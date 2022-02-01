close
Review: 2022 Specialized Status 140 - The Slope-Duro-Cross Weapon

Feb 1, 2022
by Matt Beer  

REVIEW
2022 Specialized Status 140
WORDS: Matt Beer
ACTION PHOTOS: Dave Smith


When Specialized originally launched the new Status in 2021, we saw BMX superstars like Chase Hawk, blasting dirt jumps and skateparks on it. After harnessing the intentions of the Status 140, it became clear that this was more than a mini enduro bike. You might call it a "BMXer's first mountain bike". It was built to eke out the simple pleasures in mountain biking: boosting jumps and ripping turns, but the components don't cut it off from deep singletrack adventures either.

The 140mm of travel would typically put it squarely into the "trail bike" segment, but a slack head angle, mega-short chainstays, and a 29/27.5" wheel combo across all frames sizes set it free from any classification.


Specialized Status 140 Details

• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear
• Travel: 140mm / 150mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• 64.2 or 63.7-degree head tube angle
• 426 mm chainstays
• Sizes: S1-S5
• Complete Bike - $2,999 USD
• Frame kit - $1,399 USD
• Two unique colors for both the complete bike and frame kit
• Weight (actual, S3 w/o pedals): 15.15 kg / 33.40 lb
specialized.com

The Status 140 will become Specialized's first direct-to-consumer model bike. It will also be available in a 160 mm rear wheel travel option and as a frame kit. Both the 140 and 160 are spec'd with the same components and cost just $2,999 USD. SRAM Code R brakes take care of the stopping duties with 200 mm rotors on both wheels, and suspension is handled by Fox with their 36 Rhythm fork and Float X shock, while Specialized rubber handles the traction duties with Butcher tires in the sticky T9 compound. The parts are a well rounded package and deliver an unassuming amount of performance on the trail in a world surrounded by bikes with five digit price tags.

Further Specialized branded parts include the wheels, saddle, bar and stem, which aren't just cookie cutter catalogue pieces. The stem in particular had some thought put into it with a zero-gap top section of the face plate, paired with a carbon headset top cap and spacers. As for the saddle, the Bridge is a model that has found its way to my personal bikes with a wide nose and flatter contour.

That's impressive considering there are other entry level bikes out there for similar prices that don't include wide range gearing or dropper posts. Geometry won't hold the rider back either. The geo chart shows how long and low the numbers go with the head tube angle dipping below 64º.

Contents

Introduction
Frame Details
Geometry
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



bigquotesWhether it's backyard jump sessions or your first group trail ride, the Status is eager to pop off the ground and rail corners. The geometry puts the rider in a safe place without being nailed to the ground by a huge wheelbase. The switch to a snappy bike with less travel was rejuvenating and encouraged me to seek out more creative and less direct racer lines. Matt Beer


Frame Details

I'm sure there were battles between the marketing and graphics teams before the paint scheme was decided on, because the only sign to identify the bike as a Specialized is the "S" on the head tube and the "Status" logo under the downtube. Regardless, the silhouette doesn't stray too far from previous Specialized models with the yoked linkage wrapping around the seat tube to actuate the shock, a design they've worked with for years.

A single bearing size is used across all of the sealed pivots with 8 mm hex heads and a hand-operated lever allows for tool-free rear wheel removal. This can be upgraded to the flush-head axle found on the Stumpjumper and Stumpjumper EVO to avoid unwanted contact on technical trails or while walking on the non-drive side of the bike.

At the yoke, Specialized implemented a flip-chip for an ultra-low geometry setting and the front shock mount serves as a nice platter for strapping down a tube. Another add-on for a budget friendly bike is a chain guide and the inclusion of ISCG tabs. A skid plate as standard equipment would be worthwhile, especially considering how low the bottom bracket can sit, but that's another simple add-on if required. Along the chainstay, there is a decent chain-slap protector, but it doesn't have the same wavy rubber pad found on Specialized's higher end full suspension models.

The internal cable routed is cleanly executed and the housings are barely visible until the BB junction. You'll notice there is no need for zip ties to secure these lines either - just a clamp at either end of the downtube, followed by a guide that snaps into the main pivot. Running the housing across the main pivot on FSR bikes reduces the amount of movement the housings undergo as the bike cycles through the travel.

The sleek and quiet cable routing is mainly internal. A short portion of the brake hose runs along the top of the chainstay. Single-use zip ties are not needed to secure the housings either.
All of the pivots run on the same size bearings and use 8 mm hex key pivot hardware that is has a built-in seal.





Good geometry doesn't cost more.
Geometry

If you're going to get a mullet, you may as well go all out - gel up the front, shave the sides, and let the back flow wildly. Business in the front, party in the back. The head tube angle in the low BB setting is out there at 63.7º, and that chainstay is so short that it almost feels like you are standing on the rear axle. If you were able to smash together a dirt jump bike and enduro bike, this is what you'd end up with.

Specialized offers the Status 140 in five sizes that should work for a wide range of rider heights. At 178 cm tall, I chose the S3 size with a reach of 465 mm - a perfect match for the intended purpose of the Status. That kept the wheelbase in check to easily nose into sniper landings and flick the bike around on command. The balance of front to rear centers meshed well on the S3, but I do wonder how that stubby chainstay would play with the longer S4 and S5 reaches that stretch up to 515 mm.

Don't mess with what's not broken. 140 mm of FSR suspension travel keeps the wheel on the ground when you want it there and is predictable to launch in the air.

Suspension Design

As you'd expect, Specialized has implemented the use of their tried and true 4-bar, FSR design. The Horst-Link is a widely used system suspension throughout the industry because of its performance characteristics to packaging constraints tradeoff. The rear brake and axle are mounted to the floating seatstay and the kinematics can be altered somewhat independently of each other. For the Status, that means a rocker-driven shock yoke wraps around a full length seat tube and retains real estate for a water bottle.

Typically, this layout makes for a forward axle path with minimal rearward travel and holds true for the Status. The trade off here is a bike that can be easier to predict every move and gains maneuverability at low speed, which complements the Status' intentions compared to some ground hugging high-pivot machines.

Specifications
Price $2999
Travel 140
Rear Shock Fox Float X
Fork Fox 36 Float Rhythm
Headset Specialized
Cassette SRAM NX 10-50
Crankarms SRAM NX 170
Chainguide Specialized top guide
Bottom Bracket DUB BSA
Rear Derailleur SRAM NX 12-spd
Chain SRAM NX 12-spd
Shifter Pods SRAM NX 12-spd
Handlebar Specialized alloy 800 mm
Stem Specialized alloy 40 mm
Grips Diety Knuckleduster
Brakes SRAM Code R 200 mm
Wheelset Roval Traverse Alloy
Hubs Roval Traverse
Spokes DT
Rim Roval Traverse
Tires Specialized Butcher Grid Trail T9
Seat Specialized Bridge 135 mm
Seatpost X-Fusion Manic 150 mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC






Carbon cranks or a purple anodized stem won't make you a better rider. The Specialized Status 140 focuses on the basics first, like quality rubber and aggressive geometry, but doesn't forget about the finishing details like internal cable routing and comfortable contact points.






RIDING THE
Status 140

Test Bike Setup

Getting the suspension on the Status dialled in was simple because there were less fancy clickers to fuss with. I quickly settled on 190 psi in the rear shock, just under 30% sag, and pumped up the fork to 104 psi. I preferred to rely more on spring force to hold the front end up with quick rebounding action and the compression about four fifths of the way open. Halfway through testing, I played with adding a fifth volume spacer in the fork after one particularly large impact, but reverted back to the stock setup for more comfort, chalking up the harsh bottom out to user error. For the rear shock, I set things a degree slower on the rebound and found the stock volume spacers controlled over-enthusiastic lifts on the handlebars just fine.

I chopped the bars to 760 mm and ended up stacking 25 mm of spacers under the stem to put my hips in a relaxed position and to take some pressure off of my hands. I toyed with the low BB setting, but since I didn't visit any lift-assisted parks, I favored the high BB setting for more ground clearance when climbing.

Atmospheric rivers washed away trails and even highways through late autumn in British Columbia, so I took off to Northern California for a few days filled with sun and logging air miles. When I returned to colder temperatures in North Vancouver, snow and ice blanketed all but the lowest elevation trails, the perfect territory for short repetitions on low angle singletrack and sessioning features.



Matt Beer
Location: North Vancouver, BC, Canada
Age: 35
Height: 178 cm / 5'10"
Inseam: 79 cm / 31"
Weight: 78 kg / 170 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mattb33r


Climbing


Let's be honest. No one would pick the Status 140 to tackle an Everest climbing challenge, but the lower front end and reasonable seat angle get the job done. That 150mm fork under the 115mm long head tube means there is a need to stay low and forward to simmer down any unwanted wheelies while attacking quick, uphill punches. The climb switch is easily located above the water bottle, which is handy since I used the cheat mode on the shock more often than gulping H2O, even during my time in the sun. Weight shifts are pronounced by the short chainstay, so I used the climb switch frequently on the Status to keep my center of gravity forward and eliminate the shock from sagging further into the stroke.

Without that climb switch on, you'll have to be mindful of your pedal positioning in tech climbs. It doesn't have the low dynamic ride height like the Stumpjumper EVO (in the stock geometry settings), but Status could be a good candidate for 165 mm cranks, keeping in mind the target market may be beginners who are still learning how to perfect their climbing tactics. The low bottom bracket wasn't a make or break deal, keeping in mind that the bike is intended to enjoy descending to the fullest.


Descending


Lately, I've been riding a lot of long travel 29ers that are absolute brawlers when the going gets steep and rough. Those bikes can have huge wheelbases which are safe and stable, but aren't the most responsive. As much fun as it is approaching downhill race speeds, taking a break from survival mode is refreshing and shredding the Status through turn tracks and jump lines is where it comes alive - basically the perfect tool to light up your Instagram reel with.

Small bumps are handled decently with minor feedback on the chatter and it remains composed on the big hits for a bike with 140mm of travel. That rear wheel feels like it has to work a touch harder because it is right underneath you, especially compared to the Stumpjumper EVO - the traction master. The rider's attention should be drawn to the Status' responsiveness rather than focusing on compliance. You do feel slightly on top of the bike, rather than "in" it, which does give you that leverage to pick the bike up off the ground and snap to get on the gas.

That extremely short rear center corners on a dime, but because so much of your weight hinges over the rear axle you have to put your weight a little lower and farther forward when you really start to open up things at high speeds, otherwise larger impacts on the front wheel can cause it to leave the ground. You might say that's more dependent on the rebound speed of the fork, but that slight shift in weight bias is a better compromise than slowing down the fork's rebound.

As for that Fox Rhythm fork, it actually performed above my expectations. I did tend to prefer a higher air spring pressure and the damper controls fairly open. Striking a balance between low speed support when diving into the corner and being a bit overbearing if closed much further on repetitive, high frequency bumps was a fine line. With that said, the Rhythm 36 can accept the highly regarded Grip2 damper should you want to puzzle away.

Clawing back at the Status' technical capabilities, the 29" front wheel and slack head angle do wonders for trucking over bomb holes, finding front wheel traction, and generally keeping the rider from going over the bars. The high BB setting is going to be for riders that want the most responsive ride for tricking jumps or need the clearance on slower, technical trails. If you're heading to the bike park for a chair lift or shuttle bump, the slacker setting only takes a second to flip the chip and will promote safer travels at high speed.

Does the Status remind you of the Enduro SX, or is it just me?


Call me crazy, but I would even be tempted to see what this bike would ride like with a 27.5" front wheel, especially for the super shredders out there that want the most responsive bike to tuck into steep landings and move about in the air. Obviously an external lower cup or raised crown race would be necessary to compensate for the smaller front wheel.

As a firm believer of n+1 being the perfect amount of bikes, I've always wanted to replicate the dual slalom bike I bodged together and used as my trail bike back in 2009, before dropper posts and wide range cassettes existed. It shouldn't come as any surprise that my time spent on the Status has resurrected my craving for slalom bikes, however, with much more versatility this time 'round.


Specialized Status 140
2022 Santa Cruz Bronson XO1 AXS Reserve Carbon CC MX
Santa Cruz Bronson

How Does It Compare?


You might wonder why I choose to compare the Specialized Status 140 against the Santa Cruz Bronson, two bikes that sit on either end of the pricing spectrum. The Bronson does sport 10mm more travel at each wheel, plus the materials differ; carbon versus aluminum. How they compare directly is that they are both purpose built mixed-wheeled bikes, and when I ventured out on either of these bikes, I found myself focusing less on tackling gnarly trails or pinning the straightest lines and more so looking to get creative on the sides of the trail, turning features I used to avoid into something to play with - up and around instead of straight through.

Both mullet bikes deal with bumps via different suspension designs, but have similar traits. The small impacts are noticeable, but the big hits aren't an issue and when asked to hammer on the cranks the power is delivered and not lost to soggy feeling suspension. As expected, the Bronson's carbon frame and wheel construction have more muscle in the big compressions, but not every rider will want such a firm ride. Either way, it's no surprise to hear that mixed wheeled bikes turn quicker than full 29ers and strike a balance between agility and composure.

Both the Status 140 and Bronson cast angles within a few tenths of each other at a moderately slack 64.2º and 64.7º, respectfully. Lowering the BB height of the Status drops that number to 63.7º, well below the Bronson, which only changes by 0.2º.

Reach numbers and BB heights don't stray too far away from one another either, but it's the chainstay length that really sets the Status apart. At 439, some 13 mm more than the Status, that rear center number makes the Bronson more comfortable in a wider range of riding segments - like an "all-terrain snowboard" whereas the Status reminds me of surfer-style board with their super-short tails and wide nose, for the least serious days out.

The new T9 rubber from Specialized makes a huge difference over the previous Black Diamond compound. Tried and true, the Butcher tread pattern offers a consistent feel to lean over and reach the side knobs. The braking traction also delivers, considering the Butchers are not front or rear specific.
Even with minimal adjustments, the Float X did an excellent job to keep the rear wheel tracking well.
Technical Report


Fox Float X: I've ridden the Float X on a few of bikes this year and have been impressed throughout the sample size. Although it's not as sensitive of a ride as the Stumpjumper EVO linkage, the Rx tune developed by Specialized on this Float X, suits the Status perfectly.

Specialized tires: The Butcher Grid Trail T9 label doesn't make deciphering the hot patch nomenclature any easier, but it is friendlier on your wallet. Listed for $70 USD, that saves about $20 over the equivalent Maxxis tire. This new rubber formula wears well and offers a predictable transition to the side knobs with consistent grip in both warm and cold climates. At 975 g, the carcass has been reliable and is decently supported in corners. A lot of the rider's weight is placed over the rear wheel of the Status which led to a few minor burps with pressures around 26 PSI.

Dropper post:Specialized's "S sizing" lets you choose a frame based on length, not seat tube height, but the S3 Status is deserving of a post with more than 150mm of drop. I had to raise the post about 40 mm above the seat post clamp to achieve a reasonable climbing position - a post with more drop would have eliminated this issue. Swapping to a quick-release seat clamp is a cheap solution for riders who don't have room in their budgets to upgrade to a longer travel post.

SRAM NX derailleur: I gave the SRAM NX derailleur a chance, but it wasn't quite up to the task of stretching across such a wide range cassette and the weak clutch could have been the reason for the paint damage on the chainstay. Without taking any hits, the derailleur developed a lean quickly and made tuning the shifts challenging, despite the hanger remaining straight. It may have made more sense for the NX range to be a 10 or 11-speed system that had less finicky indexing.



Pros

+ Extremely playful bike that doesn't fit in a particular category
+ Suspension kinematics and Fox Float X make it a solid base to build upon
+ Specialized T9 tire compound is impressive, especially considering the price differential


Cons

- S3 frame needs a 170 mm dropper post
- NX derailleur lacks reliability
- Chainstay would benefit from Stumpjumper rubber frame protector




Pinkbike's Take


bigquotesWhether you want to join your friends and see what this whole mountain biking activity is all about without spending a load of cash or you are looking to update that tired freeride bike that was hot decades ago, the Status 140 is an affordable package with a ton of character. Riding baseline parts put things in perspective; once you have your basics like geometry, tires and suspension covered, more expensive components only get you small, incremental gains.

Riders on the two largest sizes may find the super short chainstays unbalanced, but the rest of the geometry shouldn't hold you back from railing turns and cruising through jump lines. If you lean towards serious play time versus racing seriously, then the Status 140 is a worthy contender.
 Matt Beer



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Specialized Specialized Status


