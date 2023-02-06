Review: 2023 Ibis Oso

Descending

Ibis has a handy chart that provides suggested base settings for the Oso's fork and shock. Those settings align with their 'Traction Tune' philosophy, which involves running minimal compression and rebound damping in order to allow the wheels to get out of the way of a bump quickly, and then return just as quickly on the backside. I gave the settings a try for a couple of rides before coming to the conclusion that they weren't going to work for me. That point was illustrated all too clearly when a hard landing bucked me off the trail as if I'd been double bounced on a trampoline - I can't remember the last time I've been thrown that aggressively off the trail. It turns out at leasthigh speed rebound damping is a good thing.I understand the theory behind the 'Traction Tune', and I'm sure it could work in some situations, especially for riders with a more wheels-on-the-ground riding style, but I don't get along with it at higher speeds or on trails with bigger jumps or impacts.Thankfully, the fork and shock have enough range of adjustment that I could dial things into my liking without much trouble. Once I'd found my happy place there was plenty of traction and a nice bottomless feel for soaking up bigger hits. I can see riders looking for an even more DH-oriented machine increasing the stroke length and going with a longer travel fork, but out of the box the Oso is still very capable, and as cliché as it may seem, there were times when it truly did feel like it had more than 155mm of travel.Just like on the climbs, the Oso never felt like a handful on the descents, even on loose, steep trails where heavy braking and precision maneuvers are required. The overall length feels 'safe' rather than scary – I never experienced the runaway freight train feeling that can sometimes arise with really long, slack bikes. The tall front end works very well in the steeps, preventing any sensations of getting pitched forward.There's still no getting around the stretched out wheelbase, which can make its overall handling feel less precise compared to bikes with more moderate dimension. For riders that want to hang on and let their Ibis do the job, the Oso's up to the task, just keep in mind that it has a bigger footprint, which, when combined with the 53-pound weight, makes it almost impossible to forget that you're on an e-bike.I've grown to appreciate mixed wheel setups, especially on eMTBs, and I do wish that it was possible to run a smaller wheel on the larger sizes of this bike. I didn't have any issues with tire buzz (that's rare for me on any bike), but I did miss the way that a smaller rear wheel makes it possible to carve the back end around on steep, loose slopes. I've had some amazing cornering moments aboard Specialized's Turbo Levo, and I was never quite able to get the same sensation from the Oso.