Review: 2023 Santa Cruz Nomad - Yes, It's Very Good

Nov 28, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Santa Cruz Nomad V6 review
Santa Cruz Nomad V6

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
ACTION PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


There's been no shortage of new bike launches from Santa Cruz this year – nearly every model in their lineup received at least some update, typically in the form of in-frame storage and slight geometry tweaks. The Nomad's revisions were a little more substantial, thanks to the change to a 29” front wheel.

Version 6.0 still keeps the 170mm of front and rear travel that was present on its predecessor, but it's grown a touch slacker and a little longer for this iteration. Carbon is the only frame material available, in one of two flavors – CC or C. The CC models are lighter than their C counterparts, which not surprisingly comes with a higher price. Both frame options are said to have the same strength and stiffness, and both come with a lifetime warranty.
Nomad 6 Details

• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear
• Travel: 170mm
• C & CC carbon frames
• 63.5º head angle (low)
• 77.6º seat tube angle (size L, low)
• 444mm chainstays (size L, low)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Weight: 33.5 lb / 15.2 kg (size L, X01 AXS RSV)
• Price: $11,199 USD
santacruzbicycles.com

There are a total of 10 complete bikes in the Nomad range, with prices starting at $5,649 USD and going all the way up to $11,119 USD for the model reviewed here, the X01 AXS RSV build kit. No matter how you look at it, Santa Cruz's current prices are on the higher end of the spectrum, and there's not really a model that could be considered budget-friendly.


bigquotesWith the new Nomad, it's a story of continual refinements, and this is easily the best version yet. Mike Kazimer



Santa Cruz Nomad V6 review


Frame Details

Santa Cruz's prices may be high, but there's no denying that the frame features are very well executed. The new Nomad ticks all the boxes when it comes to what you'd expect to find on a frame at this pricepoint – there's internal tube-in-tube cable routing, universal derailleur hanger compatibility, room for longer travel dropper posts, plus generous chainstay and downtube protection. It's also great to see a bashguard come as a stock option – smashing the teeth off an expensive chainring is never a good time.

The frame uses a 230 x 65mm shock, and is compatible with air or coil options. One thing the frame isn't compatible with is a dual crown fork – it's not built to withstand the side impact loads that can arise during a crash with a dual crown. You can run a 180mm single crown fork though, which should be enough travel to fulfill the needs of most freeriders.

Santa Cruz Nomad V6 review
Santa Cruz Nomad V6 review
The Nomad now has plenty of room for storing snacks and spares inside the frame.


Santa Cruz Nomad V6 review
A flip chip for the most sensitive of riders provides a .3-degree head angle adjustment and 3mm BB height change.
Santa Cruz Nomad V6 review
A shuttle guard and a downtube protector help keep the carbon frame safe.




Geometry & Sizing

As I mentioned, the Nomad is a little longer and slacker than before, but not by much. In the low setting the head angle now sits at 63.5-degrees, or it can be raised a smidge to 63.8-degrees by changing the orientation of the flip chip at the rear shock mount.

The chainstay length has increased by approximately 8mm compared to the previous version, and now ranges from 439 to 450mm depending on the size (sizes run from S to XXL). The size large I tested has a reach of 472mm, 443.8mm chainstays, and a 77.6-degree seat angle.


Santa Cruz Nomad V6 review

Suspension Design

Santa Cruz decreased the Nomad's initial leverage rate slightly, along with lowering the amount of progression and anti-squat, alterations that were done to give the bike a more consistent feel throughout the entirety of its travel. Other than those changes the basic layout of the VPP design remains the same - two counter-rotating links connect the swingarm to the front triangle. There's a grease port on the lower link for quick maintenance, and Santa Cruz offers a free lifetime replacement program for all of the bearings.


Specifications
Price $11199
Travel 170mm
Rear Shock Fox Float X2 Factory 2-Position lever
Fork FOX 38 Float Factory, 170mm
Headset Cane Creek 40 IS Integrated Headset
Cassette SRAM XG1295 Eagle, 12spd, 10-50t
Crankarms SRAM X1 Eagle Carbon DUB 32t
Chainguide OneUp Bash Guide
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle AXS, 12spd
Chain SRAM X01 Eagle, 12spd
Shifter Pods SRAM GX AXS Controller
Handlebar Santa Cruz 35 Carbon Bar, 800mm, 35mm Rise
Stem Burgtec Enduro MK3, 42mm
Grips Santa Cruz Bicycles House Grips
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Wheelset Reserve 30|HD carbon
Hubs i9 1/1
Tires Maxxis Assegai 29"x2.5" 3C MaxxGrip, EXO+ / Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5"x2.4", 3C MaxxTerra, EXO+
Seat WTB Silverado Medium Ti
Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Santa Cruz Nomad V6 review







RIDING THE
Nomad


Test Bike Setup

The majority of the Nomad's cockpit components were a perfect fit for my height and preferences. Other than trimming the bars down to 780mm I didn't need to make any changes at the front of the bike – the 35mm rise bars and 40mm stem are exactly in line with what I'd run on a personal bike.

As testing progressed I did end up swapping the 175mm RockShox Reverb post for a different post with 200mm of drop. 175mm is fine in most cases, but on extra-steep trails I want my seat as far out of the way as possible. I do wish the size large Nomad came with a post with more drop, and if it was cable-actuated with adjustable travel that'd be even better in my book.

The final change that I made was to the tires – I swapped out the Maxxis EXO+ casing tires for a set with a DoubleDown casing, knowing that there were lots of Whistler laps in this bike's future. That swap added ½ pound to the total weight, a penalty I'm more than happy to take for increased peace of mind. It's interesting to see that the coil-shock versions of the Nomad come with DoubleDown casing tires, and the air-shock equipped ones don't. At the very least, I wish all the models came with a DoubleDown rear tire.


Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer

As for suspension settings, Santa Cruz's recommended settings provide a great starting point. I settled on 185 psi in the Float X2 for 19mm / 29% sag, and 83 psi with one volume spacer in the Fox 38 fork.



Climbing

Compared to the Megatower, the Nomad's smaller rear wheel doesn't give it quite the same roll-over-ability, and when it comes to pure uphill speed I'd give the Megatower a slight edge. The Nomad's no slouch though, and the trifecta of a slack head angle, moderately long chainstays, and a relatively steep seat tube angle helps create a very centered, balanced climbing position. That sense of balance means there's no need to make dramatic weight shifts to maintain rear wheel traction.

It's not exactly a bike that encourages out-of-the saddle sprinting while climbing (after all, we're talking about a 170mm bike with DH-oriented geometry), but it's a very calm, composed climber; I never felt like I was struggling to get around tight turns or up rooty steps. The Nomad hides its 170mm of travel well on the climbs, and while it's not going to be the bike to choose if all of your rides are rolling XC laps, it's certainly manageable on rides that don't totally peg that gnar-o-meter.

When it comes to efficiency, there is a little bit of shock movement, but I really only reached for that climb lever on paved road climbs – off-road, I kept it in the open position to maximize the amount of rear wheel traction. Santa Cruz has been reducing the amount of anti-squat over the last few years, honing in on the sweet spot between grip and efficiency. Too little and a bike can become a wallowy mess, and too much and it can feel overly harsh. With the Nomad, I'd say they've found the sweet spot – the shock moves when it needs to, but there was never a distracting amount of motion.


Descending

It might not be the most visually exciting bike – there aren't any idler pulleys or crazy linkages to be seen – but wild designs don't always equate to better performance. With the new Nomad, it's a story of continual refinements, and this is easily the best version yet.

The previous generation Nomad felt like more of an all-mountain machine rather than a bike that wanted to be pushed to the ragged edge. It had plenty of travel and 27.5” wheels, but didn't quite instill the same level of confidence as version 6.0. The larger front wheel on the new Nomad certainly plays a part in that, as do the longer chainstays. There's less of a speed limit - if anything, the faster you go the more alive the Nomad feels.

The reach of the Nomad is a touch shorter than some other bikes in this category at 472mm for a size L in the low setting, but that never felt like an issue, especially considering the slack head angle and moderately long chainstays. I've said it before, but the race to have the longest possible reach seems to have slowed, and in this case the Nomad's numbers equate to a bike that's easy to stick into corners or tight, awkward maneuvers while also retaining its composure when bombing down a steep straightline.

The Nomad's rear suspension provides a supportive platform that leaves enough millimeters of squish in reserve for sudden bigger hits, while also making it possible to get the bike airborne without feeling like you're getting sucked into a waterbed.

As for the mixed wheel setup, I'm a fan, especially on a longer travel bike like this. That smaller wheel is further out of the way on the steeps, which broadens the range of body positions available while descending – getting lower helps add more stability, and makes it easy to carve the bike from side to side on loose trails to control speed.

Racing the Nomad

I raced the EWS 100 in Whistler over the summer in order to see how the Nomad would handle between the tape, and came away very happy with its performance, and medium-happy with mine. The tracks were steep and rough, with plenty of sections that required staying light on the bike to avoid wheel-sucking holes, or to maneuver around a sudden sharp turn.

The whole mixed-wheel vs. 29 debate will likely never end, and at the end of the day I'd say it really comes down to personal preference, and on the track. On a slightly flatter, more pedally course I could see a full 29” bike having a slight advantage, but on steeper tracks that require more aggressive bike maneuvering the mixed-wheel setup definitely has merit. All this is to say that the Nomad can certainly be used as a race bike if you're so inclined, especially if the course is steep and rough.



Santa Cruz Nomad V6
Canyon Torque


How Does It Compare?

Earlier this year I reviewed the Canyon Torque, another 170mm mixed-wheel machine that falls into a similar category as the Nomad. The travel amounts are the same between the two carbon bikes, but there are also significant differences, and not just when it comes to price.

The Torque has a 490mm reach that's paired with 435mm chainstays, numbers that I found made it feel less balanced than the Nomad. I felt more centered on the Nomad, where on the Torque the sensation of having a lot of bike in front of you and not as much out back was noticeable. The short chainstays do make the Torque a lot of fun in a bike park setting, or anywhere that blasting jumps and throwing speed wheelies takes priority. The Torque has 5mm more rear travel than the Nomad, and it's a little more eager to use that travel too – there's not quite as much support, or at least not on the coil-shock equipped version I tested, which makes it ride deeper into its travel.

As for price, the Torque handily wins that battle thanks to Canyon's consumer direct model. The Torque CF8 is $5,399 with a Shimano XT drivetrain and Fox Performance Elite suspension, which is $250 less than Santa Cruz's base model, SRAM NX model. The Nomad's frame does have details that the Torque is lacking, like room for a large water bottle, in-frame storage, and tube-in-tube routing.

What about comparing the Nomad to the Megatower, its 29” wheeled stablemate? Well, where the Megatower never felt like it was taking the edge off repeated hits quite as well as I wanted, the Nomad's extra bit of travel, smaller rear wheel, and slightly different kinematics seem to have done the trick. They look very similar on paper (and in real life - they share the same front triangle), but the Nomad is the one that won me over – the Megatower's ride feel was a little harsh at times, and it seemed to take more effort to hang onto.


Santa Cruz Nomad V6 review
The 40mm stem and 35mm rise bars made for a great fit.
Santa Cruz Nomad V6 review
A longer travel dropper on the size large would have been useful.

Technical Report


Frame / bearing durability: This Nomad hasn't had an easy life so far. I had one fairly substantial crash in Whistler where I laid the bike down into a pile of rocks and loose dirt at a high rate of speed. A chunk of paint was removed from the top tube, but carbon itself survived, and it's held up to plenty of additional abuse since that spill. I pulled the link to check the bearings, and they're all still spinning smoothly. If they weren't, Santa Cruz offers a lifetime free bearing replacement program.

One frame feature that I wish was a little different is the flip chip. Realistically, I think Santa Cruz could get rid of it entirely and there wouldn't be too many complaints. Barring that, it's a bit tricky to swap the position of the chips without dropping anything – the driveside chip seems to always want to escape.

Fox Float X2: The Nomad's shock developed inconsistent rebound damping after a handful of rides due to aeration, which Fox fixed via a full rebuild and new seals. It's certainly not something that you'd want to happen on any bike, especially one in this price bracket. It does seem as if there has been an uptick in X2 issues lately, although I haven't heard any definitive answer as to the reason why.

Reserve Carbon wheels: I haven't had to touch the Reserve wheels, and that's saying something considering how many bike park laps they were subjected to. I also haven't had any flats (knock on wood), and that's with DoubleDown tires and no inserts at tire pressures in the low 20s.

Noise notes: The Nomad's a fairly quiet bike, although it's not quite as silent as the new Yeti SB160. Some of that may be from the oversized tube diameters - if anything's rattling it gets amplified by the frame. In this case, it was the AXS derailleur that was causing most of the noise. The clutch wasn't as loose as we've seen on other occasions, but it wasn't that strong either, and it didn't keep the chain from flopping around as much as I would have liked.



Pros

+ Very well balanced geometry
+ Frame details are well executed, from the internal cable routing to the in-frame storage.
+ Excels in steep, rough terrain.

Cons

- High price of entry
- EXO+ tires and 175mm Reverb post don't quite match bike's capabilities



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe new Nomad has a blend of predictable handling and stability at speed that makes it an extremely enjoyable bike. It's the bike I was on for my most memorable rides of the season, ones where I revisited committing lines that aren't always on the table for me, and successfully navigated challenging new trails. Sure, correlation isn't causation, but the fact that I ended up successfully pushing my limits on multiple occasions while on the Nomad seems worth a mention.

Is it expensive? You bet. Does it work very, very well? It sure does. Are there other bikes out there that offer a similar level of performance at a lower price? Possibly, but the Nomad does offer a level of refinement, both in construction and ride quality that isn't present across the board.  Mike Kazimer





44 Comments

  • 20 4
 To me at least Santa Cruz has become kinda boring great bikes. They all look the same boring colors and the build kits for the price are not that great. I think they hang their business on their legacy(which is no short list) I just miss the exciting Santa Cruz bikes of 5-10 yrs ago. I have a rune v3 now and I love that even in colorado springs I have yet to see another while I am riding. Santa Cruz seems to be on the back of all the taco bros
  • 2 1
 loving the head tube photo so people can be triggered or not triggered or triggered depending their preference for cable routing, its almost like they hammered it home
  • 1 0
 Interesting. Lower top tubes feel fun and because of that, bikes with a lower top tube do look fun. And because of that, I'd prefer their newer models with the low shock and top tube over their older models.
  • 21 3
 Ah, the perfect adjustability - 0.3 degrees
  • 10 1
 most useless flip chip in the market
  • 3 1
 they say on their website its more a kinematic adjust rather than a geo adjust, adds more progressivity in low
  • 2 1
 Yeah, that is a bit silly. I don’t mind flip chips as a feature, especially for bb height, but companies should actually make it useful. Minimum 6-7mm of adjustment.
  • 14 0
 How did the Reverb make it into the cons for being subjectively too short, but the Float X2 managed to get away with being objectively a faulty product?
  • 7 0
 I thought the reverb made the con's list because it too, is a faulty product
  • 2 1
 @waffleShirt, the Reverb is spec’d on all but one of the models, while the Float X2 isn’t as prevalent in the build kits. You’re right, though, that there seem to be more issues than usual with the X2 lately. I do like that shock, as long as it’s working properly.
  • 3 1
 Can someone remind me why there are a small faction of pinkbikers that hate X2's? I feel as if X2's are amongst the most popular shocks I see on my local trails and I've never had anyone complain about them in-person. I've had X2's on my last 2 builds, and most of my buddies run them also - I've had no issues whatsoever. Standard rebuild about once per season is all that's been required.
  • 1 0
 @KJP1230: Personally I have blown up every single X2 I've ever owned (3 now) at least once with the current models blowing up within the first couple of weeks of riding. Sometimes frame design comes into consideration with trunnion mounts putting stress on the shock. I'm no suspension expert but from my experience these shocks blow up more often than not especially when used in cold weather 45 degrees F. Almost without exception everyone I know that has had one has had to rebuild it at least once from a shock failure.
  • 1 0
 @KJP1230: Because if you have bought a new x2 in the past 12 months, it will be aerated by now. They are literally all failing, and it's not just a bad bleed. There is some mechanical issue with all new x2's.
  • 14 4
 Looks like every other Santa Cruz kn the last 5 years
  • 12 0
 Honestly, I don't really see how that's a bad thing. They have a distinct look and style, I think it looks great, why change it just for the sake of changing it.
  • 7 0
 You think? With the 8mm longer chain stays I wouldn't have recognized it if it didn't say Santa Cruz on it.
  • 1 1
 You could say the same about Yeti... or Trek... the list could keep going
  • 5 0
 This is the kind of review that bikes as pricey as SC should get. SC gets a lot of flak here, and it is generally semi justified. Based on a lot of SC reviews, you can get a similar performing bike for less $$$, or a more boutique bike for the same money, so a bike being rated "pretty good" is just not enough, despite any lifetime warranty.

It's kinda like selling BMWs. You pay a premium for an M3 over a similar performing Camero/Mustang, so an M3 can't just be "nice". It has to have some sort of special sauce other cars don't, and accoridng to this review the Nomad has it.
  • 1 0
 But BMWs don't come with indictors?
  • 4 1
 12k? wow that's really cheap ...you can get super bike with 1000cc and 16k rpms ...or almost new adventure motorbike...so what after 3-5 years we can probably hit 15-20k price?
but i am 100% wrong ,because this product are for people with money..and they really doesn't care about the price 8-10-12k its the same .
  • 1 0
 This. I bought a barely used Beta 430 RRS with 1500 miles for 6k
  • 4 0
 Hmmm, such tough decisions these days, should I get the 2023 Santa Cruz Nomad for $11,200 or the 2023 KTM 300 XC for $11,100???


What financing rates are you guys getting on your bike loans???
  • 2 0
 This would be my 1st choice if I wasn't riding a 27.5 Megalowtower. The SC bikes may look the same but for a good reason - great performance, durability and ease of maintenance. And no proprietary or annoying bullshit to deal with either.
  • 5 1
 Thanks for the concise review. Everything I needed to know was in the title!
  • 1 0
 www.dentalpost.net was on the back of the warranty card, maybe theres going to be a price increase on NX next year
  • 1 0
 "The chainstay length has increased by approximately 8mm compared to the previous version, and now ranges from 439 to 450mm depending on the size (sizes run from S to XXL). The size large I tested has a reach of 472mm, 443.8mm chainstays, and a 77.6-degree seat angle." @mikekazimer did you guys measure this or is this press release numbers?
  • 5 1
 It also only comes in mullet...
  • 7 5
 27.5 is basically dead
  • 3 0
 @NoahJ: When will brands finally embrace that 26" wheels are the playful and poppy wheels, not 27.5
  • 3 0
 @NoahJ: i like 27.5, its alot better for my riding style
  • 1 0
 The flip chip should have allowed you to switch the front wheel to 27.5 without messing up the geo.
  • 2 0
 Bruh isn't this just the bronson? And I am pretty sure there are links to make the bronson longer travel so why this at all???
  • 1 2
 It is a really smart move of SC to share the front triangle between frames: Nomad/Megatower, Bronson/Hightower, 5010/Tallboy… this way they save on the tooling costing of the carbon molds and only swap out the rear triangle and linkage. Actually really similar to GG who uses the same mold regardless of travel.
  • 2 0
 The Megatower and the Nomad share the same front triangle? Shouldn't that make them less expensive?
  • 1 0
 3mm change in bb height can cause some situations even those not sensitive at all can feel it Big Grin
  • 1 0
 not headset cable routing...pass
  • 1 0
 Look how long that back-end is! So good!
  • 1 3
 If you already have a Bronson MX buy the Cascade link and over fork it, you'll have the Bronson without the cascade and this with the link installed.
  • 1 1
 Queue the dentist bike comments.
  • 7 9
 Near yeti prices. Miles better quality
  • 6 1
 no toothpaste colorways though, I'll stick to Yeti thank you very much
  • 2 0
 Have you ever ridden a modern Yeti?
  • 1 0
 @vtracer: if you like your yeti stick with it i dont like them because of how many people say they cracked them
  • 1 1
 @cool3: I was saying that to troll the yeti fan boys





