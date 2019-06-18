PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: 6 Months on the Trust Message Linkage Fork

Jun 18, 2019
by Mike Levy  

Trust Message fork review
REVIEW

Trust Performance
Message Fork

Words and Photos: Mike Levy





Can linkage forks ever be anything other than strange contraptions that show up at trade shows but never in real life? I mean, there have been plenty of attempts over the years, but where are they now?

The Message, a 130mm-travel, carbon fiber praying mantis-looking thing that's designed for trail riding is Trust Performance's attempt to supersede the telescoping norm. It costs a whopping $1,975 USD, or around a grand more than a fancy telescoping fork of your choice, and that's after Trust chopped $725 off the original price tag. Given its intended use, it's not light, either, at 2,000-grams / 4.4lb, or only 20-grams less than a Fox 36 with more travel and rowdier intentions.

So it's not exactly light, and it's certainly not inexpensive, but maybe there's more to this thing than the numbers? Trust believes that the Message's trailing linkage design is superior to how everyone else is doing it with stanchion tubes and bushings, citing how their creation offers more stability due to how they've designed the linkage, which might equal more control.
Message Details

• Intended use: trail riding
• Trailing multi-link design
• Travel: 130mm
• Wheel size: 27.5'' / 27.5+ / 29''
• Carbon chassis, steerer & linkages
• Aluminum pivot hardware
• Sealed bearings w/ lifetime warranty
• Twin-tube, thru-shaft damper
• External adjustments: rebound; three-position compression
• 250-hour service interval
• Rotor Size: 180mm rotor / 203mm max.
• Tire clearance: 29'' x 2.6'' / 27.5'' x 2.8''
• Axle to crown: 535mm
• Weight: 2000-grams / 4.4lb (actual)
• MSRP: $1,975 USD
www.trustperformance.com

It's been a long time since there was a product that stirred up the sort of responses that came with the Message's debut, many of which pointed out its rather large price tag, all of its pivots and eighteen (18!) bearings, its unconventional looks, and the dubious history of linkage forks. Us mountain bikers love to get caught up comparing numbers, but while the Dave Weagle-designed linkage fork might not beat telescoping forks on paper, can it do it on the trail?


Contents

Introduction
The Claims
What's on the Outside?
What's Inside the Message?
Setup is Challenging
The Chassis is Incredibly Rigid
A Linear Air Spring
What's it Like to Ride?
Pros & Cons
Is This fork for You?
Pinkbike's Take
Trust Message fork review



The Claims

I polled a bunch of the people I ride with and it turns out that roughly 90-percent of them think the Message is either ''funny looking,'' ''too strange,'' or ''from a future where robots have killed everyone but the robots are either blind or have no fashion sense.'' As for me, I think it looks great on the right bike, but I have some questionable fashion sense, and maybe I'm preparing for our robot overlords. Besides, getting stuck on how it looks would be missing the point entirely: The Message (or any linkage fork) looks the way it does because, much like your bike's rear-suspension, it's designed to control pedaling support, stability control, and bump absorption through its linkage.

Do you know who's designed a bunch of proven rear-suspension designs? Dave Weagle of the dw-Link, Split Pivot, and Orion layouts. And do you know who's behind the Message's linkage? That same Weagle guy.

Trust The Message

by mikelevy
Views: 21,974    Faves: 9    Comments: 0


Think of the Message's trailing linkage design as a sort of rear-suspension that's been put up front, and the location of the pivots and length of the links are used to control how the suspension performs. Again, just like the back of your full-suspension bike.

Consistent Handling: Trust claims that the linkage creates more stability, which I take to mean more consistent handling, by increasing the trail number as the fork goes into its travel. Because the axle path isn’t a straight line like it would be on a telescoping fork, the Message's offset changes as it goes into its travel. That means that the trail grows, too, which will kinda feel like your head angle is getting slacker, or at least not getting steeper... And that would obviously make your bike feel less twitchy when you’re doing things like braking hard, landing a jump or drop, or nosing into one of those roll-the-dice kinda chutes.


Trust Message fork review
Trust Message fork review
Instead of stanchions sliding in and out on bushings as on a traditional fork, the 130mm-travel Message uses a linkage design and sealed bearings at every pivot. Trust says that the kinematics of the linkage provides a consistent steering feel, regardless of where the fork is in its travel.


That's exactly the opposite of what happens with a traditional telescoping fork, though. They want to compress when you stab the brakes, too, but it makes your bike steeper and twitchier, which can be unsettling when it happens at the wrong time. Telescoping forks depend on the spring and compression damping to stay up in their travel, while the Message is said to use the geometry of its linkage to not only help it do the same but to also preserve the handling when it does go into its travel.

Consistency usually equals control and speed, and that's what Trust is aiming to create with the Message. In their own words: ''To put it simply: handling remains the same even when the head angle changes - early in the turn, at the apex, and at the exit, climbing or descending, your bike always steers the same.'' Your bike's geometry and how it handles isn't everything, but it's easily the most important thing; more than your bald-ass tires, far more than how much travel you think you need, and even more important than how you've set your suspension up, although that last one can have a massive effect on handling.

If Trust's big claims ring true, they could really be onto something with the Message.



Trust Message fork review
The looks are polarizing, that's for sure, with the majority of people that I ran into telling me that it's quite strange. If you're running a Message, be ready for never-ending questions at the trailhead.


What's on the Outside?

Carbon Fiber Chassis and all the Bearings: As if a linkage fork wasn't out-there enough, this one is carbon fiber from top to bottom. Trust has used the expensive black stuff for the Message's tapered steerer tube, uni-crown and both legs, and all of the links, although it clearly wasn't to save weight: The Message weighs bang-on 2,000-grams on my scale, or only around 20-grams less than a 160mm-travel Fox 36, making it relatively porky for a 130mm-travel fork.

Luckily, I have 130mm-travel Fox Float 34 Factory with their FIT4 cartridge in my shop, a comparable telescoping fork that's made for the exact same type of riding, and it weighs 1,860-grams on the same scale and with the same length steerer tube.

If you're going off the numbers, and it's difficult not to most times, the 34 weighs 140-grams less than the Message, which might as well be a cinderblock's worth of weight to some trail riders. But the Message seems - and performs - as if it's overbuilt to the point where its torsional rigidity feels like it easily surpasses any and every big-boned single-crown fork. More on that in the riding impressions below, but the gist is that Trust probably didn't make the carbon chassis as light as it could be, but they sure as hell made it stiff.
Trust Message fork review
The carbon legs are oval in shape, and there's room for massive tires and all the mud that you'd ever run into.

The large diameter carbon legs are oval-ish in shape and are angled out in a way that makes the bike look much, much slacker than it is. If you take a second look, you'll see that the axle is on the vertical link and well back of the legs, but it tricks a lot of looky-loos into thinking that the bike is rocking at a 58-degree head angle. It's not, and the Message's axle-to-crown height is 535mm, a few millimeters shorter than what my tape measure says the 130mm Fox 34 comes in at.


Trust Message fork review
Trust Message fork review
There are eighteen sealed bearings in total, one at every pivot (left) and both eyelets. Each major component of the Message sports a QR code (right) that lets Trust keep track of exactly when it was manufactured.

Trust Message fork review
Trust Message fork review
The bottom links (left) hang down below the axle line, but they've brushed off all sorts of abuse. A post mount works with seven-inch rotors (right).


Trust could have dropped a load of weight by going with bushings instead of sealed bearings, but would anyone take the fork seriously if they had? Probably not, even if there's a case to be made for bushings, so there are eight bearings on each side of the fork (two at each pivot) and one at each lower eyelet for eighteen bearings in total. I know what you're thinking, but the Message does come with a lifetime warranty that covers all of them. Also, bearings sure are easier to deal with than traditional fork bushings that are pressed down into the lowers.

All of the pivot hardware is aluminum and has the recommended torque laser etched onto it, and each one also has a tiny steel push-pin that slides through the hardware to keep it from backing out on the trail. It's also worth pointing out that there aren't a bunch of annoying washers that fall from each pivot when you undo the bolts, unlike so many full-suspension bikes out there.


Trust Message fork review
Trust Message fork review
With the lower link detached and the cartridge pulled out, you can see right up the hollow carbon leg (left). Each pivot gets a small push-pin (right) that runs through the aluminum hardware for a bit of extra insurance.

Trust Message fork review
Trust Message fork review
Bolt-on adapters (left) can be removed to fit Torque Tube hubs, not that anyone needs more steering precision from the Message. A sag gauge at the upper pivot (right) lets you know how much travel you're using.


Without a stanchion tube for a sag-o-meter o-ring to slide on, Trust used a rotating gauge at one of the pivots (a lot like Canyon does on their bikes) to tell riders how much travel they're using.

Another detail worth mentioning are the two molded-in brake line guides (more on those later, too) and the zillion different plastic clips that Trust includes to sort out your cable routing. There's no built-in way to install a fender, but that's nothing that a handful of zip-ties couldn't solve.


Trust Message fork review
When you want to take a look at the damper and right-side air cartridge, the whole unit slides out as one once you remove just two bolts and separate the linkage. The twin-tube damper is the black tube on the left, while the air cartridge is the black tube on the right.


What's Inside the Message?

Thru-Shaft Damper: The Message's twin-tube, thru-shaft damper sits inside the right leg and has roughly 50mm of stroke that's topped off with a conical bottom-out bumper, and the fork's linkage works off that to provide 130mm of travel. An air cartridge sits atop the damper, with the whole thing sliding out from the bottom of the leg as a single unit. There's an air cartridge inside the left leg, too, but no damper - that's all done within the right leg.

With a relatively short stroke, a sealed bearing at the bottom eyelet, and a low-speed rebound dial (w/ 20 clicks) poking out like an anodized red nipple, the damper looks a lot like a strange rear shock. Then there's that bright red disc that sits on top of the damper and has the high-speed compression shim stack underneath it; there's a separate ''blow-off stack'' for the Medium mode so that they ''don't need to compromise both with lockout and each can be tuned independently,'' Weagle told me.

The fork's thru-shaft damper uses a twin-tube layout that's similar, at least in principle, to other things out there. Picture a tube in a tube, with the oil passing from one to the other, as well as through the damping circuits, and you get the idea. When compressed, oil is forced out of the main tube and through the compression circuit before ending up behind the main piston via bleed holes that join the inner and outer tubes. Can you guess what happens when the shock rebounds? Yup, the opposite but the oil passes through the rebound circuit this time thanks to check valves.


Trust Message fork review
Trust Message fork review
The red cap (left) is hiding the high-speed compression circuit, and adjustments are made to the Open and Medium modes via a 3mm hex key on the side of the damper (right).


Speaking of the fork's Medium compression mode, this is where you'll find the 3mm hex adjusters for that and the Open setting, with them hidden beneath a rubber cap when the fork is put together. The bottom dial tunes the fork's Open compression via 20 clicks, whereas the top dial offers 5 clicks to alter the Medium mode's action. That's easy enough to remember (there's a big 'C' on the rubber cap, too), but I'd like to see each dial's function labeled as well.

Plastic Gears: What about that strange looking arrangement of plastic gear wheels and that long rod that runs the length of the air cartridge? Trust needed the three-position compression lever at the fork crown to reach the damper, and that's how they did it. The Message is said to be relatively unfazed by pedaling and changes or where the rider's center of gravity is sitting, which is largely true in practice, and Trust debated about whether they needed this cheater switch at all. ''Trail fork consumers are used to some form of adjustability and lock-out feature and, as such, we felt we needed to include it to not be too alienating,'' Weagle admitted when I questioned the need and execution. ''That said, we might find that future iterations don't need it.''


Trust Message fork review
Trust Message fork review
The three-position dial atop the crown turns a plastic rod that parallels the air cartridge before itself turning a number of equally plastic gear wheels. This is how you select your Open, Medium, or Firm compression modes.


If you're looking at those plastic gear wheels and wondering how long it'll take to wreck them, you're thinking exactly like I was. The stops are built into the underside of the aluminum compression lever, though, so you shouldn't ever be able to apply too much force to the plastic bits down inside the fork.

Not User Serviceable... Yet: When the Message was first released, word was that the damper would be user serviceable by anyone with the skills and tools to do the job. That's not quite the case, though, with the dampers in first-year forks not intended to be opened up by anyone at home.

Weagle cites two reasons for this approach: ''First, we want to make sure in our first year that we're seeing everything that happens to the suspension in a variety of real-world conditions. Seeing this enables us to build-in service efficiencies and address common consumer needs in a way that only strengthens future product development. Second, we're actively building out our worldwide service network, training staff and developing a suite of service videos that our distribution partners and service centers can use to properly service the Message.'' I get that, sure, but I still want to take it apart at will.


Trust Message fork review
Trust Message fork review
A single bolt holds the cartridge in at the top (left), and the whole thing swings slightly as the fork compresses and rebounds, just like the shock does on the back of your full-suspension bike.


Oh, and there apparently are also some proprietary tools that require some kind of training, but those aren't available to the consumer yet. While I'm of the opinion that everything on our bikes should be easily serviceable at home with a set of hex keys, average intelligence, and some patience, I can also understand why Trust would be exercising caution on this front. That said, I'd want my $1,975 USD fork to include its proprietary tool kit and anything else I might need to work on it for the next five years.

Air Spring: The black cylinder that sits on top of the damper is the air cartridge, and the valve aligns with a port in the carbon leg when you slide the whole assembly home. There are a few things to note here, including that you'll need a shock pump with a long-head on it to reach the aluminum valve; many shock pumps are this way regardless, but I'd like to be able to use any shock pump on this fork.

Trust does ship the fork with a pump that works with the Message, as well as a bunch of thread-on volume spacers so you can tinker with how it ramps up later in its stroke.


Trust Message fork review
The top assembly comes off to reveal a threaded cap on top of the air cartridge. This is where you install the volume-reducing tokens for more ramp-up.


And did you note the very strange shape to the top of the cartridge? That bit mates to the corresponding shape up inside the leg and, get this, the whole damper and air spring assembly swings in an arc slightly as the fork goes through its travel, just like the shock on your full-suspension bike.

That means that the cartridge's top mounting bolt, the one just above the valve, is a pivot of sorts, and it's also why the Message's carbon legs flare out slightly from top to bottom - to provide room for the cartridge to swing.


Trust
Trust
You can never have too many pictures of prototypes. Trust says that the Message was in development for the past four years.


Trust's first suspension fork provides endless technical talking points, but we should really be talking about how this thing performs. Is the Message yet another linkage creation that promises to blow telescoping forks off the trail only to end up fading into obscurity like all the others? Or is the very expensive, very strange looking Trust Message the one that proves stanchions and bushings aren't the best way to do suspension?




Riding The
Message



It's Challenging To Set Up

I spend time on dozens of suspension forks each year, and I can usually nail my preferred settings, or at least get them within a few psi and a click or two before I finish up my second ride on the bike. The Message? Not so much. The issue, at least for me, was that I was expecting the fork to act a certain way, and I ended up chasing my tail a bit while hunting for the optimum setup.

Trust includes an easy to understand setup guide in their user manual that recommends pumping each of the Message's air springs up to whatever you weigh in pounds. That means I needed about 170psi... Only that's not right. Since then, Trust has lowered its recommendation to 20psi below the rider's weight. At 170psi, it was too harsh and, frankly, hard to live with when the trail was rough.

After backing the Open compression setting completely out in a search for some compliance, I ended up going all the way down to 150psi and having much better luck. Too bad the air spring is so linear, though, because I couldn't keep myself from finding the end of the Message's travel too often and too abruptly. There were moments when I wondered if the conical bottom-out bumpers were still there.
n a
Mike Levy
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 38
Height: 5'10''
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 168lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @killed_by_death

Part of my struggles came down to me trying to get it to act like it has stanchions and bushings, which the Message is just never going to do, regardless of what air pressure you're running. It was specifically designed not to, of course, so it's silly of me to expect it to act like a 34 or Pike on the trail. Instead, riders will need to decide what camp they're in: The one that puts comfort high up on its list of priorities, or the one that knows comfortable suspension doesn't usually equal speed. It took a few months to figure out, but the Message definitely lives in the latter camp.


Trust Message fork review
Trust Message fork review
The included setup manual (left) is well done and easy to understand. One of the air valves backed itself out of the cartridge the first time I tried to remove the aluminum caps (right), but the fix only took a few minutes.


In the end, I've gone up to 160psi and added three thread-on tokens to the air cartridge. The fork's low-speed rebound dial is backed out 12-clicks from fully closed, the Open mode compression is 16-clicks out, and the Medium mode is 4-clicks out.

Speaking of modes, there's a big difference between the three, and while I can sorta, kinda understand the firmest setting when you need to crush a gravel road climb, I found the Medium mode to be near useless as the fork does a good job of controlling its travel without reaching for that band-aid.


The Carbon Fiber Chassis is Shockingly Rigid

When it comes to numbers, there's going to be some justified grumbling about the weight. After all, it's a 130mm-travel fork intended for trail riding that weighs nearly as much as a 160mm-travel Fox 36, so I can see the issue. Having ridden the Message quite a bit, I can also see that the carbon chassis is incredibly overbuilt and robust. You want torsional rigidity? The Message has all of it and then some more just for good measure. It feels a lot like a dual-crown downhill fork rather than something meant for trail riding.


Trust Message fork review
A traditional fork depends on its axle and fork arch for much of its torsional rigidity. Without the latter, Trust went with large-diameter carbon fiber legs that dwarf other forks meant for the same type of riding.


This was underlined, bolded, and then put in italics during back-to-back testing of the Message and Fox's 130mm-travel 34 on the same sections of rough trail; a traditional telescoping fork feels delayed in its turning response and less precise in those rocky bits of trail where it's more a game of pinball than mountain biking.

In truth, I'm not a big guy and a fork's torsional rigidity usually isn't a big factor for me, but I have no doubt that larger riders will benefit from the improved steering response. That said, in rough sections of trail when the bike was angled over I felt more chatter passing up through the massive fork legs and right into my hands than I would have preferred.


Can a fork be too torsionally stiff? Probably, but one thing is for sure: No one is going to find the Message underbuilt.


A few other things to note: It's a bit finicky to get your wheel in and the axle lined up, but I am glad that Trust went with a thread-on 15mm thru-axle instead of some hokey semi-quick-release abomination. I'm not sure what the fascination is with getting your wheel off without needing to use a tool, especially on a fork like this that isn't made for racing, but I'm happy they didn't go that route.

Also, with the carbon bottom links hanging down below the axle line, I thought they might be vulnerable to rock strikes, but there were no issues on that front. There are a few marks on from where they scraped against something or other, but nothing to be concerned about and I don't think it'll ever be.

Speaking of concerns, I actually cracked the Message's carbon fiber chassis. While swapping forks on the side of the trail, I used a zip-tie to hold the brake line in the upper guide instead of the supplied clips, sliding it through the slot and tugging it down by hand. Without putting any real force into it, I managed to crush and crack one side of the top guide. Trust includes a load of different snap-in clips that they'd really prefer you use, but they also admitted that this wasn't the first broken guide they've seen.

As of right now, Trust has no plans to change the design of the guides and recommends using the supplied clips without exception, but us mountain bikers do love zip-ties, don't we?
Trust Message review
Spot the crack? It's hard to believe, but that was caused by a zip-tie being tightened by hand on the side of the trail.

''In the instance you don't have them and need to use a zip-tie, make sure the zip-tie spans along the top to get some purchase on the cable. Otherwise, when you pull to cinch, all that energy is directed in a way that the just guide isn't designed to take,'' they explained. Regardless, a cracked cable guide isn't good, especially at this price.

The 250-hour service interval on Trust's damper is more than twice as long as what Fox or RockShox suggest for their comparable forks, which tells me that they have some serious confidence in how it performs. On top of that, you'll never have to drop the fork's lowers for a cleaning and new lube oil, unlike anything out there with stanchions and bushings. The sealed bearings are still smooth, and they should last a long time, too.


Giant Trance Advanced 29 Staff Rides - Mike Levy. Photo by Jason Lucas
The 130mm-travel Message first saw action on the front of my Unno Dash test bike before being transplanted onto the Giant Trance-based mutant that's pictured above. I've been putting in countless miles with it on Ibis' new Ripley as well.


The Message's Air Spring is Very Linear

Each of the air valves gets an aluminum cap, and a 4mm hex key is used to unscrew the caps as they're also recessed a bit inside the carbon leg. It's a nice touch, but I had a bit of an issue straight out of the box as one of them was screwed down so tight onto the valve that it backed the entire thing right out of the cartridge. The sudden and very loud loss of air might have made me pee a little bit, but it was an easy fix; the inside of the Schrader valve accepts a 5mm hex key, so I just screwed it back in. Trust admits that they've seen this with a few early production forks but have since sorted it out, so no one else should have to change their underwear.

As mentioned above, setting the Message up took much more time than usual, largely because I was looking for less harshness on high-speed compressions and no amount of dial turning or shock-pumping was giving it to me. I needed a far more progressive spring rate, too, with the Message being surprisingly linear out of the box. At 150 psi, which is in the neighborhood of where Trust says to start, I didn't need much of a hard impact to find the end of the stroke.

Just 10 psi to each leg makes a big difference, though, as does the thread-on volume reducing tokens that help the fork to ramp up later in its stroke. Adding a few helped remedy the bottoming, but I'd like to see more progression built-in to the air spring. I'm not a big guy and my glass ankles mean that I try to avoid smashing into terrible landings, so I can only imagine what a 200lb+ rider with much more courage would think...


Who wants to hear how the fork performs on climbs? Probably no one, but I will say that it's active without diving into its travel at every tired turn of the cranks. The slightly firmer Medium mode doesn't seem required to me.


Your traditional fork's stanchions slide in and out on (hopefully) slippery bushings and, as you'd expect, the tolerances between those two are of the utmost importance. Too tight and you'll have a buttload of friction and oil won't be able to get between the surfaces to provide lubrication like it's supposed to. But too loose and get that annoying play that feels like your headset is rattling, only it's a much pricier fix.

Without any bushings, and sporting sealed bearings at every single pivot, the Message has inherently less friction than a normal fork, and it's very, very supple because of that. It's most noticeable when you're just pushing on the fork with your hands, but it's probably most beneficial when the Message changes from compressing to rebounding; this is often referred to as stick-slip and the goal is always to have as little as possible. There's no doubt that that supple action improves traction, too, a boon when the trails are wet or dusty and loose.


But What's it Like to Ride?

Here's where things get a little interesting. With a traditional fork, it's pretty easy to figure out what the damper is up to if you pay attention; it's a 1:1 ratio and, well, you're practically holding onto the damn thing. But with the Message, you've got a short-stroke damper compressed by a linkage that not only applies leverage to said damper but also does some pretty neat things with your bike's geometry. In other words, there are more factors at play.

Unfortunately, one of those is that the Message acts like there might be too much high-speed compression damping for my liking, with more harshness being transmitted through to my hands when passing over rough, chopped up ground at speed than I'd expect. While it's not even close to being unrideable as some other reviews have stated (talk about wild exaggerations), it's certainly noticeable if you're comparing it to a top-tier traditional trail fork like the Fox 34 that I did back-to-back testing with. At first, I was convinced that my spring rate was too firm because that's sort of how it was acting, but the action didn't improve much as I lowered the air pressure in search of more compliance.


It's not just on the steep stuff. A flat, loose corner like this is exactly where the Message shines, with it making it feel as if you know exactly what's happening down at the tire's contact patch. It's a very good kind of weirdness.


When running into the type of things that cause high-speed compressions - pointy rocks, tall roots, flat landings, and square edges, all at a good pace - it felt a bit like the Message wasn't absorbing them as well as it should. But the same time, I was in more control and riding faster than ever, which doesn't make a whole lot of sense until you remind yourself that geometry and handling are the real keys to speed and control, not gooey suspension that turns the ground into your personal safe space.

''The footage may seem to suggest that there's less impact absorption, but the Message rider will likely have a better ride experience at critical inputs: the handlebar and tire contact patch,'' Weagle told me when I described the fork's action while filming for the video review. ''Keep in mind, we don't need to make the Message overly soft or compliant to make up for stiction issues,'' he went on to explain.

But was it actually too much high-speed compression damping that I felt? I'm far from the only rider who's come to the same conclusion, but Trust says that's not the case. ''Low hysteresis suspension systems often feel like they have more damping compared to those with higher levels of hysteresis,'' they say on their website. ''This is because the suspension is uninhibited by lag and able to react to impacts faster, increasing traction and improving control.'' Sure, that might be true, but it doesn't change the fact that the Message does transmit noticeably more feedback - more harshness - to the rider than a traditional fork does, regardless of the cause. After a few hours on rough singletrack, my body was more tired when using the Message, ride after ride, and flat landings felt especially severe.

The thing is, for a lot of riders out there, it might be worth it.

I installed the Message on a few different bikes, but something interesting happened across the board: With the Message up front, every bike turned into the best handling bike I've ever ridden. I kept stringing together some of the most impressive corners of my life while using the Trust fork, and I'm pretty sure that it wasn't me getting any better - I rarely get better at anything. So while I felt like the trail was rougher, I was actually going faster while being in more control. Over and over again. Geometry > Everything else.

Okay, so I can't quite bring myself to refer to it as the ''Trust Effect'' with a straight face, but I can confirm that the bike feels more stable and is easier to ride quickly through pretty much any type of corner. The steeper or rougher the corner or the lead-up to it is, the more the Message outshines a traditional fork. But it's a strange sensation as the trail does feel rougher, no doubt about that, but you're also in more control and are probably more relaxed.

Picture yourself coming into a sharp corner on a steep-ish section of trail that's filled with rocks or braking bumps. You're coming in fast and braking late, as you usually try to do, but the bike turns-in similar to how it would if you were riding at a much slower pace. It's tricky to describe because a traditional suspension fork sure as hell doesn't feel like it's doing anything wrong when putting it to the same test, but that's only because we've become used to their traits, for better or worse.

Turns out, we're so accustomed to our bikes stinkbug-ing all the time that we might not even realize it's happening.
n a
This screenshot from the video review illustrates where the fork excels. It's at this point that the bike handles calmly and like you'd want it to, even when the Message goes into its travel. When that happens with a normal fork, the bike instantly handles differently.


Spend some time on the Message, though, and a normal fork can feel like it's forcing you into a front-end down, ass up riding position that doesn't exactly help you out.

Because of the increased control, it never feels like the Message is using too much of its travel too often. In fact, I often got the sensation that the opposite was happening, hence the two-month-long search for more compliance that was ultimately just me chasing my tail. I wanted it to act as if it runs on stanchions and bushings but without the drawbacks that come with that time-proven layout, and that just isn't going to happen. That is, however, exactly what I think happened with much of the early feedback that I heard and read about the Message.

If I had jumped on the Message and put two weeks of riding on it before writing this review, I guarantee you that I'd have come away from that thinking it's a hot dumpster fire disguised as a carbon fiber linkage fork. It's far from perfect, and I can see many riders not gelling with the performance, but the handling benefits of the design are undeniable.


Is The Message Better?

Yes, the Message can definitely out-perform telescoping forks, but certainly not in every way. Trust's fork is torsionally stiff enough for the angriest silverback gorilla of a mountain biker, but that's small beans compared to the handling benefits that the linkage system provides. There's a huge improvement in how a bike turns with the Message bolted to the front of it, and I consistently found myself cornering faster and in more control than when I was using a traditional fork. In a world where many of us have zero issues with spending nearly $3,000 USD on wheels that do next to nothing besides making your wallet lighter, I wouldn't have to think that hard to justify the Message's price tag.

Let me put it to you this way: After spending a lot of time on the Message and then having to ride a normal fork, it feels as if the bike's geometry is a decade old while using the latter, at least until I get used to it again.

The Message isn't the Holy Grail of front suspension, though, and there are issues that need sorting out before Trust's message will ever become gospel. The most notable is the fork's lack of compliance during high-speed compressions, something that'll be hard to live with if comfort matters to you. Weagle is adamant that what I felt isn't actually too much damping, though. Straight from the horse's mouth:

''We’ve found it hard to compare the Message to a telescopic in terms of feel, they function so fundamentally different that some characteristics just “feel” different to us. Measurably, the Message has less high-speed damping than a telescopic—it just has it more of the time. And the reason we have more frequent damping is because the Message’s thru-shaft damper nearly eliminates hysteresis. Less hysteresis means controlled damping after fast changes in damper shaft direction which leads to less load variation at the tire and ultimately more traction. In the end, on the trail, the Message seems to coax riders into pinning it in a way we haven’t seen with other 120-130mm travel trail bike forks. Normally you can’t go faster or feel more controlled with less traction so there’s something more than immediately meets the eye going on here.

''We definitely don’t have all the answers, or maybe even the questions. One question I keep asking myself is how much does expectation change over experience gained, and how does that reform what “feels good” to people. A very subjective measurement built almost entirely on past experience. What I do know is that we’re going to keep trying, testing, tweaking new ideas and developing new designs so that everyone gets to experience that “feel good” feeling we get from the Message. And, hopefully, that gets more people having great experiences on mountain bikes enjoying the world around them and the sport that we love so much.''

I'd like a more progressive starting point for the spring rate as well, as it feels far too linear for a fork that's best ridden at ten tenths. There's also no way that a zip-tie should ever be able to crack the fork's cable guide, especially one as pricey as the Message.

That brings me to the numbers, which don't exactly go in Trust's favor, do they? I mean, it literally costs twice as much as the best trail riding forks from RockShox, Fox, and all the other guys, but it's not twice as good. Not only that, but it's also considerably heavier. All you need to do is read a comment section under any review to know that numbers matter, regardless of some pretty big performance gains, so I see Trust having an uphill battle with a lot of riders on that front.



Pros

+ Drastically improves your bike's handling
+ Very robust and torsionally rigid
+ The looks
Cons

- Expensive
- On the heavy side for a 130mm fork
- Feels harsh on high-speed compression
- Spring rate will be too linear for many riders
- The looks



Is the Message for you?

Trust's first fork offers some real benefits, but the improvement in how the bike handles, especially through pretty much any type of corner, is by far the most notable advantage. The steeper and rougher the corner, the more you'll gain an advantage from the Message; it really is that noticeable. What it isn't, however, is ultra-plush and supple on the trail in the way that the latest from Fox, RockShox, and the rest of them perform. If your ideal suspension erases every impact no matter how small, and comfort is above speed on your priority list, you probably won't be happy with the Message.

The ideal Message owner is someone who enjoys riding their trail bike fast, and who knows that handling and geometry matter more, at least to them, than having the gooiest suspension. They're probably also just fine with having a fork on their bike that has other riders asking what the hell they're using because that's going to happen every ride.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesBottom line, I can't say that the Message is a better option for trail riders than the best from Fox, RockShox, and the rest, as its performance is too compromised for it to make sense for everyone out there. However, the handling benefits can't be denied, and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to a rider who knows that forgiving doesn't always equal fast. If that sounds like your jam, and you also like to spend your rides going quickly on a trail bike, the Message might be just the ticket. Mike Levy





Must Read This Week
Final Results and Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
81178 views
Review: 2019 Santa Cruz Megatower - Stiff & Solid, But Not That Sensitive
72193 views
Behind the Numbers: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29 Suspension Analysis
54425 views
First Ride: Orbea's 2020 Occam Trail Bike is Light, Fast & Fun
53693 views
Behind the Numbers: Marin Mount Vision Suspension Analysis
52599 views
Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
46954 views
Final Results and Replay: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
44752 views
6 Key Facts From the EWS Health Study
40885 views

47 Comments

  • + 17
 Thanks for the very detailed write-up, Mike. Too early/rich for my blood, but it looks like this has potential to spark some real innovation in MTB engineering. It's refreshing next to other recent "feats", such as NX cassettes.
  • + 2
 Basically what I got out of the review: Wait for an improved second generation to come out, and then buy this fork.
  • + 14
 I have been riding the Message pretty damn hard for 6 months now too. One clip for demonstration:

www.instagram.com/p/ByvqMNiH3o1/?igshid=nhwirh524ht3

I have two “Huck Pucks” (tokens) installed per leg and still bottom out the fork regularly (it’s only 130mm, duh), but I don’t call it a harsh feeling. I am amazed and how supportive it is and agree with Levy—this thing is responsive and ready to take a beating.

Lastly, I came from a Fox 36 and would contest that this fork, for me, has floated over square edge bumps better than my 36. It corners better than my 36. And despite being optimized for trail riding, it sure jumps as well as my 36 too.
  • + 6
 Not afraid to send it on that fork, it can take a beating
  • + 4
 @christian-peper21 smooth
  • + 5
 Agreed. Seen this fork a lot in action - it can take a hell of a beating and i have no fear to send it to the moon on this thing. The torsional stability is a game changer for trail riding - if you've got the cash then its a game-changing upgrade
  • + 3
 Seeing C.Peper shred in person on this fork was an eye opener. It took some pretty major g-outs without issue. I wouldn’t be opposed to giving it a go but I’m holding out for a longer travel version to pair up with my Evil.
  • + 10
 Cornering blahblahblah...
Looks blahblahblah
Geometry blahblahblah...

Alright you've done the big trail bike test last fall, you know what we care about. Where is the slow motion footage of Adam doing the huck to flat test?
  • + 3
 Soooon. His ankles might still be healing from last year.
  • + 4
 @vinay you may want to watch the video
  • + 7
 Do appreciate the way you highlighted pros and cons while consistently relating them to your individual rider physical characteristics and preferences. Hopefully the discerning reader can then make the choice
  • + 4
 I've been lucky enough to demo this fork for two days - and would agree with this article in many regards. The scenarios where it excelled were cornering, technical climbing, stoppies (!) and jumps (something I wish the review talked about).

It did feel a bit harsh over high speed chatter - and drops and impacts were more felt more the arms, but cornering is probably the most fun thing you do on a bike (for me anyway), and the fact that cornering is just so good on this fork makes it all worth it!

As a last point I don't subscribe to the notion that expensive products should be more durable - that's not the case in any other industry.
  • + 4
 I don't give a shit what it looks like. I will ride the ugliest thing in the world if it makes the difference between pedaling and transcendent dirt adventure. Additionally, no amount of good looks can make up for mediocrity.
  • + 1
 When using that argument, you must consider that virtually no fork on the market is “mediocre” compared to where we came from in the last 15 years. Forks today are all amazing, frankly, and it’s a tough argument to agree with when you factor in price.
  • + 4
 I wonder if making a second generation a bit less stiff (and probably lighter as a result) could take away some of that harshness. That'd knock two big cons off of the list.

I'm definitely not an engineer, let alone Dave Weagle, so I should probably keep my mouth shut, but these are the PB comments after all Wink
  • + 3
 @mikelevy: Do you think that the current trend for slacker headtube angles is due to having longer suspension forks that drastically increase our headtube angle when we are in the roughest section of trails?

I think with that in mind it really makes linkage forks much more appealing to me than before I realized that the HA was actually slacking out with the Trust fork when going into it's travel. It does seem like linkage forks could be the future of mountain biking.

I also am curious as to why the Girvin Proflex linkage design isn't still a popular way to make a linkage fork, it seems like it could be made to accept something like a rear suspension shock into it while providing the user with a ton of adjustability in fork trail and users could put coils on their fork to brag how heavy their bike is. . .
  • + 3
 Totally agree on this. The whole reason the bike industry is 'chasing stability' with longer and slacker bikes is that telescopic forks under-perform in that regard. With a fork that increases trail through the travel (i.e. the Message) this is no longer a requirement - meaning that bikes could in theory get shorter again and be more fun to ride instead of just being designed to plough through everything
  • + 1
 The 250 hour service interval is so underrated. Consider that the 34 has a 30 hour lower service interval (approx £50 charge) and a 100 hour damper service interval (£100 charge) then if you follow those service intervals as Fox insist then the 34 will require £450 of servicing by the time you have ridden it for 250 hours. In the UK Upgrade offer the first service for free so after 500 hours of riding you should have spent £900 on servicing your fork. Now the price difference doesn't seem so drastic...
  • + 4
 That Pinkbike's Take didn't leave me satisfied at all! Now I gotta read the whole damn thing. Sneaky Pinkbike, sneaky..
  • + 1
 My bad.
  • + 1
 With all the tedious incremental improvements in drivetrain, wheels, shocks, fork offsets... it's nice to finally somebody shake things up! Of all the "innovations" rolled out each year, this fork is probably the first one i would grab for a test.
Everything about it makes me curious.
(and screw the looks. 6 years ago the only forks with black stanchions were cheap Suntours. It was almost a mark of shame. Fast forward a few years, and the fashion's all reversed. it's a bike, not a boob job).
  • + 0
 I went to an LBS this weekend, mostly road. Had a creak in the rear shock and I noticed the bolt was loose. Their mechanics looked it over and said it was custom and they did not have the right part. Went to another LBS and had two mechanics look at it. One said "Oh, this looks unscrewed. I can put that back for you for 25 bucks."
I had another LBS bust my axle on my DH bike by not loosening the pinch bolts.
So I can only imagine what would happen, what I would be charged, if I showed up with this thing to get serviced.
  • + 1
 There's a solution here - stop taking your bike to shitty mechanics. Take it to authorised service centres. The same way you wouldn't take an Audi R8 to a generic local garage...
  • + 1
 Imagine being Dave Weagle and waking up to watching that! I doubt he's crying in his cereal but rather laughing his way to the bank... But that was a honest review of the Trust fork. And it sold me more on a Fox fork.
  • + 2
 If handling is that much better they should make it lighter so XC racers can use it.
  • + 2
 I imagine that's the long-term plan. They'll certainly need more than just one or two products in their catalog.
  • + 0
 As if bearings on frames weren't bad enough, you're basically doubling up on bearing maintenance with this fork. Hell, I think this fork has more bearings than a typical frame.
  • + 3
 Certainly depends on the bike/rider/conditions, but I have bikes in rotation that have been ridden non-stop for years and all of their pivots are still running smooth. Not just at the end of a swingarm, either. Personally, the 18 bearings wouldn't put me off, especially as they're still great after a winter and spring here in Squamish.
  • - 1
 18 bearings and not user serviceable. The 2 biggest issues IMO followed by price. If price was even, maybe I’d overlook the bearings and such. But then add in over-weight, and add in that black plastic stuff, and it’s a deal breaker. I think they lowered price due to lack of sales volume, and not how they describe it.
  • + 1
 Complaining about bearings with a lifetime warranty as being a hassle is a moot point...
  • + 3
 On a scale of one to Ron Jeremy how stiff would you say the chassis is?
  • + 3
 Ron Jeremy with rigor mortis.
  • + 0
 Did not read, came solely for the comments.

In before doctor/dentist/attorney has been mentioned in the comments (because you know it's coming).
  • + 2
 ok, I got the message, I am not buying this fork!
  • + 3
 I trust that this is the right move.
  • + 1
 The suspension fork designers sure has pivoted back and forth between linkage forks and stanchion forks over the last 30 years. . . I have to Lauf when a company calls itsel Trust. . .
  • + 1
 Man, with all the fork mfgrs.... It's like a jungle sometimes, makes me wonder how they keep from going under
  • - 1
 @mikelevy For the sake of comparison, and to turn the PB comments up to 11, flip the fork 180° and get back to us. Please and thanks!
  • + 1
 For the sake of comparison, I'd be more interested in how this one compares to that linkage frame. So the one where the fork linkage is in the frame instead of in the fork part of the bike. Anyone recall what bike it was (out of those who manage to decipher what I'm trying to write down in the first place)? Somehow I'm guessing that that bike does a better job than this regular bike with the linkage fork attached. Of course the modular approach makes it an easier modification for people who already own a bike. But the current bikes are typically designed around telescoping forks (compensate for the slackening head angles and reducing wheelbase as it compresses) so maybe a bike designed as a system may actually work better. But that's just a guess. Would be nice to actually see the two compared.
  • + 1
 "The looks" should really be in Cons two times
  • + 2
 Haha all the trust owners will downvote you to oblivion.
  • + 0
 @bubbrubb: Nah - those five down votes won't hurt him much.
  • + 0
 Kinda looks like an old Judy cartridge.
  • - 2
 "sorry guys, cant ride today i forgot to replace the bearings in my fork the other day". Also no compatibility for an enduro mud guard, so what's the point?
  • + 1
 Eighteen bearings is a lot, but they're still like-new after a winter and spring here in Squamish, BC. Then again, I have plenty of bikes with multiple seasons on them that don't have bearing issues, either. I'd expect/hope that the bearings on the Message would last a season at minimum, but likely multiple seasons. I can see why there'd be concerns, but I wouldn't have any.
  • - 1
 Trust me nobody is buying it!
  • - 1
 I'm good.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.093981
Mobile Version of Website