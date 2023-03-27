Review: 2023 Commencal Tempo LTD

Mar 27, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

REVIEW
Commencal Tempo LTD

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


Commencal's best known for their downhill bikes and beefy enduro rigs, so it was a bit of a surprise when images started appearing of a short travel option at the end of last year. There were rumors that it was going to be a dedicated XC machine, an aluminum steed to take on the sea of carbon race bikes, but those speculations ended up being a little off the mark.

Instead, the Tempo is a trail bike through and through, with 29” wheels, 125mm of rear travel, and a 140mm fork. It's the first bike from the Andorran company to feature their new Virtual Contact System suspension design, a dual-link layout that's a departure from the linkage-driven single pivot that had long been used for their trail and enduro bikes.

Tempo Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Aluminum frame
• Travel: 125mm (r) / 140mm fork
• 65.5º head angle
• 76.6º seat tube angle
• 440mm chainstays (size L)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 31.1 lb / 14.1 kg (size L)
• Price: $6,200 USD
commencal.com

I've been testing the top-of-the-line Tempo LTD, which retails for $6,200 USD. It's spec'd with a Fox 34 Factory fork and Float DPS shock, Shimano XT 4-piston brakes, a 12-speed SRAM XO1 cable-actuated drivetrain, and DT Swiss XMC 1501 carbon wheels.


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
What's the Best Value?
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



bigquotes'Fun' is obviously one of those characteristics that should be present every time you're out mountain biking, it's just that with the Tempo there seems to be more of it to go around. Mike Kazimer




Frame Details

The Tempo's aluminum frame has a low slung look to it, with a slight bend in the middle of the top tube that doesn't bother me, but might raise the hackles of fans of straight lines. The one-piece swingarm is connected to the front triangle by two co-rotating links, and expanding collets are used at most of the pivot points to help keep everything snug and secure.

There's plenty of room for a water bottle, and two bolts on the underside of the top tube that can be used to secure a tube or tool holder. There's also plenty of room for a long travel dropper post – the larger sizes come with posts with 200 mm of drop, the medium sizes receive a 175 mm post, and the small gets a 150 mm dropper. It also has a universal derailleur hanger, which means it’s compatible with SRAM’s recently released electronic drivetrain.

And then there's the thru-headset cable routing, which I'll get into more in the Technical Report of this review. That part of the routing aside, the housing runs through the downtube, with rubber foam sheaths installed to keep the noise down. A rubber plug that's located in the middle of the downtube protector can be removed to gain access to the inside of the frame in order to make housing swaps easier.





Geometry & Sizing

The Tempo's geometry numbers are fairly typical for a modern, short travel trail bike. If anything, the reach numbers are a tiny bit shorter than what's become the norm, measuring 470mm for a size large.

The head tube angle is 65.5-degrees, and the seat tube angle is 76.6-degrees; again, moderation rather than anything that would raise an eyebrow. The chainstay length varies depending on the size – it's 435mm on the small and medium bikes, and 440mm on the large and XL.

It's interesting to see that Commencal chose to spec forks with 51mm of offset, rather than going down the reduced offset path. Offset was the hot topic a few years ago, but more recently seems to have been relegated to the back burner. It turns out that it's not too hard to adapt to either 'regular' or 'reduced' offset – in my mind, it's not worth losing sleep over how much offset the fork on your current or future bike has.


Suspension Design

The Tempo's leverage ratio is progressive until around the 105mm mark, at which point it becomes regressive for the remaining 20mm of travel. That makes it best suited to an air shock, where the amount of end stroke ramp up can be fined tune via different sized volume spacers.

Anti-squat levels are on the higher side of things, remaining above 100% for the first 80mm of travel when the bike is in its easiest gear. When riding with the chain further down the cassette the amount of anti-squat increases for the first portion of the travel before dropping off deeper in the shock's stroke.




Specifications
Release Date 2023
Price $6200
Travel 125mm
Rear Shock Fox Factory Float DPS, 210 x 50
Fork Fox 34 Factory, 140mm
Headset Acros ZS56 / ZS56
Cassette SRAM XG1299 Eagle
Crankarms SRAM Descendant Carbon, 170mm
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle, 12 speed
Chain SRAM XX1 Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Eagle
Handlebar Renthal Fatbar, 31.8
Stem Renthal Apex, 40mm
Grips ODI Elite Motion
Brakes Shimano XT 4 piston
Wheelset DT Swiss XMC1501
Tires Maxxis DHR II 2.4"
Seat Fizik Terra Alpaca X5
Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC









RIDING THE
Tempo


Test Bike Setup

The Tempo's spec sheet shows it with a 2.4" Maxxis Dissector rear tire, but mine came with a DHRII, a swap that I would have likely made anyways due to the wet, slippery conditions that prevailed during testing. The Dissector's a good option for most of the year where I live, but when things get really slimy the more aggressive tread of the DHRII is a better bet.

170 psi in the Fox Float DPS shock put me at 28% sag, which worked well for the duration of the test period.

I did end up switching out the Shimano XT brakes' stock resin pads for a set of metallic ones, another change to help improve stopping power and pad life in the wet.



Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer



Climbing

No matter which direction the trail points the Tempo is fast, or at least feels fast, my preferred characteristic in a bike like this. It has a satisfying snappiness that rewards hard pedaling efforts, especially on rolling terrain where the bike can be pumped and pushed to maintain that momentum.

It's also a very energetic climber, which will be a welcome trait to anyone coming off of a longer travel machine with more subdued pedaling manners. Compared to longer, slacker bikes where you need to swing wide to navigate awkward switchbacks, the Tempo's happiest taking the inside line, following a tight, precise arc on its way upwards. I'd be tempted to call it a trail bike for riders that place a priority on the climbs...except that it's a blast on the downhills too. More on that in a bit.

The Tempo strikes a good balance between efficiency and traction, although the scales are tipped a little more toward the efficiency side of things. In other words, while it'll take the edge off obstacles while climbing, don't expect it to totally erase every small bump and undulation – it mutes them rather than completely smothers them.

The Tempo's geometry creates a nice and upright pedaling position, which I found to be very comfortable for rides of any duration. Sure, dedicated XC riders and racers may still seek out that hunched over, chest to stem position, but I've found that my back and neck are much happier if I'm sitting fairly upright. The 125mm headtube length on the size large puts the bars in a good position without needing to resort to a bunch of spacers under the stem, and the fact that the bike is spec'd with a 40mm stem and higher rise bars is another bonus, since that's my ideal setup on pretty much all mountain bikes.

What about the weight? The Tempo didn't feel overly heavy to me, and I'd rather have those 4-piston brakes and a 200mm dropper post than a lighter bike, but keep in mind that the 31.1 pound weight is with an X01 drivetrain and relatively sub-1600 gram carbon wheels. In other words, it wouldn't be an easy (or affordable) task to try to dramatically reduce the number on the scale.



Descending

So. Much. Fun. That pretty much sums up my sentiments about this aluminum machine – it's one of the most entertaining bikes I've been on in a while. 'Fun' is obviously one of those characteristics that should be present every time you're out mountain biking, it's just that with the Tempo there seems to be more of it to go around. That zippy nature it exhibited on the climbs carries over to the descents, especially when it comes to cornering or jumping.

Commencal didn't try to totally change the recipe when it come to modern trail bike geometry, and in this case that tactic paid off. The reach isn't too long, the chainstays aren't too short, and the head angle isn't too slack – instead, everything works together to create the 'just right' ride characteristics that make a trail bike shine on a wide variety of terrain.

It feels very balanced, with an easy-to-find sweet spot that makes it extremely intuitive to ride, especially when it comes to cornering. Put a few sequential turns in front of the Tempo and it'll gobble them up like a desperate mukbang presenter trying to beat the clock for YouTube clicks.


Not surprisingly, edges of the Tempo's abilities do start to show up at high speeds in rough terrain – that 125mm of travel is well managed, it's just there's only so much that it can do when things get really rowdy. It's kind of like driving a street car off-road into areas it wasn't meant to go – it'll work up to a point, at least until the oil pan starts scraping, or the exhaust gets torn off on a rock.

Even on those rougher trails the Fox 34 fork / Float DPS combo did a good job of taking the sting out of square-edged hits. The leverage curve has a regressive tail for the last bit of travel, but I didn't notice that out on the trail – the air spring provided enough ramp up to avoid any harsh bottom outs, and in the instances that I did use all the travel reaching the end of the travel was subtle rather than jarring.

When it comes to getting airborne, be prepared for at least a few overshoots, at least until you get accustomed to the Tempo's ability to absolutely fly. That poppiness is one of the reasons I became so enamored with its ride characteristics – it's the opposite of stuck to the ground, and it was extremely well suited to the berm- and jump-filled trails that are common in my local riding zone.


Commencal Tempo
Santa Cruz Tallboy 5
Santa Cruz Tallboy


How does it compare?

The Santa Cruz Tallboy is probably the closest contemporary to the Tempo when it comes to geometry, and both use a variation of a dual link suspension layout, albeit the Tempo's links co-rotate and the Tallboy's counter rotate.

The Tallboy has 120mm of travel and comes with a 130mm fork, while the Tempo has 125mm of travel and a 140mm fork, but the geometry numbers in those configurations are quite similar. Both share a 65.5-degree head angle, and moderate reach numbers of 473 mm for the Tallboy and 470 mm for the Tempo. The chainstay length for a size large is 438mm on a Tallboy, and 440mm on the Tempo.

What's all that mean on the trail? The Tempo's suspension is a little firmer off the top than the Tallboy, making it feel like it wants to really leap off the starting line. As far as outright handling and performance goes, both hold their own, although I'd put the Tempo ahead when it comes to overall liveliness, especially in the cornering and jumping departments. The Tallboy has a more calm, muted feel, while the Tempo feels like it's straining at the reins.

It's the price that really separates the Tallboy from the Tempo. There aren't any alloy models in the Tallboy lineup, which means the lowest priced option is $7,899, so that's definitely not the place to look if you're on a budget.

YT's Izzo is another bike I'd put into the same category as the Tempo. The Izzo has a steeper head angle and shorter chainstays, which makes it feel even more compact than the Tempo. The Izzo isn't quite as surefooted on steeper descents, and it's not quite as snappy under power, but it does put up a very well-matched fight when it comes to technical climbing performance. It's also available in a much more attainable range of prices compared to the Santa Cruz Tallboy.



Which Model is the Best Value?

If the Tempo is on your short list, the next step for many riders is to determine which model delivers the best price-to-performance ratio. Commencal offers 4 different options, with prices ranging from $6,200 for the LTD model reviewed here, down to $3,200 for the Tempo Ride.

It's the $4,000 Tempo Essential that gets my vote. That price gets you a full Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain, TRP Trail Evo 4-piston brakes, and a Fox Performance 34 fork and DPX shock. They may not be the fanciest components, but they've all been proven to work very well for the price. In fact, I prefer TRP's brakes to almost all of Shimano's current offerings. There isn't anything that would need to be upgraded right out of the box; you're getting a well spec'd machine that should be ready to rip for years to come.



Technical Report

The Tempo's suspension layout gives it a clean look, but tucking those short links behind the swingarm does make it more of a hassle to work on compared to the aforementioned Santa Cruz Tallboy. On the Tallboy, the bearing are contained in the links, and the lower link has a grease gun fitting to make it easier to keep them lubed and running smooth.

With the Tempo, most of the bearings are pressed into the frame, and they're not that well sealed from the elements – I ended up pulling the frame apart to clean and grease the bearings after I noticed how gritty they'd become after just a couple months of riding. Granted, those rides took place during the wettest and muddiest part of the season, but it still seem sooner than I would have anticipated.

Even taking the shock off is a little more involved than I expected. In order to remove the rear shock bolt two additional bolts on the swing arm need to be undone, and in general no matter what bolt I wanted to reach on the linkage it always seemed like I needed to remove another one to move a frame member out of the way.

And of course, there's that thru-headset cable routing. Prototypes of the Tempo had ports in the downtube; it's unfortunate that Commencal decided to eliminate them for the production version. There's no getting around the fact that this style of headset allows more water to get in, especially in this configuration, where the housing enters ports in the top cap. When I pulled the stem to check, the bearing were spinning smoothly and had plenty of grease, but the inside of the top bearing, the steel portion that rests against the steerer tube, had developed a patina of rust due to water ingress. Now, I've had this happen on other bikes with standard headsets, so the water / rust isn't totally unusual, it's just that this design makes it more likely to occur, and requires more preventative maintenance, especially for riders in wet climates.

I wouldn't call it a deal breaker, especially considering how much fun this bike is to ride, but it is a shame that fashion took precedence over function in this instance. That said, the ZS56 headset does make it easy to drop in a reach or angle-adjusting headset. With some stick-on cable guides (and maybe some wireless components) it'd be possible to get rid of the headset woes and open up some experimental geometry potential.

Shimano XT brakes: It makes me happy to see that powerful 4-piston brakes are becoming more common on shorter travel trail bikes. I'd rather have the slight weight penalty and be able to stop rather than suffer with anemic braking power. The XT brakes have plenty of bite, although they did suffer from, you guessed it, a wandering bite point. I've had better luck with the consistency of XTR brakes lately; for some reason the XT models seem to act up more often.

Fox 34: I'm sure there are riders out there planning to run a beefier fork, like a 36, and maybe a piggyback shock in order to maximize the Tempo's downhill abilities. There's nothing wrong with going down that route, assuming you're fine with the weight penalty, but the 34's performance shouldn't be overlooked. I called it the 'short travel standout' when I last reviewed it, and that sentiment still holds true – it's a very good fork, and works well with the overall feel of the Tempo.



Pros

+ Quick & lively
+ Never met a jump or corner it didn't like
+ Balanced geometry should work well on a wide range of terrain


Cons

- Thru-headset cable routing
- Suspension layout makes it harder to get to rear shock bolt
- Riders searching for the lightest trail bike around will want to look elsewhere


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Tempo is the type of bike that can breathe new life into mellower trails while also holding its own on the rowdier stuff. Modern mountain bike categories can be nebulous at times, but this is a trail bike in the truest sense of the term, well suited to spinning out the miles while also goofing off and hitting every lip and landing possible.

Do I wish it didn't have thru-headset cable routing, and better sealed frame bearings? You bet, but I wouldn't consider either of those deal breakers. The overall ride characteristics of the Tempo are overwhelmingly positive, enough so that I'd be willing to deal with a little extra shop time in order to obtain them.  Mike Kazimer




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Commencal Commencal Tempo


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
228619 views
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023
180866 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
112678 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
95363 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
95362 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
94441 views
Specialized's New Epic Uncovered
76477 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
72753 views

55 Comments

  • 61 4
 Thank you for mentioning the headset routing as a Con!
  • 4 0
 Yeah, curious how long that lasts!
  • 13 1
 This ^^^

Let's stop this crap by calling it out as a Con until bike companies get the message.
  • 9 1
 who is this person that sees a bike without headset routing and says "Nope! I would prefer the headset routing." Clearly the brands think this person exists. I've yet to meet them.
  • 4 1
 This trend must be stopped at all costs!
  • 1 2
 I think that this tth routing think was invented and lobbied by SRAM, they just need to make wireless brake, convince every manufacturer to use tth routing and almost everyone will pay premium for their wireless offerings, just not to deal with this routing Smile Smart move SRAM.
  • 1 1
 Especially, when looking at those pictures from the front, I really wonder who ever thought this solution to be “clean” or aesthetically appealing.

I would never buy it there either, but still kind of get it on road bikes, where all the cables are hidden entirely, but on mountain bikes headset routing really is a (bad) joke.
  • 1 0
 Agreed, someone please solve the wireless brake problem so this headset routing nightmare can end!
  • 2 0
 @lkubica: They already make wireless brakes, they're called hydraulic brakes.
  • 10 2
 This is your existential crisis right now PB. Does the great riding characteristics and reasonable value give the headset routing and kinked top tube a pass? Choose wisely, or the future may become one where we need bar graphs to show price differences.
  • 2 1
 I don’t know. There’s “kink in the tube” and “ugly ass Ibis hardtail kink in the tube.”

Regarding headset routing, seems like the mob has spoken.
  • 3 0
 There's no crisis here: I see headset routing and I pass, it doesn't really matter to me that it's a good bike otherwise. I can vote with my money, and I'm voting no every single time.
  • 7 1
 I feel like this bike is going to sell stupid well. Its probably the type of bike that most riders should be on. Given decent value and solid spec at most levels, seems like a win for Commencal.
  • 1 1
 Are you being hyperbolic again?
  • 3 0
 @pargolf8: Not this time.
  • 5 0
 I've watched the launch video so many times now all I can think when I see this bike is "Titty T-Titty T-Titty Titty, Titty Krunk I don't wanna tell you but I'm feeling your junk"
  • 10 6
 God this thing is so cooooooool (objective take). Coolest bike to come out this year (subjective take). Similar to Mike’s thoughts, I can almost look past the headset cable routing.
  • 9 2
 look past the headset cable routing?

never ever
  • 3 0
 I was about to ask how this bike compares to Izzo but it was already included I also find those very similar (when looking numbers) and they have similar price point. Would have been a hard pick if I would not already have an Izzo
  • 3 0
 $4000 for a nice build, but ohhh, thru headset routing, ouch!

I'm curious if bike companies are making headset routing because buyers are asking for it; ie roadies.

I would never ask for this ^ PITA!

I re built a Canfield Lithium over the weekend, and as much as I love how a Canfield rides, the rear brake mounting through the frame is just dumb; esp. on an enduro bike.

So yeah, no internal routing of hydraulic line!
  • 3 1
 All aluminum, dual link, and solid swingarm is never going to be a lightweight but dang this thing is pretty chonky. The meta I'm assuming will be pushing 37-38 lbs with high end parts, almost 40 with the lower tier builds?

I'm not a weight weenie, or at least I try to not be, but bikes are getting pretty heavy these days.
  • 5 1
 A Kazimer review wouldn't be complete without complaints about Shimano breaks (;
  • 6 0
 Give me a brake.
  • 2 0
 Yet Shimano still hasn't released a fix
  • 1 0
 What broke?
  • 3 2
 I have the Ohlins edition tempo and while I echo everything Mike says here to a T. I did have an issue with my frame, if interested all details and pictures of that are under the commencal forum page. Customer service did a great job helping me out but R&D has yet to respond which is frustrating.
  • 5 1
 Commencal! Number one babee!
  • 3 1
 Headset routing is an absolute deal breaker. Too many great bikes out these days that don't do this idiotic idea to have to compromise so much for so little benefit.
  • 3 0
 to me, it looks like somebody took an entry-level aluminum frame and did a complete custom build on it
  • 1 0
 How does this compare to the other 140/125 bikes like the Optic and the Spectral 125. These all seem like very similar bikes and there are also are bunch 140/130 bikes that are similar as well.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer great review - do you prefer this or your fuel ex to ride? New fuel ex seems pretty efficient but seems a bit ungainly in tight terrain. Guessing cornering the tempo within it's limits is a bit more fun?
  • 4 1
 All we really want is the new Meta WITHOUT headset cable routing
  • 1 0
 There seems to be a little mistake in the first paragraph, you mention "a 12-speed SRAM GX cable-actuated drivetrain" but in the pics and in the spec list it's XO1
  • 1 0
 id be interested to hear levy’s comparison to the sst. both super similar geo but i think i’d prefer the longer chainstays and shorter reach of this bike.
  • 3 0
 Keen to know how it compares to the Transition Spur @mikekazimer
  • 1 0
 And Norco optic
  • 1 0
 You'd need to remove that noodly Sid fork to be comparable. You'd also need to add at least 10mm more travel up front. I don't know how the Fox DPS behaves but the Sid shock tuning in the Spur is really soft and lacks compression damping. So overall, out of the box, I don't think they are really comparable.
  • 1 0
 Uh he did in the article.
  • 2 0
 Nice to see that the chainstay has a decent lenght (not too short as some Commencal bikes).
  • 3 0
 Those handlebar graphics looks like 20 years old.
  • 3 0
 Stopped reading when thru head set cable routing was mentioned. Wanks
  • 4 3
 Man it's a shame to see a new bike come out with such an outdated SRAM groupset
  • 3 4
 Weird how they managed to make the new Meta (not released yet, look for the spy shots) have a straight top tube, but this one has that odd little kink in it. Shame because otherwise its an attractive bike.
  • 2 0
 I guess I'll get one and zip-tie the cables to my downtube.
  • 2 1
 Gahdamn that tempo essential is good value. SLX drivetrain but DH-ready brakes and fox performance suspension.
  • 1 0
 Surely a good comparison to this bike is the Canyon Spectral 125? Same amount of travel
  • 1 0
 Suprised no mention of a comparison with the Norco Fluid, especially given it won budget bike of the year last year.
  • 1 0
 Stop this pressfit BB madness. i would've bought one by now if it was threaded
  • 2 1
 Kinda looks like a kids bike..
  • 1 0
 Im surprised you didnt compare it to the Ripley AF.
  • 1 1
 This is a really up beat review.
  • 1 1
 Is the frame UDH compatible or is it already obsolete?
  • 3 0
 It has a UDH. Definitely not obsolete.
  • 6 0
 Since March 21st, the glorious day SRAM blessed us with Transmission™, all non-UDH bikes became un-rideable. Decades of racing performance and drivetrain history was erased and you can now only be satisfied with a bike that allows you to purchase a $2000 drivetrain so you can buzz through gears on the local greens
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043797
Mobile Version of Website