Review: 2023 Yeti SB135

Jun 26, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  

REVIEW
Yeti SB135

WORDS: Dario DiGiulio
PHOTOS: Dario DiGiulio / Eric Mickelson


Although their lineup contains a wide variety of bikes for just about every off-road discipline, Yeti is a brand most people strongly associate with racing. They've put an immense amount of work and time into their racing programs over the years, and have the wins and speedy rigs to back it up. But fast times aren't the only thing going on there, and no bike embodies that better than their newest: the SB135, "the dopamine machine."

The most eye-catching feature on the 135 won't be its sporty travel and clean lines, but the fact that it has 27.5" wheels in the back and the front. Rejoice, all you folks bemoaning the dominance of the big wheels, as this is one of the few full-27.5 bikes still available from a major manufacturer.
Yeti SB135

• 27.5" front and rear
• 135mm frame travel, 150mm fork
(160mm on Lunch Ride)
• 65.4° head angle (65° Lunch Ride)
• 400-504mm reach
• 429-437mm chainstays
• Size-specific seat tube angle
• XS-XL, MD-XL Lunch Ride
• Weight: 32 lb / 14.5 kg
• Frameset: $4,300 USD
• MSRP: $6,400-$10,300 USD
yeticycles.com

I've been testing the very nicely appointed LR T3 Turq, which retails for $9,500 USD. It comes kitted with a Fox Factory 36 fork and Float X shock, SRAM Code Ultimate brakes, a 12-speed SRAM XO AXS Transmission drivetrain, and DT Swiss EX 1700 aluminum wheels.


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
What's the Best Value?
How Does it Compare?
As a Mullet
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



bigquotesThe geometry and feel of the bike add plenty of excitement to mellower sections of trail, but with enough capability to push things into some gnarlier terrain.Dario DiGiulio




Frame Details

Yeti's frames come in both a standard layup and an enhanced Turq flavor. The Turq models shave about 190 grams off the frame weight while retaining the same strength and stiffness as the standard frames. Regardless of which layup you choose, the frame cuts a lovely silhouette, with relatively slim tubes compared to many modern frames.

For those in the Small and Extra Small bracket, a great deal of attention has been paid to the fit and usability of those frames, with very low standover, maximized seatpost insertion, and space for a bottle all baked in. This required the engineering of a completely different front shock mount, linkage, and rear swing arm, an effort that the team at Yeti is quite proud of.

Though Yeti has yet to integrate any sort of frame storage into their frames, there's plenty of room for a water bottle, with space to strap some spares to the top tube as well. The two-layer downtube protection is very effective, and also keeps things quiet thanks to the rubber insulation behind the plastic shell.

Though I'll die on the "all bikes should have external routing" hill, the clean and easy tube-in-tube routing on the Yeti is slick enough to calm me down for a moment or two. Not only do the cables glide through the frame beautifully, but they've added cleanly integrated clamps at the entry and exit to keep things as quiet and secure as possible. The routing is free of any weird bends or kinks, and handles the movement of the suspension without issue.



Geometry in the non-Lunch Ride configuration.

Geometry & Sizing

The SB135 has a modern, though not extreme, geometry chart that matches the character of the bike quite well. With a 160mm fork (as tested), the reach on the size Large is 475mm, and the head angle is an even 65°. Chainstays grow with each size, landing at 435mm on the Large.

The seat tube angle is a healthy 76.5° in the Lunch Ride setup, which gives a nice upright feel to the bike, despite the lower than average stack numbers. I added some higher rise bars to account for the stack, and a fresh build with a longer fork steerer might be nice for other tall folks.

We see so many geometry charts with values that reflect the changes brought on by 29" wheels that it can be hard to calibrate to a full-27.5" bike's numbers, but in this case things are fairly progressive within the category.


Suspension Design

The SB135 uses Yeti's patented Switch Infinity design, which utilizes a main pivot that translates position as the linkage cycles, allowing the 4-bar system to be tuned for optimal anti-squat and leverage values at specific points throughout the travel. As Yeti puts it: "In the beginning and mid-section of travel – when Switch Infinity moves up – a relatively flat and high anti-squat curve ­creates an efficient pedaling platform through the entire pedaling zone. When Switch Infinity reverses direction, anti-squat drastically drops for freedom of suspension movement."

The shock is tuned to work in conjunction with the Switch Infinity's range of motion in the last 1/3 of travel, giving the bike very good bottom-out resistance, especially considering the fairly linear 14% progression.



Specifications
Release Date 2023
Price $9500
Travel 135mm
Rear Shock Fox Float X, 210x55
Fork Fox Factory 36, 160mm
Headset Cane Creek 40
Cassette SRAM XO Transmission
Crankarms SRAM XO Alloy
Chainguide none
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB
Pedals n/a
Rear Derailleur SRAM XO Transmission
Chain SRAM XO Transmission
Front Derailleur none
Shifter Pods SRAM XO Transmission
Handlebar Yeti Carbon
Stem Burgtech Enduro MK3, 50mm
Grips ODI Elite
Brakes SRAM Code Ultimate
Wheelset DT Swiss EX1700 30mm
Hubs DT Swiss 350
Spokes DT Swiss Competition Straightpull
Rim DT Swiss EX1700
Tires Maxxis DHF / DHRII
Seat WTB Silverado
Seatpost Fox Transfer, 200mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC











RIDING THE
SB135


Test Bike Setup

I only swapped a couple components out for my long-term test, and that was mostly to suit personal preferences. The Yeti brand handlebar and 50mm Burgtec stem came off, and I mounted a 42mm stem and higher-rise Renthal bar in their place. The same goes for the stock Maxxis EXO+ tires, which are well suited to most trail bike applications, but felt a little squirmy on the SB135, given how fast you can corner the bike in well-supported turns. I mounted some DH casing Continentals and pushed hard in the corners without a worry.

160 psi in the Fox Float X shock put me a little above 30% sag, which suited the feel of the bike through a wide variety of terrain. Yeti provides a solid setup recommendation via their suspension calculator, but it's important to remember that this is just a starting point.



Dario DiGiulio
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Inseam: 34" / 86cm
Weight: 175 lbs / 81.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @danger_dario




Climbing

The SB135 offers is composed and comfortable in the climbs, with a suspension feel that keeps things even and supportive while absorbing small hits along the way. The magic of the Switch Infinity system allows for the bike to remain active under pedaling without feeling too wallowy, giving a solid amount of grip for how efficient it feels overall.

Thanks to the fairly steep seat tube angle and balanced front and rear centers, the seated position is nice and upright, assuming you can account for the low-feeling stack height with a higher-rise bar.

It's easy to change line through technical climbs thanks to the relatively short wheelbase and little wheels. Those 27.5" wheels do get more hung up on some obstacles, but they have the flip-side benefit of being able to spin up faster to attack sections of a climb. I found myself giving tech climbs more of a stop and surge approach, compared to just motoring through like I might on a longer-travel 29er.

The sporty Yeti isn't geared towards XC racing, and the 32lb. weight reflects that, but at no point did it feel heavy on trail. The bike simply felt planted and predictable, and more than happy to pedal hard all day should you be up to the task.



Descending

A paradoxical little machine, the SB135. Small wheels are supposed to be slower, yet it feels fast. They're twitchier and easier to turn, but somehow you can still get things to calm down at speed. Turns out, a bike is a bike, and this little Yeti is a very fun one. From a geometry standpoint, the SB135 isn't exactly cutting edge, but if you've been riding long enough to have adapted to the shape of bikes 10 years ago, you'll quickly remember that there can be quite a bit of fun in swinging off the back of a smaller bike and making it work.

Sizing plays a critical roll here, as I've been spending time on the size Large, with a relatively short 475mm reach. I could just as easily get along with the XL's 505mm length, but that would take away some of the spunky nature of the bike, biasing instead towards overall stability. If I were trying to race this bike for some reason, I'd probably go with the bigger frame, but that's really not the SB135's purview.

What the smaller bike does offer is a tight wheelbase that slots nicely into corners of all sizes, pumps effectively anywhere on trail, and catches backside in a way that longer and bigger bikes may not be able to. Many of the trails I regularly ride were built deep in the prehistoric era of the triple chainring, so modern wheelbase numbers and wheel sizes were hardly considered when constructing features. That rarely poses a problem, given how capable modern bikes have become, but the SB135 provides a very cool sensation that I haven't felt on some of those bigger sleds: the perfect two-wheeled backside. Smaller undulating features and one-off bits of tech suddenly offered an opportunity to generate a bit more speed, thanks to the shorter wheelbase and smaller wheels. Obviously there's a tradeoff when you encounter a feature that's more significant, but that pumptrack feeling is one that kept me keen to ride the Yeti on more and more of the local trails I know well.

I found the SB135 to be very easy to ride, especially if you have an active style on the bike, moving machine and body around to make the most of the trail ahead. The additional feedback you get from the smaller wheels and tighter numbers just goads you on to mess around even more, turning mundane sections of trail into a hoot and a holler.


All this talk of fun and exciting handling has to reach its limit at some point, and the SB135 does a good job of letting you know when you've hit that ceiling. Over the course of long rides that ranged into gnarlier terrain, I found that the Yeti found its limits before I did, in steep and janky terrain where you're fighting to stay in control of the bike anyway. It's very easy to change direction and pick smaller patches of lines, but the smaller wheels and tighter geometry can get pinged out of your desired path quite easily if you're not on point.

Though the handling gives less room for error than a big truck of an enduro bike might, the suspension performance remains impressive through thick and thin. The team at Yeti did a great job of packaging the smooth and predictable feel of the Switch Infinity system into the smaller travel bracket. Grip is plentiful and support seems to be there whenever you want it on trail. This is a tricky sensation to describe, but the bike manages to pump in a way that feels efficient, while still absorbing the bumps and chatter along the way.

The harder-hitting parts spec of the Lunch Ride kit is key to some of the mannerisms I've come to enjoy on the SB135, with stronger brakes, more fork travel, and burlier wheels all playing a critical role in the end product. If you're really trying to make the most of mellower trails, then the standard spec might be enough, but for those with more serious steeps and features, the LR kit does push the Yeti a bit closer to the capability of bigger bikes on the market.


As a Mullet

Since this is going to be a chief curiosity amongst folks, I figured I had to try the SB135 with a big wheel out front. The team at Yeti is more than okay with people opting for this setup, though they stand by their choice to keep the bike full 27.5". In order to preserve geometry as much as possible, I chose to run a 140mm 29" Pike Ultimate, though you could run a 150mm fork without things getting too weird.

The handling was generally unchanged, though I did notice that the bike lost some ability to dive into pockets with quite the same oomph as it had with the smaller wheel up front. Part of that is due to the larger diameter wheel keeping the front end up and out of smaller compressions on trail. Another element is likely the fundamental difference between the Pike and the 36 - not the ideal comparison, I know. The 36 on this bike was delightfully active, tracking well and moving quite a bit as you pumped the bike. On the other hand, the Pike is a bit more hesitant to push through its travel, valuing efficiency and chassis stability. This made for a slightly imbalanced feel, given that active rear end feel I mentioned prior.

Ultimately, this will be an experiment for SB135 owners to carry out themselves, as the preference is going to depend a lot on your terrain and how you ride. For the jumpy flowy trails here in Bellingham, the full-27.5 version felt more balanced and exciting; whether it was faster and more stable, I'm not so sure. For those who want to turn this bike into a downhill-focused enduro bike, maybe consider getting an SB160 before raking out the front end and sticking a long-travel 29" fork in there.


Yeti SB135
HyperFocal 0
Santa Cruz 5010

How does it compare?

With a dwindling crop of full-27.5" bikes on the market these days, the options are a little slim when it comes to exact comparisons for the SB135. Pivot's Shadowcat comes to mind, though the geo and parts spec are a bit more conservative than the harder-hitting Lunch Ride-equipped SB135. Pivot touts the 140mm DW-link bike as one that caters towards fast pedaling, and I wonder how it would stack up against the smooth and active 135mm Yeti. The Transition Scout is a bit more descent-minded, with geometry and build kits biasing towards steeper and heavier terrain.

Throughout the test, the bike that kept coming to mind was the newest Santa Cruz 5010. No longer a full-27.5" bike, the 5010 now sports an MX setup, though many of the characteristics of the bikes were quite similar. Sizing hits a bit differently between the two, with Santa Cruz's numbers catering towards me a bit better - the 495mm XL fit me quite well. On other fronts, the geo of the 5010 is a bit more progressive, with a much higher stack number (even when balanced for the larger front wheel), a 0.5° slacker head angle, and 5mm longer chainstays per size.

On the descents, the nature of the bikes are both geared towards jumping, cornering, and jibbing around, though the 5010 edges slightly ahead when it comes to handling gnarly terrain at speed. That larger front wheel certainly helps, but the suspension also mutes hits a bit more, as opposed to the poppier feel of the SB135. Climbing prowess goes to the Yeti, with a more neutral feel through bumpy climbs and under harder pedaling.

Both are very expensive bikes, with the build kits I tested hovering around the $10,000 mark. Both have excellent frame quality, solid warranties, and beautiful finishing touches. All told though, I'd go with the 5010, as the added convenience of the Glovebox, the fuss-free suspension, and the slightly more capable feeling geometry made it a hard bike to beat. The SB135 may suit those with mellower terrain better, especially if you're valuing the climbs and descents evenly.


Which Model is the Best Value?

If you've decided to commit to the 27.5" lifestyle and that the SB135 is the bike for you, then it comes time to decide on the parts package that best suits your wallet and your preference. With the frame alone costing $4,300, there are no budget-friendly options in the lineup. That said, there are a couple models that offer decent value, especially considering the quality of the frame itself.

For $6,900 you can have the LR C2 model, with LR connoting the Lunch Ride spec. I'd bias pretty heavily towards those more-capable parts choices, because I found the longer travel fork and stronger brake spec key to the performance of the SB135. The Fox Performance Elite 36 and Float X are excellent suspension items, offering the same on-trail performance as the Factory models, with simply less brown on the stanchions. The GX mechanical drivetrain is tried and true, as are the DT Swiss wheels. SRAM Code R brakes require a bit more maintenance and care than the RSC variants, but offer plenty of power and adjustability.

Again, you aren't going to be associating the Yeti brand with price-conscious models anytime soon, but they've done a good job of speccing the models with sensible parts that should last for years to come, and not require too much in the way of instant upgrades.


Technical Report

As with all of their other newest frames, Yeti has consolidated the bearings into the linkage hardware itself, making it easier to work on and replace the bearings when the time comes. Santa Cruz has been beating this drum for a while now, and it's great to see other brands follow suit, as it really does make the process easier and less stressful - there's nothing quite like banging a seized bearing out of a carbon frame to get the fear sweat going.

On the suspension elements topic, I do have to point out one critical flaw that I've experienced with the Switch Infinity on my personal SB160. While the hardware on the bike is generally well guarded from the elements, the heart of the system - that Kashima-coated Switch Unit - is susceptible to quite a bit of wear, especially in wet environments. Yeti recommends a 20-hour service interval in wet and slimy conditions like we have here in Bellingham, which is far more frequent than most home mechanics will adhere to. This leads to premature wear and tear, with my personal bike's Switch Unit needing replacement after only a few months this winter. Obviously, my environment and ride volume is a unique use case, but this is definitely something to be mindful of.

Through the test period, the SB135's Switch Unit didn't experience too much wear, though a mysterious creak did develop in the linkage, likely due to water and grime ingress. After cleaning the linkage, and thoroughly re-greasing, I was able to chase the creak away, but it ought not occur after only a couple hundred miles of riding.

Fox Factory 36: I've had mixed results with some of the 36s I've had on test recently, but it's worth pointing out just how flawless this copy was. No CSU creaking, no extra grease in the air chamber, and fantastic performance for the duration of the test. I think the ability of this fork to handle chop at speed made up for some of the inherent rollover setbacks of the smaller front wheel, keeping the front of the bike tracking just a little bit better when things got rough.

SRAM Code RSCs: Little bikes deserve excellent brakes too, and I'm happy to see them here. That is all.



Pros

+ Makes cornering and jibbing as fun as can be
+ Comfortable and composed climber
+ Feels fast, especially on mellower terrain


Cons

- High cost for a niche bike
- Durability concerns with Switch Infinity Unit
- Not a do-it-all bike for gnarly terrain


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe SB135 is a fun-focused trail bike that can handle long days of hard pedaling as well as a day sessioning jumps and features. The geometry and feel of the bike add plenty of excitement to mellower sections of trail, but with enough capability to push things into some gnarlier terrain.

It feels like more of a pint-sized trail bike specialist than an all-mountain machine, and is quite expensive for such a niche category. However, if smaller wheels are your jam, and you want a beautifully appointed frame to connect them together, the SB135 is well worth a look. Dario DiGiulio




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Yeti Yeti Sb135


Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pinion's E-Drive System - A New Motor With an Integrated Gearbox
85292 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023
56797 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5
52161 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
43522 views
Review: Schwalbe Tacky Chan Tire - Born on the Race Course
39778 views
First Look: Thule’s New Epos Bike Rack
35813 views
Video: Actual Weights of Pro Enduro Bikes with Ed Masters
33286 views
Brian's Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2023
33159 views

61 Comments

  • 16 0
 "Yeti recommends a 20-hour service interval," That would be a rebuild every 2 weeks for me in winter. I suppose it's a good advert for a hardtail, or an explanation of how Orange remain popular in the UK.
  • 2 5
 It takes like 15 minutes to do. Hardly the most time intensive piece of maintenance on a modern day full sus bike.
  • 6 0
 @skierdud89: and yet, it's something that makes this bike less appealing, esp at their price point.
  • 5 0
 Yeah, adding yet another piece of hardware to service on top of everything else, when there are bikes that are just as good for less money. These bikes really seem like they're designed for the type who doesn't ever do their own maintenance.
  • 2 0
 @skierdud89: So in an average rainy season (Oct-April) that's another 3+ hours of spanner time. My Cotic gets new bearings once a year in May, my buddy's Megatower the same, my other buddy's Nicolai the same again. It's all well and good justifying it, but it's down time other bikes simply don't need, which is a bad look for Yeti.
  • 1 1
 Lol, remove wheel and 1 pivot, grease two small ports, put it back together. I'm exhausted just thinking about it.
  • 15 0
 Yeti is really trying to hold onto the $6k+ SLX market. At a time when Specialized and Santa Cruz are holding sales, Yeti goes the other direction.
  • 10 0
 I just spent a few days in Vermont on a rented SB160 with the full SLX build. Nearly spit out my creamee when I saw the MSRP.
  • 1 0
 @jpcars10s: maple creamee I hope
  • 15 3
 Who are these for? A wholly undifferentiated bike that costs more than a domestically made Guerilla Gravity.
  • 4 1
 Ya interesting 1. Most deep pockets have moved to ebikes(50+ crowd).
And/or gna get a spesh 50% off the yeti.
  • 3 3
 It's obvious. It's for people who want the status of spending this amount on a bike (and having everyone in the vicinity know it) while riding very moderate or easier trails.
  • 4 1
 Different strokes for different folks. I would say that the GG is remarkably undifferentiated aside from the fact that it happens to be made in NA. They've had the same frame design and molds since 2018 (I think? Maybe '19), their trail bike weighs as much as a Norco Range, the suspension design is strictly average, and the axle path is straight out of 2019's playbook. And they still can't figure out how to make a carbon rear triangle.

Would I pay $9,500 for this Yeti? No, but I also wouldn't pay $6,500 or $7k for a GG.
  • 10 1
 With companies like Propain, Canyon, Fezzari whatever out there where you can get a fully built RS Ultimate, X01 build for about $6k I truly don't understand the desire of anyone to get a Yeti except for name recognition. I get it, local shop etc etc. but SLX and Fox Performance for $6400....ok. I make enough to afford one of these things but would never be able to justify it to myself....or to my wife for that matter.
  • 5 0
 To boot (and I say this as a recent, former Yeti owner) their bikes are exactly "good". There are plenty of bikes from other brands that are exactly as good - I didn't find any magic in the Yeti suspension design. Frankly, I switched from the Yeti SB150 to the current Spec Enduro and I much prefer the Enduro.
  • 13 0
 *Novocaine Machine
  • 2 0
 Came here knowing this user would be in the comments :-) Not disappointed.
  • 5 0
 Why does anyone buys a Turq model? For 180g!? That’s less than standard deviation. I am sure there are some non-turq frames that are lighter than a turq one… good marketing I guess but pointless in practice.
  • 1 0
 Similar to the Santa Cruz CC frames that are a hair lighter and $1000 more than the C frames. I'm all for carbon, but I just can't wrap my head around that.
  • 8 0
 27.5 ain't dead!
  • 10 0
 Just prohibitively expensive!
  • 1 0
 @Will762: Yeah I'm not a dentist either, that's why I keep riding my old 27.5 inch bike
  • 2 0
 There is a place for them for sure. I got a commencal clash to use at the bike park and built it up sturdy, but sensibly. I used it as a back up bike on local trails recently when my 29er was down. Flip the climb switch and it was a great climber (maybe not a Yeti climber, but still good). Super fun bike and only cost me sub- $3k. Probably for a different crowd, but I can see the appeal of the full 27.5.
  • 2 0
 Nice review Dario. I like my current 140 as a mullet w/ 150 fork and CC link out back (145mm travel) w/ progressive coil spring. I was hoping Yeti would come with a plug & play version or chips to facilitate such a change, but no dice. I may look into the latest 5010 though when I ride my frame into the ground. And no I'm not in the dental or oral-maxillofacial profession...
  • 2 0
 Goodness that stack height is low! I think slightly higher stack heights will be one of the next major geometry trends.

As we are learning from bizarre experiments like the Raised Reverse Stem - higher stack height can really instill a confidence inducing and more "upright" starting position for descending.
  • 5 0
 Love my sb140 luckily as I’m still paying for it
  • 1 0
 I'm betting they picked the name "dopamine machine" based on the slightly-old-skool connotation of dopamine as "the pleasure molecule", but being a Yeti, it might actually fit better with the modern denotation of "the desire molecule".

Because it turns out dopamine doesn't really help you enjoy things, it just makes you want to do things again, which is often extrapolated to mean "must have enjoyed it if you want it again".
  • 1 0
 Yeti needs to drop the switch infinity or change it’s pricing. These $4500-$5000 frames is crazy talk. So many other bikes are faster and much cheaper. The 2023 Yetis are already 25% off now. It seems like they are out of touch with the industry….a 27.5?
  • 1 0
 Excellent work on eking margins out of the riders who want the extra travel of the LR and want the best dampers, since they also have to deal with electronic shifting, both paying for and maintaining.

Because electronic shifting lines up so well with the lunch-ride philosophy: "Hey, quick, lets get in a few laps at lunch time. No pack, no chamois, just helmet and shred!" "Shit, I can't: my shifting battery needs a charge."
  • 3 0
 Unrelated but those silver pedals with the silver fork lowers are real nice
  • 1 0
 what pedals are these? they look sweet
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: They're the Wolf Tooth Waveforms, big fan.
  • 1 0
 135/150 65deg is a little bike now? Damn

Figured yeti would have come out with the next gotta have widget by now. Switch infinity is not really uh viable for the mass market.
  • 1 0
 Little size-wise. Wheelbase, wheel-size, general fit numbers. Plenty of travel!
  • 3 1
 How have people dealt with the BB creak? Did Yeti switch to threaded BB for this?
  • 2 0
 All the new Yeti frames are threaded bb's. My SB150 was just starting to creak in its third year of use. Popped out the Cane Creek bb and put in a Enduro Torqtite with proper prep. Comes apart like a threaded bb as the threaded inner sleeve connects the two bearing shells. It's been a year with no more issues.
  • 1 1
 Bbinfinite.com
  • 3 0
 Well at least its an article that isn't a spreadsheet race result.
  • 3 3
 Serious question...whats the use-case? Only real one I see is short people who need a 275 light duty trailbike. Just kinda seems like its not good at much and compromises in so many categories.
  • 3 0
 down voters care to share the use case?
  • 2 0
 @wolftwenty1: Yeti staff brigading the comment section. You have a good point. You sound like an athletic, core type of MTBer who likes to ride challenging trails on a reasonable budget. This bike may not be for you, apparently.
  • 1 0
 @wolftwenty1: fun
  • 1 0
 @wolftwenty1: I guess you've found the Yeti owners who display them on their wall and ride them a few times a year for the 'gram
  • 1 0
 Since you hinted at it, a Shadowcat SB135 comparison would be sweet. Even though the geo is a bit different I think they're targeting similar riders.
  • 1 0
 I'd like to see the seat tube angle improved on the Shadowcat, otherwise it would be an interesting comparison. Definitely the same target demographic, I think.
  • 1 0
 It would be a step forward to using their E bike suspension setup on analogue bikes and finally get rid of the pretty terrible infinitely shite link....
  • 2 0
 Clean it with laces so you can reach around easier and make the switch Infinity maintenance periods longer
  • 4 1
 4300 for a frame.
  • 3 0
 $6,700 for a non-TURQ GX build.
  • 1 0
 Insane.
  • 3 1
 A frame that essentially needs a suspension service every 20hrs...
  • 2 1
 Frame storage is overrated, you still have to carry this parts on you regardless. Putting a hole in your frame isn't a win.
  • 1 0
 Completely disagree. In frame storage allows you to pack up everything you could possibly need for a trailside repair and you don't have to hang it off your person or your bike saddle/frame.

I'm not saying frame storage is a dealbreaker - but once you have it it's really nice. Considering how many companies offer this, it is becoming what should be a "standard" feature. Especially when you are charging $10k+ for a bike.
  • 1 0
 Coming soon to your local trailhead: endorphin dads wielding the new dopamine machine.
  • 1 0
 it's like futurama or something
  • 1 0
 Are yeti frames still cracking, had 3 friends bikes crack while doing xc in the past
  • 1 0
 The power of marketing is beautiful. I'd be 6 2017 giant trances before one of these.
  • 2 0
 20 hour service interval is a big yikes.
  • 1 3
 big wheel dominance? as we can see from the review itself, they never dominated anything except for rollover. now i'm gonna be an ass and say i'd be afraid to bottom that shock mount out, just why?
  • 1 0
 I long for the days when $6K got you an (almost) top spec bike.
  • 1 0
 Maybe this one is for the more edgy dentist.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.053742
Mobile Version of Website