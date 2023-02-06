Review: 2023 Ibis Oso

Feb 6, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

REVIEW
Ibis Oso

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


Ibis' entry into the eMTB world wasn't entirely unexpected – after all, pretty much every other large and mid-sized manufacturer already had a least one model in their lineup – but the shape of the Oso certainly raised some eyebrows. It's a bike that stands out from the crowd, thanks to the large swingarm and a seat tube that curves around one side of the shock. Retro-futuristic seems like an apt description – it's almost like a bike from the '90s went time traveling.

The basics of the Oso (that's 'bear' in Spanish, and since an Ibis is a bird this is technically an electric bird bear) include a full carbon frame, 155mm of rear travel that's paired with a 170mm fork, and a Bosch Performance Line CX motor with a 750 Wh battery. The large and XL frames get 29” wheels, and the small and medium frames have mixed wheels.
Oso Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Bosch Performance Line CX motor / 750 Wh battery
• Travel: 155mm (r) / 170mm fork
• 64º head angle
• Size-specific STA - 78º size L
• Size-specific chainstays - 444 mm size L
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 53 lb / 24 kg (size L)
• Price: $10,999 USD
ibiscycles.com


At the moment there's only one model in the Oso lineup, which is priced at $10,999 USD. That gets you a 170mm Fox Performance 38 fork, a Performance Elite X2 shock, Shimano XT brakes and drivetrain, and Ibis' Blackbird aluminum wheels.



bigquotesAs it turns out, Oso hides its dimensions very well, and there's a ton of stability thanks to the longer wheelbase, which comes in handy when you're working up through a technical section of trail. Mike Kazimer




Frame & Motor Details

The Oso has a full carbon frame, with the 750 Wh battery hidden by a door on the non-driveside that's removable with a turn of a 6mm Allen key. The charging port is located just in front of the motor, with a magnetic closure system to help keep water from sneaking in. I wasn't the first rider on this bike, and by the time I got it the door was on its last legs – the plastic hinge is very thin, and if the cranks inadvertently get spun when the hatch is open it's easy to break.

In its stock configuration the Oso has 155mm of travel, but riders who want even more can run a 230 x 65mm shock to bump that up to 170mm. In addition, the frame is approved for use with up to a 190mm fork, and it's dual crown compatible. The Oso's frame is covered by a seven year warranty, and if any of the bushings happen to wear out Ibis will replace them for free for the life of the frame.

Other details include a small fender to help keep mud from getting flung onto the shock, rubber chainslap protection on the underside of the swingarm, and an integrated headlight and tail light from Lupine.



All the buttons on the remote can make it hard to hit the right one without looking down.
No, you can't play video games or check your email on the large display screen.

Display / Controls

If brands are racing down the integration highway this year, hurtling toward a future where everything is either wireless or totally hidden inside a bike's frame, Ibis seems to gotten off a few exits early. Rather than routing housing through headsets or handlebars, everything is exposed at the front of the bike, creating quite the rat's nest.

For the record, I still believe headset cable routing is silly, but I also think there's a middle ground out there that would create a much less cluttered looking front end. The fact that the controller is the larger, wired option from Bosch rather than the recently released wireless version that's much less obtrusive and easier to operate doesn't really help matters either.

And then there's the gigantic display... Thankfully it's removable, but its size and position make it an eyesore, at least for me – I just want to go for a ride, not control a spacecraft. There are several recently announced bikes (the Orbea Wild and Crestline RS 50/75 come to mind, or the latest version of the Trek Rail) that do a better job with Bosch's equipment to create a much cleaner look.



Geometry & Sizing

If Ibis was known for slightly conservative reach numbers in the past, that's not the case here. The numbers range from 430mm on the small all the way up to 530mm on the XL; the size large I tested has a reach of 500mm. The jumps in between sizes are fairly substantial – there's a 40mm difference between the 460mm reach of the medium and the 500mm reach of the large.

The Oso has a steep seat angle that ranges from 77 to 79-degrees depending on the frame size, along with a generous stack height. It's worth noting that although the actual seat angle is fairly slack, its position in well in front of the bottom bracket is what allows for such steep effective seat angles. According to Ibis, they saw a typical change to the effective seat tube angle of about +/-0.7 degrees for the saddle height variation they expected from each size.

The steep seat angle also helps create a more upright seated position, despite the rangy reach. The geometry chart above lists the effective top tube length as 638mm, but by measurements it's 610mm, and at 5'11” I never felt overly stretched out while pedaling.


Suspension Design

At the heart of the Oso's wild-looking frame is the tried-and-true DW-link suspension design. In this case, Ibis refers to it as an upper link suspension layout, with a short link connecting the swingarm to the shock, and another connecting it just above the bottom bracket.

The Oso has an antisquat value of 110% at sag, which gradually decreases as the bike goes through its travel. The leverage rate is progressive, with a 25% change, which means the Oso should be able to accept an air or coil shock without issue.



Specifications
Price $10999
Travel 155
Rear Shock Fox Performance Elite Series, X2, 205x60mm
Fork Fox Performance Series, Float 38, 170mm
Cassette SRAM GX, XG 1275, 10-52
Crankarms SRAM EX1 E-Crank, 32T ring, Ibis spider
Bottom Bracket Bosch Performance Line CX / 750 Wh battery
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX Eagle
Chain SRAM GX Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM GX Eagle
Handlebar Ibis Carbon Hi Fi, 31.8mm, 800mm
Stem Ibis 31.8mm S/M: 40mm, L/XL: 50mm
Grips Lizard Skin Charger Evo
Brakes Shimano XT M8120, 4 piston
Wheelset Blackbird Send I/ Send II, Aluminium
Hubs Ibis
Tires Maxxis Assegai, 29x2.5", 3C Maxxgrip, Double Down, TR, WT; Rear: Maxxis Aggresor, 29x2.5", 3C Maxxgrip, Double Down, TR, WT
Seat SDG Bel-Air, V3
Seatpost Bike Yoke Revive Dropper
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC









RIDING THE
Oso


Test Bike Setup

I trimmed the Oso's carbon bars down to 780mm (they use an aluminum insert that makes the whole 'measure twice, cut once' thing a little less relevant. If you did cut the bars too short you could purchase new inserts for $15 instead of a whole new set of bars. I also swapped out the 50mm stem for one that was my preferred 40mm length.

I ran the Float X2 with 28% sag and one volume reducer installed. My compression and rebound settings were as follows (all clicks counted from closed): HSC: 5, LSC: 9, HSR: 5, LSR: 10. For the Performance 38 fork I ran 83 psi and two volume spacers, with 4 clicks of rebound and the compression set to the middle of the range. The rebound settings for both the fork and shock deviate from what Ibis recommends; I'll explain why in the 'Descending' portion of this review.

The final swap that I made was to the rear tire. The Dissector that my test bike arrived with isn't a bad option for dry or partially dry locations, but Bellingham in the winter isn't usually either of those things. A Minion DHR II took its place for better grip and braking control.


Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer



Climbing

On paper, the Oso looks like a big beast, with a wheelbase that's getting close to 1300mm for a size large. If there wasn't a motor I'd probably be writing about how it's a handful on climbs and slow speed sections of trail, but that all gets thrown out the window once you add a bunch of electric power into the mix.

As it turns out, Oso hides its dimensions very well, and there's a ton of stability thanks to the longer wheelbase, which comes in handy when you're working up through a technical section of trail. We're still talking about a 50+ pound, full-power e-bike, so bunnyhopping and more aggressive manuevers do take some effort, but the Oso is a much more well-rounded climber than its dimensions suggest. In addition, the overall suspension feel is very good, delivering a nice supple, ground hugging sensation without feeling too soft or wallowy.

The steep seat angle comes into play here too – it makes it easier to keep weight on the front wheel when necessary, and creates a more balanced, central pedaling position. I could drag the brakes a little through a tight, steep uphill switchback and keep on climbing without needing to do any dramatic weight shifts. There were a couple of times on extra steep climbs when the front end felt like it wanted to lift, and once that long front center starts to come off the ground it takes some work to get it back down. Those instances were outliers more than the norm, and in most cases the Oso kept trucking right along, motoring up and over everything without any issues.

The Bosch motor's power delivery is excellent, with 4 modes that make it easy to find the right balance between maintaining forward momentum and spinning out. I spent most of my time riding in the 'Tour' or 'eMTB' modes that provide 140% or 240% support respectively, reserving the full Turbo mode for times when I was trying to crank out laps as fast as possible on trails that were accessed via a fire road. The 750 Wh battery seems like the sweet spot when it comes to overall weight vs range, at least for now - I could rack up 5,600 vertical feet of climbing in Turbo mode before running out of juice, or get even more vertical and miles in by using the other modes.

Personally, I prefer the Bosch system to the Shimano EP8. The EP8 requires a higher cadence to get the most out of it, while with the Bosch motor I was able to keep my rpms closer to what they'd be on a 'regular' bike, and the additional modes make it easier to settle on just the right amount of power delivery.



Descending

Ibis has a handy chart that provides suggested base settings for the Oso's fork and shock. Those settings align with their 'Traction Tune' philosophy, which involves running minimal compression and rebound damping in order to allow the wheels to get out of the way of a bump quickly, and then return just as quickly on the backside. I gave the settings a try for a couple of rides before coming to the conclusion that they weren't going to work for me. That point was illustrated all too clearly when a hard landing bucked me off the trail as if I'd been double bounced on a trampoline - I can't remember the last time I've been thrown that aggressively off the trail. It turns out at least some high speed rebound damping is a good thing.

I understand the theory behind the 'Traction Tune', and I'm sure it could work in some situations, especially for riders with a more wheels-on-the-ground riding style, but I don't get along with it at higher speeds or on trails with bigger jumps or impacts.

Thankfully, the fork and shock have enough range of adjustment that I could dial things into my liking without much trouble. Once I'd found my happy place there was plenty of traction and a nice bottomless feel for soaking up bigger hits. I can see riders looking for an even more DH-oriented machine increasing the stroke length and going with a longer travel fork, but out of the box the Oso is still very capable, and as cliché as it may seem, there were times when it truly did feel like it had more than 155mm of travel.


Just like on the climbs, the Oso never felt like a handful on the descents, even on loose, steep trails where heavy braking and precision maneuvers are required. The overall length feels 'safe' rather than scary – I never experienced the runaway freight train feeling that can sometimes arise with really long, slack bikes. The tall front end works very well in the steeps, preventing any sensations of getting pitched forward.

There's still no getting around the stretched out wheelbase, which can make its overall handling feel less precise compared to bikes with more moderate dimension. For riders that want to hang on and let their Ibis do the job, the Oso's up to the task, just keep in mind that it has a bigger footprint, which, when combined with the 53-pound weight, makes it almost impossible to forget that you're on an e-bike.

I've grown to appreciate mixed wheel setups, especially on eMTBs, and I do wish that it was possible to run a smaller wheel on the larger sizes of this bike. I didn't have any issues with tire buzz (that's rare for me on any bike), but I did miss the way that a smaller rear wheel makes it possible to carve the back end around on steep, loose slopes. I've had some amazing cornering moments aboard Specialized's Turbo Levo, and I was never quite able to get the same sensation from the Oso.





Ibis Oso
Orbea Wild


How does it compare?

Orbea's recently released Wild eMTB falls into the same full-power category as the Oso, and it also uses Bosch's CX motor with a 750 Wh battery. However, Orbea has a much deeper line of models, allowing riders to pick and choose exactly what features they want, and the new Race version of that motor is available on the top tier model.

Putting the Wild's through-headset cable routing on the back burner for now, the rest of the integration is much nicer than what's found on the Oso. The handlebar remote and the rear wheel speed sensor are both wireless, reducing the amount of clutter. The same goes for the small display in the Wild's top tube – it shows the motor mode, the battery percentage, and that's it, which is really all that I'm interested in. Now, it's worth mentioning that Bosch's wireless remote is just barely starting to show up on bikes - there aren't that many out in the real world quite yet, and the Oso was released last October, before the new remote was available.

On the trail, the Wild feels more compact and precise than the Oso; it's also around 5 pounds lighter, traits that I found made it easier for me to switch back and forth between it and a 'regular' bike without needing to adjust my riding style.

How about the venerable Specialized Turbo Levo? Two years ago I called it the 'benchmark', and I'd say that term still applies, although the competition is getting much more heated. The integrated display is one of the nicest executions of the concept out there, and the amount of geometry adjustments is hard to beat. There's also the fact that many of the models are currently discounted – the Expert model is now $8,250 USD, with a parts kit that's nicer than what's found on the Oso.


Technical Report

Blackbird wheels: I mentioned earlier that I wasn't the first person on this bike, and whoever rode it before me wasn't super nice to the wheels. They arrived with quite the rear wheel wobble, but after giving them some love in the truing stand they held up for the duration of the test. It is worth mentioning that they have a 7-year warranty – that's a long time for an aluminum rim, especially ones on a big e-bike.

Fox Performance 38: The 38's Grip damper works well, and once I'd added a dash of low-speed compression via the dial on the top of the right leg I didn't have any complaints about its performance... That is, other than the fact that I think an $11,000 bike should have a higher end fork. Realistically, a mid-tier shock and a high end fork is the better way to go on an eMTB – the mass of the bike tends to make even more entry-level shocks feel better than they would on a regular bike.

Floppy battery cover: The Oso's battery cover is easy to take off, but that's about the only good thing I have to say about it. It's made of a very soft plastic, and even though there's a rubber gasket around the perimeter I'd still finish rides and find that mud and grit had made its way onto the battery. I also had the battery shift in the frame, which affected the connection and made the bike turn off intermittently during a ride. Ibis has an updated bolt and higher torque spec for the battery cradle, and once the bolts were swapped the power issue was fixed. The fix also allowed the door to seal slightly better, but still not enough to hold up to Pacific Northwest riding conditions.

Lupine lights: I'm not opposed to integrated lights, even if they seem a little goofy. This time of year the sun seems like it sets at noon, so having a little backup for rides that go longer than expected is nice, as is the tail light to help distracted drivers possibly maybe not run you off the road. The 900 lumen light is bright enough to get you out of the woods, but for proper night riding you'll want to supplement that with a brighter helmet mounted light for even more illumination.





Pros

+ Good mix of traction & pep from rear suspension
+ Big bike feel without being cumbersome
+ Bosch CX motor, 750 Wh battery, and lights allow for extra-long rides.


Cons

- Cluttered cockpit due to wired remote and display
- Flimsy battery cover and charging port
- Only one model, and it's not cheap.


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThere have obviously been all sorts of challenges and hurdles for bike companies to overcome over the last few years, and realistically, if the Oso had been released last season I wouldn't have as many gripes. However, e-bike technology and design are evolving quickly, and some of the features on the Oso, like the external display and clunky wired controller already feel a little dated. They're fully functional, it's just that for $11,000 I'd like to see a higher level of integration and refinement.

That said, the overall ride quality of the Oso is great – it has the mix of traction and pep that Ibis is known for, now with the addition of Bosch's CX motor. It's a big bike that's a lot of fun, although how much that fun is worth is up for debate. Mike Kazimer






Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Ibis Ibis Oso


55 Comments

  • 37 10
 O-SO Ugly!!! And I'm an Ibis guy...
  • 22 5
 Weird, I think it's by far the best looking Ibis you can buy!
  • 7 0
 My first full suspension bike was a cannondale super v900, and my current is an ibis mojo hd4. The oso looks like those two bikes had a baby. A very big, fat baby.
  • 1 0
 I love the looks! I have a IBIS HD3 and I would love to have a 160/150 version of the Oso WITHOUT the engine.
  • 2 0
 Looks like the old Marin wolf ridge from about 2010. Not a compliment
  • 1 0
 @militantmandy: same
  • 1 2
 All Ibis bikes are fugly. Must be a US thing to make ugly bikes, Yeti also doesn't know how to make nice bikes anymore.
  • 1 0
 Ibis tends to make ugly bikes but despite the aesthetics they usually ride great (I've owned 3). I don't know if I could do it for this one though, even though from Mike's review it seems like a good bike.
  • 21 6
 I saw more eebs at my local trails than normal bikes over the weekend. Our national nightmare is only just beginning...
  • 5 4
 it's a forgone conclusion that these will become dominant.
  • 4 4
 MTB will soon be as dead as 26"
  • 9 3
 @corposello, if that qualifies as a national nightmare things are going pretty well.

I am curious how it’ll all shake out. If I could only have one bike it definitely wouldn’t be an e-bike. Even with access to plenty of fancy eebs I still love riding regular bike just as much.

I may be an outlier, even though I really hope that’s not the case. We’ll see what happens over the next few years.
  • 1 1
 @mikekazimer: Patiently awaiting your '23 Levo SL & Transition Relay reviews. These e-bikes are going to be much closer to the correct intrepretation of how an e-bike should ride, for people that enjoy riding bikes.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: I see you. I am not anti-e-mtb, I am anti me-on-an-e-mtb.

If the layman sees MTB as dominated by high-priced bikes with motors in places they don't belong, it hurts my ego and hurts our access. If buying an E-mtb enables you to ride from the house and skip the trip in the car I'm all for it, the same way I feel about e-commuter bikes. Ditch the coffin (car) and skip the trip! I am also opinionated and I let this discussion have too much real estate in my brain space.
  • 10 0
 I've always been a bit baffled as to why these are coming with Performance forks when my XT Ripmo came with a Factory 38. I like to imagine it is the brand using e-bikers to subsidize non-ebikers though.
  • 4 0
 George jetson called, he wants his rear triangle back. Heavens to Murgatroyd between that and the sea foam green paint..... Does make sense to integrate lights on a bike with a giant battery though. Wonder when they will integrate the dropper and shifting into the main battery? It only makes sense.
  • 6 0
 $11k and it doesn't even have full Fox Performance Elite suspension, let alone Factory?
  • 5 1
 It appears already dated when it doesn't have the latest bosch controller in the top tube. I dont want the bridge of the starship enterprise bolted to my bars. Specialized sussed this 4 years ago.
  • 3 0
 I’m an Ibis guy and have Ripmo and a Giant reign ebike but I have to say this could be the most overpriced bike from a manufacturer out there.
  • 1 0
 I tested an Oso last week. Ibis should be embarrassed with this build. Also, it just went up $1000 last week! $15’500 now in Canuck bucks.
The rear wheel was so flexy that the rear rotor dragged every time I leaned it into a corner. The shop verified it’s the wheel build and had heard this complaint before. Also, the build for the $ is hilarious. Those lights don’t come off unless you want to pull the wires directly from the motor. The screen is comical and a visual distraction.
As a current Ripmo owner I wanted to like this bike. Back to the drawing board, Ibis.
  • 1 0
 Most expensive Mountain Cycle San Andreas ever
  • 1 0
 I love the geo and the frame design.

Swap to a better integrated Fazua 60, ditch the problematic easily removable battery (the bike can still be disassembled and repaired obviously) and get 10#s off this thing and you'd really have something.
  • 1 0
 why do i kinda feel like IBIS is stuck a little in the market, They've changed their logo which is now rubbish. the bikes they offer are good for youtubers who cant ride but everyone i know always ends up changing away because they feel like they are missing something. Here in NZ they are dumb expensive aswell
  • 1 0
 Watched two beginner riders on ebikes hike down a black diamond level tech trail this weekend. They were able to get up the climb and picked the wrong trail down. Dragging bikes down rock sections, moving key rocks and skidding in sections that get rutted easily. Downside to ebikes is the elimination of skill to access trails. Thankfully a local asshole yelled at them and sent them home. Sucks to see it happen but education on the trails is key to keeping these new riders in check. It's not so much the ebike but the new excited newb thats the issue around here.
  • 5 1
 for when you want an $11k breathmint.
  • 2 0
 Nearly $12,000 with sales tax.
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: You could save money just by flying to a state with no sales tax and shipping it back.
  • 3 1
 Had 2 Ripmos crack at the bottom of the downtube under the woeful guard. The guard on this doesn't even cover the full width of the downtube.
  • 6 2
 this thing looks like a beached whale
  • 2 0
 I like the looks. Terrible value though. GX drivetrain, not even a performance elite level fork, and aluminum wheels on an $11k bike. Get outta here.
  • 1 0
 I honestly don’t think that you’d want anything more than a GX drivetrain on an e-bike though, at the rate that they apparently go through them? Unsprung mass not so important either.
  • 4 0
 mount vision vibes
  • 6 3
 Damn! That is one ugly bike!
  • 3 0
 Takes the "Let the Ibis do the work for you" to the next level...
  • 1 0
 I'd be curious how it stacks up against the Mondraker Crafty Carbon. Lots of tough competition and the Bosch motor feels better than both the EP8 and Brose (Specialized).
  • 3 1
 Still costs as much as a gx spec yeti
  • 4 2
 Please just make it stop.
  • 2 0
 Marin Wolf Ridge style. The swingarm looks better on an e-bike I guess?
  • 1 0
 At 5.10-11 180cm, i find M too short and L way too long...but that's ok i am 8k short anyway
  • 1 0
 Looks like they stole the rear 'triangle' from an old Mountain Cycle San Andreas.
  • 2 0
 Yikes
  • 2 1
 I love how it looks. Not in my budget though.
  • 1 0
 The swingarm looks like a Mountain Cycle San Andreas.
  • 2 1
 Looks too feminine for me
  • 1 0
 A light that is blocked by the tyre
  • 1 0
 Interrupted seat tube is an auto fail
  • 1 0
 It's no Oso Flaco, ese.
  • 1 0
 Get in mah belleh!
  • 2 4
 Sure, it's just as much as a moto, but does your KLX come with lights?
  • 1 0
 It costs a third of what my surron cost.
  • 4 6
 pro: it looks like a bike

con: it's not a bike
  • 3 1
 It has two wheels, so it’s a bike. If it had had three wheels or one wheels or four wheels, then it would not be a bike.
Below threshold threads are hidden





