Review: 2022 Transition Repeater - The Electric Sentinel

Mar 8, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

REVIEW
Transition Repeater

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson

Well, you can scratch Transition off the ever-shrinking list of mountain bike companies that don't have an e-bike in their lineup. They've entered the fray with the Repeater, a carbon framed, 160mm 29er powered by a Shimano EP8 motor and a 630 Wh battery. It's essentially an electric Sentinel, with a few geometry changes to make room for the motor.

There are three complete models, with prices ranging from $8,199 for the NX model to $10,999 for the AXS model. The version I've been testing for the last few months is essentially the AXS model, but without the AXS – all of the other parts match the spec list, with the exception of the cable-actuated GX derailleur.

Repeater Details

• Wheel size: 29
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 160mm
• 64-degree head angle
• 455mm chainstays
• Shimano EP8 motor
• 630 Wh battery
• Weight: 50 lb / 22.7 kg (size L)
• Price: $10,999 USD
transitionbikes.com





Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take





bigquotesIt does feel more alive at higher speeds versus picking and poking down a technical line. Those higher speeds make it easier to really lean into the turns, and to take advantage of all the traction that comes from the extra weight of the motor around the bottom bracket area. Mike Kazimer



Frame Features & Motor Details

The Repeater's lines match the rest of Transition's lineup – it's only the oversized downtube and larger head tube junction that gives it away as being a motorized machine. The vertical shock orientation allows for plenty of room for a water bottle, and there are two bolts on the underside of the downtube for attaching a tube or tools.

The cables are internally routed through the Acros headset, a trend that I hope doesn't catch on. Yes, it means that there's no need to make ports in the side of carbon frame, but it also makes maintenance more difficult – it's not the most direct line from the brake or the shifter into the frame. There also aren't in-molded tubes for the housing, but removing the battery does provide better access to the inside of the frame than what would be possible on a 'regular' bike.

A molded chainslap protector helps keep the noise down, although I wouldn't mind if the coverage extended a little further down the chainstay to help prevent heel rub.

The configuration of the EP8 and its controls is fairly standard – the display is mounted on the handlebar to the right side of the stem, and the mode actuator sits to the left side of the bar next to the grip. The power button sits within easy reach on the top tube. The charging port for the 630 Wh battery is located underneath a flip-up plastic cover on the non-drive side, just above the motor.






Geometry & Sizing

The Repeater is available in four sizes – S, M, L, and XL, with reach numbers ranging from from 425mm to 510mm. The large I tested has a 480mm reach, and a 64-degree head angle. The chainstay length is a moderately long (for an e-bike) 455mm for all sizes. The seat angle varies depending on the size, and sits at 77.4-degrees on the large.



Suspension Design

The Repeater uses a 205 x 65mm trunnion mounted shock for its 160mm of travel, which is delivered via a Horst Link suspension layout. The leverage ratio has 25.9% progression, which should allow the bike to work with both air and coil shocks.


Specifications
Price $10999
Travel 160mm
Rear Shock Fox Float X2 Factory
Fork Fox Float 38 Factory 160mm
Headset Acros ICR
Cassette SRAM XG 1295
Crankarms Shimano EM900
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX AXS
Chain SRAM XX1 black
Shifter Pods SRAM GX AXS
Handlebar OneUp Carbon Bar
Stem ANVL Swage 40mm
Grips ODI Elite Flow lock-on
Brakes Magura MT7
Wheelset DT Swiss Hybrid HX 1700
Tires Schwalbe Magic Mary, Ultra Soft / Big Betty Soft - Super Gravity
Seat ANVL Forge
Seatpost OneUp dropper post
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC










RIDING THE
Repeater



Test Bike Setup

Setting up the Repeater didn't require anything out of the ordinary - I was able to find suspension settings that worked well fairly quickly, and didn't need to add or subtract and volume spacers to the fork or shock.

Transition recommends running between 28-34% sag. I ended up settling on the firmer side of that scale – I inflated the Float X2 to 190 psi, which gave me 18mm, or 28% sag. I set up the Fox 38 with 100 psi, and 3 volume spacers.

Testing took place during the heart of winter, which meant the Repeater was subjected to deep puddles, ice, mud, snow, along with healthy dose of perfect dirt when the weather improved.




Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 39
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer



Climbing

I mentioned before that this is essentially a motorized version of the Sentinel (a bike I've spent a bunch of time on), and out on the trail that translates to a bike with relatively neutral handling, one that doesn't feel overly lethargic, at least for a full-powered eMTB.

Thanks to those 455mm chainstays and dual 29” wheels, the Repeater does well on extended straight sections of climbing – the Big Betty tire provides tons of traction, and the longer wheelbase adds an extra level of stability. The seated climbing position is nice and comfortable, and the 30mm rise OneUp bars helped keep me from feeling too hunched over. On that note, it's great to see that the amount of bar rise goes up with each size, a fit detail that's often overlooked.

On tighter, twistier climbs the Repeater doesn't have quite the same level of maneuverability as some of its mixed-wheeled competition. I had an easier time navigating tight, awkward switchbacks on both the Specialized Turbo Levo and Santa Cruz Heckler, bikes that have smaller rear wheels and shorter chainstays, which results in shorter wheelbases. It's not that those maneuvers weren't possible on the Repeater, it's just that I noticed it took a little more effort to get around them without dabbing.

On non-motorized bikes I tend to prefer dual 29” wheels due to the improved rollover while climbing, but when there's a motor added to the equation that's less of a benefit. The climbing position on an e-bike ends up being a little different – I'm either seated, or standing up out of the saddle and trying to keep that rear wheel digging in, and that's where the 27.5” rear wheel can pay dividends. However, when it comes to good old-fashioned monster trucking, blasting straight at an obstacle and relying on momentum to take you up and over, the Repeater can more than hold its own.



Descending

As fun as it was to zip up a fire road and then dive into a steep descent over and over (and over) again aboard the Repeater, my favorite rides were more exploratory in nature, seeing where little-used moto trails took me, and getting into areas that were a little further off the beaten path. The Repeater's geometry works well for both styles of rides – it's slack enough to get rowdy, but it's not so slack that it feels sluggish on more rolling terrain.

That being said, it does feel more alive at higher speeds versus picking and poking down a technical line. Those higher speeds make it easier to really lean into the turns, and to take advantage of all the traction that comes from the extra weight of the motor around the bottom bracket area. In addition, the suspension is well supported, which helps keep it from getting bogged down on really chopped up sections of trail. I could have run a little more sag to make it feel even plusher, but the setup I ended up with delivered plenty of grip without feeling too mushy on smoother sections of trail.

Jumping a 50-pound e-bike comes with a little bit of a learning curve – it can take a few runs to get used to how the extra heft handles in the air, especially if you're coming from a lighter, non-motorized bike. It's a little trickier to find the balance between going too far and not going far enough, but the good news is that throughout it all I didn't experience any harsh bottom outs – the Float X2 does a great job of dealing with bigger hits.

It's been mentioned countless times before, but the Shimano EP8 motor does make a rattling noise on rougher decents. How noticeable the rattle is seems to depend in part to the frame design – some frames are quieter than others. I'd place the Repeater in the middle of the road – the noise is there, but it wasn't that distracting. I'd still like it eliminated altogether, especially since it's not like we're talking about inexpensive bikes here.



Santa Cruz Heckler 2022 review
Santa Cruz Heckler
Transition Repeater

How Does It Compare?

I had the Repeater on hand at the same time I was testing the new Santa Cruz Heckler, so a comparison between the two seems apt. When it comes to geometry, the Repeater has 10mm more rear travel, and a half-degree slacker head angle. The reach on the Repeater is a little longer, at 480mm vs. 472mm, but not by much. I'd place both bikes in the same category when it comes to intended usage, although the Repeater has a better spec for more aggressive riding thanks to the Fox 38 or Zeb fork depending on the spec, burlier tires, and a longer dropper post.

Price is always a sticking point when it comes to e-bikes, especially ones with carbon frames - these things are damn expensive, and the Repeater is no exception. The GX AXS version of the Heckler is the same as the Repeater at $10,999 USD, but there are a few differences. The Heckler gets a Performance Elite Fox 36, while the Repeater has Factory level suspension. The Heckler has Code R brakes, compared to the Magura MT7's. There's also the aforementioned difference in tires, but it's the battery capacity difference that really separates them - the Heckler has a 720 Wh battery, versus the Repeater's 630 Wh.

What does all that mean out on the trail? Well, I was able to get in more miles before running out of juice on the Heckler. The range on the Repeater is still decent, but I wouldn't have said 'no' to an even larger battery. As far as the suspension feel goes, both bikes have great traction, although I'd give the nod to the Heckler when it comes to small bump sensitivity. The mixed-wheel Heckler was a little easier to handle in tighter, more awkward climbs, while the Repeater needed more room to really come alive. Out of the box, I'd say the Repeater is going to be a better fit for aggressive riders who tend to ride at higher speeds, while the Heckler is a little more of an all-rounder, and would likely need a couple component swaps for someone who was more focused on all-out descending performance.



Technical Report

Schwalbe Magic Mary Ultra Soft / Big Betty tires: This was an excellent tire combo for riding during wet winter conditions. Not surprisingly, the Ultra Soft rubber on the Magic Mary doesn't last all that long. I'll take that tradeoff for improved grip, but riders in drier areas may want to swap it out for something with more longevity.

Magura MT7 brakes: Magura's MT7 brakes have great modulation, and plenty of power for slowing down a big bike like this. I don't totally get along with the lever shape, but Magura does have a bunch of different options – I think I'd prefer something like the Loic Bruni lever, which doesn't have a pronounced of a hook at the end of the blade. I did find that the pads didn't last very long – they wore out noticeably quicker then the metallic Code pads I was using on another bike in the same muddy conditions.

Battery life / motor profiles: There are a bunch of factors that will determine just how long that 630 Wh battery will last. Rider weight, trail gradient, and which mode the bike is in all play a part in the equation. Looking at my stats, it seems like ride lengths tended to be around 2.5 – 3 hours, with around 4,000 vertical feet of climbing, and that's without fully depleting the battery. Again, those numbers will vary depending on the aforementioned factors.

There are two motor profiles pre-loaded onto the Repeater that can be used to extend its range a little further – one of the modes reduces the max output in Boost and Trail mode, and increases the output in the Eco mode to maximize the efficiency. I tended to use the mode that place a priority on speed, but the battery-saving mode does make a difference for those bigger riders.




Pros

+ Well thought out parts spec
+ Good traction and supportive suspension
+ Great high speed stability

Cons

- Headset design adds unnecessary inconvenience
- Battery capacity is good, but not the best
- The typical EP8 gripes still apply – it rattles, and the display could be better



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesTransition may be a little late to the party, but the Repeater is a very solid entry into the eMTB world. It's well spec'd, with a parts kit that can handle aggressive riding, and just enough battery capacity to make bigger rides possible without suffering from range anxiety.

That said, it's a bike that's more 'of the moment' rather than being a groundbreaking new concept. It ticks all the boxes for a modern eMTB, but it doesn't push things into the future. That's a good tactic for a company's first foray into the motorized world, but I'll be interested to see what the follow-up act looks like, especially as battery and motor technology continues to evolve. Mike Kazimer






Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Transition Transition Repeater


Post a Comment



