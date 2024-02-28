Review: 2024 Norco Sight - For All the Mountains

Descending
My first ride on the Sight took place on Vancouver's North Shore, a fitting location considering that it's where a good portion of the bike's development took place. The Shore isn't quite as awkward and janky as it once was, but there's still no shortage of rocky, slower speed testpieces, which is where the Sight really shines. I made sure to feed it a few skinnies too, for old time's sake, and it handled those cedar sculptures very well.
The Sight's axle path is well managed, and it never felt like it was too rearward, a trait that can make some high pivot bikes feel a little strange in corners or when trying to get airborne. It's very predictable, delivering a calm ride without ever feeling dull or lethargic. In addition, the way it mutes landings off larger drops or into a chopped up section of trail is extremely enjoyable.
I never found myself wishing for more travel either – the overall handling of the bike feels more 'all-mountainy' to me. That's the same category I'd put a bike like Specialized's Stumpjumper EVO, or the Canyon Spectral. Those are bikes that can handle just about any type of descent, but don't feel like too much bike on more rolling terrain. Norco has the Range in their lineup for riders looking for what's essentially a pedalable downhill bike.
Its handling reminds me a lot of the Kavenz VHP16
I reviewed a few years ago, which isn't surprising when looking at their geometry figures. Both bikes have a surprising amount of quickness to their handling, and are ideal for navigating extra-awkward trails without getting stalled out in a tight corner.
The Sight's chainstay length starts at 428mm, grows to 435mm at sag, and maxes out at 440mm. Personally, I wouldn't have minded if those chainstays were a bit longer, if only to capitalize on the Sight's bump-erasing potential. I have a feeling that longer chainstays would add some stability and give it an even more locked-in feel while cornering. At times I felt like I was perched above the bike, rather than being centered and secure between the wheels. The bottom bracket height may have been a contributing factor here too - at 353mm it's on the taller side; for reference, that's 10mm or so higher than mixed-wheel bikes like the Transition Patrol or Santa Cruz Bronson.
Could the Sight work as an enduro race bike? It sure could, and running a longer stroke shock (65mm instead of the stock 60mm) and a 170mm fork would increase its bump-swallowing abilities even further. Going with the 29” wheel will give it a slightly bigger on-trail presence as well.
