and wind up on the ground. That being said, it's great to see cross-country bikes getting specced with, and being compatible with, wider tires.If there's one thing I'm picky about, as most riders who spend a lot of time pedalling are, it's a good saddle. I always have low expectations for how comfortable a saddle is going to be when I get a test bike in and I fully expect to have to swap the saddle early on in the test period. The Syncros Celista 1.5 was surprisingly comfortable, though, and I kept it on for the duration of the test period. While the differences may be slightly between the RC and the RC Contessa, I would choose the Contessa with the comfortable Syncros Women Pro lock-on grips and Syncros Celista 1.5 saddle if I were in the market for a cross-country race bike. The colourway doesn't hurt either.Mike Levy would argue that a short travel bike shouldn't need a lockout, but personally I think it's on the cross-country race course where the slightest of margins on the climb make the most difference. I know Mike Kazimer has his gripes with the TwinLoc system on the trail version of the Scott Spark, but on the race-oriented version of this bike, I think it makes sense. It might seem overly complicated, but I know a lot of people who do twist the dials on their fork and rear shock at the start of every climb every lap of a cross-country race to gain a marginal advantage on the climb. It's much easier to flick the lever on your handlebar than reach down to unlock your fork when you're halfway down a hill and realize that the reason you're descending is more terrible than usual is because your oxygen-starved brain forgot to unlock your suspension before dropping in.Getting used to this set up does take some time, and I'd be lying if I said I never mixed up the levers and had my saddle drop unexpectedly when I thought I was locking out my suspension. TwinLoc won't be ideal for those that have multiple bikes in their quiver since swapping back and forth between a bike with TwinLoc and a bike without isn't easy. If you're a dedicated cross-country racer though, you'll get used to the placement of the lockout, mid-lock, and the dropper post, and be able to focus on racing.