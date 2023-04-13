Head to Head Review: 2023 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38





Performance-wise, I think the Fox 38 is still king of the hill. Compared to the 2023 Zeb, it offers a little more off-the-top sensitivity, mid-travel support, and more room to manoeuvre for those who like fast rebound or a less progressive end-stroke (and I would include myself in that camp).But leaving aside the out-of-the-box stickiness from my test sample, the 2023 Zeb is an improvement over the original and is therefore a very good fork. The compression adjustment is intuitive and effective, the long-run comfort is superb, and the balance of support vs sensitivity is good, just not quite as good as the Fox 38. I'd put the Zeb ahead of the Ohlins RXF38 M.2 but still slightly behind Fox.Is it worth the extra money? I can't answer that for you, partly because the price difference changes so much by region, and partly because the on-trail performance differences are fairly subtle compared to the setup window each fork has. To tell them apart, I had to spend a long time dialling in the setup, and then test them back-to-back on the same track. Even then, there were only a few sections where I felt the 38 was performing better. But on the subject of value, what I would say is that it's mostly the air spring that makes the Fox 38 so good, so consider the Performance or Performance Elite versions, both of which are excellent. — Seb Stott