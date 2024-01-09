Review: 6 of the Best Lightweight Elbow Pads

Jan 9, 2024
by Henry Quinney  

photo
Ridden & Rated
6 Light MTB Elbow Pads
By Henry Quinney

I'm Fed Up With Crusty Elbows

If you've gone mountain biking recently, you might have noticed riding past a litany of things you don't want to drag your skin along or smash your body into. For years I've just ridden in a t-shirt, knee pads and then changed between an open or full face helmet depending on whether I was riding something uplifted or not. Even then, more often than not unless I was on a downhill bike I wouldn't bother with a full face helmet.

I don't know whether it's from getting older but I've made a conscious effort to wear more body protection and pads in recent years. It started with getting some larger knee pads that weren't a thin slice of foam in a sleeve, and then I started trying to wear thicker gloves, downhill-rated helmets, chest-protection and long sleeves. There was one final level that I never quite got to, though - elbow pads.

My experience with elbow pads when I tried them for the first and only time was that they were massive, looked awful, ran hot and either slipped down or caused arm pump. In the decade since though, surely they must have changed?

When conducting this review, I looked for the lightest and most comfortable pads a particular brand offers. Although bruising and breakages shouldn't be dismissed, it's the constant loss of skin during bike park season that irks me. I tested these pads during the hot months and into fall to find out whether there are finally options for something discrete, comfortable, and secure.

For reference, my forearms have a circumference of 28cm at their middle, and my biceps measure 36cm.



Contents

Fox Enduro Elbow
Pro-X3 Elbow
E-Sleeve AMP Elbow
POC VPD Air Flow Elbow
Leatt ReaFlex Elbow
Troy Lee Speed Elbow
Top Picks





Fox D3O Enduro Elbow


photo
photo

The Fox D3O Enduro features a removable pad for easy washing, a wide silicone gripper on the upper and a slightly looser fitting forearm piece. The size medium on test had a suggested size of 27.9-30.5 cm at the bicep and 26.7-27.9 cm at the forearm, so they should have provided a snug fit. They're some of the bigger pads in the test, and are probably alongside the Leatt as the bulkiest, even if the Fox does just edge it out as the slightly bigger. However, they were also very comfortable, and offered decent moisture wicking.
Fox D3O Enduro
• D3O padding
• Silicone grippers
• Weight: 160 grams (set M)
• MSRP: $74.95
foxracing.com

While they are a nice pad, I would say that Enduro doesn't really fit their application. Although the moisture is wicked well, the pads cover a lot of real estate. They felt secure around my bicep but would fall down on long-sweaty runs in the bike park. Not only did they look the worst through a jersey thanks to their size, but I also didn't like how much they moved, and didn't appreciate the constant hoisting up required to keep them where you want them.

Overall, these are a pad of seemingly good quality and might offer more protection than some of the lighter thinner ones thanks to their D3O padding. I would, however, definitely try before you buy and consider sizing down.

photo
photo

Pros
+ Great coverage
+ Flexible pad and stretchy material made removal very easy


Cons
- Larger pad can be warm
- The lease secure pad in terms of fit



G Form Pro X3 Elbow


photo
photo

G-Form makes pads as light as they are distinctive. The exoskeleton look is a little strange, and all the labels of NFL this or that, aren't going to help. Let us be honest, no elbow pads look particularly good but I think the G-Forms fly even closer to the sun than most. On the flipside, these Pro X3 pads can be nearly hidden under a long-sleeved jersey.
G-Form Pro-X3 Elbow
• Smartflex pad hardens on impact
• Silicone grippers
• Weight: 120 grams
• MSRP: $83.00
g-form.com

Their pads are typically light, with an emphasis on flexibility and comfort. While this might not be what I want for my knee protection, for elbow pads it all begins to add up. The light, shape-hugging fit means that not only was this the most flexible pad on test but also the best fitting. The medium pads have a suggested size of 32-34.5 cm and 21.5-24cm at the bicep and forearm respectively and fit me very well.

photo
photo

The longer grippers help with comfort around the bicep and stop the pads from feeling like they're cutting into my arms. The way the sleeve holds your arm also means that it doesn't need to be particularly tight in any one place; instead, there's a reasonable tension all over. The forearm uses a dotted-silcone surface to provide grip without being restrictive. The pads were secure, comfortable, and breathe well.

The pad grippers are very effective, meaning they can rotate the pad over time if they're out of joint, but they were also probably the best at hugging the shape of your arm on the test while also being easy to get on and off.
Pros
+ Very comfortable
+ Secure and stayed in place
+ Light and breathable
+ Very discreet

Cons
- Looks are divisive, should you care



ION E-Sleeve AMP Elbow


photo
photo

The Ion pads use inserts to make washing easy, and a mesh material throughout. The size chart suggests 28-30cm and 21-23cm at the bicep and forearm respectively. I tested the medium size and although they were comfortable they left some things to be desired.

ION E-Sleeve AMP Elbow
• 3-directional pad
• Weight: 631 grams
• No sew abrasion
• MSRP: $85USD
ion-products.com

These are good pads, and the way they fit is pretty good. They did shuffle around a little but largely stayed in place. ION's problem is not getting the pad to stay on though, largely it's getting it off again. The material of the sleeve is just too inflexible. You find yourself rolling, and sliding it as you try and get a purchase. Throw in some of the creak-tick of threads snapping and it becomes a frustrating experience. Every time I removed them I thought I would tear them. I was above the size chart recommendation, which shouldn't be ignored, but I also wouldn't have wanted these pads looser while riding.

They were comfortable, and far more comfortable than you might think from the somewhat stern material, but I think there are better options. While not quite bulky, they're certainly on the verge of it. They do hide under a jersey well and offer good coverage.

photo
photo

Pros
+ Stay put
+ Comfortable
+ Good coverage

Cons
- Very hard to get off



POC VPD Air Flow Elbow


photo
photo

The POC VPD M had a size suggesting a bicep of 28-32cm and a forearm of 26-30cm. While these pads felt like a high-quality item with some nice features, getting them to stay up was an issue. They were probably the least secure on test. That's also despite the way the pad cups your elbow, which is both comfortable and supportive. I don't think that the sleeve is too big so much as the grippers seemed somewhat ineffective. Around the bicep, it just didn't feel as if the silicone grippers got any real purchase.

POC VPD Air Flow Elbow
• Certified to EN1621-1, Level 1
• Concave pad w/ silicone bicep grippers
• Weight: 215 grams
• MSRP: $130 USD
pocsports.com
The pads might offer slightly more protection than some and are one of the few to have certification reported in their copy, and you would hope so too for nearly double the weight of something like the G-Form. The pads are very very comfortable, and assuming they stayed up would be the ones I'd happily crash in, but getting them to do so was just too difficult. They're not the most discrete either thanks to the pad extending beyond the elbow quite a bit. That said, they're on par with the Fox pads.

I think that the POC is a nice pad, but if it's going to be bigger and heavier I want it at least to stay up consistently. Thanks to the lack of gripper on the forearm the whole sleeve fits quite tight, and I definitely wouldn't want it any tighter. That said, it makes it a real shame that they wouldn't stay in place on long runs.

photo
photo

Pros
+ Very comfortable
+ Certified


Cons
- Would fall down
- Heavier than others



Leatt ReaFlex Elbow


photo
photo

The ReaFlex guards only give a sizing suggestion around the bicep, and it's quite wide too at 24-28cm. The pads feature the same style of padding as the G-Form, however, it's more of a hybrid between the more classic style where the is one large pad compared to the G-Form which seems to be a lots of pads connected together via gel-sections. The pad itself is very concave and hugs the elbow. There is a cutout in the forearm to help both air and blood flow and overall they're a thin material, even if they feel less premium than some other pads due to the absence of a soft-stretchy sleeve.

Leatt ReaFlex Elbow
• EN1621-1 certified
• Upper gripper
• Weight: 180 grams
• MSRP: $89
leatt.com

The pads are very good though, and they stayed up, in place and comfortable over long runs. I like the concave pads as they feel like they're going to stay in place better and rotate less on impact. That's helped further by a textured gripper where your elbow will sit. When riding, they felt like around the joint they fit a bit looser and subsequently ran cooler. All in all, they're a good pad but sadly suffer from the same bad looks as the G-Form, but unlike the G-Form they do without the ability to hide under a jersey seamlessly, should you care.

photo
photo

Pros
+ Comfortable and cool running
+ Certified
+ Stayed put


Cons
- Slightly bulky
- Lower opening is large and could be tapered more



Troy Lee Designs Speed Elbow


photo
photo

The Troy Lee pads have a wafer-thin 4mm pad, and looking at them they were very much in line with what I was looking for. Minimalist and discreet, yet with enough coverage to stop the loss of skin. The pads feature a gripper around the bicep and rely on a good deal of stretch to hold the pad securely. The medium pads suggest a lower forearm of 6.5-8 (16.5 - 20 cm) inches and a bicep of 10-12 (25.5 - 30.5 cm). They also give weight recommendations of 63-82 kg. I didn't factor the weight factor in too much, as surely there is just so much more information needed but I suppose it might help somebody.
TLD Speed Elbow Guards
• D3O pads
• CE EN 13688:2013 Certified
• Weight: 136 grams
• MSRP: $49USD
troyleedesigns.com

The pads are the most discreet on test, and also look subtle in short sleeves - they don't look overly different from a base layer. Sadly, I just couldn't get them to stay up. I ended up riding an XS/S pad and, while my arms are by no means big I was disappointed that even that success was hit-and-miss. It wasn't drastic, but over several runs, they would move down. They felt good in terms of fit, but just wouldn't stay where I wanted them.

photo
photo

Pros
+ Very thin
+ Discreet
+ Probably the best looking pad


Cons
- Fell down occasionally
- Sizing is off




Top Pick

My goal in this test was to find something so comfortable and minimalist that I didn't see any reason not to wear them. With that in mind, the G-Form Pro X3 Elbow is the clear winner. Comfortable, secure, and breathable all while being the most discreet. When working at the World Cups, I'd often see riders wearing these hidden away under their sleeves, despite what the sponsor read on the outside of their jersey, and that's not without good reason. I really liked the pads, and they're the only ones I feel really deliver in every regard.

If this test has shown me one thing is that elbow pads still aren't quite there in terms of fit, and just getting them to stay up was more often than not a difficulty. In fairness, it was on long hot, and sweaty runs of the bikepark. However, that's not to say I wouldn't expect more when spending what can often be a decent chunk of change on protective equipment.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Ridden And Rated Apparel Fox Clothing Gform Ion LEATT POC Troy Lee Designs


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
302 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Updated: Hans Rey Signs with GT for Another 3 Years] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
111939 views
[Updated with Company Statement] Orange Bikes Intends to Appoint Administrator
74715 views
7 Strange & Sexy Bikes From the Pinkbike BuySell
73414 views
The End of Intense Factory Racing Officially Announced
66355 views
Norco Teases New Factory Racing Rider
51378 views
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2024
46857 views
Story Time: When Bikes Aren't the Answer
40778 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes & Saddles, Carbon Wheels & More
39893 views

26 Comments
  • 9 0
 Pro tip: Use your old knee pads from when you were young and skinny.
  • 3 0
 Are you saying my ass looks fat in these pants?
  • 1 0
 @AppleJack76: Yeah, but the juicy kind of fat.
  • 3 1
 In my experience elbow pads only work really well when they're built into the sleeve of some kind of body armour jacket. I've never been happy with stand alone pads but various Dainese and POC vests have elbow pads which always stay perfectly in place and don't slither downward.
  • 6 0
 Maybe they would stay up if you had a small amount of bicep muscle?
  • 1 0
 I dont think bigger biceps help because most pads end right at the peak of the biceps, not above it.
  • 2 0
 Or superglue.
  • 1 0
 He needs to work on getting his 24 inch pythons....
  • 2 0
 Between my elbow pads, knee pads, and wrist guards I look like a bionic goober. Holy shit though, I (my body) can roll over a rock garden now and pop up like nothing happened.
  • 1 0
 can confirm the gform elbow pads are a winner. i've had the same pair now for over a decade and the silicone is still there, no rips in the stitching, and i always forget i am even wearing them. they have saved me countless times
  • 1 0
 Personally I like the other POC ones (for bike park at least) as they have a strap to adjust and they are super small na.pocsports.com/collections/mountain-biking-protection-elbow-protection/products/joint-vpd-system-elbow?variant=35593026207910
  • 1 1
 From my experience, the only elbow pads worth wearing are ones which will stay put in an event of crash. And I can assure you, it's not enough that a pad will look like it would stay put. There are different kinds of crashes. I used 7idp transtion elbow pads for 2 years with numerous smaller crashes until they slipped leaving my arm with 5mm deep cuts.
The only pad which will stay put is one with non-elastic (or almost non-elastic) forearm band.
So sorry, but the "winning" gform pad will not hold well in a real crash.
  • 3 0
 Surely the winner is the one that matches your knee pads? #cantmixbrands
  • 1 0
 Thanks for the review! I wear elbow pads when I'm riding more tech trails because I've had friends who have broken their elbows riding and haven't been the same since.
  • 1 0
 Same experience with the tlds. I could barely get it up my forearm, yet it would still slip down.
  • 3 1
 Nothing from Koho, Bauer, CCM, or Easton? I though PB was Canadian.
  • 1 0
 I would add the IXS flow light elbow guards to this list. They are light, comfortable and fit well under long sleeves.
  • 1 0
 Does anybody know of elbow pads that go all the way up to the arm pit? Not the padding, just the fabric.
  • 1 0
 Absolutely love this type of shoot-out review. Thanks!
  • 1 0
 Volleyball elbow pads…. 10bucks
  • 1 0
 They go great with your $2 safety glasses.
  • 1 0
 7idp Sam hills are worth a shout
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024610
Mobile Version of Website