Review: 2024 Specialized Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need

Mar 12, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

Specialized Epic 8

WORDS: Dario DiGiulio
PHOTOS: Dario DiGiulio / Mike Kazimer


The Specialized Epic has a long history of being one of the fastest bikes out there, with a specific bent towards racing, long efforts, and efficient travel over terrain. Looking back at that history can be a good education in the progression of bike design as a whole, as things have changed quite a bit since the model was introduced back in 2002.

As the 8th iteration of their ideal XC bike, Specialized has pushed this new Epic far into the future, with geometry, travel numbers, and frame features that feel indicative of the future of the sport. There's a healthy dose of trail bike influence here, but the Epic hasn't strayed too far from its racing roots, keeping things lively, efficient, and most of all: fast.
Epic 8 Details

• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 120mm frame travel, 120mm fork
• 65.9° head angle
• 390-500mm reach
• 435mm chainstays
• 75.5° seat tube angle, size dependent
• 5 sizes available, XL tested
• Weight: 24.1 lb / 10.9 kg (size XL)
• US Price: $5,000-14,500 USD
• S-Works frameset: $6,000 USD
Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
What's the Best Value?
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesIt feels like a highly refined version of itself, with bold geometry that will surely be polarizing amongst traditional cross-country riders, though in my eyes that's part of what separates it from the pack.Dario DiGiulio



Frame Details

It should be no surprise that the Epic 8 comes exclusively in carbon fiber, but it's not quite as simple as one single frame offering. As per usual, Specialized is releasing the bike in the standard 11m layup as well as the slightly lighter 12m S-Works. Both frames have stiffness profiles tuned to each size's typical rider, meaning an XS will be far more compliant than the XL. This requires some re-engineering with each new layup schedule, and hopefully yields a better ride for each person in the range.

The big news with these new frames is the introduction of SWAT storage to the Epic platform. Where it had been avoided in the past due to weight considerations, the bikes now feature the 4th version of the system. The door is more secure than past versions, the lever is easy to operate, and the door feels very secure and stable, even with a full bottle on top. Apropos of Seb's recent poll, it seems people are split on how passionate they are about the in-frame accessory cubby, but I for one am a fan.

In order to shave some precious grams off the frame (perhaps to make up for whatever gains accompanied the SWAT addition), Specialized co-molded the upper shock mount into the frame, making for an extremely efficient layup. They even went so far as to machine material away from the underside of the toptube at the forward shock mount, removing material and giving better access to shock lockout cables.

Both frames feature a removable rotation limited on the headset, meant to keep the controls from nailing the toptube in the even of a crash or just a mere bike tipover. If you end up installing a higher rise bar, you can simply remove that limiter and go back to busting out perfect X-ups on your race bike.

The team pulled out all the stops to make the S-Works frame as light as possible, replacing all the suspension hardware with titanium counterparts, forming the shock yoke out of carbon fiber, and of course using that lighter carbon layup. One other detail that's luckily exclusive to the S-Works frame is headset cable routing, though it's not quite as bad as it may sound. Allegedly you'll only have to disconnect the rear brake hose in order to replace the upper headset bearing (a fairly rare job, to be fair), with the rest of the system remaining unaffected. This decision was due in part to the broader choice to give the S-Works frame no internal routing, making it essentially an AXS-only bike. There's provisions for the brake, but the rest is deleted for the sake of grams and simplicity.

Remember, every other bike in the lineup has standard tube-in-tube internal routing for everything, this hyper-efficiency is just reserved for the fanciest frame.

Geometry & Sizing

There have been some major changes on this front, with an overhauled geometry giving the Epic 8 far more extreme numbers than both the Epic and Epic EVO 7. In broad strokes, here are the key changes from the outgoing EVO to the current Epic: 1.5° steeper seat tube angle - 15mm longer reach - 0.7° slacker head tube angle - 8mm lower bottom bracket.

Those changes add up to something of an outlier in the XC world, with a very slack head tube angle, long reach numbers, and a fairly steep seat tube angle all adding capability and confidence. That head angle sits at 65.9° in the low position, and 66.4° in high, making it the slackest production cross-country race bike to date.

The size range features 5 options, with reach numbers ranging from 390mm on the XS to 500 on the XL. Seat tube angles vary slightly by size, ranging from 76.5° (XS) to 75.5° (XL). BB drop is also size-dependent, ranging from 52-42mm, with the larger frames getting less drop. Stack heights scale well relative to the reach, giving each size an appropriate amount of room to go up or down as your personal fit dictates.

Strangely, the one geometry figure that doesn't change per size is the chainstay length, with a consistent 435mm rear center length across the board. This is likely due to the convenience of keeping a single rear triangle for the whole range, as the kinematics of a flex stay bike would have to be reworked for every increase in that rear end, assuming they didn't just nudge the BB forward, as some brands do. The team at Specialized also emphasized the goal of keeping the rear end shorter to keep the wheelbase from getting out of hand on larger sizes.

Suspension Design

Bye-bye, Brain. The outgoing Epic featured Specialized's longstanding Brain system, which was an inertia valve meant to distinguish between bump and pedaling forces, all in the name of delivering efficiency and compliance when appropriate. We tested that version of the Epic in our 2021 XC Field Test, and found that the Brain was the only significant con to that bike's performance, particularly on the descents. Those of you keeping up will recall that the outgoing Epic EVO does not have a Brain system, so it's a bit more useful to compare the Epic 8's kinematics to that EVO model.

photo
Anti-squat.

photo
Leverage rate.

The deletion of the Brain isn't even the boldest shift with the new Epic's suspension - that accolade falls to the rear wheel travel. Where the Epic 7 had 100mm of travel, and the EVO 110mm, the new Epic 8 sports 120mm of efficient and capable rear wheel travel.

photo
Bump absorption.
photo
Pedal bob.

Like the outgoing models, the Epic 8 is a single pivot flex stay with a linkage driving the pint-sized SidLuxe through its stroke. The Open mode on the shock has fairly little damping, allowing the rear wheel to readily get out of the way when need be, while the relatively linear leverage rate means there's still something to push against before you hit the final ramp.

Lock mode is dead simple - fully locked, front and rear. I only use this for road commutes and sprints, as it would be pretty jarring anywhere where bumps are present.

The central mode of the 3P system is what Specialized calls the Magic Middle, as they've tuned the damping to differ from the stock RockShox settings. Basically what you end up with is a firmer nose at the top of travel, making for a more supportive pedaling platform - with breakaway force pushing you into a portion of the travel that feels almost as active as the Open mode.

Specifications
Release Date 2024
Price $9000
Travel 120mm
Rear Shock RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate, 190x45, 3-position TwistLoc
Fork RockShox SID Ultimate, 120mm, 3-position TwistLoc, 44mm offset
Headset Specialized Integrated
Cassette SRAM X0 AXS Transmission
Crankarms SRAM X0 AXS Transmission
Chainguide N/A
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB
Pedals N/A
Rear Derailleur SRAM X0 AXS Transmission
Chain SRAM X0 AXS Transmission
Front Derailleur N/A
Shifter Pods SRAM X0 AXS Transmission
Handlebar S-Works Carbon XC Mini-Rise, 6° Upsweep, 8° Backsweep, 10mm Rise, 760mm, 31.8mm
Stem Specialized Pro SL, Alloy, 60mm
Grips SRAM TwistLoc Slip-on
Brakes SRAM Level Silver, 4-piston
Wheelset Roval Control Carbon
Hubs DT Swiss 350, 6-bolt, straight-pull
Spokes DT Swiss Comp Race
Rim Roval Control Carbon, 28h, 29mm internal width
Tires Specialized Fast Trak T7, Specialized Renegade T5, 29x2.35"
Seat Specialized Power Expert
Seatpost BikeYoke Divine SL, 30.9, SM: 100mm, MD-XL: 125mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC




RIDING THE
Epic 8

Test Bike Setup

Setting up the Epic was pleasantly easy, thanks both to familiar components and sag gradients. The bike's fit geometry feels quite comfortable relative to some of the more extreme XC setups, but there's certainly room to go that direction if you so please. Other components required very little attention to get up to speed. I switched the AXS shifter to the correct direction, dialed in the brakes, and went out for a rip.

For me, things feel pretty dialed with 90-92psi in the fork, 200psi in the shock, and a slightly higher bar than the stock offering.

For the uninitiated, I'd recommend setting up Specialized's light casing tires with similar pressures to Maxxis' EXO tires. The Fast Trak / Renegade combo works well in most conditions shy of sloppy wet, so play around with pressures to see what suits your terrain. I personally run 22f/23r, occasionally 1-2psi lower if conditions allow.


Dario DiGiulio
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Inseam: 34" / 86cm
Weight: 180 lbs / 81.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @danger_dario


Testing Info

In lieu of a typical ride loop, I'll instead feature some races that come to mind when I think of the new Epic's purview. Seen above is the Downieville XC course, but I'd also cite the Whistler Back Forty and the Durango Derby as equally relevant courses. Obviously this bike is going to feature heavily at all the World Cup events, but it will be just as appropriate at these one-off events that feature technical trail riding interspersed with purer pedal efforts. The traditional XC formats will be well served by the Epic, but the bike's capability will lend a hand towards success at races like these that feature seriously challenging sections of descent, in addition to face-melting climbs.

Climbing

The Epic 8 has a very composed pedaling characteristic to it, with or without changing the shock's damper settings. For the sake of experimentation, I've done hard efforts in Open mode and Middle to compare, and while the pedal-focused mode clearly has an edge on the climbs, it's not night and day.

Like any good XC bike, the Epic puts you in an aggressive position that encourages hard pedaling and sharp handling, though it's a far cry from the twitchy and fevered feel you can get on more conservative XC geometries. Relative to bikes in that camp, the Epic has a very calm steering feel, encouraging good corner setup and momentum over springing to a corner, pivoting, and springing away. That latter sensation can be fun, and appropriate in certain race settings, but I think Specialized's approach makes more sense for the majority of riding this bike will see. It might not squiggle as well as the tightest wheelbase bikes out there, but it might still beat them up the hill.

Part of that confidence can be chalked up to the compliant pedaling, which opens up nicely in Middle mode whether you're running 3P TwistLoc or Flight Attendant. It's hard to describe, but there's a bump of a certain size that pushes past that support threshold and opens things up, and I've found it to be predictable and consistent. This means you figure out how to work with the support when it's there and grab traction when it opens up, a relationship I've come to enjoy.

I'm on the largest frame size, and haven't found it too long for tight and technical switchbacks, but I'm also used to bikes in that wheelbase realm. If you're coming off a more conservative XC bike, it might take some getting used to, but I think the descending benefits are worth the learning curve.

Power transfer feels very efficient, especially if you're quick on the shift to switch between TwistLoc modes. Specialized is guessing people will spend upwards of 80% of a given ride in the Middle mode, and though I haven't been counting the seconds in each, I'd say about 3/4 of my pedaling time is there. Obviously, on the descents full Open is the way to go, but it's rare that I'm flicking things open except for in the most technical terrain. The same goes with Flight Attendant, it seems to get back to Middle as soon as possible.

The efficiency of the bike almost doesn't warrant a lockout, but having it is just the cherry on top of an already excellent platform.

Descending
Are XC bikes allowed to be fun? On any given cross-country bike I tend to have a good time hammering up climbs, but the Epic sets a new standard for the joys of descending. That's not terribly surprising given the on-paper geometry, but the fact that it can do both so well is what impresses me. Don't get it twisted, you're still on a XC race bike - the Optic I recently reviewed may only have 5mm more travel, but it's definitely a lot more bike on the descents.

An occasional reminder of the sharpness is good though, as that edge feels like part of the speed equation with a good cross-country race bike. The Epic is happy to go fast and rally technical terrain, but in the end it wants to pedal hard and cut good turns. The short rear end probably contributes to some of that sharpness, as a longer stay would increase stability at some cost to slower speed tight turns. It would have been great to try some size-specific rear end lengths to compare, but perhaps that'll come with the next iteration.

Overall, the geometry does feel quite dialed for the use case. I like a longer reach on a cross-country bike, as the stretched cockpit provides more room for out-of-the-saddle efforts. There is of course the at-speed benefit with the wheelbase as well, but in this case a lot of that difference comes from the slack head angle. Speaking of which, I've found myself pushing the Epic way outside the standard application you'd see in an XC race, riding gnarly trails I know well and finding it fun and capable. It's just a featherweight trail bike, in a way - with pedaling dynamics to separate itself from the rest of that pack.

I'll speak to this in the First Ride, but in my eyes the Epic has hit such a capable mark the EVO starts to pale in comparison. That bike gives up some pedaling prowess, gains some weight, and has somewhat compromised geometry due to the shared frame. That frame feels decidedly focused on the Epic as a platform, though I'm sure plenty of people will spring for the more descent-focused build kits on the EVO. I'm personally even hesitant to bump the fork travel up, as I really like the balance struck with the angles, ride feel, and handling that the stock Epic achieves.


Specialized Epic
Rocky Mountain Element

How does it compare?

There are very few cross-country bikes with geometry this progressive on the market, so the comparison options are relatively few. In most ways, the Epic compares to the broader category, but the head angle sets things apart in a way that is hard to ignore.

The closest comparison that comes to mind is the Rocky Mountain Element, with a 65° head angle in the slackest setup position. The Rocky's seat angle is a little steeper in that position, so if you're looking for something closer to trail bike fit, it might be the easier option. The Element also comes stock with a 130mm fork, which pushes even further into that trail category, if one cares to define things.

Having ridden both, I think there's a bit more grip on tap with the Element while descending, likely helped by the fact that they went with a full-fat 4-bar linkage, as opposed to the much lighter flex stay that Specialized used. The latter obviously cuts some grams, but also has an impressively rich suspension feel, so don't look at the comparison as totally black and white.

Which Model is the Best Value?

With the obscene price of the S-Works bike, the rest can start to seem relatively inexpensive. Really though, the $7,000 Epic Expert is still a very premium bike at a very premium price, and to me it represents the best value in the lineup. You get the fantastic Roval Control wheels, essentially the same suspension as the Pro I've been testing, and a dropper that's actually a bit longer than the one on the Pro. GX Transmission is functionally identical to the X0 stuff, and the only penalty is some weight. This is a build that can be run as comes stock, and upgraded bit by bit as you see fit.

Technical Report

SRAM Transmission X0 AXS Drivetrain: It may seem odd to see the same drivetrain specced on an XC race bike and enduro bike, but if anything that highlights the diversity of the X0 groupset. Clearly the alloy cranks are heavier than their carbon counterparts, and there's some weight to be shaved with the XXSL derailleur and cassette, but generally I think this drivetrain makes sense here. The overall build weight is far from portly, and the durability of the X0 cranks provides some peace of mind as you're pedaling through rock gardens and taking on burlier sections of trail.

SRAM Level Silver Brakes: I've been quick to bash these brakes when specced on more trail-oriented bikes, but here they feel quite appropriate. I still think you can get away with mounting up stronger stoppers on a featherweight bike like this, but the gains are greatly diminished compared to something more downhill focused. I swapped the organic pads for metallics, bedded in some fresh rotors, and have been more than happy since.

RockShox SID 3P Suspension: As mentioned in the ride notes, the shock tune on this bike is excellently suited to the purpose, and feels superb on the descents in Open mode. I personally don't hate the TwistLoc shifter, but would certainly rather be without it. some sort of blip button, a little lever, just something that allows you to run regular grips. As you'll see up next, something does exist, but it's the fully-automated Flight Attendant system that certainly doesn't come cheap.

RockShox SID Flight Attendant Suspension: The Brain may have been retired, but Flight Attendant is a far smarter spiritual successor. I've written up a separate piece on the FA kit, but in short it's a great addition to an already impressive bike. I don't think its value caters to regular riders, but for pure racing and all-out performance I can see the justification. Personally I think some form of lever-lock Open/Middle shock adjustment is all I need, but it's very cool that this exists.

Pros

+ Outstanding pedaling performance
+ Composed and fast descender
+ Well thought out frame details


Cons

- Slack head angle might require recalibration
- Size-specific rear center would be nice


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesClearly I've been impressed by the Epic 8. It feels like a highly refined version of itself, with bold geometry that will surely be polarizing amongst traditional cross-country riders, though in my eyes that's part of what separates it from the pack. Add to that the composed and highly efficient pedal feel, the outstanding descending, and the best-in-class frame storage and bottle capacity, and you have a truly well-rounded package. Dario DiGiulio




Reviews and Tech Reviews XC Bikes Specialized Specialized Epic


