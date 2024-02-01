Review: 2024 Scott Ransom 900 RC

Feb 1, 2024
by Seb Stott  

photo
REVIEW
Scott Ransom 900 RC

WORDS: Seb Stott
PHOTOS: Daniel Geiger


It's been five years since the last Ransom was released, and with Scott hell-bent on hiding the shocks in their XC and trail bikes lately, it's no surprise to see their enduro platform get the same treatment. Scott say they wanted to maintain the climbing performance of the old Ransom while improving the descending capability, keeping up with the progression of the enduro genre.

The shock has been hidden horizontally in the downtube (not vertically in the seat tube like the Spark and Genius), and this is combined with a new six-bar suspension system that drives the shock with a short link that rotates around the bottom bracket. The shock can be adjusted on the fly with Scott's "TracLoc" system, which increases progression and/or adds compression damping for climbing. This is different to the "TwinLoc" system on the old Ransom that also locked out the fork with the same lever - good riddance.
Scott Ransom 900 RC Details

• Full-carbon frame, 6-bar suspension, internal shock
• 29" wheels or mullet
• 170mm travel f&r
• 63.8 - 65° head angle
• 77 - 77.6° seat angle (size-specific)
• 428-508mm reach
• 440 mm chainstay length (432 mm in mullet setting)
• 2,800 g claimed frame weight (RC model)
• Measured weight: 15.5 kg / 34.2lb (XL)
• $ 9,999 / €9,999 / £8,599
scott-sports.com

I've been riding the Ransom in Spain (pictured) as well as on my home trails in the Tweed Valley. For me the old Ransom missed the mark, feeling compromised on the climbs and the descents. But the 2024 iteration nails the brief of combining long-travel descending capability with uncompromised climbing composure.

photo


bigquotesBut even without changing anything, the Ransom is highly versatile as it is, feeling at home on technical climbs, gnarly descents and everything in between.Seb Stott



photo

Frame Details

The big (if unsurprising) story is the move to an internal shock. This keeps the shock and its eyelet bearings protected from debris, dust and mud. The plastic shock protector may look like a weak spot, but Scott say it can withstand harsher impacts than the old Ransom's carbon downtube, and if it does break it's a replaceable part. It doubles as a door to access the shock as well as a small storage compartment that can hold a tube or your skinny snack of choice. It clips into place with a button that has been reliable so far and houses a mini tool. While it isn't fully dust-proof, it reliably keeps Scottish slop off the shock. Scott say this allowed them to use small cartridge bearings inside the rear shock eyelet, which would be susceptible to damage if exposed to the elements.

After several wet rides and bike washes, the shock stanchion still has a coating of factory oil on it instead of the usual muddy slurry. I'd call that a substantial benefit. One potential downside is a lack of airflow to the shock that could lead to overheating on long downhill runs, and this might cause a lack of damping and higher spring rate/pressure, creating a bouncy ride. Scott suggested the difference compared to an external shock is only equivalent to a few psi at most and the effect on damping is minimal. I certainly haven't noticed unusual changes in suspension feel while descending, but I haven't been able to test it on very long Garbanzo-style runs.

photo
photo
photo

The TracLoc shock is based on Fox's Float X but has an extra air chamber that is shut off when the cable-operated remote is set to the second position. This has the same effect of adding a massive volume spacer to the shock - it makes it far more progressive, adding support especially late in the travel. It doesn't make a measurable difference to sag, though. Scott say this reduces the travel to 130 mm, but technically there is no hard limit, just an earlier, steeper ramp-up of force through the stroke.

The third setting on the remote adds a threshold to the compression damping, making for a firm, but not locked, suspension feel. While the shock is unique to Scott, they have worked with Fox to ensure that any upgrades to the regular Float X shock will be compatible with theirs, and it can be serviced by any Fox service centre. It's also worth noting that you can run the Ransom with other shocks (coil or air) if you don't want the TracLoc feature, though one notable exception is the RockShox Vivid Air which doesn't quite fit inside the plastic door.

photo

With the shock hidden, Scott designed a sag/travel indicator that sits between the BB and the lower link. This indicates the true travel or sag at the rear wheel as opposed to the shock stroke. This is important because, with most bikes, the leverage ratio between the axle and the shock changes dramatically through the travel, meaning 30% of the shock stroke usually corresponds to more than 30% of the rear wheel travel. Scott's design accounts for this so when it indicates 30% sag you're getting 30% true sag at the axle, which is slightly less than 30% of the shock stroke.

The rocker link is designed to be super stiff and pivots on two large bearings that connect it to the mainframe while housing the PF92 bottom bracket. There are no ISCG tabs for an aftermarket chain guide, but an integrated top guide does the job alongside crank-mounted skid plates. The frame is category-5 tested (for bike park abuse) and is rated for forks up to 180 mm but not dual-crowns.

photo
photo

Cables can only be routed through the headset, and bikes are built with them running through the headset spacers too. If you don't want to run the one-piece bar and stem you can buy a Syncros stem, which routes the cables into these spacers but clamps to a regular handlebar, or you can use an Acros headset top cap with regular round spacers and any stem.

There's a flip chip between the lower short link and the chainstay that keeps the bottom bracket height the same with a 27.5" wheel. It also shortens the chainstay from 440 mm to 432 mm, so it's kind of a two-in-one affair. The idea is that shorter riders or bike park jibbers opting for a mullet rear wheel will likely want a shorter back end too. The Ransom ships in 29" in all sizes as it's primarily designed as a race bike. An angle set offers 0.6 degrees of head angle adjustment (63.8 or 65 degrees) with a neutral headset (64.4 degrees) included in the box.

There's room for a full-sized water bottle in all sizes, but no extra bosses for tools stored outside the frame. There is loads of room behind the bottle if you want to get creative, though.

The old Ransom has always been known as one of the lightest enduro bikes, but the six-bar layout surely adds some bulk. Scott say that putting the shock in line with the downtube and concentrating the shock forces around the bottom bracket (where it needs to be strong anyway) helps save weight from the front triangle, but they admit the new bike is a little heavier than its predecessor. The claimed weight for the top-end 900 RC model (tested) in size Medium is 2,800 g, w/o shock but including including axle, seat clamp, frame protection, covers etc. That's nothing special for a carbon enduro frame these days. The other models in the range have an alloy rear triangle and a lower-modulus carbon mainframe, for a claimed weight of 3,450 g.


photo

Geometry & Sizing

It's interesting to note that the geometry hasn't changed a whole lot compared to the five-year-old Ransom. The BB is a few millimetres lower, the reach a few millimetres longer and the head angle can be run slightly slacker if the 0.6-degree angle set is set to the slacker position (as tested). Thankfully, the seat angle is significantly steeper - I measured 77.4 degrees at my pedalling height. While I mention below that I would like it even more upright, it's worth noting that this is already steeper than many rivals, such as the Trek Slash.

I also measured the head angle at 63.3 degrees in the slack setting and the BB at 347 mm - slightly lower and slacker than advertised.

Scott showed off this cutaway frame which reveals how the internal shock is compressed by the six-bar suspension.


Suspension Design

The move to a six-bar suspension is tied-into the decision to run the shock inside the downtube. It allows the shock to be driven by a short lower link that sits low in the frame and rotates far enough to push the 65mm-stroke shock with just a short link, helping to keep things compact. It can be thought of as a Horst-link layout (with a chainstay pivot just in front of the rear axle) but with an extra short link connecting the chainstay to the mainframe. This short link is in turn controlled by a pair of tie-bars that connect it to the upper rocker.

photo
From left to right: leverage curve, anti-squat (the top line is in the 10-tooth sprocket and the bottom one is the 52-tooth), and anti-rise.

The leverage curve is fairly progressive though nothing unusual by today's standards, with most of the change in leverage occurring in the first part of the travel. The leverage ratio starts at 3.15 and ends at 2.36, giving an overall progression of 25%. According to Scott, antisquat is 104% in the 52t sprocket and 139% in the 10t. That's fairly high, especially in the harder gears, which should be good for sprinting. The anti-squat curve remains fairly constant throughout the travel, which means there should be a similar amount of pedalling support no matter where you're at in the stroke.

Anti-rise (the extent to which braking forces act to compress the suspension) goes from 58% at the start of the stroke to 71% at bottom out. That should make for predictable braking behaviour. Because the anti-rise value increases throughout the travel, sensitivity while braking may be slightly better than in some designs where the anti-rise drops off steeply through the stroke.

Although the combination of consistent anti-squat and anti-rise throughout the stroke is a rare trait, the kinematics don't stand out compared to some four-bar designs. To me, this suggests the main reason for the six-bar design is to allow the shock to be driven by the lower rocker close to the bottom bracket for packaging reasons.

Specifications
Release Date 2024
Price $9999
Travel 170 mm
Rear Shock Fox Float X Nude Factory, 205x65 mm, bearing hardware, 3 remote modes
Fork Fox 38 Factory, Grip2, 170 mm, 44 mm offset
Headset Syncros-Acros angle-adjust & cable routing (+/-0.6 degrees)
Cassette SRAM XO Transmission 10-52T
Crankarms SRAM XO Transmission, Bashguards, 32T, 170 mm
Chainguide Scott Custom top guide
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB PF92 (41x92 mm)
Pedals N/A
Rear Derailleur SRAM XO Transmission
Chain SRAM CN XO Transmission
Front Derailleur N/A
Shifter Pods SRAM AXS Rocker
Handlebar Syncros Hixon iC Carbon one-piece, 780 mm, 25 mm rise
Stem Syncros Hixon iC Carbon one-piece (40 mm)
Grips Syncros, single lock-on, tubeless plugs
Brakes SRAM Code Ultimate Stealth, HS2 Rotors, 200 mm f&r
Wheelset Race Face Turbine R 30, 29"
Hubs Race Face Turbine R, Boost, XD
Spokes 28
Rim 30 mm, alloy
Tires Maxxis Assegai 2.5”,MaxxGrip,EXO+ / Dissector 2.4", MaxxTerra, DD
Seat Syncros Tofino, Ti rails
Seatpost Syncros Duncan, 31.6 mm, 140mm (S), 180mm (M), 210mm (L&XL)
photo

photo

photo






photo
RIDING THE
RANSOM


Test Bike Setup

I started with 30% sag on the sag indicator, which corresponded to 210 psi for my 85 kg. I found this sat a little too high - partly due to the high-ish bottom bracket and fairly progressive suspension kinematic, but mostly because 30% sag on most bikes is gauged by the shock stroke, which usually corresponds to more than 30% of the wheel travel due to the ever-changing leverage ratio between the axle and shock. On the Ransom, the sag indicator reads true to the rear wheel travel, so it's no surprise I'd want to run a little more sag than normal measured this way. I settled on 200 psi, which gave me something like 33% sag on the indicator (it's hard to be precise with this). I later measured 30% on the shock shaft.

I ended up with the compression fully open for maximum sensitivity, finding I still had plenty of support and honed in on 6/12 clicks of rebound from closed.

photo
Seb Stott
Location: Tweed Valley, Scotland
Age: 31
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Inseam: 37" / 93cm
Weight: 187 lbs / 85 kg, kitted
I set the fork to 100 psi with one volume spacer, rebound pretty close to open and compression fairly open depending on the terrain. I slammed the saddle forward and left the bar as high as it would go. Tire pressures were 23 & 27 psi in Spain and 22 & 26 psi in Scotland.

photo


Climbing


While Scott say they aimed to maintain the climbing composure of the old bike, I think the new Ransom is much better when pointed uphill. The seat angle is steep enough to feel comfortable when riding all day or on steep climbs, as the suspension stays on top of its travel nicely (even with generous sag). Thankfully, it doesn't rely on the TracLoc function to maintain climbing geometry or resist pedal bob - if you never used it the Ransom would still be a good climber. It's remarkably stable under power, which is even more impressive considering the 170 mm of travel on tap. At the same time, the suspension still manages to move up and over bumps under power to maintain a smooth ride. It's not as fluttery as an idler system, but it does a surprisingly good job of ironing things out considering the supportive pedalling feel.

The middle setting of the TracLoc lever doesn't make much difference to the ride height or efficiency (I can't measure any difference in static sag), but if you hit a bump or compression it feels a little firmer, with less travel use. Because the extra support is coming from the spring, not the damper, it can feel a little springier in some situations, especially if you like to run the rebound quite fast as I do. This middle setting is most useful for gente flowy descents, where you still want small-bump sensitivity but with more to push against when pumping through berms and rollers.

The third setting adds a firm threshold-damping effect, which is great for tarmac drags or very steep pitches. If the damping switch was in the usual place I'd rarely use it because the Ransom pedals so well; but since within thumb's reach, I use it regularly - if only for the psychological boost of knowing every watt is propelling you forward. The TracLoc and dropper levers are well-positioned and feel intuitive after a couple of rides, meaning there's no downside to having them.

My only gripe is that I had to slam the saddle forward on the seatpost to get it in the position I wanted, and it would be nice to have the option to go steeper still, especially for the punchiest climbs.

Still, the Ransom doesn't climb well for a 170 mm bike; it climbs well full stop. If an epic pedalling mission was on the cards, I'd happily take the Ransom (albeit with some faster tires).

photo


Descending


I immediately found the Ransom easy to get on with. The geometry is stable enough without being an outlier that takes time to adjust to and keep on top of. That said, I did prefer it with sag on the more generous side of the recommended window to compensate (or compeiment) the high-ish BB height and kept the headset in the slacker setting throughout testing, and I never felt the need to go steeper. Despite not having the longest chainstays (440 mm), the bike felt balanced and I had no issues keeping the front wheel tracking even on the XL.

Suspension sensitivity is good - it compresses generously under the load needed to compress the seatpost. The combination of the high initial leverage ratio and Float X shock see to that. This translates to a settled and planted feel when riding light over loose stones or off-camber roots. With generous sag, it settles into its travel nicely and feels composed and surefooted on the steep stuff. The braking behaviour is well-judged too, with only a small amount of rear-suspension rise and no loss of sensitivity when hauling on the anchors. Even though the BB is on the high side when measured in the workshop, it never feels too high on the trail, even when riding the steepest and tightest Tweed Valley turns.

photo

The 170 mm travel suspension gives a little extra confidence when taking on big landings when compared to more typical 160 mm enduro bikes, and while I used all the travel it never bottomed out harshly. The new Float X shock has a bigger bottom-out bumper than some and that's no bad thing in my book; even when you hit the bump stop hard there's no harsh "clunk" to worry about. This in turn means you don't need to run the air spring as progressive or be as fussy with volume spacers, making setup easier and the rebound feel more controlled.

photo

Letting the bike run through fast rocky sections is where it shines. The suspension and geometry create a balanced and forgiving feel, without being overly soft or unwieldy. The suspension tracks the ground nicely while remaining composed and predictable, and the ride is impressively quiet in the rough, with no obvious cable or drivetrain rattle. Some high-pivot bikes may take the sting out of square-edged hits a little better and offer a more cloud-like ride, but none of them climb this well. Despite the travel on offer, it never bogs down or becomes lethargic when you want to ride dynamically; there's a good balance of sensitivity and support, and it's relatively easy to manual, hop and hustle through tight sections.

There is the option of the mullet setting with the shorter chainstay and/or a steeper head angle if you do want to quicken the handling, but for me, the stock (slackest) setup is a good balance for enduro riding. With a 180 mm fork and a coil shock, you could make it more gravity-focused; or for mellower missions you could steepen the head tube and firm up the shock. But even without changing anything, the Ransom is highly versatile as it is, feeling at home on technical climbs, gnarly descents and everything in between.

photo
Scott Ransom
photo
Canyon Strive

How does it compare?

When it comes to enduro bikes that climb especially well, the Canyon Strive springs to mind. Both bikes use a bar-mounted remote to control the rear suspension for climbing. Canyon's approach is more comprehensive, adjusting the static geometry while also firming up the suspension dramatically. Scott's TracLoc is far subtler, making very little difference to the ride height unless the compression damping is applied or you're deep in the travel (such as during a heavy compression). Also, Canyon's Shapeshifter will work with any shock whereas the TracLoc function requires Scott's Nude shock. Fortunately, the Ransom doesn't rely on the remote to climb well - it has plenty of anti-squat and a steeper seat tube - whereas the Strive is lacklustre without the Shapeshifter. They're both top-of-their-class climbers, but if pushed I'd say I prefer the Scott just because you don't need to use the climbing setting and it's better in a mid-stage sprint.

On the descents, the real-world geometry is nearly identical, when comparing the large Strive to the XL Ransom. The Scott's BB is about 15 mm higher but I ended up running more sag which offsets most of that difference. (The Ransom's BB is slightly lower than other 170 mm bikes like the Trek Slash and Specialized Enduro). The suspension is more forgiving than the Canyon though, just thanks to the extra sag and travel. Since we're splitting hairs, the Scott is also slightly lighter, has some internal storage and is category-5 rated instead of category-4, which offers peace of mind if you're hooning it in the bike park. So which would I buy? The Canyon of course - a comparable build is thousands cheaper and you can get a perfectly good spec for £4,799.


photo

Which Model is the Best Value?

I think the Ransom is more competitive at the high end than the low end of the market. The 900 RC model (tested) leaves little to be desired (I don't consider carbon wheels to be desirable in this context), but the price doesn't look too bad compared to some of its rivals these days - a top-spec Trek Slash costs $11,500. Going down one notch saves you $2,000. For that, you get very similar suspension, drivetrain and brake performance, just with a ~ 500g/1lb weight penalty thanks to the alloy swingarm and lower-modulus carbon mainframe. That sounds like a worthwhile downgrade to me. If you're a fan of female-specific paint, the Contessa version is based on this build too.

But for six grand, the 920's SRAM SX/NX drivetrain and DB8 brakes are hard to overlook. We'd expect to see better parts for that kind of money. Similarly, at €5,199 the 930 model (Europe and the UK only) is only slightly more affordable but makes do with a RockShox Domain fork, Formula hubs and a claimed weight of 16.7 kg. Even though the Deore drivetrain is perfectly adequate, you can get a better build for your money elsewhere.

It's worth pointing out, though, that all models get essentially the same shock and frame features (including the adjustable headset), which is nice to see.

photo
Ransom 900 RC €9,999 $9,999 £8,599

Frame: HMX carbon mainframe & swingarm
Fork: Fox 38 Factory
Drivetrain: SRAM XO Transmission
Brakes: SRAM Code Ultimate, HS2 200 mm / 200 mm
Wheels: Race Face Turbine R 30 (alloy)
Cockpit: Syncros Hixon iC Carbon 1-piece
Claimed weight: 15.2 kg / 33.5 lb

photo
Ransom 910 (910 Contessa pictured) €7,999 $7,999 £6,899

Frame: HMF carbon mainframe, alloy swingarm
Fork: Fox 38 Performance Elite, GRIP2
Drivetrain: SRAM GX Transmission
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, HS2 200 mm / 200 mm
Wheels: Syncros Revelstoke 2.0 30mm (alloy)
Cockpit: Syncros Hixon iC Carbon 1-piece
Claimed weight: 15.7 kg / 34.6 lb

photo
Ransom 920 €5,999 $5,999 £5,199

Frame: HMF carbon mainframe, alloy swingarm
Fork: RockShox Zeb Select+
Drivetrain: SRAM SX/NX Mechanical
Brakes: SRAM DB8, Centerline 200 mm / 200 mm
Wheels: Syncros Revelstoke 2.5 30mm (alloy)
Cockpit: Syncros alloy 31.8 mm bar&stem
Claimed weight: 16.4 kg / 36.2 lb

photo
Ransom 930 €5,199 $N/A £4,499

Frame: HMF carbon mainframe, alloy swingarm
Fork: RockShox Domain R
Drivetrain: Shimano Deore 12s
Brakes: Shimano MT520 203 mm / 203 mm
Wheels: Formula CL / Syncros X-30S
Cockpit: Syncros alloy 31.8 mm bar&stem
Claimed weight: 16.7 kg / 36.8 lb


photo

Technical Report

Syncros Hixon iC Carbon bar/stem: I was happy with the shape of the one-piece bar and never wished I could adjust the bar roll angle. It arguably simplifies setup given this is something I usually spend time adjusting when setting up a bike. The only downside (aside from the embedded cost) is that it's harder to adjust bar height. I wanted to try the cockpit 5 or 10 mm higher than the 30 mm of headset spacers would allow, but to do this you need a new stem and/or headset top cap that's compatible with the cable routing before you can fit a higher rise handlebar. Scott/Syncros don't currently make a one-piece cockpit with more than 25 mm of rise.

Syncros Duncan seatpost I'm delighted to see 210 mm of drop on the XL size, but I had an issue with the seatpost. The mechanism seemed to become sticky due to either dirt ingress or cold temperatures (which hovered around freezing when testing in Scotland). This meant the lever would effectively stay depressed and the post wouldn't lock in place, dropping down when pedalling and rising while descending. Also, when I took the post out to investigate, the outer cable was slightly too short, making it tricky to reconnect the seatpost, and the inner wire would easily fall out of the mechanism after re-attaching. I wrapped a zip-tie around the cable port to hold it in place.

SRAM Code Ultimate brakes / HS2 rotors This is my first longer-term go with the Code Ultimates and thicker HS2 rotors. The performance is superb, and not just on long, brake-burning descents; the chunkier rotors seem to offer more bite and a crisper lever feel from the off. I think it helps that sintered pads come stock, so the rotors aren't "contaminated" with organic pad residue before swapping to sintered ones; this may allow the pads to "key in" with the rotors creating more friction. Consistency and power were both excellent throughout testing, to the point where I think I prefer them to the Hope Tech 4 V4s I also have on test.

Race Face Turbine R 30 wheels: These seem fine, but they make a slight ringing noise when things get wild, I think because the spokes don't touch where they cross over. It's not a big problem, but it's one of the most noticeable noises the Ransom makes.

Maxxis Dissector DoubleDown / Assegai EXO+ tires: I think this tire combination is well-chosen. Protection and traction where you need it without being overkill on mellower terrain.

SRAM Transmission: I prefer the older rocker-style "shifter" seen here over the newer twin-button remote. It gives more differentiation between the upshift and downshift buttons, making it easier to remember which is which when your full brain bandwidth is focussing on the trail ahead. I still occasionally double-click it by accident when upshifting on bumpy terrain though.

photo


Pros

+ Long-travel yet well-controlled suspension boosts downhill capability
+ Stable but balanced geometry with useful adjustability
+ Pedal-efficient suspension, which benefits from but doesn't rely on the TracLoc shock, makes for one of the best climbing enduro bikes
+ Shock is protected from mud and debris


Cons

- I needed the saddle fully forward to reach my preferred position
- Six-bar suspension and headset cable routing could be tricky to work on
- Not exactly great value on paper


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesIs the Ransom 900 RC worth ten thousand dollars? Of course not - it's a bike. But it does manage to pull off the elusive trick of giving you loads of travel for descending without paying for it on the climbs. It climbs way better than you'd expect for the travel, yet takes full advantage of every millimetre on the descents. It's stable and forgiving without becoming lethargic. It's a bike that can flatter you in a wide range of situations, from trail rides to bike park laps to enduro racing. Even the cheaper builds are not the best value, but the Ransom is among the most capable and versatile enduro bikes you can buy right now.Seb Stott



