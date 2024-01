Review: Norco Fluid FS Carbon - A Comfortable Companion

Descending

Easy going, right out of the gate. The Fluid's geometry puts you in a confident, neutral body position, and the suspension is there to keep things in shape as you start to push the speed and rally through rougher terrain. Those fundamentals are key to a good bike, and in this case they're identical to the preexisting aluminum-framed Fluid. As to whether the carbon frame offers a significant upgrade to that platform, I have a harder time saying so definitively. I enjoyed my time on both forms of Fluid, so don't let this come across as disparagement, it's just simply a matter of choosing between your preferred frame material.We did thorough testing of that alloy Fluid in the last trail bike focused Field Test , and it performed favorably in a group of bikes that were uniformly more expensive and exotic. The carbon Fluid is still the same bike, though that relative cost factor is lost a bit. Some might find the frame feel of the carbon front end to really elevate their experience, but for me the two were similar enough that I wouldn't be too biased one way or the other. Don't consider this a rebuke on carbon in general, Norco just did a great job of making their alloy frame stiff enough and deliver a comfortable ride feel.I wouldn't call the Fluid an wildly exciting bike, it's more in the capable and controlled camp. You can certainly pop, jib, and play around on trail just as much as other similar trail bikes, but its character biases more towards handling rough sections of terrain than returning all the energy you put into the pedals.Overall, there's something almost blasé about how effective the Fluid is - it just gets along with anything, without any real shortcomings in any specific direction. At the risk of sounding like Levy, sometimes you want a bike that excites you a bit, but in this case the bike is happier to keep you on the line and in control. Climbing and descending both feel well-controlled and capable, giving the bike a predictable feel regardless of what you throw at it.