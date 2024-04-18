Review: 6 Months with the New DT Swiss 240 DEG Hubs

DT Swiss rarely reinvents their product lineup, with the original design standing tried and true for a long while before they introduced the updated EXP series. While those hubs suffered some initial hiccups, they were quickly brought back to DT's reliability standard. Their newest product hopes to build upon that, with a burly construction and features geared towards increased serviceability.



That new product comes in the form of the Ratchet DEG hub, the highest-engagement hub DT has ever designed. With 90-tooth ratchet rings, the DEG hubs achieve a scant 4° engagement angle, all while using a very similar design to the DT internals we're accustomed to.

240 Ratchet DEG Hub Details

• 28 or 32 spoke count

• Aluminum hub shell

• 4° engagement

• 6-bolt rotor mount

• 90 tooth steel ratchets

• Freehub: XD or Microspline

• 15x110mm / 12x148mm spacing

• Weight: 270g (rear), 140g (front)

• Price: $499.90 USD / €376.90 (rear hub only)

• www.dtswiss.com

• 28 or 32 spoke count• Aluminum hub shell• 4° engagement• 6-bolt rotor mount• 90 tooth steel ratchets• Freehub: XD or Microspline• 15x110mm / 12x148mm spacing• Weight: 270g (rear), 140g (front)• Price: $499.90 USD / €376.90 (rear hub only)

Teeny tiny teeth. Service is still as easy as can be.

A good question! We do not specifically recommend the DEG hubs for e-bke but the use is not excluded.



As e-bikes do have a additional freewheel system in the motor a high engagement in the rear is not really needed. At the other hand we know that high engagement comes usually together with higher service demands. At the moment we see most of the e-bike users searching for less service and therefore we invented the specifically reinforced DT Swiss Hybrid hubs (240 and 350) for their needs.

For those who want to stand out.

The layman's offering was good enough for me.

Ride Impressions

Engagement is not without compromise. The DEG hubs incur a 90 gram weight penalty when compared to the equivalent EXP hub. The weight comes from a few factors: two springs instead of one, larger diameter ratchet rings, and a larger hub shell to fit the increased ratchet size.The DEG system is coming exclusively in these 240 hubs for now, striking a middle ground in their overall lineup when it comes to cost, weight, and finishing touches. While the EXP family remains the lightest in the lineup, the DEG really is just focused on increased engagement above all else.There is one serviceability detail worth pointing out, and that's the ease of bearing removal when that time comes. Due to the ratchet size, you don't have to remove the threaded drive ring to punch out the driveside bearing. This means no special tool required, one less step, and an even more field-serviceable product.The construction is visually different from preexisting DT designs, but the principles are almost identical to the original Ratchet concept. That should be welcomed news to anyone concerned with durability, as the originals have a pretty bombproof reputation, regardless of discipline or rider level.E-bikes bring a more destructive level of power into the mix, though, and as DT didn't have explicit information regarding the DEG hubs use on eMTBs, I inquired and got the following answer:The reinforced Hybrid hubs do probably make more sense for eMTB usage, and I personally only used the DEGs on meat powered bikes.For those who want something a little more exclusive, there's a limited release of candy red 240 DEGs accompanying the release. Only 240 sets of these will be in circulation, so you'll have to be quick if you're after the trailside clout.Ultimately the DEG hubs are a fairly simple update, in keeping with the DT Swiss approach to hub design. Reducing parts, complication, and potential failure points is welcomed to me, but anything new has to be put through the paces.I've been riding these new DEG hubs laced to some EX511 rims since last October, so suffice to say they've seen their fair share of mileage. Most of that riding took place in the wet Bellingham winter, but they also accompanied me on a trip to the dusty and dry summer in Chile. A wide array of conditions, and more than enough time to get a feel for the hubs.In my book, hubs should be a bike part you absolutely never think of, except for the rare occasion when you lube the drive mechanism or replace the bearings. I prefer quieter hubs to the screamier options out there, and want something that will work season after season with little fuss. For those reasons, I've really enjoyed DT's original Ratchet hubs, and rarely wanted for much more.However, there are upsides to increased engagement, as the 36-tooth stock ratchet does leave some room in the drivetrain before things catch. In this sense, the DEG hub has been a massive improvement, with very tight engagement and the secure-feeling ratchet drive feel. Technical climbing, sprinting out of corners, and small power inputs on the pedals all feel snappier with less room between engagement points. The amount of drag feels decently low, though it is increased a bit over the lower engagement alternatives from DT.I'm not ultra-sensitive to the pedal feedback you feel between a low-engagement and high-engagement hub, but do notice some extra feedback on certain bikes as the engagement decreases. By no means have these 4° DEGs made bikes unrideable, but those of you who get up in arms about pedal kickback and high engagement hubs will probably want to stick with the good ol' Ratchets.As to durability, I haven't had a single issue over the past 6 months, with some wear beginning to show in the bearings but nothing extraneous. Winter in the Northwest is hell on bearings, so a refresh will probably be due by the beginning of the next slop season. The ratchets are good as new, the grease internally still looks fairly nice, and the fact that you can clean and regrease them in about two minutes makes the lifespan that much better.For those looking for a high-engagement hub in a very durable and time-tested package, I think the DEG is a worthy contender, and a welcomed addition to the DT Swiss lineup.