Review: 2024 Orbea Occam LT - Modernly Convenient

Descending

In some ways, the mild manners of the Occam are a testament to just how capable the modern trail bike is.

The bike is adequately stiff for dunking your rear wheel into ruts and hoping for the best.

Here's the headline - this bike isn't particularly exciting, but it is a safe pair of hands. In a world of weird, wonderful and sometimes outright concerning, the appeal of the palette cleanser shouldn't be understated. It's somewhat subdued and predictable, and although it doesn't feel like the most sophisticated suspension or a genre-defining take, it's a pleasant bike that is easy to get along with. But for those who don't have the opportunity to try many different bikes, what does that mean? And how does that feel out on the trail? This can be broken down into three key areas: stiffness and compliance, suspension and geometry. Let's start with the foremost.Despite a somewhat slight-looking rear end, one that has the notable absence of a bridge between the stays, the Occam is a suitably direct and stiff bike. Not least, I imagine, due to that bracing arm that envelopes the water bottle. You can really carve turns on this bike, and if you're somebody who likes to square things off, this bike feels confidence-inspiring and very consistent. There is no lurching or flex that should undermine your confidence. It does this all while managing to be comfortable. How much flex is good is a complicated matter with no one clear answer, but the Occam is a really nice blend of stiffness and compliance. You know where it will be underneath you without being so stiff that it resists every and all twisting forces to its detriment. I think it depends not only on the rider's style and application but also on the character of the bike. This leads me to my next point - suspension.When you slam on the brakes, there is a degree of weight transfer into your hands, but overall, what happens to your weight is both reasonably consistent and easy to predict. If you want to pop and preload, the midstroke will handle it very well. Flat pedal riders might feel their feet threatening to get quite busy on rough, choppy trails under harsh braking and rough sections. The suspension and drivetrain feel very interlinked, and as a rider, this is something you will feel both in the sense that it inhibits tracking as well as the degree of fatigue on long, rougher runs.The geometry of the Occam also blends well with these prior two characteristics. It's definitely slack, long and low enough, but it doesn't exaggerate one to the other's detriment. The bike is slack enough to hold its line but steep enough to be reactive. It is long enough to offer stability but short enough with a positive enough front to feel direct. These traits complement the poppy suspension and stiffness.While the Occam might not be the most exciting bike or offer anything groundbreaking, it is direct, responsive and comfortable. In some ways, it's a really well-rounded bike for riders looking to get out there and have a predictable good time, as opposed to one that's aimed at core riders who want something to unlock that final tier of performance.