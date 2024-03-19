Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR

Technical Report

Maxxis Rekon / Rekon Race tires:

Fox Transfer SL dropper post:

DT Swiss XR1200 carbon wheels:

What about a Lunch Ride version?

I'm a fan of the Rekon and the Rekon Race tire combo. It's quick and predictable, as long as you keep in mind that you're on cross-country tires – the limits come up a little quicker than a big meaty enduro tread. In addition, the Rekon Race tire isn't the best option for really wet conditions, since there's not much tread to bite into the ground on slippery climbs, or to help with braking traction. Other than that, though, the range of conditions that this fast-rolling combo works in is pretty impressive. I ran 21 psi in the front and 23 psi in the rear and didn't have any punctures during the test period.The Transfer SL post only has two position – up and down. It drops and raises very quickly, with an audible 'thwunk' that leaves no doubt it's fully extended. With the 150mm version, I found myself missing the ability to stop it anywhere in its travel. On rolling terrain there were times when dropping the seat halfway would have been a nice option. The two-position concept makes a lot of sense for the shorter travel versions – a middle setting's not going to be that useful when there's only 125mm of drop – but on the longer travel version it's a little less convenient.These wheels are a new addition to DT's catalog, with a new carbon rim design, DT 180 hubs with ceramic bearings, Revolite spokes, and a weight of 1303 grams. The majority of my time on them was trouble free – they've stayed true, and are nice and quiet, free of the nerve-wracking 'twangs' that some light XC wheels emit during hard cornering.I did have one issue arise on a winter ride, when the temperature was hovering around freezing. I went to put in some pedal strokes after a hard corner and was met with... nothing. The ratchet ring didn't engage, and there were two full crank revolutions before the hub engaged. I've been on several rides since then without any issues – I have a hunch the freezing temperatures played a role, but it's worth a mention. I'm going to be putting more miles on these wheel for a longer term review, so we'll see if the issue repeats itself.There's no Lunch Ride edition of the ASR, the overforked and slightly overbuilt option that Yeti offers with their other models (at least not yet) but it's worth tossing a few ideas out there for riders that have a downcountry itch they want to scratch. If this were my bike, there are really only two things I'd change to smooth out some of the XC edges a tiny bit. The first is the brakes. At the very least, I'd install metallic pads in order for better wet weather performance. Switching to Codes would be a good option too – that's the spec you'll find on the recently release Epic Evo. Codes weigh around 100 grams (total) more than the Levels, and that's a quarter pound weight penalty I don't mind taking.The other change I'd make would be to the SL post. Even though I typically run 210mm of drop on trail and enduro bikes, the 150mm of drop on the ASR is well suited to its XC intentions. I miss the infinite height adjustment, though, and I wouldn't complain about a little more drop, so a 170mm post would likely get substituted in.What about a 130mm fork and beefy tires? Honestly, I wouldn't go that route. A longer fork would slacken the seat tube angle even further, and heavy tires would take away some of the joys of riding a light bike with fast rolling tires. Plus, it's good for a bike like this to have at least some sort of reminder that while it's plenty capable, there are limits to the terrain it's supposed to be ridden on.