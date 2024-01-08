Review: 2024 YT Jeffsy Core 4 - A Good Friend

Descending
I received the Jeffsy at the beginning of what I can only describe as the Week of Perfect Dirt, where every trail is in peak form and you can do no wrong. These conditions are dreamy, but can bias you a little as everything just feels so damn good.
To the detriment of trail conditions, but the benefit of the full-spectrum review, the rains came shortly thereafter, with some regularly programmed slop sticking around for the weeks to come. This was where I spent a lot of time getting to know the Jeffsy, and where it really seemed to shine. The grip of the suspension and neutral ride height under braking meant the bike felt comfortable and composed in steeps and slippery chutes, without sacrificing too much travel. Thanks to a well-sorted build kit, I didn't feel the need to swap out a single component for the duration of the test, even as things got quite grim.
In supportive, faster-moving terrain, I found the suspension active but supportive enough, though you definitely notice your feet moving under you as you pump the bike. Though this sensation bothers some, I don't mind the feeling, as the benefit is typically better bump absorption when that smooth terrain comes to an end. Mid-size and chattery hits are handled very well by the bike's kinematic, keeping things composed, comfortable, and quiet. My biggest gripe with the suspension performance of the Jeffsy was in particularly rough and fast terrain, where you're really pushing the bike to its limits. Obviously this is typically more the purview of bigger, more downhill-focused bikes, but having found myself in that terrain on more than a few occasions it felt worth commenting on.
The sensation is mostly just an unsettled feeling underfoot as you run out of travel, which should be a familiar feeling to most people who push trail bikes into more serious terrain. I had a few hard bottom-outs on bigger single hits, but adding two volume spacers (up to the 4 token max) helped alleviate that. I think this bike would also benefit from hydraulic bottom-out, as that end stroke ramp and return is part of what makes the chassis feel unsettled as you push deep into the travel on consecutive hard compressions.
As alluded to above, the Jeffsy really was an exceptionally quiet bike. In addition to the fully-guided internal routing, there are cable clamps where cables pass freely over the frame, as well as rubber plugs that sheathe cables as they enter the holes in the frame. Those little details go a long way in keeping things muted, and I'd love to see them adopted by other brands pursuing silent nirvana. Even with a day's worth of goodies in the downtube, things were silent, which is more than I can say about a lot of other in-frame storage systems I've used.
The pinnacle of testing the Jeffsy was taking the bike with me on a trip to Chile, where I got to ride the old EWS course at Parvazo
, high in the Andes above Santiago. This area is famous for the rocky conditions
and "anti-grip" soil, and proved to be quite a good challenge for bike and rider. Distractingly beautiful scenery aside, I definitely had some loose moments, but was impressed at how well Jeffsy handled things. It wouldn't be my choice if I were going back to race, but I had a great time careening down the mountain regardless.