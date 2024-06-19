Review: Norco Range VLT - The Purple Plow

The Range uses a stout looking carbon fiber front triangle and an aluminum swingarm, with the battery and mode indicator for the Bosch motor incorporated into the top tube. The layout leaves room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, and the straight seat tube makes it possible to run long travel dropper posts.There's no silly thru-headset cable routing to be seen here; the housing runs through ports on each side of the head tube. The battery can be removed without too much hassle – it slides out through the bottom of the downtube, a design that I prefer over dealing with rattly side or downtube panels.Chainslap protection is located on the seat and chainstays, and there's also a downtube guard to prevent any damage if the bike's loaded in the back of a pickup truck.The Bosch Performance CX motor is controlled by the wireless remote located on the left side of the handlebar. If the remote battery died or if it was damaged in a crash there are buttons on the top tube display that can be used to switch through the four different modes. Those modes can be customized in Bosch's Flow app, and it's now possible to swap one mode out for another from Bosch's catalog of options.

There are five sizes in the Range VLT lineup, with reach numbers starting at 417mm and going up in 25mm increments, maxing out at 517mm for the size 5.The split between size 3 and 4 may leave some riders scratching their heads about what size to buy. Over the last few years many companies seem to have settled on 475 – 485mm reach for a size large, but with the Norco's sizing, riders will be deciding between the 467mm reach of the size 3, or the 492mm reach of the size 4.The head angle is a slack 63-degrees across the board, and all sizes roll on a mixed wheel setup.The rear center length increases in 4mm increments, starting at 428mm for the size 1 and going up to 444 on a size 5. Don't forget, the bike's rearward axle path will increase those numbers further as the bike goes through its travel; add 8 millimeters to each figure to determine the chainstay length at sag.

Test Bike Setup At 5'11” / 180cm I fall almost exactly on the split between a size 3 or 4, at least according to Norco's size chart. I ended up going with a size 3, which has a reach of 467.5mm. Given the slack head angle, extra weight, and rearward axle path, it made more sense to go with the smaller rather than larger size, since I didn't want to feel like I was a passenger getting dragged along for the ride. I ended up installing a 50mm stem instead of the 40mm stem I use on most enduro bikes these days, which helped ensure I didn't feel to cramped while climbing and had adequeate weight over the front wheel. I also swapped the 170mm post for one with 200mm of drop, since the vast majority of trails I planned on riding this purple beast on were steep and steeper. We've praised Norco's Ride Aligned online suspension setup guide before, and those accolades still hold true – it makes it quick and easy to find a good starting place, and I didn't deviate by more than a click or two from the suggesting fork and shock settings.

With a 750 Wh battery (part of the reason it weighs so much) and Bosch's powerful Performance CX motor, the Range VLT is well equipped for knocking out long climbs in a short amount of time. On multiple occasions I was able to get over 6,000 vertical feet of climbing on one charge, and that was with a healthy use of Turbo mode. Tour+ saw plenty of use too – in that mode the motor automatically adjusts its output depending on if you're spinning on flat ground or grinding up a steeper grade, which noticeably increases the range.The Range's weight wasn't too noticeable while climbing, at least until I had to get off and lug it over a downed tree, but you can feel the overall mass when working through slower speed, more technical climbs. The slack head angle comes into play too – there's plenty of stability, and the Range is great at clambering its way up rough, chunky climbs, but it's not the zippiest, easiest to maneuver thing. The suspension does a good job of balancing traction and support, keeping the rear wheel stuck to the ground without making the rider feel like they're bouncing around on an old waterbed.It wouldn't be a high pivot review without a couple sentences mentioning the idler, but this time around there's really no noise or noticeable drag to talk about – the whir of the motor masks any idler pulley noise, and erases any noticeable drag.