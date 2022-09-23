Review: 2023 Merida One-Sixty: An Easygoing Enduro Bike

Descending

The size large was a bit more lively and unstable, but flat turns took a little less effort.

One aspect of the One-Sixty's character that stood out straight away is the forgiving ride feel. Even after I'd increased the pressure in the shock to make the suspension feel balanced through big compressions, the suspension is supple and active, swallowing up bumps large and small with minimal fuss. It tracked the ground well in all situations I put it through and never got hung up. If you'll forgive the cliché, it feels like there's a little more than 162 mm of travel on tap. When riding over webs of speed-sapping roots and stones, that supple action is much appreciated. Though I never bottomed out, I could imagine wanting more support for bike park riding with built-up berms and heavy landings, but that could be done with another volume spacer or more pressure.The bottom bracket (around 343 mm) is not radically low, and the suspension stays high in its travel under power so pedal strikes are rarely an issue. Yet in the corners, the handling is predictable and responsive. The numbers are pretty typical for a modern enduro bike, so there's nothing crazy to get used to. The size Long felt super agile and responsive in the tight turns, while the X-long was noticeably more stable at speed and over rough stuff - more like a DH bike. When riding flat turns, the XL took a little thought to keep applying gentle pressure on the bar to ensure plenty of weight on the front wheel, so a longer chainstay might be better here, but I had no issues weaving it through tight turns.On steep terrain, the bike feels very confidence-inspiring in either size. The rear suspension barely rises up under braking, making it feel settled and stable, especially when braking hard into a turn. At 64 degrees, the head angle is slack enough without the front end becoming floppy on flatter tracks. I also like being able to drop the seat 230 mm out of the way. Sure, 200 mm is enough, but 230 mm offers that bit more room to maneuver when things get sketchy. The DoubleDown tires certainly help the bike feel composed compared to the flimsier tires seen on many enduro bikes too, yet the MaxTerra compound at the rear helps them roll reasonably fast. Finally, the four-pot Shimano brakes with 203 mm rotors front and rear offered ample power and control, whether it was the SLX brakes on the 6000 or the XTR on the 10K.Overall, the One-Sixty is comfortable, confidence-inspiring and easy to ride fast. The standard shock tune is not the most supportive when pushing into big compressions, but the flip side of that is a supple feel that works very well for steep and natural terrain.