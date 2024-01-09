Review: 6 of the Best Lightweight Elbow Pads

I'm Fed Up With Crusty Elbows

If you've gone mountain biking recently, you might have noticed riding past a litany of things you don't want to drag your skin along or smash your body into. For years I've just ridden in a t-shirt, knee pads and then changed between an open or full face helmet depending on whether I was riding something uplifted or not. Even then, more often than not unless I was on a downhill bike I wouldn't bother with a full face helmet.I don't know whether it's from getting older but I've made a conscious effort to wear more body protection and pads in recent years. It started with getting some larger knee pads that weren't a thin slice of foam in a sleeve, and then I started trying to wear thicker gloves, downhill-rated helmets, chest-protection and long sleeves. There was one final level that I never quite got to, though - elbow pads.My experience with elbow pads when I tried them for the first and only time was that they were massive, looked awful, ran hot and either slipped down or caused arm pump. In the decade since though, surely they must have changed?When conducting this review, I looked for the lightest and most comfortable pads a particular brand offers. Although bruising and breakages shouldn't be dismissed, it's the constant loss of skin during bike park season that irks me. I tested these pads during the hot months and into fall to find out whether there are finally options for something discrete, comfortable, and secure.For reference, my forearms have a circumference of 28cm at their middle, and my biceps measure 36cm.