Review: The 2023 Yeti SB120 is a Comfortable Trail Cruiser

Nov 15, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

REVIEW
Yeti SB120

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
ACTION PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson
BIKE PHOTOS: Calum McGee

The SB120 is a brand new entry into Yeti's lineup, a short-travel trail bike that's billed as 'definition ready'. In other words, you can call it whatever you want, just as long as the name's fitting for a 29” wheeled bike with 120mm of travel and a 130mm fork. Upduro? All-country? The world is your oyster.

Like the rest of Yeti's lineup, the SB120 is only available with a carbon frame, either the Turq or the C version. The stiffness is said to be the same between the two, but the Turq frames are lighter, and have a new version of Yeti's Switch Infinity assembly with improved bearings, seals, and hardware.
SB120 T3 Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 120mm / 130mm fork
• Turq & C carbon frames
• 66.5º head angle (low)
• 76.5º seat tube angle
• 439mm chainstays (size L)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Weight: 29.5 lb / 13.4 kg (size L)
• Price: $9,600 USD
yeticycles.com

There are three Turq models and two C models, and all of them are on the higher end of the price scale. Prices start at $6,300 and go up to $12,100 USD. The frame alone is priced at $4,300 USD.

I tested the T3 model, which retails for $9,600 USD. For that price you get a Fox 34 Factory Grip2 fork and DPS shock, SRAM AXS drivetrain (a XX1 derailleur, X01 cassette, and GX chain), SRAM G2 RSC brakes, Fox Transfer dropper post, and DT Swiss XM 1700 aluminum wheels.


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
How Does It Compare?
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



bigquotesThere's no hanging up at the beginning of the stroke or any harshness at the end; instead, the bike feels silky smooth through the entirety of its travel. Mike Kazimer




Frame Details

The SB120's carbon frame shape makes it clear that it's a Yeti, even from a distance. The amount of ground clearance in front of the bottom bracket has been improved compared to previous models in Yeti's lineup, and there's now a dual density downtube protector to ward off any potential damaging rock strikes.

According to Yeti, a medium T-series frame with shock weighs in at 3,021 grams. For comparison, an S4 Stumpjumper frame weighs 2,420 grams, and an Ibis Ripley frame weighs approximately 2,700 grams.

All of the cartridge bearings are pressed into the linkage instead of into the swingarm or front triangle, and use a floating collet design. Cable routing is fully internal through tubes inside the frame, with bolt-on covers at the entry and exit points to eliminate rattling.

The bearings are now pressed into the linkages instead of into the swingarm.
Well designed chainslap protection keeps the SB120 very quiet.

Not to bury the lede here, but after years of using a pressfit BB92 bottom bracket, Yeti has gone with threaded bottom brackets for their latest bikes. Rather than gluing the aluminum bottom bracket shell into the frame, Yeti co-molds it into the carbon layup to create an even stronger bond.

Other details include a universal derailleur hanger, generous (and effective) chainslap protection, and ISCG 05 tabs. There's also room for longer travel dropper posts, and the complete bike are spec'd accordingly – size small frames receive a 150mm dropper, mediums get a 175mm, and the large through XXL frames all have posts with 200mm of drop.



Geometry

The SB120's geometry isn't all that radical, which is a little surprising considering that the the SB130 and SB150 were at the forefront of the longer reach, steeper seat angle, and slacker head angle movement when they debuted back in 2018. Granted, there's a limit to everything, and it's certainly possible to go too far, creating a bike that's more singlemindedly focused than necessary.

A 66.5-degree head angle, 76.5-degree seat angle, and a 475mm reach for a size large are all fairly contemporary numbers for a modern trail bike. If anything, the head angle is a touch steeper than what we've seen lately from other companies.

The chainstay length increases by 2mm between sizes, a measure that Yeti says helps to ensure that the rear center length is proportionally correct across the range.


Suspension Design

There were rumors that the 6-bar suspension design found on Yeti's e-bike would make its way to their non-motorized machines, but that hasn't happened, at least not yet. Instead, the SB120 uses the latest version of Yeti's Switch Infinity suspension system, which uses a slider mounted on two Kashima coated rails to manipulate the bike's axle path. External grease ports on the mechanism allow the bushings and seals to be lubricated, a procedure that Yeti and Fox recommend performing after every 40 hours of riding.

The SB120 has an 11% leverage ratio change as it goes through its 120mm of travel. Yeti adjusts the leverage rate depending on a bike's travel – a big enduro bike like the SB160 will see higher speeds and larger impacts, so it gets a little more ramp up with a 17% progression rate.


Specifications
Price $9600
Rear Shock Fox Factory Float DPS
Fork Fox Factory 32 Grip2
Headset Cane Creek 40
Cassette SRAM X01 Eagle, 10-52
Crankarms SRAM X1 Eagle Carbon DUB 30t
Rear Derailleur SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Chain SRAM GX Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM Eagle AXS
Handlebar Yeti Carbon
Stem Burgtec Enduro MK3, 50mm
Grips ODI Elite Pro
Brakes SRAM G2 RSC
Wheelset DT Swiss XM1700
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" / 2.3" Aggressor
Seat WTB Silverado
Seatpost Fox Transfer
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC











RIDING THE
SB120

Test Bike Setup

The SB120 comes with a 50mm stem and Yeti's own 20mm rise carbon bar. After a few rides in the stock configuration, I swapped out those components for a 40mm stem and a 30mm rise bar to improve the fit for my 5'11” height.

175 psi in the Fox DPS shock put me at 13mm, or 29% sag. I've spent a considerable amount of time with Fox's 34 Grip2 fork, so I already had a good base setting to begin with. My final settings were: 87 psi, HSC: 5, LSC: 12, LSR: 8, and HSR: 5

I first rode the SB120 in its Colorado stomping grounds, and then continued testing in Bellingham, Washington, where conditions started off unseasonably dry and dusty before becoming extra wet and muddy once the rains returned.



Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Climbing

The SB120's rear suspension offers a very comfortable blend of support and traction while climbing. There's a small amount of movement while pedaling on smoother ground, but even when I was mashing hard, purposely pedaling squares, it never sunk too deep into its travel.

It falls on the softer side of the spectrum when it comes to the overall suspension feel – even in the middle compression setting, the position I used the most, it doesn't feel like it wants to jump off the starting line the same way that a bike like the new Trek Top Fuel does. It's not mushy or wallowy, it's simply a little more muted. The means there's a ton of traction, which came in handy when working my way up muddy climbs filled with slippery roots.

“Comfortable” is the adjective that kept coming to mind when I was out cruising around on the SB120. It doesn't have the overeager, straining at the reins feel of a lighter, more XC-focused bike; instead, it feels like it's meant for putting in big days, rides with hours and hours of saddle time. It'd be a very comfortable high-country companion, which isn't surprising considering Yeti's Colorado roots.

The SB120's 29.5 lb pound weight is worth a mention, especially since we're talking about a $9,600 bike with 120mm of travel and a Fox 34. Sure, the aluminum DT Swiss XM1700 wheels aren't the lightest, and neither is the Minion / Aggressor tire combo, but this is an extremely competitive category, and there are multiple examples of complete bikes with similar travel amounts that are significantly lighter – Rocky Mountain's Element for example. The Element 90 is priced similarly to the SB120, and weighs in at 25 pounds (11.3 kg). On the flip side, the 120's weight is comparable to a Santa Cruz Tallboy. I realize that the Element is billed as an XC bike, and the Tallboy is a trail bike, but they both have 120mm of rear travel, a 130mm fork, and fairly similar geometry.

I'll put it this way – if you're looking for something that's skewed towards the fast and light side of the trail spectrum, the SB120 probably isn't it. It's more of a good-natured all-rounder, a bike that can handle a bit of everything, as long as things don't get too steep and gnarly.



Descending

There's less room to hide a strange leverage curve or odd shock tune on a bike with 120mm of travel. In this case, Yeti's engineers and suspension technicians don't need to worry about hiding anything – the SB120 does an outstanding job of managing its travel. There's no hanging up at the beginning of the stroke or any harshness at the end; instead, the bike feels silky smooth through the entirety of its travel.

The SB120 felt most at home on moderately steep, twisty, technical trails. Isolating frame stiffness from the myriad of other factors at play isn't easy, but I can say the the SB120 definitely isn't uncomfortable or jarring. It has a 'carvy' nature to it; I never felt like I was fighting against it to get around a tight turn, or getting knocked around in chunky, rocky sections of trail.

It's on steeper terrain and at higher speeds that the SB120's limits start to appear. It took a more conscious effort to keep my weight centered compared to a bike like the Norco Optic, or the Santa Cruz Tallboy, bikes with head angles that are a full degree slacker. That's not to say that you can't ride steep trails on the SB120 – you absolutely can – it's just that its handling is a little pointier than those other options.

The SB120 also jumps impressively well. That might not be a characteristic that's high on the list for riders shopping for a short travel trail bike, but considering the number of flow trails popping up everywhere it's worth mentioning.

The SB120 is fairly neutral when it comes to bunnyhopping over small obstacles, but put a bigger lip in front of it and it's a very smooth, extremely fun bike to get airborne with. The DPS shock did a great job of handling the return to earth, delivering as close to a bottomless feel as you can get on a bike in this travel bracket. There's just enough progression to avoid going through the travel too quickly, while also making it possible to use all the travel when necessary.



Who's it for?

Personally, I wish the SB120 had gone one of two ways. Option one, give it a slacker head angle and embrace the aggressive trail category. That would make it feel more surefooted in the steeps, and broaden the scope of terrain where it excels. Yes, 66.5-degrees used to be a common figure on enduro bikes not all that long ago – it's just that the SB120's competitors with slacker head angles feel more at home at higher speeds and steeper trails.

Option two would have been to make it lighter, embracing the slightly steeper geo in favor of making it a trail rocket. Downcounty may be a dumb name, but there's something to be said about a light bike that makes you want to pedal your face off and doesn't feel too sketchy on the descents.

In isolation, the SB120 is a great bike. It's smooth, comfortable, very quiet, and really doesn't do anything wrong. It's when you start comparing it to other recently-launched bikes that it loses a little bit of its luster. It's still good, it's just that it's so well rounded it doesn't really have trait to truly elevate it above the rest, and it's expensive to boot.

Realistically, that's more of an issue for me, the picky reviewer. For most riders, in most places, the SB120 is going to be a great option – I could see it being a good choice for East Coast riders and their slow speed tech, or Colorado riders and their sometimes swoopy, sometimes chunky high alpine rides.


Yeti SB120
Santa Cruz Tallboy 5
Santa Cruz Tallboy


How Does It Compare?

The new Tallboy is a close contemporary to the SB120. Both bikes are only available in carbon, they both have 120mm of rear travel with a 120mm fork, and neither one is cheap. On the topic of price, a Tallboy frame retails for $3,999 USD, and a SB120 frame is even more at $4,300 USD. Needless to say, I'd look elsewhere if you're looking for a value-priced option – the YT Izzo would be a good place to start.

As far as frame fit and finish goes, both bikes have the little details taken care of – internal cable routing done right, threaded bottom brackets, internal snack storage.. Actually, scratch that – only the Santa Cruz has a secret compartment. I'm going to need to dock the SB120 a point here because of how convenient in-frame storage is – once you're used to having it's hard to go back.

As far as ride characteristics go, the fit between the two is quite similar – it's really the 1-degree head angle difference that sets them apart when it comes to geometry. That gives the Tallboy the edge when it comes to steep terrain – it has an aura of solidity to it that's not quite there with the SB120. The Tallboy is more confident at high speeds, and feels like it rewards an aggressive rider. The SB120 can handle the same terrain, but it doesn't come alive the same way the Tallboy does when it's pushed hard.

As far as suspension performance goes, the SB120 is a little more forgiving than the Tallboy, with slightly better small bump sensitivity and compliance, although both bikes do a lot with just 120mm of travel.


Going with a shorter stem and higher rise bars helped improve the SB120's fit, at least for me.
Different pads and thicker rotors can help increase the G2 brakes' performance.

Technical Report

SRAM G2 brakes: I've never been blown away by performance of SRAM's G2 brakes. They work, but not as well as the more powerful Codes that aren't that much heavier. However, there are ways to make them feel better. The first is installing metallic brake pads, a highly recommended option for riders in wet climates. The next step is to switch to the thicker HS2 rotors. With those steps done the brakes feel much better, and can more easily handle wet rides and sustained braking.

Maxxis Minion DHF / Aggressor tires: This tire combo works well for areas with harder packed trails, but it's not going to be the best option once it gets wet. Tires aren't cheap either; I think a DHR II would have been a better option, or even a Forekaster in the rear.

The sound of silence: The SB120 is very, very quiet thanks to the lack of any cable rattle and the extensive chainslap protection. There's even a ribbed protector on the underside of the chainstay, a spot that's often overlooked. I can't stand noisy bikes, so it was a treat to have such a silent ride right out of the box.

Fox 34 Grip 2: There's not much to say about the 34 Grip 2 that hasn't been said already – there's a reason it won a Pinkbike award last year. It packs a lot of performance in a short travel package, with plenty of adjustability and a reasonable weight.




Pros

+ Excellent suspension performance, great traction
+ Very quiet - no chain noise or cable rattle
+ Comfortable + versatile, as long as things don't get too wild

Cons

- Trail bike weight with downcountry geometry
- Prices start at $6,300 USD.



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesYeti may not have wanted to slap a label on the SB120, and I can see why. It's not an enduro bike that's been miniaturized, nor is it a beefed up XC machine. Instead, it's a tool (or toy) for those rides that go up, down, and all-around. The short travel trail category is hotly contested these days - there are lots of very good options, this bike included, which means that it takes more than ever to truly stand out.

At the end of the day, it's all about figuring out where your priorities lie. The SB120 isn't going to be for the rider looking for the most aggressive bike out there, or the lightest for that matter. However, the overall ride quality is excellent, making the SB120 a great option for big days of riding where comfort takes priority over seeing how far you can push your descending limits. Mike Kazimer




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Yeti Yeti Sb120


