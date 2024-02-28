Review: 2024 Norco Optic - High Pivot, Short Travel

Feb 28, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

Norco Optic

WORDS: Dario DiGiulio
PHOTOS: Dario DiGiulio / Dan Perl


The Norco Optic has become something of a legendary little bike, with an atypical combination of short travel, aggressive geometry, and serious intentions that result in something genuinely unusual on the market. The outgoing Optic even managed to win our Bike of the Year award in 2019, which is somehow 5 years ago due to some sort of space-time rift.

Time may be crumbling away like so many sandcastles, but the Optic has remained consistent in some sense. It's still sporting 125mm of rear travel, a 140mm fork, and aggressive trail bike geometry. There are big changes for the new model though, the most obvious of which is the high pivot idler-equipped suspension design, making it the shortest travel bike of that sort on the market.
Norco Optic Details

• 29" or mixed wheels
• Carbon or aluminum frame
• 125mm frame travel, 140mm fork
• 65° head angle
• 422.5-522.5mm reach (497.5 size 4)
• Size-dependent chainstay length (433 size 4)
• 77.25° seat tube angle, size dependent
• 5 sizes available, size 4 tested
• Weight: 33.12 lb / 15.0 kg (size 4)
• CA Price: $5,399-11,499 CAD
• US Price: $6,999-9,099 USD
• Framekits from $2,099 USD
norco.com



bigquotesFor the right person, someone who wants a little bike that can push beyond its purview when truly ridden hard, the tradeoffs might just be worthwhile.Dario DiGiulio



Frame Details

Carbon, aluminum, mixed-wheel, or full 29, the options are plentiful with the new Optic. This frame's adaptability will certainly yield some interesting builds as the bike proliferates, and can take many forms depending on which spec and style of build you go with. Regardless of those choices, there are some constants with Norco's new trail bike, such as tube-in-tube cable routing (on carbon models), aftermarket "Missing Link Kits" to change rear wheel size, and of course the idler that allows for the high pivot suspension layout. That pulley wheel is compatible with all of the proprietary chain widths out there these days, and includes a slick upper guide to keep things from jumping the rails.

All of the bikes have room for a water bottle, and include a toptube accessory mount for pumps/tubes/bananas, etc. Frame kits come spec with a Vivid shock, Norco-branded lower chainguide/bashguard, and all the little bells and whistles that keep the bike quiet and well protected.

For those who want to experiment with wheel size that differs from stock, the Missing Link Kit can be purchased aftermarket. This includes the lower shock mounts and rocker link, with a full swap taking about 20 minutes to complete. The kit costs $178.50 in Canada and $134.25 in the US. One very impressive element of the Missing Link is the preservation of the kinematics and nearly all the geo figures, meaning just about everything except the wheel size remains consistent.

Geometry & Sizing

It's the same old story every time I cover one of their bikes, but Norco's Ride Aligned approach to bike sizing really works, and makes for some very well-balanced bikes regardless of the rider's size. The Optic is no exception, though it does deviate from their typical approach a little bit. That deviation is primarily in the rear center of the bike, due to the growing figure as the suspension moves through travel. More on that later, let's first touch on the more static numbers. There are 5 sizes in the range, with numeric sizing replacing the standard t-shirt descriptor.

The Optic is firmly in the averages when it comes to trail bike geometry, sporting all the right figures for a bike with varied intentions. The head angle is 65° across the board, seat angles vary by size but land within half a degree of 77°, and reach numbers range from 422.5mm to 522.5mm with a 25mm jump between each size. A 32mm bottom bracket drop keeps things hooking in the turns, and when coupled with the high stack numbers make for a nice upright fit and neutral body position.

As I mentioned earlier, the rear center lengths are a bit short on paper, but do grow through travel. The chainstay length goes up by 4mm per size, ranging between 421 and 437mm in the 29" configuration. I mention the wheel size because rear center is the one geometry figure that does change with the Missing Link swap, giving the 27.5" rear bikes 6mm shorter rear center lengths.

A note on the sizing recommendations that Ride Aligned spits out: it's still important to take your personal preferences and terrain into consideration. At 6'3", the calculator recommended that I ride a size 5 bike, with a 522mm reach, but I'm certain that the size 4 I tested was the right bike for me. If I were one inch shorter, it would have given me the option, but for those on the cusp of sizes, keep that bias in mind.

photo


Suspension Design

Clearly things are a little different than the prior Optic on this front, but generally the nature of the bike is in keeping with the heritage of the name. The Optic is still 125mm of rear travel, still sports a 4-bar layout, and is still meant to be a well-rounded bike with a focus on technical riding in harder terrain. The high pivot layout implements the i-track patent, which essentially spells out where the idler can be located on the chainstay. This location is key to the anti-squat, pedal kickback, and chain growth characteristics of the bike, and was fussed over quite a bit through testing.

In keeping with their semi-secretive trend, Norco didn't provide graphs to describe their kinematics, but instead went into great detail on the description of each attribute that plays a role in the suspension feel.

On Leverage:
bigquotesI mentioned the learning from the previous generation Optic that lead to the leverage curve on the Fluid and the new Optic takes a similar approach. We added progression to the leverage curve to reduce the dependence on volume spacers to get support. In order to increase progression and maintain the same 125mm of wheel travel we’ve bumped up the shock stroke from 45mm on the previous model to 50mm on the new model. We’re speccing air shocks on all Optic models but did some early testing with coil shocks and the leverage curve we’ve landed on for the bike is equally suited to coil shocks if customers choose to go down that route aftermarket.

On Anti-Squat:
bigquotesThe idler on both bikes is mounted to the chainstay separate from the main pivot shaft, which allowed us to fine tune the anti-squat characteristics to suit both the Optic and Sight's personality. We spent a considerable amount of time muling different idler locations for both bikes using swappable idler carrier plates that mounted to the chainstay. This allowed us to go beyond just looking at anti-squat curves on a computer screen and actually feel how these adjustments translated into different pedaling feel. The idler location and resulting anti-squat characteristic we landed on for the Optic was intended to retain the snappy, responsive feel that the previous model had. The Sight idler location reduces anti-squat slightly compared to the Optic to bias it more towards traction on technical climbs and reduced feedback through the feet in rough sections of trail.

We have licensed a patent from I-Track to be able to locate the idler on the chainstay, non-concentric relative to the main pivot.

On Anti-Rise:
bigquotesThe high pivot horst link layout that we’ve designed the Sight and Optic around allow us to reduce anti-rise compared with a single pivot layout of similar axle path. Anti-rise with these bikes does sit a bit higher than the outgoing models but we think we’ve been able to strike a good balance between countering weight shift to the front wheel when hard on the brakes and allowing the suspension to recover back to ride height without packing down through rough sections.

On Axle Path:
bigquotesAxle path is approximately 6-7mm rearward between full extension and sag on both the Sight and Optic. In the 29” configuration, the Optic has a max rearward axle travel of 10mm which occurs at around two thirds of the way through the travel. Axle path is slightly more rearward in the 27.5” rear wheel configuration which helps to offset the smaller rear wheel. When compared with the axle path on the Range, which is almost entirely rearward and maxes out at 25mm, we’ve found the more moderately rearward axle paths on the Sight and Optic reduce rear wheel hang up while handling more intuitively overall.

Thanks to the full link swap to opt between wheel sizes, the kinematics are mostly unchanged, and the stock shock tune will work equally well with either option.

Specifications
Release Date 2024
Price $9099
Travel 125mm
Rear Shock Fox FLOAT X Factory, 185x50mm Trunnion
Fork Fox Factory 34 FLOAT GRIP2
Headset FSA #57 E, Sealed Bearing
Cassette SRAM XO AXS T-Type
Crankarms SRAM X0 AXS T-Type
Chainguide Norco Idler Guide and Lower Guide
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB
Pedals N/A
Rear Derailleur SRAM X0 AXS T-Type
Chain SRAM X0 AXS T-Type
Front Derailleur N/A
Shifter Pods SRAM X0 AXS T-Type
Handlebar Deity Skywire Carbon 800mm, 25mm Rise
Stem CNC Alloy, 40mm Length, 35mm Clamp
Grips DMR DeathGrip
Brakes SRAM Level Stealth Silver, 4-Piston, Sintered Pads
Wheelset We Are One Union Carbon
Hubs Industry Nine 1/1, 12x148mm Boost, XD, 6-Bolt
Spokes Sapim Race Butted Stainless
Rim We Are One Union Carbon
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" MaxxTerra EXO. / Dissector 2.4" WT MaxxTerra EXO
Seat Fizik Alpaca Terra, Wingflex
Seatpost One Up Adjustable Dropper, 34.9mm, 150mm (1), 180mm (2), 210mm (3, 4), 240mm (5)
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



OPTIC C1

Test Bike Setup

Thanks to the Ride Aligned system, most of my settings were very easy to find right out of the gate. Norco's setup recommendations are still the best I've encountered in the market, and offer granularity that other calculators don't even consider. Sure, bar width, tire pressure, and stem length might be second nature to experienced riders, but to some these are all daunting steps to take in getting used to setting up a mountain bike's many variables. Alongside the new bike releases, Norco is updating the Ride Aligned system to offer better granularity and variability in the setup recommendations, which should make it an even more powerful tool for riders looking to get dialed in.

My settings were close to the recommended, with 92psi in the Fox 34 fork, 190psi in the Float X shock, and compression settings with room to play on either side of ideal.

Dario DiGiulio
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Inseam: 34" / 86cm
Weight: 180 lbs / 81.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @danger_dario

It's worth noting that the C1 spec changed slightly between my receipt of a test bike and the release date, so that build now comes with a We Are One Union wheelset instead of the Crankbrothers Synthesis carbon wheels I had on for test.

photo


Climbing

The Optic might not look like the lightest bike out there, but luckily the on-trail sensation says otherwise. Pedaling the 125mm high pivot was less of a chore than you might fear, though it's still quite far from being confused for an XC bike. The suspension biases a bit towards compliance and grip, especially when seated, but does firm up nicely under hard pedaling. Generally there is a forgiving feel to the rear wheel action while motoring up trails, getting out of the way rather than bumping you out of your seat on every little obstacle.

That bump-smoothing performance comes with some cost though, both in the form of drag and noise. I was diligent about lubing the chain before every ride on the Optic, but found that over the course of any long pedal the chain started sawing away on the idler pulley, producing quite a bit of noise. I resorted to a method I'd used when riding a V1 Forbidden Druid for a winter, and simply carried a little eye dropper of chain oil with me on rides, topping things up if the noise ever got particularly heinous.

That noise might mostly just be a psychological detriment, but Seb's findings seem to indicate that there's some real drag at play with the extra chain wrap. This really didn't bother me for the majority of testing, but after having a few ride buddies comment on the noise it feels worth mentioning for those who mind.

Generally, I thought of the Optic's climbing characteristics as I would a bike more in the 140mm range - capable, composed, but not goading you on to attack the climbs. Luckily, that longer-travel comparison carries over to the descending qualities as well.

photo


Descending

Over the past few months I've been trying to weigh whether I thought the extra complication and faff of the high pivot was worth whatever descending benefits provided to the Optic, and I think I've come to a semi-confident conclusion. For the right person, someone who wants a little bike that can push beyond its purview when truly ridden hard, the tradeoffs might just be worthwhile.

The benefits here are not profound, making all other 120-130 bikes feel puny in comparison. It's more of a subtle leg up on the competition, with a smoother, more composed ride through rougher patches of trail while still remaining poppy and fun in chill terrain. Going back to back with other bikes in a similar travel range, the biggest difference is in the feedback felt through the feet, with less chain influence on the pedals through successive hits. Getting the bike to sing requires a bit of a heavy hand, rewarding a committed ride style and heavier presence through the feet than other bikes. This is a hard sensation to sum up well, but suffice to say it prefers it when you ride hard.

The Optic jumps intuitively, both on bigger lips and off of smaller side hits, with none of the weird unpredictability that some high pivot bikes can generate. I think this is largely due to the relatively neutral rearward axle path, as opposed to bikes that just keep getting longer the more you push into them. There's enough growth to counter the very short chainstays, but not so much that things get weird. I might have made the starting rear center a little longer myself, but the bike does retain a lively and cutty feel as a result of the shorter back end.

photo

The chassis of the Optic feels stout without being harsh, which lends more confidence towards the already pugnacious nature of the bike. The only real downside to the carbon frame was some persistent noise that I never really eliminated. It mostly seemed isolated to the internal cable routing, almost as if the tubes were too big for the hoses snaking through them. This led to some chattery noise on high frequency hits, but wasn't loud enough to annoy most. I'd probably just add a rubber plug on either end of the hose if it were my bike, to try to keep things tight at the upper entrance.

Over the test period, I've spent an equal amount of time with the bike in its full 29" and mixed wheel modes, to see if a singular preference won out. I'd have a hard time choosing one all-out favorite, though it's telling that I haven't been tempted to put the bigger rear wheel in anytime recently. If cornering speed, balanced handling, and pedaling efficiency are your goals, then I'd go with the 29er. If you want to lean into the funky idiosyncratic nature of this bike, square off corners, and manual pump through picky little sections of trail, then the 27.5" rear might just be the ticket. Luckily, the nature of the bike doesn't drastically change between the two, it just comes down to whether you like the mixed wheel feel or not.

Norco Optic
Santa Cruz 5010

How does it compare?

A bike as unique as the Optic is hard to draw comparisons to, but there are some similarly idiosyncratic bikes out there doing their own thing and keeping things fun. I really like the 5010, and find the geometry to be close to perfect for general trail riding, with intuitive handling and confidence in steeper terrain. The Optic edges out the 5010 when it comes to pedaling characteristics, partially due to a steeper actual seat tube angle, but also thanks to the even-keeled feeling it has over rougher climbs.

The 5010's front-rear balance feels optimal, and doesn't require much to get things hooking up just right. The Optic gets there, but requires a bit more aggressive riding in comparison. On the descents, I think both bikes punch above their weight class in the bump absorption realm, giving a confident and planted feel through successive hits.

There are some creature comforts that come along with the Santa Cruz frame that the Norco lacks, primarily in the Glovebox storage and the superior bearing durability. The former is simple, and a nice feature to see on a trail bike, while the latter is simply based on my experience aboard both bikes. The Optic has developed some notchy bearings over a winter's worth of riding, while the 5010 held up without issue over a similar period.

US Pricing
Which Model is the Best Value?

My main pick comes out of the US lineup, because the Canadian lineup is vast and the Loonie exchange rate is fickle, but I'll give a pick out of both for posterity.

To me, there's a clear standout in the lineup, and its name is C2 MX. This might not be the most well-rounded bike in the lineup, but the build is undeniably cool. Mixed-wheel, Vivid shock, Lyrik fork, big brakes, and a solid drivetrain all come together to make a bike that is sure to maximize the punky attitude of the Optic. The price is high, but considering the cost of a frameset the build provides decent value in the components.

On the Canadian front, it's hard to argue with the practicality and value of the A2 build. While I haven't ridden the aluminum frame, the geometry and kinematics are identical, plus the extra heft might lend itself to an even more planted descending feel. The components are sensible, and the price is solid. If it were me, I'd go with the TRP Slates over the Levels, as you have the option.

Technical Report

SRAM Transmission X0 AXS Drivetrain: I've been wholly impressed with the shifting quality I've had on well set up Transmission drivetrains, but this bike seems to be pushing the system to its limits. Transmission seems to struggle a bit with high pivot bikes, and the Optic is no exception. Whether it's chain growth, chain wrap, or some combination of all factors, the shifts are less than perfect sometimes and at one point led to a broken chain. I've triple checked the T-type setup procedure on the bike, so ultimately I think it's just best to shift a bit more carefully than you might otherwise with the Transmission system.

SRAM Level Silver Brakes: I have a hard time understanding why the nicest bike in the lineup came with the least powerful brakes, but here we are. The Optic is capable enough to warrant Codes (if we're talking SRAM brakes), and I could even see some folks going fully off the deep end and putting Mavens on it. The bike isn't terribly light in general, so the weight savings brought on by an XC brake are negligible considering their lack of power.

Fox 34 / Float X: The shock tune on this bike feels excellent, using travel effectively and smoothly without any hiccups. There is no distinct bottom-out feel, and the top end is fairly supple for such a short travel bike. That feel is well matched by the Grip2 34, which is my favorite short-travel fork on the market.

photo


Pros

+ Impressively composed for travel number
+ Adaptable and well-considered frame layout
+ Excellent geometry and scaled sizing


Cons

- Pedals like a bigger bike
- Complication and noise from idler


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Optic is a truly unique bike in a world where it can feel like most bikes are becoming more similar. That unusual layout isn't just for conversation starters, as it truly does offer impressive descending characteristics for a bike with such short travel. Those benefits aren't without tradeoffs though, as the climbing won't be as snappy and energetic as other short travel bikes, and the extra faff of the idler pulley might turn some off. It's one of those things that will appeal to a specific crowd - you know if you're one of them. Dario DiGiulio




64 Comments
  • 54 6
 Cool, another short travel bike that get's less efficient pedaling and heavier.
  • 13 2
 Thinking rhe exact same thing. Seems like marketing is winning against engineering.
  • 6 0
 I really wonder where the weight comes from. The Commencal Tempo is a kilo lighter than this Norco, with very similar geo and travel numbers, and it's aluminum. I never seem to see any high pivot bikes with a reasonable weight, but I didn't think an idler wheel and some more hardware would make such a difference
  • 5 14
flag ZSchnei (48 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Good thing there are so many other options in the bike market that you can look elsewhere, and spare the rest of us your dumb comment.
  • 6 2
 @KUNTHER: you own an evil. Marketing worked on you as well.
  • 1 0
 @hi-dr-nick Its like Norco new exactly what I wanted... not kidding. As Dario pointed out, its not a bike for everyone, but it is certainly what I want.
  • 2 0
 @TheBearDen: I thought the evil rode great coming off a nomad. To each their own. My point is true innovation isn't happening in the bike industry. Just gimmick things that marketing uses and throws fun words at.
  • 27 3
 Not sure who this bike is for... short travel idler pully bikes don't make sense to me.
  • 8 3
 maybe for the full-faces-on-greens camp
  • 9 0
 @H2o1199: can come throw down with me on my druid if you like. We won't be riding greens or wearing full faces.
  • 1 0
 Makes sense to me. Sign me up for a metal version.
  • 3 0
 Rearward axle path on a short travel bike sounds like a good idea to me? The bike still feels small and lively on easier trails and then if you get into some fast gnarly sections the rear wheel will get out of the way and not leave you limited on those either. I say this as someone who's never ridden a high pivot but does love an O-Chain.
  • 1 0
 People who trail ride really technical, messy, root-filled terrain. No serious steeps or big hits so no need for slack geometry or big travel but traction is at a premium. I agree, there are lots of places this bike won't make any sense. But places like Vancouver Island it totally fits. It's no big surprise that's where the Forbidden Druid comes from.
  • 14 1
 125mm bike that weighs as much as a 170mm bike, has a load of drag and after some climbing (which I assume people buying short travel bikes would be doing a lot more of?) you need to be carrying oil with you so that you and everyone riding with you doesn't get sick to death of the noise of the idler grinding away. Seriously?
  • 2 0
 Weighs the same as my Orbea Rallon, probably pedals worse due to idler, but might be better in... square edge rock gardens I guess? Seems like a bad tradeoff.
  • 15 1
 Why would anyone want a short travel bike that pedals like a long travel bike? This idler phase doesn't seem to be going away.
  • 5 0
 Prob a great ride. Love my current Optic. Level brakes are a terrible spec I assumed that was just a missing component for launch day but doesn’t sound like it. Completely unacceptable. No in frame storage is a big miss for me as well at the price point this bike is at now. It’s crazy but I think I’d still pick a last generation Optic when you take value into consideration.
  • 1 0
 Me too
  • 2 0
 Sticking with my 2023. And at 29 lbs, I’m pretty pumped about that
  • 1 0
 I agree. You can order on Norco's web site a 2023 Optic C2 for $4,649.00 CAD; that's with complete Shimano XT components and Fox Performance Elite suspension. I have been riding an Optic C2 for 2 years: best bike I've had.
  • 8 1
 Please tell me why this bike weighs 4 pounds more than the Sight from five years ago?!
  • 19 0
 Longer chain.
  • 2 2
 shock, size and capability
  • 2 1
 we are getting camouflaged ebikes with the last nanotech not disclosed yet... to all get used to without noticing it and take over the heart and soul of true riders! wake up!
  • 1 0
 @PauRexs: Yes that's right, it's a government ploy to reduce resistance in cycling making everyone weaker so they don't have the strength to resist when the globalist takeover happens. Or something like that.
  • 7 2
 Seems a bit chunky for full carbon. I have my XL steel Cotic FlareMax 4 down to 33.9 lbs. Granted I have carbon wheels, bar, and saddle. Total price was still only $4600.
  • 1 1
 If my RocketMax 4 is anything to go by, I'd bet the FlareMax climbs brilliantly and corners better than this Optic.
  • 7 0
 What's with the fluid fs geo chart
  • 6 0
 Gee Billy, your mom let you have TWO launch day full reviews?
  • 2 0
 This is a direct competitor to the (now discontinued) Canyon Spectral 125. It's too bad that they discontinued it, the 125/140 burly combination makes a great bike, looking forward to riding this bike, although i do tend to agree that the high pivot feels more gimicky at this travel.

Canyon's decision on speccing a 140mm fork with 36mm stanchions is a better decision than Norcos' high pivot, the Spectral 125 is even a bit more agressive in geometry (a little too aggressive i think)
  • 2 0
 It's competition for the druid.
  • 2 0
 I own a 21 Optic C1 and I am really disappointed with the new 24. I was expecting some minor tweaks and cutting a little more weight. The big price increase and a short travel bike that pedals poorly is going to kill the optic. They really jumped the shark.
  • 3 0
 So it's another Forbidden Druid. The high pivot was a mistake IMO but I guess they needed to differentiate it from the new carbon Fluids.
  • 1 0
 not sure Im sold on the high pivot either, but with the Fluid fully occupying the old Optic space I guess it gives this bike a nice niche.
  • 2 0
 Norco needs to get these bikes under potential buyers with a demo tour. How many are going to commit $4K+ to a concept like high pivot without taking it for a real ride first? It's not like the bike will be easy to sell in this market if you don't like it.
  • 3 0
 My thoughts as well.
A 125mm travel trail bike that weighs 33+ pounds? Seems about 5lbs over weight. May explain the climbing experience.
Cool bike though.
  • 1 0
 My HT weighs more than 33lb and that's only got 140mm travel but it rips.
  • 1 0
 Norco might have been smart by making the New Optic closer to the Old Sight, because the new Sight being high pivot, they are going to loose some market for people who don’t want that.

A 140/150 Optic with the old Horst link would be rad IMO.

I guess when you design a bike so good 5 years ago, it’s hard to release a new version without major “updates”
  • 1 0
 The combination of STOCK WeAreOne carbon wheels and SRAM Level brakes is hilarious.

Love to see more high pivot trail bikes though. I absolutely love my v1 Druid, and IMO a lot of the "issues" with the idler are massively overblown. It adds basically nothing in terms of maintenance, and I don't agree with a lot of what's been written on PB when it comes to the "drag" or "noise" issues – I have never once felt the need to carry chain lube with me on a ride, I just wash it and relube it every month or so and it's fine.

Like Dario says, you're not going to confuse it with an XC bike, but that's true of most non-high-pivot trail bikes too. There's a reason XC racers don't ride 125mm/140mm bikes with 65 degree HAs, regardless of the suspension design.

To me, this looks like it'd be a super fun bike for most people, across a wide variety of trail types. (That said, I'm not buying one – my Druid v1 is still going strong and I have no intention of replacing it anytime soon).
  • 1 0
 Perfect bike to keep yourself in check, not every bike has to be a 180 mullet beast, I had the previous optic and felt that it being under-biked is the perfect way to force yourself to say no sometimes or dial it back some. If you think 33 lbs is too heavy for a 125 trail-bike, then I assume this is not for you, I would if anything get cushcore and DD tires and get it close to 40, if you want a light peppy bike get a tallboy
  • 1 0
 But for the purpose of dialing it back you really, really don't need the high-pivot. Just get a Fluid which is faster and easier on the way up, less maintenance and cheaper.
  • 1 0
 "over the course of any long pedal the chain started sawing away on the idler pulley, producing quite a bit of noise. I resorted to a method I'd used when riding a V1 Forbidden Druid for a winter, and simply carried a little eye dropper of chain oil with me on rides"

This, more than anything else, would be a deal breaker for me. I don't expect bikes to be maintenance free but failing to make it through one entire ride without requiring attention is just not good enough.
  • 2 2
 Another big bike release, another bike with poor front center to rear center balance! Lots of brands are starting to figure this out, most are still not. This bike does look sick though, and I appreciate that they offer an aluminum frame only option.
  • 2 0
 When Are you releasing your bike?
  • 1 0
 @TheBearDen: lol, did you design this bike? Sorry I hurt your feelings.
  • 4 0
 Okay but. Is it better than the druid?
  • 3 0
 Speccing levels on a bike that expensive is a joke. Even on a pure xc bike those brakes are awful.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, for a ~120mm bike I'll take my Transition Spur, or a Rocky Mountain Element. Big fan of the current optic, but I don't see why you'd choose this over either a fast 120mm bike, or the more capable Sight.
  • 2 0
 I just can't get past the "pedals like a longer travel bike" con haha

At least they specced a proper length dropper
  • 3 0
 I didn't know boat anchors could get up to 125mm of travel...
  • 1 0
 Great, now I need to spend my whole morning getting quotes to have my rocker and lower shock mount painted/powdered/anodized to match the Kashima bits.
  • 1 0
 Seems like there are two more cons that were missed in the technical report.
  • 1 0
 The only way this bike would look good would be Bryn Atkinson riding it at full throttle.
  • 2 0
 This is probably gonna suck on the uphill
  • 1 0
 Aside from the high-pivot-idler (which makes no sense to me for this travel), why would I buy this over a Fluid carbon?
  • 1 0
 The fluid isn't as planted through the horrid rough stuff. The suspension is super active but not in the way you always want it. The fluid is an unbelievably good bike and great value but rough chunk isn't where it shines. Popping out of corners and what not... It does that very well. -- Lots of folks need to remember that for many of us shorter travel bikes that eat big shit are fun in the PNW. If these bikes aren't for you. Don't buy them
  • 1 0
 Great to see that my 2021 Slash is still probably better than the bikes of 2024 (lighter, more travel etc)
  • 1 0
 @danger_dario Where do I get that shirt?? I have never needed something so badly.
  • 3 1
 Nope.
  • 2 1
 a $7k bike that doesn't come with top-level suspension components is wild
  • 1 0
 weight weenies gonna weenie
  • 1 0
 Naked knees should come with some kind of warning on a site like this
  • 1 0
 The new Optic is way expensive because they have to pay Greg
  • 1 1
 Definitely not digging that brown/bronze rocker link color. Ugh.







