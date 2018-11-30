PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Tested: 5 Ways to Hold a Tube on Your Frame

Nov 30, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Black electrical tape, wrapped tightly around frame tubes to stow a spare inner-tube, a couple of tire levers, and maybe a CO2 and a plug kit, became the hallmark of a committed enduro racer as the EWS came of age. Like all things cycling, it wouldn't be long before our product-hungry accessory industry would follow up on the trend with better (and pricier) alternatives. We gathered up five of them for this review - some as simple as an elastic band with a buckle on one end, and a few up-scale options with pockets and fancy colorways. If you don't see anything that catches your fancy, or their asking prices are a bit rich for you, don't stress. A three-dollar roll of tape is still a viable option.



Race Face Stash Tool Wrap
The Stash Wrap's elastic band is long enough to secure a lot more than a spare tube to your frame.

Race Face Stash Tool Wrap

Race Face's Stash Tool Wrap is a more intelligent way to lash tools, a CO2 kit or a spare tube to your frame than embalming them with tape. Its wide, elastic band is about a foot long (300mm), so it can handily secure a full-size inner tube to any frame member or under the saddle. The strap is liberally covered with hook-and-loop and the inside is banded with thick silicone rubber strips that grip the frame like frightened baby monkeys. Central to the Race Face design is its folding pouch. It has two pockets on one side and a single pocket on the other. There are no zippers or flaps. Tools and spares are secured in the pockets simply by folding the pouch in half. Stash Tool Wraps only come in black and cost around $20 USD. Race Face

Race Face Stash Tool Wrap
Three pockets, sized for well-prepared minimalists.
Race Face Stash Tool Wrap
Wide elastic band, lined with gripper strips.

Features & Performance

Two features define this handy product: The Stash's folding pocket and the band's silicone gripper strips. Tacky gripper strips allow the Race Face Wrap to remain securely in place almost anywhere on the frame without stretching the elastic band much. It should last a long time. The hook-and-loop band ensures the wrap can be removed or replaced in seconds. The double pockets fit tire-plug tools and CO2 cartridges perfectly and they are at the ready the moment the wrap is in hand. If you switch bikes often, the Stash Wrap will make it simple to transfer your essentials from one to another.

Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesI'll concede that you can buy a lot of Gorilla tape for twenty bucks, but you're also going to waste a lot of it if you regularly access your tools and spares. Race Face nailed this one. It's simple, effective, and it turned out to be far more convenient than I had anticipated.RC




OneUp EDC Gear Straps

OneUp's EDC gear Straps (you get a pair for $15 USD) are simple belts made from stretchy polyurethane. As advertised, they don't absorb water or mud and should not scratch your paint, as long as you don't wrap them around crusty frame tubes. The buckle locks into perforations on the belt and a handy loop keeps the loose end tucked neatly. Colors are grey and black. OneUp Components
OneUp EDC Strap
Not innovative, but EDC Gear Straps cinch tight and are made from tough polyurethane.
EDC Gear Straps

Features & Performance

A big step above a toe strap and far more versatile than tape, OneUp's stretchy belts do limit the kind of gear you can strap onto your bike to things that won't gouge your frame. That said, they are pro quality and there's plenty of length to fix items bulkier than an inner tube to any frame member short of an e-bike's down tube.

Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesEDC Gear Straps are a clean-looking alternative to secure your essentials on the bike. The polyurethane material is super tough and grippy, but you'll need to wrap things like metal tools and CO2 devices to prevent scratching.RC


Dakine Hot Laps Gripper

Dakine Hot Laps Gripper

Fancy and versatile, Dakine's Hot Laps Gripper is a webbing strap that is secured by hook-and-loop and incorporates a tube-sized pouch sewn from ballistic nylon. The pouch is flanked by a pair of open-ended side pockets to secure tools, and it is topped with elastic loops designed for CO2 cartridges. Cargo stashed in the elastic loops is further secured by the pouch's fold-over top flap. MSRP is $22 USD in blue with green accents. Dakine

Dakine Hot Laps Gripper
Dakine's fold-over flap conceals the tube and secures two CO2 cartridges.
Dakine Hot Laps Gripper
Tubular side pockets can stash longer items, but are best suited for tire levers.

Features & Performance

Dakine's cargo strap system is more like an under-saddle pouch that can also be fixed to frame tubes. The pouch is roomier than it looks, so it will fit heavy duty inner-tubes. Vanity, perhaps, but concealing the inner-tube sharpens up the bike's profile, while ensuring that it is protected from UV radiation and crash damage. Less useful than they appear to be, the Hot Laps' side-pockets are open ended, so it's not a stretch to assume you could lose an expensive multi-tool either en-route, or during a hurried trailside repair. As long as you pack carefully, Dakine's variety of pockets and stretchy loops makes this one of the more versatile and attractive options.

Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesGood looking and expandable, the Hot Laps Gripper allows you to transfer a number of spares and essentials from bike to bike in one convenient package.RC


Backcountry Research Mutherload strap

Backcountry Research Mutherload Strap

If color choice and simplicity motivate your purchases, Backcountry Research offers its Mutherload strap in 50 colorways. Primarily intended to stash an inner-tube onto your frame, this simple length of one-inch webbing loops through a nylon D-ring, which doubles its tension, and is fixed with hook-and-loop. An elastic shock cord bundles the tube (and any tools that you may have tucked in between) to the strap, so everything stays in one place while you fix or remove your Mutherload from the bike. Choose your colorway (you may have to wait a week for crazy colors), pony up $21 USD and Backcountry Research will send you one.

Backcountry Research Mutherload strap
Elastic shock-cord loops are sewn into the webbing.
Backcountry Research Mutherload
Bundling your tube and tools reduces the fumble factor.

Features & Performance

"Minimalist" is the keyword here. Test riders who liked the Mutherload most preferred to carry as little as possible. There is more to this little gizmo than meets the eye. First of all, once you tuck a tube into the shock-cord loops, you can add a couple of tire tools to the bundle by slipping them between the tube and strap. Rubber tubing on the elastic shock cords grips the frame to secure your spares, and the strap tension is exceptional. Without pockets, Mutherload is best limited to items, long and slender enough to be secured by a single strap - like a pair of tire levers, or a single item like a multi tool, a plug kit, or a CO2 and filler snugly screwed together.

Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesThere is a Mutherload made to match or complement any color scheme, which adds value to this simple and effective cargo strap. Not as versatile as the pouch type straps, but perfect for the rider who keeps a tube and tire tools on board just for insurance.RC




All Mountain Style OS Strap

Okay, what sets the OS Strap apart from the crowd is that it is made in the EU from molded thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), and it comes in a number of attractive colors. For around $21 USD, you can own one of these stretchy belts, and use it to strap an inner-tube and a couple of essentials to your bike. It's a step up from Gorilla tape, and it's re-usable. Did I mention it comes in a number of colors? All Mountain Style
All Mountain OS Strap
Cinch down the OS Strap and it locks into a tab on the buckle.

OS Strap

Features & Performance

Hard to glorify a 21-dollar, 13.5-inch stretchy belt, but it gets the job done and the latching buckle design makes it handy to use. Unlike webbing and especially hook-and-loop retention systems, the TPE plastic belt won't trap moisture, dirt, or grit, so your spare tube and tire levers will always be smartly displayed on your frame.
,
Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThis is a good quality elastic belt. That said, unless you must have a colored gear-strap, you can get two OneUp EDC straps for the price of a single All Mountain Style OS. Your call.RC



44 Comments

  • + 36
 Jesus, my favourite sport/ hobby/ obsession has come to this, strap on reviews.
  • + 3
 it's all about the girth
  • + 13
 Do you have a clear winner? Or is it all level pegging?
  • + 2
 How lucky are we, bringing together our 2 passions together for never stopping strap on pleasures !
  • + 1
 @Mfro: comment of the year
  • + 12
 Method 1 for storing a tube on your frame: don’t
  • + 6
 The RaceFace Stash Tool Wrap is the obvious loser since YOU FORGOT TO PUT A TUBE IN THE F@#CKING THING!

Not sure I believe it even holds a tube now...just saying.
  • + 1
 It's called tool wrap, so I guess it makes what it was purposed to. But yeah, I agree on what's the point to not be able to also strap a tube in?
  • + 2
 @smartfartbart: article b titled "5 ways to strap a tube" my dude
  • + 1
 @RGonz: Right! but this is not the product which is bad itself, what the point of choosing a product that doesn't meet the test criteria??
  • + 1
 Going tubeless everywhere and even in long journeys and with good sealant nothing ever happened no such puncture that forced me to put tube in tire. Theme not worth a discussion. Even a simple tape can be a strap for tube that will never be useful.
  • + 1
 Been riding mtb since 2003 or therabouts. Cant remember a single time I have had a puncture on the trail, tubed or tubeless, we dont have a lot of rocks here which is probably part of the reason. Have had dozens of punctures, snake bites whatever riding mtb on the road but never on the trail.
  • + 3
 Once slit the sidewall of my then brand new DHR Exo, I will always take a spare tube on my rides. I do carry a backpack though.
  • + 1
 Polyurethane ski straps (OneUp EDC) are a versitile tool in themselves so I'd go with them, they have a reputation for getting skiiers out of the back country safely when bindings, boots or anything that breaks, you can crank then very tight. A few ski straps are always handy to have.
  • + 2
 No 6. get some unbranded velco strapping from Ebay for pennies. Also good for RE'using on number boards an mud gaurds instead of disposable zip ties that litter venues an trail centre car parks
  • + 1
 All jokes aside, I'm happy that I got my (black) Dakine Gripper before they sold out in Europe - within ONE week..!!
Although I've been riding tubeless for five years with only one flat, I prefer to have a spare tube with me "just in case" rather than having to walk however far back to the parking lot or lift (in a bike park).....
Now I always have spare tube, levers, multi-tool, quick link, spare tubeless valve & valve core removal tool on my bike - which have often helped my "who needs all that shit" mates Wink
The only thing I must admit is, because my Gripper is mounted near the head tube, I use another (long) velcro strap AROUND the head tube to stop the bag sliding down the down tube :/
And before any mentions the "obvious mistake", I always carry a mini-pump attached to the bottle cage - old school..!
  • + 1
 Only a couple of these are really that innovative. Voile straps have been around for years for attaching junk to other junk, if only I'd thought of marketing them to MTBers. Facepalm.
  • + 1
 Uhm.. Why care tube with strap open? One riding in dirt and you will have to spend time to clean tube if you need it.
Why not first wrap it in some pack or smal bag?..
ep1.pinkbike.org/p6pb16027297/p6pb16027297.jpg
  • + 2
 I now understand why we are finding more and more lost multi tools on the trails these days. Minimalist packs or, suspension permitting, old school saddle bags just work.
  • + 2
 No thanks.
  • + 2
 Or just buy a roll of double sided velcro for a fraction of the price and cut it up and make your own for the perfect size and fit
  • + 2
 best use for a bottle cage ever was those old wide mouthed bottles you could stuff all your tools & tubes in...
  • + 1
 You can fix 99% of punctures with plugs, I only take a tube as a emergency solution for long rides and I wear a backpack in those...
  • + 1
 These are awesome nice and neat. Guy who makes them is agent. Can make them for any bike. www.alpinethreadworks.com/products/performance-satchel.html
  • + 1
 Voile straps are like one-up but available in any size you need, also bikepacker approoved.
  • + 0
 $20 velcro? industry might think mtb is for homeless, or something.
call me when they are at least $50 snowboard style cushy leather and micro adjustable rachet... bitch
  • + 2
 Old surf leash. You're welcome
  • + 2
 im guessing theres a pole machine or stamina review coming soon?
  • + 2
 You can also use velcro ski strap. It's cheap and it works...
  • + 2
 The Oneup strap looks like someone stole their watch.
  • + 1
 Where are you all getting these super small tubes from. My 27.5 x 2.6" tube is massive and will never fold down that small
  • + 2
 Use the velcro strap that comes with a pair of ski to hold them together
  • + 1
 "Wisdompro hook and look strap 18"
12 for £8 on amazon. Hold all my shit to my bike.
  • + 1
 or use a bundle of those old stinky velcro Animal watch straps from the 90s!
  • + 1
 Or you get a Camelback... This is getting ridiculous.
  • + 1
 How about storing it in your tubeless tyre?
  • + 0
 Ridiculousness at its best!!!!! Keep up the great work! (the reference to the "Fumble Factor" is particularly precious)
  • + 1
 Would a Velcro watch strap work
  • + 1
 I got a strap for your strap so you can strap your strap
  • + 2
 Get your Strap On!
  • + 1
 How about inflated between the rim and tyre?
  • + 1
 I use strips of old inner tubes to tie stuff to my bikes.
  • + 0
 check out the Louri strap, very similar to the back country but a bit cheaper and less common on the trails Wink
  • + 1
 ELECTRICAL TAPE

Post a Comment



