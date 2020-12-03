Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads

G-Form Pro Rugged

G-Form have taken steps over the last few years to make their kneepads more appealing to a wider range of riders while still providing plenty of protection. The Pro Ruggeds use the same SmartFlex material that put them on the map in the first place, except that it's now covered with a layer of Armortex abrasion-resistant fabric that's designed to increase the durability, with the side benefit of making them look a whole lot better.

Pro Rugged Details

• Smart Flex padding

• Weight: 279 grams

• CE level 1 certified

• MSRP: $79

• g-form.com

Pros + Lightweight

+ Low profile design fits well under pants



- Stitching coming undone at upper strap

An elastic upper strap with two strips of silicone helps keep the pads from sliding down, and there's also a velcro strap for further fine tuning of the fit.The positioning of that strap at the back of the leg makes it a little hard to see, it didn't do much to increase the tightness of the cuff, at least for my size. Even though the velcro strap didn't do much, the pads stayed in place very well, and I didn't run into any comfort-related issues. However, the stitching has started to come undone at that same upper strap. All of the pulled stitching is at the bottom of the upper cuff, so the performance hasn't been compromised, but it's still a ding against these pads in the durability department.My favorite feature of the Pro Ruggeds was the low profile, which makes them work well with pants. They do run a little hotter than the Dainese and Pearl Izumi pads due to the lack of ventilation in the front, something to keep in mind if you're on the hunt for the airiest pad out there.