Review: Norco Range VLT - The Purple Plow

|Specifications
|Price
|$8999
|Travel
|170mm
|Rear Shock
|RockShox Vivid Select+ 230 x 65mm
|Fork
|RockShox Zeb Ultimate 180mm
|Headset
|FSA No. 55 Sealed Bearing
|Cassette
|SRAM 1275 T-Type 10-52 tooth
|Crankarms
|e*thirteen e*Plus 165mm
|Pedals
|Bosch Performance Line CX / 750 Wh battery
|Rear Derailleur
|SRAM GX AXS T-Type
|Chain
|SRAM GX Eagle T-Type
|Shifter Pods
|SRAM AXS Pod controller
|Handlebar
|6061 alloy, 800mm wide, 25mm rise
|Stem
|40mm, 35mm clamp
|Grips
|WTB Wavelength
|Brakes
|SRAM Code RSC
|Wheelset
|Crankbrothers Synthesis E-Bike
|Tires
|Continental Kryptotal-F Enduro 29 x 2.4 / Continental Kryptotal Enduro 27.5 x 2.4"
|Seat
|SDG Bel Air V3 Lux Alloy
|Seatpost
|TranzX YSI08FL RAD+ Travel Adjust Dropper
About UsContacts FAQ Terms of Use Privacy Policy Sign Up! Sitemap
AdvertiseAdvertising
Cool FeaturesSubmit a Story Product Photos Videos Privacy Request
RSSPinkbike RSS Pinkbike Twitter Pinkbike Facebook Pinkbike Youtube Pinkbike Instagram