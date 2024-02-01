Review: 2024 Scott Ransom 900 RC

Frame Details

The big (if unsurprising) story is the move to an internal shock. This keeps the shock and its eyelet bearings protected from debris, dust and mud. The plastic shock protector may look like a weak spot, but Scott say it can withstand harsher impacts than the old Ransom's carbon downtube, and if it does break it's a replaceable part. It doubles as a door to access the shock as well as a small storage compartment that can hold a tube or your skinny snack of choice. It clips into place with a button that has been reliable so far and houses a mini tool. While it isn't fully dust-proof, it reliably keeps Scottish slop off the shock. Scott say this allowed them to use small cartridge bearings inside the rear shock eyelet, which would be susceptible to damage if exposed to the elements.After several wet rides and bike washes, the shock stanchion still has a coating of factory oil on it instead of the usual muddy slurry. I'd call that a substantial benefit. Onedownside is a lack of airflow to the shock that could lead to overheating on long downhill runs, and this might cause a lack of damping and higher spring rate/pressure, creating a bouncy ride. Scott suggested the difference compared to an external shock is only equivalent to a few psi at most and the effect on damping is minimal. I certainly haven't noticed unusual changes in suspension feel while descending, but I haven't been able to test it on very long Garbanzo-style runs.The TracLoc shock is based on Fox's Float X but has an extra air chamber that is shut off when the cable-operated remote is set to the second position. This has the same effect of adding a massive volume spacer to the shock - it makes it far more progressive, adding support especially late in the travel. It doesn't make a measurable difference to sag, though. Scott say this reduces the travel to 130 mm, but technically there is no hard limit, just an earlier, steeper ramp-up of force through the stroke.The third setting on the remote adds a threshold to the compression damping, making for a firm, but not locked, suspension feel. While the shock is unique to Scott, they have worked with Fox to ensure that any upgrades to the regular Float X shock will be compatible with theirs, and it can be serviced by any Fox service centre. It's also worth noting that you can run the Ransom with other shocks (coil or air) if you don't want the TracLoc feature, though one notable exception is the RockShox Vivid Air which doesn't quite fit inside the plastic door.With the shock hidden, Scott designed a sag/travel indicator that sits between the BB and the lower link. This indicates the true travel or sag at the rear wheel as opposed to the shock stroke. This is important because, with most bikes, the leverage ratio between the axle and the shock changes dramatically through the travel, meaning 30% of the shock stroke usually corresponds to more than 30% of the rear wheel travel. Scott's design accounts for this so when it indicates 30% sag you're getting 30% true sag at the axle, which is slightly less than 30% of the shock stroke.The rocker link is designed to be super stiff and pivots on two large bearings that connect it to the mainframe while housing the PF92 bottom bracket. There are no ISCG tabs for an aftermarket chain guide, but an integrated top guide does the job alongside crank-mounted skid plates. The frame is category-5 tested (for bike park abuse) and is rated for forks up to 180 mm but not dual-crowns.Cables can only be routed through the headset, and bikes are built with them running through the headset spacers too. If you don't want to run the one-piece bar and stem you can buy a Syncros stem, which routes the cables into these spacers but clamps to a regular handlebar, or you can use an Acros headset top cap with regular round spacers and any stem.There's a flip chip between the lower short link and the chainstay that keeps the bottom bracket height the same with a 27.5" wheel. It also shortens the chainstay from 440 mm to 432 mm, so it's kind of a two-in-one affair. The idea is that shorter riders or bike park jibbers opting for a mullet rear wheel will likely want a shorter back end too. The Ransom ships in 29" in all sizes as it's primarily designed as a race bike. An angle set offers 0.6 degrees of head angle adjustment (63.8 or 65 degrees) with a neutral headset (64.4 degrees) included in the box.There's room for a full-sized water bottle in all sizes, but no extra bosses for tools stored outside the frame. There is loads of room behind the bottle if you want to get creative, though.The old Ransom has always been known as one of the lightest enduro bikes, but the six-bar layout surely adds some bulk. Scott say that putting the shock in line with the downtube and concentrating the shock forces around the bottom bracket (where it needs to be strong anyway) helps save weight from the front triangle, but they admit the new bike is a little heavier than its predecessor. The claimed weight for the top-end 900 RC model (tested) in size Medium is 2,800 g, w/o shock but including including axle, seat clamp, frame protection, covers etc. That's nothing special for a carbon enduro frame these days. The other models in the range have an alloy rear triangle and a lower-modulus carbon mainframe, for a claimed weight of 3,450 g.