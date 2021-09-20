Review: 6 Months Tracking Recovery & Strain with the Whoop Strap

The Whoop Strap is smaller and more comfortable than any sports watch available and the battery lasts much longer than a traditional sports watch since it doesn't have a GPS device or a screen. Overall, I find the Whoop's Recovery scores and recommendations for Strain to accurately represent what my body is capable of and the analytics that the app provides are extremely robust. Whoop really makes you think about all of the smaller details that go into optimizing your sleep and recovering from your training and help you get to know yourself better.



Of course, the main drawback to the Whoop Strap is the monthly fee, but what the Whoop Strap and analytics platform offer is unique. If you're going to try a Whoop, I would suggest committing to the 6, 12, or 18-month membership up front since the analytics get more accurate with time.

— Sarah Moore