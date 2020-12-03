Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads

Dec 3, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

6 of the Best New Knee Pads
By Mike Kazimer

Save the Knees

The pedaling-friendly knee protection segment has grown dramatically over the last few years, and there are now dozens of options that are designed to be worn all day without causing discomfort.

For the most part, this style of pad uses a sleeve type design, similar to a knee warmer, with a large main pad constructed from some sort of viscoelastic material that hardens up on impact. Dainese is the outlier in this group – they use rubber that's been formed into a honeycomb lattice to help dissipate impacts.

No matter the material used, all 6 of the options included here meet CE level 1 certification, which was originally designed for protective motorcycle apparel. The test involves a 5kg weight being dropped with a force of 50 joules onto the pad. The resulting force is measured, and the average of nine tests must be less than 35 kN, with no single impact greater than 50 kN. Essentially, seeking out pads with that certification helps make you're purchasing protection that will at least do something in the event of an impact, rather than just being knee warmers that'll help hold all the pieces together.

What follows is a round up of 6 new options that I've been putting to the test over the last six months. For even more options, there are 10 more picks featured in the Round Up article that was published last spring.



Contents

Chromag Rift
Pearl Izumi Elevate
G-Form Pro Rugged
Dakine Slayer
Fox Enduro D30
Dainese Trail Skins Air
Chromag Rift


Best pedal friendly knee pads review


Best known for their steel hardtails and aluminum stems, Chromag is a newcomer to the knee pad world. They've entered the mix with the Rift knee pads, which use RHEON's viscoelastic material to help absorb impacts, with additional foam padding on each side of the knee. There aren't any external adjustments on the pads, but there is a thick strip of silicone at the upper cuff to keep them from sliding down, and an elasticized band at the top of the calf.
Rift Details
• RHEON padding
• Weight: 310 grams
• CE level 1 certified
• MSRP: $125
chromagbikes.com

These pads ended up seeing the most use over that last few months due to their excellent fit and slightly thicker padding. Now, all the pads featured here meet the same certification, but Rift pads do feel a little more substantial, with slightly more padding and coverage than, say, the G-Form Pro Rugged. They do run a little warmer than pads with more open padding designs, something to consider if you're totally adverse to sliding pads down for the climbs. I should stress again just how comfortable these are – they're like little pillows for your knees, and I didn't encounter any chafing or hot spots.

Even though the main pad isn't removable the Rift pads are machine washable, and they've survived my poor laundry techniques very well. There are a few stitches that have pulled out at one of the seams at the calf. It's tough to tell if that was from a pedal pin or sewing mistake, but it's worth a mention.


Pros
+ Very comfortable
+ Good protection, even on side of knees


Cons
- On the higher end of the price scale
- Slightly warmer than more ventilated options


Pearl Izumi Elevate


Best pedal friendly knee pads review


The Elevate knee guards borrow heavily from Pearl Izumi's popular knee warmer design, with a tall cuff that extends to mid-thigh. D30 handles the impact absorption duties, with holes cut into the padding itself to help promote air flow, and a mesh cover. There are smaller pads on each side of the knee, although they're fairly minimal – I wouldn't mind if these were thickened up a little for more protection.
Elevate Details
• D30 padding
• Weight: 354 grams
• CE level 1 certified
• MSRP: $125 USD
pearlizumi.com

The fit of the Elevate pads was comfortable and unobtrusive, and the airflow through the front of the pads is noticeable. The upper elastic band and the overall length of the pads kept them from sliding down, but the upper cuff fabric seemed to lose some of its stretch over time, creating a slightly baggy fit. Maybe it'd be a different story if I had Dangerholm's legs, but I'm not holding my breath on that happening any time soon.

The main pad sits in an elastic pocket that makes it easily removable for washing. There are a couple stray threads here and there, but all of the main seams are completely intact – the stitches that have given up aren't crucial.

Pros
+ Well ventilated
+ Extended upper cuff helps keep them in place

Cons
- Pricey
- Upper cuff fabric could be stretchier for better fit




G-Form Pro Rugged


Best pedal friendly knee pads review


G-Form have taken steps over the last few years to make their kneepads more appealing to a wider range of riders while still providing plenty of protection. The Pro Ruggeds use the same SmartFlex material that put them on the map in the first place, except that it's now covered with a layer of Armortex abrasion-resistant fabric that's designed to increase the durability, with the side benefit of making them look a whole lot better.
Pro Rugged Details
• Smart Flex padding
• Weight: 279 grams
• CE level 1 certified
• MSRP: $79
g-form.com

An elastic upper strap with two strips of silicone helps keep the pads from sliding down, and there's also a velcro strap for further fine tuning of the fit.

The positioning of that strap at the back of the leg makes it a little hard to see, it didn't do much to increase the tightness of the cuff, at least for my size. Even though the velcro strap didn't do much, the pads stayed in place very well, and I didn't run into any comfort-related issues. However, the stitching has started to come undone at that same upper strap. All of the pulled stitching is at the bottom of the upper cuff, so the performance hasn't been compromised, but it's still a ding against these pads in the durability department.

My favorite feature of the Pro Ruggeds was the low profile, which makes them work well with pants. They do run a little hotter than the Dainese and Pearl Izumi pads due to the lack of ventilation in the front, something to keep in mind if you're on the hunt for the airiest pad out there.


Pros
+ Lightweight
+ Low profile design fits well under pants

Cons
- Velcro strap system could use refinement
- Stitching coming undone at upper strap



Dakine Slayer


Best pedal friendly knee pads review


Dakine's Slayer kneepad received a slightly updated design for 2020, and was joined in the lineup by the Slayer Pro, which gets a velcro strap across the top and some additional padding on the sides.

It's the standard Slayer that's featured here, which uses Dakine's DK Impact polyeurethane foam to ward off blows, with a Cordura outer providing abrasion resistance. The upper cuff has a wide elastic band, with silicone dots to help keep it from sliding down.

Slayer Details
• DK Impact padding
• Weight: 359 grams
• CE level 1 certified
• MSRP: $65
dakine.com

The DK Impact foam is on the stiffer side of the spectrum, which can make it a little trickier to pull the pads on and off. Once it warms up it does soften up and becomes more form fitting, with a low profile shape that works well even when worn under pants. The pads do run a little small around the calf area, so riders who typically find themselves between sizes may want to go up a size.

It was the Slayer's resistance to slippage that impressed me the most – once they were on I rarely had to adjust them at all.

Pros
+ Reasonable price
+ Secure, slip-free fit


Cons
- Stiffness of main pad makes taking them on / off more of a challenge
- A little warmer than more highly ventilated options



Fox Enduro D3O


Best pedal friendly knee pads review

Fox's Enduro D3O knee guards are on the more minimalist side of the spectrum - on the scale they're the lightest out of all the pads featured here. There's still a decent amount of protection at the front of the knee, though, thanks to a D30 pad, which extends an inch or so futher down the shin compared to other pads for a little extra coverage.

However, if you're looking for something that can withstand repeated crashes through sharp rocks you might want to go with something a little more robust.
Enduro D30 Details

• D30 padding
• Weight: 274 grams
• CE level 1 certified
• MSRP: $84.95
foxracing.com
On the flip side, the Enduro pads do breathe well and pack down nice and small, which means there's not too many reasons to leave them at home.

As far as fit goes, the extended upper cuff works very well to prevent them from slipping out of place, although I did find that the fabric around the back of the knee had a tendency to bunch up every so often and cause some irritation. That's something to consider when comparing these to pads with a cut out at the back.

Pros
+ Light weight
+ Good coverage over upper shin
Cons
- Fabric can bunch up at the back of the knee
- Not much protection on the sides


Dainese Trail Skins Air


Best pedal friendly knee pads review

Dainese takes a slightly different route when it comes to impact absorbtion. Rather than using a viscoelsatic pad, they use a rubber that's molded into a shape that they say was inpired by the auxetic materials found in nature. It's called Pro-Shape 2.0, and the design expands when it's hit, dissipating the force of an impact. That shape is also very well ventilated, with plenty of room for airflow.
Trail Skins Air Details

• Pro Shape 2.0 padding
• Weight: 347 grams
• CE level 1 certified
• MSRP: $74.95
dainese.com

Compared to Dainese's apparel, which tends to run small, the Trail Skins Air pads run big, especially around the upper cuff – I'd imagine most riders will need to go down a size. There's also the fact that the Pro-Shape protector didn't conform to my knees as well as the foam padding used on the other pads featured here. Plus, the weight of that rubber pad compared to the light mesh material that its sewn to means it's more likely to shift around.

I'll admit I'm not too worried about my knee pads getting dirty, but if you're obsessed with keeping your gear clean it does take a thorough washing rather than the occasional brush off to keep dirt from showing up in all the nooks and crannies of the main pad.

For riders looking for the airiest knee protection possible the Trail Skins Air might fit the bill, but the fit and the function of the main pad do take them down a notch.

Pros
+ Excellent ventilation
Cons
- Odd sizing
- Padding isn't as form fitting as other options





Top Picks

To a certain extent, choosing the best knee pads comes down to fit. After all, all the magic foam technology in the world doesn't amount to anything if your knee pads don't stay put during a crash. Plus, the more comfortable and invisible a set of pads are the more likely you are to actually wear them in the first place.

Editor's Choice: the Chromag Rift pads were my favorites out of this bunch. They hit a sweet spot when it comes to the level of protection and coverage they offer while still remaining pedal friendly.

Best Ventilation: If ventilation was high on my priority list I'd go with the Pearl Izumi Elevate - the mesh front and open design of the D30 padding makes a difference, and they still offer a good amount of protection.

Minimalist: My pick for a minimalist, low profile option would be the Fox Enduro pads. They're light, offer good coverage, and can still handle the occasional slam.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Apparel Chromag Bikes Dainese Dakine Fox Clothing G Form Pearl Izumi


12 Comments

  • 7 0
 You forgot the 7iDP Sam Hill Knee Pad which is 348g/pair and level 2 protection. A little warm but fit and protection is amazing!
  • 3 0
 Agreed, they've been my go to for a few years now
  • 4 1
 people make fun of my kyle straight 661's but man do they take a punch of the whoops. they might be heavy and not breath well but they sure do save my knees when a screw up.
  • 1 0
 Why would someone make fun of the best pads? 661 Kyle Straight's would cost less than $50 and last a few years of regular slams. I spent $70 on the first iteration of g-forms, they literally lose padding every single fall, within a year they were completely useless (same story with other friends).
  • 2 2
 Few weeks ago I was at Decathlon and got myself Allsix Volleyball pads for like 19 euros (regular price).

They're great - very light, feature dual density impact foam and have good coverage on the sides too.

Felt a bit tight in the shop, but they were great on the trail.
If you need something comfortable and to take an occasional rumble or
www.decathlon.co.uk/p/volleyball-knee-pads-vkp900/_/R-p-115907
  • 1 0
 Dakine products are just on point, well thought out at reasonable prices and look sleek - always on my watch list
  • 4 1
 No IXS Flow?
  • 1 0
 Just in time for the holidays! Everyone I know is still searching for those perfect knee pads...
  • 1 0
 Best pedal friendly kneepad: Raceface Ambush - just take it off and strap on your bike when climbing.
  • 2 1
 I'll buy some for ya missus for chrissy. Wink
  • 2 3
 If Chromag could start making XXL clothing/pads, I'd be all over it, but it looks like they're still just sticking with gear for the skinny dudes....
  • 1 0
 POC Joint VPD 2.0

Post a Comment



