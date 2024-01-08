Review: 2024 YT Jeffsy Core 4 - A Good Friend

Technical Report

Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Alloy Wheelset:

YT Postman V2:

SRAM Dub Pressfit BB:

Avid Centerline Rotors:

This spec choice was a surprise highlight for me. I didn't think much about the choice initially, but after trying the bike with some stiffer wheels and going back to stock I realized the benefit of utilizing the relatively forgiving Synthesis wheels. The carbon Jeffsy frame is quite stiff, and having a bit of give in the system is key to providing good grip and a comfortable ride feel. I didn't hate things with a stiffer wheelset, but you definitely have to push a bit harder to get things to hook up the same way.I tested the Jeffsy with a V1 post mounted, simply due to the 200mm variant of the V2 not being available yet. I'll have a standalone review of that new design in due time, as their new saddle clamp design is interesting. It works similarly to the AXS post, where you tighten the saddle rails via two bolts on the sides of the head, as opposed to the fiddly undercarriage method most posts use.Despite the groans that are sure to ensue as a result of a new bike using a pressfit bottom bracket, I can attest to this one proving to be completely trouble-free. With proper frame manufacturing standards and tight tolerances, pressfit shells really shouldn't pose any issues, and I'm happy to say that's the case here. Dry dusty powder, absolutely wet slop, and temperate in-between all reared their heads over the past few months, so it seems safe to say that the weather test was thorough.Centerlines get the job done - we've been more than okay with them for years - but now that SRAM's new HS2s have hit the market, the older thinner variants just don't seem to bite the same way. After the first few rides, I ended up swapping the Centerlines for the equivalent HS2 size, and enjoyed better power and heat control. I wouldn't call this a critical upgrade, but it definitely takes the power of the Codes up a notch.