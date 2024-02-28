Review: 2024 Norco Sight - For All the Mountains

Feb 28, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  

photo
REVIEW
Norco Sight C1 MX

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


Norco aren't strangers to the world of high pivots – the Aurum HSP downhill bike kicked things off over six years ago, followed by the Shore and then the Range. The trickle-down continues for 2024 with the launch of the new Sight, along with its shorter travel sibling, the Optic.

The Sight retains its 150mm of rear travel and 160mm fork, but that rear suspension now comes courtesy of a high-pivot Horst link layout, with an idler pulley mounted on the chainstay. Norco's goal with the revised Sight was to use the lessons learned form the burlier Range to create a more maneuverable, pedal friendly option.

Norco Sight C1 MX Details

• Wheel size: 29" or mixed (tested)
• Carbon frame (aluminum available)
• Travel: 150mm / 160mm fork
• 64º head angle
• 77.5º seat tube angle
• 428mm chainstays
• Weight: 35 lb / 15.9 kg kg (size 3)
• Price: $7,499 USD
norco.com

There are carbon and aluminum framed versions of the Sight, and riders can choose from 29” or mixed wheel configurations.

I tested the C1 MX model ($7,499), which has a Fox 36 Factory fork, a DHX2 Factory coil shock, SRAM GX Transmission, Code RSC brakes, and Race Face Vault hubs laced to Stan's Flow S2 rims.




Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
What's the Best Value?
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take

photo


bigquotesIt's very predictable, delivering a calm ride without ever feeling dull or lethargic. In addition, the way it mutes landings off larger drops or into a chopped up section of trail is extremely enjoyable. Mike Kazimer


photo

Frame Details

The elevated chainstays and the idler pulley are the most immediately eyecatching features of the Sight, but the frame design itself is fairly straighforward, and has most of the little details you'd expect to find on modern trail / enduro bike. There's internal cable routing through the headtube (not the headset), room for a water bottle, and a tube / tool mount underneath the top tube. There's also frame protection on the downtube to prevent damage from shuttling or scree surfing.

The shock is driven by a rocker link that's mounted on the seat tube and driven by the chainstays, with a bearing mount at the lower eyelet for reduced friction. That lower shock mount is swappable depending on the wheel size a rider wants to run. The geometry between the 29” and mixed wheel models is nearly identical, except for the chainstay length – the chainstays are a little longer in the 29” setting.

Getting back to the idler design, the idler is sandwiched inside the chainstay, and there's a small guide extension that helps ensure the chain doesn't get knocked off line. There's also a custom chainguide that hugs the bottom of the chainring.

One feature that's missing is internal frame storage. I'd call that more of a nicety rather than a necessity, but it is becoming more and more common – Specialized, Trek, Santa Cruz, Rocky Mountain, and others all include built-in snack storage on their frames. That feature does add a few extra grams, and considering that the Sight isn't the lightest thing out there that may be one of the reasons it wasn't included.


photo
Plenty of room for a water bottle, plus accessory bolts under the top tube.
photo
Riders who want to go with a different rear wheel size will need to purchase the $135 Missing Link kit, which includes the lower shock mounts and rocker link.


photo

Geometry

Norco has gone with numbered rather than t-shirt sizing for the Sight, and there are five sizes available. Reach numbers range from 422mm on a size 1 all the way up to 522 on a size 5. Other key numbers include a 64-degree head angle and a 77-78 degree seat tube angle that varies depending on the size – larger sizes get a steeper angle to keep taller riders from ending up too far over the rear wheel.

Norco was one of the early proponents of size specific chainstays, and that continues with the Sight. The chainstays on the size 3 I tested measured 428mm, which is quite short, but that number does increase to 434mm at sag, and 440mm at the most rearward part of the axle path, which occurs around two-thirds of the way through the travel.

The seat tube lengths are also very short – even the largest size has a 445mm seat tube length, the same length you'd expect to find on a size large frame, providing plenty of room for riders to run the longest dropper post possible.

At 5'11” I fall right on the split between sizes, and in this case I chose to go with the 3 instead of a 4. I tend to prefer bikes with a reach number between 475 – 485mm, and a top tube length below 620mm, so going a little smaller seemed like the right move, and Norco's Ride Aligned robot agreed with my decision. I'll discuss how that played out later on in this review.


photo


Suspension Design

Compared to old Sight, Norco reduced the leverage ratio and increased the amount of progression for more support and bottom out resistance, which is good, since that was one of my gripes about that version – achieving a balanced setup wasn't that easy to achieve on the previous version.

As I mentioned in the geometry section, the axle path moves the rear wheel 12mm rearward before it starts moving forward for the remainder of the travel. Norco says that the more moderately rearward axle patch, as opposed to entirely rearward, helps reduce wheel hang up and makes the handling feel more natural.

According to Norco engineer Colin Ryan, "The idler is mounted to the chainstay separate from the main pivot shaft, which allowed us to fine tune the anti-squat characteristics to suit each bike's personality. We spent a considerable amount of time muling different idler locations for both bikes using swappable idler carrier plates that mounted to the chainstay. This allowed us to go beyond just looking at anti-squat curves on a computer screen and actually feel how these adjustments translated into different pedaling feel.

"The Sight idler location reduces anti-squat slightly compared to the Optic to bias it more towards traction on technical climbs and reduced feedback through the feet in rough sections of trail. We have licensed a patent from I-Track to be able to locate the idler on the chainstay, non-concentric relative to the main pivot.

The high pivot Horst link layout that we’ve designed the Sight and Optic around allows us to reduce anti-rise compared with a single pivot layout of a similar axle path. Anti-rise with these bikes does sit a bit higher than the outgoing models but we think we’ve been able to strike a good balance between countering weight shift to the front wheel when hard on the brakes and allowing the suspension to recover back to ride height without packing down through rough sections."

Specifications
Release Date 2024
Price $7499
Travel 150mm
Rear Shock Fox Factory DHX2 Coil, 60x205mm trunnion, Sprindex spring
Fork Fox Factory FLOAT 36, 160mm
Headset FSA #57 E Sealed Bearing
Cassette SRAM Eagle T-Type 1275 10-52T
Crankarms SRAM GX Eagle T-Type, 32T, 170mm
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB BSA Threaded
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX Eagle AXS T-Type
Chain SRAM GX Eagle T-Type
Shifter Pods SRAM Pod Ultimate Controller
Handlebar Deity Ridgeline 35, 800mm, 25mm Rise
Stem Alloy CNC, 40mm Length. 35mm Clamp
Grips DMR DeathGrip
Brakes SRAM Code Silver Stealth
Hubs Race Face Vault
Rim Stan’s Flow S2
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5’,EXO+ / Minion DHR II 2.4” MaxxTerra / EXO+
Seat SDG Bel Air V3
Seatpost One Up adjustable dropper
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


photo





photo
RIDING THE
Sight

Test Bike Setup

Norco's Ride Aligned calculator continues to be one of the best around, and it's a welcome alternative to the companies who don't offer any sort of initial suspension settings, leaving it to the consumer to figure out how the get the most out of their fancy new rig.

Enter your weight and height into the calculator and it'll spit out the recommended frame size, fork and shock pressures, and it even covers bar with and tire pressures. Of course, those are all just places to start, and personal preference will affect the final numbers, but my final settings did end up being very close to what Norco recommends. That equated to 83 psi in the 36 with one volume spacer installed, and the Sprindex turned to 460 lb.

The Sight has a very short seat tube length, especially for riders like myself who sit on one end of the sizing spectrum. At my preferred seat height there was a serious amount of fixed post showing, even with the stock 210mm OneUp post. I was still above the minimum insertion amount, but just barely, which seemed like good motivation to try OneUp's 240mm options. It turns out 240mm of drop is more than I prefer (I swear, I'm not Goldilocks), so I shimmed it down to 220mm and all was right with the world.
2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer



Testing Info

Testing took place over the last three months in Bellingham, Washington, and Vancouver, BC. Trail conditions ranged from perfectly tacky to frozen solid and everything in between. The Sight is capable of handling a huge variety of terrain, but this Trailforks loop is typical of the terrain ridden during testing – some techy climbing followed by a classic Shore descent.


photo

Climbing

It’s easy to pigeonhole a high pivot bike as being optimized for downhill performance – there's something about that idler pulley that screams “downhill machine” no matter how much travel a bike has, but that rearward axle path (and the coil shock) also pay dividends on technical climbs. The Sight does a great job of smoothing out chunky, steplike sections of trail, free from the micro wheel bounces or tire spin-outs that can put a halt to upward progress.

I occasionally used the climb switch to calm things down a little on logging road spins or other times when the terrain was fairly smooth, but otherwise, the slight amount of extra movement never bothered me.

Other than the super short seat tube leaving a lot of post extending skyward, the rest of the Optic's dimensions felt great on the climbs – the seat tube angle is steep enough that I didn't need to slam my seat forward on the rails, and the seated position was comfortably upright without putting too much weight on my hands.

The Sight's wheelbase is very manageable, making well suited to slow speed, tight, awkward moves. This could potentially be a technical climber’s dream machine, although maybe not in the traditional sense. Hardtail-like efficiency is often touted as the holy grail, but traction is really the key to solving uphill puzzles, especially if there’s sufficient support to keep the back end from sagging like a worn out mattress.

As with almost every idler-equipped bike, the extra pulley wheel does add some extra noise. Making sure the chain is well lubed helps, but there’s no getting around the fact that this design is louder than a non-idler equipped layout, a fact that's most noticeable on those longer grinds when you're trying to focus on something other than the sound of your own breathing.

The Sight also isn't the lightest thing around – 35 pounds is closer to what you'd expect for an aluminum bike, not a full carbon machine. I've been riding a bunch of kinda heavy bikes lately, so the weight never bothered me, but for the gram counters it's something to keep in mind. It'd be pretty easy to knock some weight off with an air shock and lighter wheels, although realistically I never felt that the weight was slowing me down.


photo

Descending

My first ride on the Sight took place on Vancouver's North Shore, a fitting location considering that it's where a good portion of the bike's development took place. The Shore isn't quite as awkward and janky as it once was, but there's still no shortage of rocky, slower speed testpieces, which is where the Sight really shines. I made sure to feed it a few skinnies too, for old time's sake, and it handled those cedar sculptures very well.

The Sight's axle path is well managed, and it never felt like it was too rearward, a trait that can make some high pivot bikes feel a little strange in corners or when trying to get airborne. It's very predictable, delivering a calm ride without ever feeling dull or lethargic. In addition, the way it mutes landings off larger drops or into a chopped up section of trail is extremely enjoyable.

I never found myself wishing for more travel either – the overall handling of the bike feels more 'all-mountainy' to me. That's the same category I'd put a bike like Specialized's Stumpjumper EVO, or the Canyon Spectral. Those are bikes that can handle just about any type of descent, but don't feel like too much bike on more rolling terrain. Norco has the Range in their lineup for riders looking for what's essentially a pedalable downhill bike.

photo

Its handling reminds me a lot of the Kavenz VHP16 I reviewed a few years ago, which isn't surprising when looking at their geometry figures. Both bikes have a surprising amount of quickness to their handling, and are ideal for navigating extra-awkward trails without getting stalled out in a tight corner.

The Sight's chainstay length starts at 428mm, grows to 435mm at sag, and maxes out at 440mm. Personally, I wouldn't have minded if those chainstays were a bit longer, if only to capitalize on the Sight's bump-erasing potential. I have a feeling that longer chainstays would add some stability and give it an even more locked-in feel while cornering. At times I felt like I was perched above the bike, rather than being centered and secure between the wheels. The bottom bracket height may have been a contributing factor here too - at 353mm it's on the taller side; for reference, that's 10mm or so higher than mixed-wheel bikes like the Transition Patrol or Santa Cruz Bronson.

Could the Sight work as an enduro race bike? It sure could, and running a longer stroke shock (65mm instead of the stock 60mm) and a 170mm fork would increase its bump-swallowing abilities even further. Going with the 29” wheel will give it a slightly bigger on-trail presence as well.


photo
photo

How Does It Compare?

The Specialized Stumpjumper EVO is another good example of a versatile all-mountain rig, a bike that's not quite a full-on enduro sled, but it's also not really a trail bike either. It was last updated in 2021, but the adjustability Specialized baked in has allowed it to remain very relevant. The fit of a S4 Stumpy EVO and a size 3 Sight is fairly similar - the reach numbers are in the low 470 range, and the head angle is around 64-degrees. I do prefer the taller stack and steeper seat angle of the Sight - that creates a more upright, comfortable climbing position.

As far as suspension performance, the Sight delivers more grip, and has better support for bigger hits - you can push hard without worry about using the travel too quickly, while the Stumpjumper EVO doesn't have the same almost-bottomless feel. For more rolling, less rugged terrain the Stumpjumper EVO is a good pick - it feels lighter and more efficient than the Sight. When it comes to chopped up terrain and really letting off the brakes, the Sight takes the win - that high pivot layout does a better job of smoothing out the chunky stuff.

Bonus points to to the Stumpy EVO for the SWAT box, and the higher level of geometry adjustments that are available.


photo

Which Model is the Best Value?

Going with aluminum is the best way to save money on the Sight, although it comes with a weight penalty of at least 2 pounds. For the carbon models, prices start at $4,999 USD for the C3, which has a full Shimano Deore drivetrain and brakes, RockShox Vivid Select+ shock, and a Lyrik Select fork. Other than the fork damper, that's a solid, workhorse parts kit, but the price is on the higher side, especially if you're looking for the most bang for your buck.

Given how many discounted parts are still available these days, going the frame-only route could be the way to go, although even then the $3,999 price tag is on the higher side of the scale; that makes the $2,399 aluminum frame a much more attractive option.


photo


Technical Report

Stan's Flow S2 rims / Race Face Vault hubs: The Sight's rear wheel had to take a couple of time outs in the truing stand to think about what it had done – I'm usually not that hard on wheels, but this one lost tension fairly early in the test period.

Code brakes: The SRAM Code Silver Stealth brakes are a great match for the Sight's all-mountain proclivities, although I'd recommend upgrading to the HS2 rotors for improved power – the extra thickness makes a difference.

Fox 36: The Fox 36 has been overshadowed by the 38, its burlier sibling, over the last couple of seasons, but for this travel bracket I'd argue that the 36 is the better choice for most riders. It's significantly lighter, and I had a grand total of zero instances where I thought it wasn't stiff enough. I've also had better luck with the out-of-the-box performance of the 36 compared to the RockShox Lyrik, and in this case the fork was smooth and consistent from day one.

Minion DHF / DHR II tire combo: I swore by the Minion DHF / DHR II combo for years, that is until the Assegai came out. Here in the Pacific Northwest I prefer the Assegai's handling to the DHF, especially during hard cornering or on looser trails, and that's the spec I would have preferred to see on the Sight.

photo


Pros

+ Great traction without feeling sluggish
+ Sprindex takes some of the hassle out of speccing a coil shock
+ Norco's setup guide is one of the best in the business

Cons

- No in-frame storage
- Idler noise is noticeable on longer rides
- Chainstays are fairly short, even with a rearward axle path.


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesCould 2024 be the year the 'all-mountain' category makes its triumphant return? If so, the Sight happily fits the bill. It's burlier than a typical trail bike, but not quite as gravity-oriented as some of the longer travel enduro machines, which makes it an intriguing option for riders hunting for that elusive do-it-all bike.  Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Norco Norco Sight Mike Kazimer


Mike Kazimer
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,710 articles
Report
32 Comments
  • 23 1
 The white and yellow colour works surprisingly well together.
  • 24 11
 ruined by the orange fork
  • 4 0
 Reminds me of those YTs with the yellow Öhlins forks...
  • 4 0
 I'm a fan of mustard and mayo
  • 1 0
 @MuddyFoxCourierComp: the customer version comes with a black fork…..
At least mine did
  • 1 0
 @MuddyFoxCourierComp: Normally I don't mind the orange lowers on most bikes but I have to agree with you on this one
  • 16 1
 The best review Pinkbike has ever done. A strong contender for the best review done by anyone. Between the bike, pictures, riding at Owen and Hannah's, PYF interview and the soundtrack choice, I absolutely loved this. This review was the perfect blend of professional, fun and something everyone who works there and everyone who read it can be proud of as part of their progression into the next year. All of us who worked on it, thank you for everything you have done to bring this into the world ♥
  • 14 0
 I’m sorry sir but pink bike is for complaining about nothing. Please keep any praise and positivity to yourself.
  • 2 0
 I came here to say the same thing. Kaz's style has evolved over the years. Great reading, great content, and solid review.
  • 13 3
 Looks like the perfect bike for most people in western US/Canada. Well done.
  • 6 0
 Agreed. I like the colors and how it rides according to Kaz. And no stupid headset cable nonsense. A couple pounds lighter and it would be about perfect for me.
  • 7 2
 So it's (only) 2 lbs heavier than the Optic in the other review, but it comes with a coil shock and 150/160 travel? To me that seems like a much better proposition than an overweight short travel trail bike
  • 2 0
 The trail bikes I've ridden recently were not significantly lighter than my stumpy evo, but they had a very different ride feel. It's like always - you can't only compare bikes on paper
  • 15 11
 Bikes are too heavy now. End of story
  • 5 2
 Boooo
  • 6 2
 Nothing out of ordinary with this bike’s weight. If this is too heavy for you, Paul the Punter needs a partner for golf.
  • 1 0
 @PHX77: Yeah, sure.
  • 4 0
 That boils down to personal preference. My bikes are pretty heavy. I work a little harder on the climb, but they feel more planted on the descents and don't break.
  • 1 0
 + 1. My SB6 from 2019 with 150/160 mm weighs 28 lb. Even with heavy duty tires, it would be under 30 lb. What's going on with all those carbon bikes weighting (almost) as much as DH bikes? Unless you just shuttle all day long, you need to haul your steed up the hill too and heavy(er) is not the way...
  • 1 0
 @dmackyaheard: They also don't break the bank. People who say bikes are too heavy haven't discovered the joy of N+1.
  • 3 0
 You may put the chainstay length as a con per the size but I welcome some diversity in the high pivot longer travel market.
  • 2 0
 Complete build option is pricey, however the Aluminum frame only price is certainly a head turner.
  • 3 1
 WTF - they are presenting new bikes in 2024? Don't they still have stock to clear?
  • 4 0
 Looks like a Slash now.
  • 2 0
 Was so pumped for this rig to come out. Short chain stays and no in-frame storage are a reallll bummer
  • 1 0
 Glad Kazmer called out the lack of in-frame storage when comparing it to the Stumpy Evo and in his cons list. I sound like a nerd, but after daily driving a Stumpy Evo with in-frame storage for 2 years, I won't buy another trail bike without it.
  • 2 1
 Was hoping it could be compared to the Forbidden Druid V2. Any thoughts there? I’m trying to decide between those two bikes.
  • 1 0
 Wrong bike lol. This is a Dreadnaught
  • 1 0
 Was excited for this bike but the chainstays are super short.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a great freedowncountry light muscular e bike
  • 1 0
 Looks like my Hope
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Slash.







