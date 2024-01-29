Review: Norco Fluid FS Carbon - A Comfortable Companion

Geometry & Sizing

Norco has an excellent grasp on geometry and sizing, and the Fluid is a fine example of that understanding. Via their Ride Aligned sizing concept, the bikes scale proportionally with each size jump, to assure you're not simply stretching out the reach and hoping everything else falls into place. In the case of the Fluid, the geo is optimized for all-around trail riding, with a definite bias towards steeper terrain, thanks in large part to a high front end.The four sizes available all share a 65° head angle, 30mm bottom bracket drop, and all fall between 76° and 77° in the seat angle, with the larger sizes erring on the steeper side. Reach numbers grow by 30mm per size, starting at 420mm and ending at 510mm; head tubes grow by 10mm, and stack by 9mm. Chainstays are also size-specific, getting 5mm longer with each jump, with 425mm shorties on the Small and a well-balanced 440mm on the Extra Large.You can generally rely on the Ride Aligned system to dial in your setup, find fit information, and even choose a bike size. At 6'3", the sizing calculator firmly places me on an XL, with a 510mm reach and 644mm stack. I abided to the robot's assertions, and though the bike fit well, I would have been just as happy on the size Large. I feel like this comes up in just about every review, but I'm generally a fan of erring on the small size when I'm caught between two options, as my local terrain benefits that sort of fit and handling.Be that as it may, the XL was comfortable, roomy, and well balanced feeling, with handling that still felt plenty intuitive. More on that later in the ride impressions.