Review: 2024 Specialized Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need

Climbing

The Epic 8 has a very composed pedaling characteristic to it, with or without changing the shock's damper settings. For the sake of experimentation, I've done hard efforts in Open mode and Middle to compare, and while the pedal-focused mode clearly has an edge on the climbs, it's not night and day.Like any good XC bike, the Epic puts you in an aggressive position that encourages hard pedaling and sharp handling, though it's a far cry from the twitchy and fevered feel you can get on more conservative XC geometries. Relative to bikes in that camp, the Epic has a very calm steering feel, encouraging good corner setup and momentum over springing to a corner, pivoting, and springing away. That latter sensation can be fun, and appropriate in certain race settings, but I think Specialized's approach makes more sense for the majority of riding this bike will see. It might not squiggle as well as the tightest wheelbase bikes out there, but it might still beat them up the hill.Part of that confidence can be chalked up to the compliant pedaling, which opens up nicely in Middle mode whether you're running 3P TwistLoc or Flight Attendant. It's hard to describe, but there's a bump of a certain size that pushes past that support threshold and opens things up, and I've found it to be predictable and consistent. This means you figure out how to work with the support when it's there and grab traction when it opens up, a relationship I've come to enjoy.I'm on the largest frame size, and haven't found it too long for tight and technical switchbacks, but I'm also used to bikes in that wheelbase realm. If you're coming off a more conservative XC bike, it might take some getting used to, but I think the descending benefits are worth the learning curve.Power transfer feels very efficient, especially if you're quick on the shift to switch between TwistLoc modes. Specialized is guessing people will spend upwards of 80% of a given ride in the Middle mode, and though I haven't been counting the seconds in each, I'd say about 3/4 of my pedaling time is there. Obviously, on the descents full Open is the way to go, but it's rare that I'm flicking things open except for in the most technical terrain. The same goes with Flight Attendant, it seems to get back to Middle as soon as possible.The efficiency of the bike almost doesn't warrant a lockout, but having it is just the cherry on top of an already excellent platform.