Review: Norco Fluid FS Carbon - A Comfortable Companion

|Specifications
|Price
|$5999
|Travel
|140mm
|Rear Shock
|RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, 210x50mm
|Fork
|RockShox Pike Ultimate, 140mm
|Headset
|FSA Sealed Bearing
|Cassette
|SRAM 1275 T-Type, 10-52T
|Crankarms
|SRAM GX DUB T-Type, 30T
|Bottom Bracket
|SRAM DUB BSA Threaded
|Rear Derailleur
|SRAM GX Eagle AXS T-Type
|Chain
|SRAM GX Eagle T-Type
|Shifter Pods
|SRAM Pod Controller with MMX
|Handlebar
|One Up Carbon, 800mm, 20mm Rise
|Stem
|6061 Alloy, 40mm Length, 35mm Clamp
|Grips
|WTB Wavelength
|Brakes
|SRAM G2 RSC, Organic Pads
|Wheelset
|Crank Brothers Synthesis Enduro Alloy
|Tires
|Vittoria Mazza 2.4 / Martello 2.35"
|Seat
|Fizik Alpaca Terra
|Seatpost
|SDG Tellis VS
'Cable stay at home vacation'?
Whatever it is bloody well done Norco, it's what we want.
This is like the e-bike and acoustic argument. The new shit gets the dumb name, the old standard gets to keep the original name.