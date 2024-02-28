Review: 2024 Norco Sight - For All the Mountains

Climbing

It’s easy to pigeonhole a high pivot bike as being optimized for downhill performance – there's something about that idler pulley that screams “downhill machine” no matter how much travel a bike has, but that rearward axle path (and the coil shock) also pay dividends on technical climbs. The Sight does a great job of smoothing out chunky, steplike sections of trail, free from the micro wheel bounces or tire spin-outs that can put a halt to upward progress.I occasionally used the climb switch to calm things down a little on logging road spins or other times when the terrain was fairly smooth, but otherwise, the slight amount of extra movement never bothered me.Other than the super short seat tube leaving a lot of post extending skyward, the rest of the Optic's dimensions felt great on the climbs – the seat tube angle is steep enough that I didn't need to slam my seat forward on the rails, and the seated position was comfortably upright without putting too much weight on my hands.The Sight's wheelbase is very manageable, making well suited to slow speed, tight, awkward moves. This could potentially be a technical climber’s dream machine, although maybe not in the traditional sense. Hardtail-like efficiency is often touted as the holy grail, but traction is really the key to solving uphill puzzles, especially if there’s sufficient support to keep the back end from sagging like a worn out mattress.As with almost every idler-equipped bike, the extra pulley wheel does add some extra noise. Making sure the chain is well lubed helps, but there’s no getting around the fact that this design is louder than a non-idler equipped layout, a fact that's most noticeable on those longer grinds when you're trying to focus on something other than the sound of your own breathing.The Sight also isn't the lightest thing around – 35 pounds is closer to what you'd expect for an aluminum bike, not a full carbon machine. I've been riding a bunch of kinda heavy bikes lately, so the weight never bothered me, but for the gram counters it's something to keep in mind. It'd be pretty easy to knock some weight off with an air shock and lighter wheels, although realistically I never felt that the weight was slowing me down.