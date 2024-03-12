Review: 2024 Specialized Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need

Frame Details
It should be no surprise that the Epic 8 comes exclusively in carbon fiber, but it's not quite as simple as one single frame offering. As per usual, Specialized is releasing the bike in the standard 11m layup as well as the slightly lighter 12m S-Works. Both frames have stiffness profiles tuned to each size's typical rider, meaning an XS will be far more compliant than the XL. This requires some re-engineering with each new layup schedule, and hopefully yields a better ride for each person in the range.
The big news with these new frames is the introduction of SWAT storage to the Epic platform. Where it had been avoided in the past due to weight considerations, the bikes now feature the 4th version of the system. The door is more secure than past versions, the lever is easy to operate, and the door feels very secure and stable, even with a full bottle on top. Apropos of Seb's recent poll
, it seems people are split on how passionate they are about the in-frame accessory cubby, but I for one am a fan.
In order to shave some precious grams off the frame (perhaps to make up for whatever gains accompanied the SWAT addition), Specialized co-molded the upper shock mount into the frame, making for an extremely efficient layup. They even went so far as to machine material away from the underside of the toptube at the forward shock mount, removing material and giving better access to shock lockout cables.
Both frames feature a removable rotation limited on the headset, meant to keep the controls from nailing the toptube in the even of a crash or just a mere bike tipover. If you end up installing a higher rise bar, you can simply remove that limiter and go back to busting out perfect X-ups on your race bike.
The team pulled out all the stops to make the S-Works frame as light as possible, replacing all the suspension hardware with titanium counterparts, forming the shock yoke out of carbon fiber, and of course using that lighter carbon layup. One other detail that's luckily exclusive to the S-Works frame is headset cable routing, though it's not quite as bad as it may sound. Allegedly you'll only have to disconnect the rear brake hose in order to replace the upper headset bearing (a fairly rare job, to be fair), with the rest of the system remaining unaffected. This decision was due in part to the broader choice to give the S-Works frame no internal routing, making it essentially an AXS-only bike. There's provisions for the brake, but the rest is deleted for the sake of grams and simplicity.
Remember, every other bike in the lineup has standard tube-in-tube internal routing for everything, this hyper-efficiency is just reserved for the fanciest frame.
The standard frame allows mechanical drivetrain and dropper but routes all cables through the frame in a standard fashion, not through the headset at all.