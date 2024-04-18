Review: 6 Months with the New DT Swiss 240 DEG Hubs

Apr 18, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

DT Swiss rarely reinvents their product lineup, with the original design standing tried and true for a long while before they introduced the updated EXP series. While those hubs suffered some initial hiccups, they were quickly brought back to DT's reliability standard. Their newest product hopes to build upon that, with a burly construction and features geared towards increased serviceability.

That new product comes in the form of the Ratchet DEG hub, the highest-engagement hub DT has ever designed. With 90-tooth ratchet rings, the DEG hubs achieve a scant 4° engagement angle, all while using a very similar design to the DT internals we're accustomed to.
240 Ratchet DEG Hub Details
• 28 or 32 spoke count
• Aluminum hub shell
• 4° engagement
• 6-bolt rotor mount
• 90 tooth steel ratchets
• Freehub: XD or Microspline
• 15x110mm / 12x148mm spacing
• Weight: 270g (rear), 140g (front)
• Price: $499.90 USD / €376.90 (rear hub only)
www.dtswiss.com

Engagement is not without compromise. The DEG hubs incur a 90 gram weight penalty when compared to the equivalent EXP hub. The weight comes from a few factors: two springs instead of one, larger diameter ratchet rings, and a larger hub shell to fit the increased ratchet size.

photo

The DEG system is coming exclusively in these 240 hubs for now, striking a middle ground in their overall lineup when it comes to cost, weight, and finishing touches. While the EXP family remains the lightest in the lineup, the DEG really is just focused on increased engagement above all else.

There is one serviceability detail worth pointing out, and that's the ease of bearing removal when that time comes. Due to the ratchet size, you don't have to remove the threaded drive ring to punch out the driveside bearing. This means no special tool required, one less step, and an even more field-serviceable product.

photo
Teeny tiny teeth.
photo
Service is still as easy as can be.

The construction is visually different from preexisting DT designs, but the principles are almost identical to the original Ratchet concept. That should be welcomed news to anyone concerned with durability, as the originals have a pretty bombproof reputation, regardless of discipline or rider level.

E-bikes bring a more destructive level of power into the mix, though, and as DT didn't have explicit information regarding the DEG hubs use on eMTBs, I inquired and got the following answer:

bigquotesA good question! We do not specifically recommend the DEG hubs for e-bke but the use is not excluded.

As e-bikes do have a additional freewheel system in the motor a high engagement in the rear is not really needed. At the other hand we know that high engagement comes usually together with higher service demands. At the moment we see most of the e-bike users searching for less service and therefore we invented the specifically reinforced DT Swiss Hybrid hubs (240 and 350) for their needs.

The reinforced Hybrid hubs do probably make more sense for eMTB usage, and I personally only used the DEGs on meat powered bikes.

For those who want something a little more exclusive, there's a limited release of candy red 240 DEGs accompanying the release. Only 240 sets of these will be in circulation, so you'll have to be quick if you're after the trailside clout.

photo
For those who want to stand out.
photo
The layman's offering was good enough for me.

Ultimately the DEG hubs are a fairly simple update, in keeping with the DT Swiss approach to hub design. Reducing parts, complication, and potential failure points is welcomed to me, but anything new has to be put through the paces.

photo

Ride Impressions

I've been riding these new DEG hubs laced to some EX511 rims since last October, so suffice to say they've seen their fair share of mileage. Most of that riding took place in the wet Bellingham winter, but they also accompanied me on a trip to the dusty and dry summer in Chile. A wide array of conditions, and more than enough time to get a feel for the hubs.

In my book, hubs should be a bike part you absolutely never think of, except for the rare occasion when you lube the drive mechanism or replace the bearings. I prefer quieter hubs to the screamier options out there, and want something that will work season after season with little fuss. For those reasons, I've really enjoyed DT's original Ratchet hubs, and rarely wanted for much more.

However, there are upsides to increased engagement, as the 36-tooth stock ratchet does leave some room in the drivetrain before things catch. In this sense, the DEG hub has been a massive improvement, with very tight engagement and the secure-feeling ratchet drive feel. Technical climbing, sprinting out of corners, and small power inputs on the pedals all feel snappier with less room between engagement points. The amount of drag feels decently low, though it is increased a bit over the lower engagement alternatives from DT.

I'm not ultra-sensitive to the pedal feedback you feel between a low-engagement and high-engagement hub, but do notice some extra feedback on certain bikes as the engagement decreases. By no means have these 4° DEGs made bikes unrideable, but those of you who get up in arms about pedal kickback and high engagement hubs will probably want to stick with the good ol' Ratchets.

As to durability, I haven't had a single issue over the past 6 months, with some wear beginning to show in the bearings but nothing extraneous. Winter in the Northwest is hell on bearings, so a refresh will probably be due by the beginning of the next slop season. The ratchets are good as new, the grease internally still looks fairly nice, and the fact that you can clean and regrease them in about two minutes makes the lifespan that much better.

For those looking for a high-engagement hub in a very durable and time-tested package, I think the DEG is a worthy contender, and a welcomed addition to the DT Swiss lineup.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Hubs DT Swiss Dt Swiss Deg Sea Otter 2024


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
174 articles
Report
125 Comments
  • 129 3
 The Red 240 hubs are super cool, still I'm waiting for the green 420 hubs.
  • 14 1
 ppl sell green 420 stickers for them
  • 25 0
 timwillis.bigcartel.com/category/stickers
  • 2 0
 @therealmancub: Funny stuff. Thanks
  • 2 1
 Just spray paint them green Wink
  • 2 0
 @CSharp: spray paint will also check general 420 crowd vibe... so that is pretty cool suggestion lol
  • 1 0
 @valrock: Didn't realize 420 is now on the other side of the world and tomorrow for us! Get that 5 stems brushed in!
  • 52 0
 Ratchet EXP: We've removed a spring! Ratchet DEG: We've added a second spring!
  • 64 0
 You put the drive spring in, you pull the drive spring out, in, out, in, out, you ride 'em all about.
  • 16 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: Do the J-hook spokey...
  • 5 0
 @vinay: ...and you build a wheel.
  • 7 0
 When you weigh it, there's far less clout.
  • 3 0
 They realized that the 1-spring system just didn't work out very well and, in order not to assume that, they introduced this system with more coupling points, but, in reality, they wanted to return with the second spring.
  • 1 0
 The ratchet exp was released as a "new" hub when shimano released the microspline, so it was not available on the old dt ratchet system, so if you wanted the new microspline you had to buy new hubs . And on the launch day of the microspline it was almost no option to buy hubs. They had to come with something to make the "new" ratchet exp better, by making the lock ring red and one less spring, you know like apple less is better and of course more expensive. They're hubs are so good that you don't need to replace them. I have the old 240s with 54 ratchet and i don't think i will need to change it ever.
  • 2 0
 @ghostdogy: if what you're saying is true, how did I obtain MS freehub for my DT Swiss 350 before Ratchet EXP came out? I have actually checked - I've had it full 3 months before the EXP came out.
  • 1 1
 @pooceq: so I just looked it up. And at launch of micros pline it was only available as a upgrade for 240s and 350, and some OEM hubs. but dt swiss was not allowed to sell new hubs with micros pline. I guess in the end both sides had a agreement, but what I know for sure that when the ratchet exp was launch was marketed as a microspline. It was all over on internet.
  • 1 0
 I was running my standard 240s with one spring. regreased the freehub system, forgot to stick it back in and there I am. Opening it the next time, wondering where my spring went, didn't care much further. here we go again. Since araound 2 years now. Prefere the sound btw.
  • 48 4
 came here hoping for a sound clip. leaving very disappointed. do better pinkbike. do better.
  • 6 1
 I just built a wheel with a 240 EXP rear hub. I said, "this is going to be obnoxious on trail".
  • 13 1
 I feel like every hub review should have a sound clip, but it always seems to be rare. Just how bike reviews have a small clip of the bike cycling through it's travel to see the suspension movement, a hub review/wheelset review should have a clip of the wheel spinning freely for sound reference.
  • 1 0
 @hornedreaper33: Don’t worry, they will get louder as the lube gets squeezed out from between the rings. Putting thicker lube makes the classic ones quieter, though more likely to not engage.
  • 2 0
 @MonsterTruck: Never had an issue with them not engaging and I’ve jammed a lot of grease in there to make them quieter. To be fair I’ve never ran the 54t ratchet though. Best hubs around in my opinion and no hub I’d rather work on
  • 2 0
 @Greasybrisket: I’ve never had an issue either, but I’ve been warned. I’ve had many 350s and now 370s with the original 2 ring setup with 18 and 36 POI. Great hubs. I don’t like the sound of high POI hubs.
  • 4 0
 youtube.com/shorts/P-apIPt_mH4?si=GRSfK3mkEPLf2Hxz
  • 3 0
 @jubs17: thank you.
  • 2 0
 @jubs17: oof. Thanks got tracking that down. Not into that sound.
  • 2 0
 @jubs17: oh wow that’s bad. Jeff Kendall weed posted a video today with a sound clip comparing the new hub with the old 54t, 36t, and i9 hydra. The new deg didn’t sound that bad in his video but he did not spin it up that fast. That’s annoying.
  • 1 0
 @jubs17: geez that’s annoying.
  • 15 4
 I recently upgraded my 350s from 36 to 54 tooth ratchets… and barely felt any difference, other than the sound they make. This is absolutely a case of diminishing returns.

The real news in this story is doing away with the need to remove the drive ring to service the hub bearings. That has always been the surprise huge pain in the a%^ task of DT hubs.
  • 5 1
 You don’t like breaking the special tool and/or your vice? The older 240 was such a pain.
  • 3 0
 @somebody-else: there is a better tool
elevationwheelcompany.com/product/dt-exp-drive-ring-removal-tool
  • 3 0
 @rideyobike86: that's a different drive ring tool. Original dt hubs (350 style/old 240) still have to have the drive rings removed to service the bearings but used a different tool than the exp drive ring did.
  • 3 0
 @somebody-else: yeah turns out loosening a ratchet ring that’s been driven on for thousands of miles is a real pain, almost like it’s predictable.
  • 2 2
 i went from the 18's to 54's and luckily bought 36's aswell as the instant pedal kick feedback was a massive difference.
  • 2 0
 Yup, when it comes to engagement points and trail riding, 36 is a pretty magic number. I used to always have decent hubs around there, then ended up with a bike with 18poe. I had so many failed attempts at ratcheting up tech that I was ready to trash the wheels, but then they trashed themselves anyway so I got a set of wheels with XT hubs and 36poe. I was perfectly happy. Since then I've replaced that bike and the new ride came with Hope Pro 4s (44poe) and later replaced those wheels for unrelated reasons with hope pro 5s (108poe). The jump from 36 to 44 was unnoticeable and I have no complaints about either hub. The jump to 108 from 44 was somewhat noticeable but had little impact on my riding. I even dabbled in trials in my 20s where poe really does make a difference and haven't found that the 36 or 44 poe hubs ever held me back from the parking lot tricks I can still do from back then.
  • 1 0
 @somebody-else: You're doing it wrong.
  • 1 0
 @somebody-else: heat is your friend and since you're changing the bearing it doesn't matter if you melt its' seal
  • 3 0
 Interesting, did the same upgrade but felt the jump from 36 to 54 was quite noticeable. Going to 36 on another bike was pretty noticeably worse.
  • 1 2
 @big-red: Agree, this race for highest engaging hubs is one of diminishing returns. They feel nice when you put down power, but its not going to be the difference between making a tech feature, and many hubs are making teeth so tiny, and engaging less pawls to get there.
  • 2 0
 Yeah right... Try to put 36 back again and then tell me the difference. I replaced my stock 32 or 36 poe bontrager hub with i9 hydra and it was better but as you say - nothing special. Until, a while later I tried hope4 with 44 poe and it felt like a broken hub... To be clear I run ABP dropouts so pedal kickback no problem for me.
  • 1 0
 @Vyckinis: You will 100% feel a difference, the question is, will you experience a difference in your actual riding abilities because of it? I would guess for most people, the answer is no. I recently built up some White Industries XMR (48 POE) and Ti freehub, 3 double-tooth pawls on larger teeth, less drag, and adjustable preload are things I would value over 1 pawl engaging with a whole bunch more POE on a Hydra.
  • 9 1
 I don't agree with ST Swiss' position of "As e-bikes do have a additional freewheel system in the motor a high engagement in the rear is not really needed."

From my perspective having 2 freehubs, one in the motor and one at the rear wheel, multiplies slow pedal engagement considerably.

If/ when I built a new set of e-bike wheels, it'll be with Onyx hubs to remove one source of slow engagement so that I'll at least just have one freehub in the motor causing slack at the pedals.
  • 7 1
 Are you a trials rider? What is the need for instant engagement/drag and weight? Seriously curious
  • 4 0
 The slight delay in motor power vs pedal power is the hangup on e-bikes. Hub engagement is be irrelevant to me. But an Onxy hub would make sense since they are heavy and heavy duty. Quiet always wins.
  • 1 0
 @bman33: I personally have never seen evidence to the fact, but might the longer backlash allow more impact, and thus wear on many hubs? The additional power with a fraction more spin up time might wreck some pawl hubs (the star ratchets should be fine, they can take so much power).
  • 7 0
 Instead of "Service is still as easy as can be" the photo caption should say "service is again as easy as can be."
This is about as close to admitting exp was a mistake as dt will give us. Owning two sets of exp (one that was part of the recall) and one newer, I say good riddance.
  • 9 1
 Cool hub bro, but how does it sooooouuund?
  • 13 9
 Give the people what they want. I want a hub that is a freakin loud screaming buzzsaw on the trail... Here's the benefit. Hiker with airpods in, oblivious to the world around them. One backpedal and they're diving into the bush.
  • 26 4
 That's what a bell is for. Check out Timber, you can flip the bell on/off with a thumb switch. Piercing loud ring if you want it to be. (I muffle mine a tad with a strip of electrical tape)

Having started in the loud hub era, when Chris King's "angry bee sound" deserved its own t-shirt, it's a welcome change that bikers in general want quieter hubs. Something about the sound of your tires gripping the dirt outweighs the coolness of a pissed off ratchet.
  • 10 2
 Naa, give me pissed off hubs any day.
  • 9 9
 quiet hubs are bliss. We (surely) arnt 10 years old who just wants attention while moving their push bike.

loud hub owners = douche. lol(i know how sensitive you pinker's are so dont take offence)
  • 1 0
 @chrod: I got hydra last year and was exited about hub noice. In reality I cannot hear it while riding due to wind... so I play with it on a parking lot and at home. I am not really sure why MTBers are into these silent hubs... you cannot hear it most of the time anyway
  • 1 0
 @valrock:
Even if your brain blocks out the hub sound, you're still missing the subtler sounds due to the hub buzz.

I only started really appreciating the subtle sounds when the ol' 2x drivetrain disappeared and I could actually hear the tires on the dirt. Happened doubly when I got a quiet hub. Thought I might miss the buzz; I didn't.
Sure, wind will drown out the subtle sounds, but mach-chicken isn't the time to smell the sonic roses anyways.
  • 8 0
 Just THE upgrade I needed for my o'chain'd bike!
  • 3 0
 Funny but makes me think.
  • 8 2
 No HG option = no sale. I stopped reading after I saw that. HG is still a very commonly used standard and one I use on every bike I own.
  • 8 2
 Welcome to the Year Two Thousand.
  • 8 0
 D'ya like degs?
  • 6 0
 Thank god! 5 degree was totally unrideable
  • 4 1
 Some bearing wear after 6 months of use is concerning. Is it bad sealing? bad spec bearing for application?
"Some" bearing wear, IS in fact bearing wear, and would need to be replaced.
  • 6 0
 I would hazard to say that Dario's amount of riding in 6 months is more than 98% of the riding population.
  • 2 0
 bigger bearings would have been nice. the only weak point in mine. i had to change after 6 month for the first time. I guess side load when riding enduro and bikepark is not good for small bearings
  • 4 0
 is there a more "set it and forget it" wheelset than the DT ratchet / EX471/511 ??
  • 4 1
 Yes. FR541, ideally to a 350 or 370 hub.
  • 1 0
 Onyx Vesper hub has instant engagement, which I initially did not care about, I had bought it for the SILENCE, I only hear the crunch of tires on the trail, very nice. But I have come to really appreciate instant engagement on chunky technical climbs. After a year of riding I have yet to experience pedal kick back. Why the pawls at all?
  • 19 19
 I am kind of tired of the "High engagement hubs cause more pedal kickback" argument. its kinda b.s.. a low engagement hub IS NOT a solution to alleviating petal kickback. it is possible you will hit it at exactly the correct spot and the low engagement will prevent the transfer of backward energy, but it is also equally possible you will hit it in exactly the wrong spot and get exactly the same feedback as a high engagement hub. Plus I guarantee what most people think is "Petal Kickback" while cruising down a trail at 15mph is not petal kickback at all. It's likely your blown shock hitting bottom out or ramping up and jostling your feet around. You have to be going so slow for your rear suspension to compress faster than the rotation of your rear hub.
  • 15 1
 'but it is also equally possible' this is where you're wrong. Higher engagement hub has greater probability of hitting it at exactly the wrong time. 36T vs 18T ratchet for example would have 2x the likelihood. Otherwise you're correct.
  • 12 0
 Maybe folks should say "a lower-engagement hub reduces the probability of pedal kickback" rather than 'eliminates' or even 'avoids'.
  • 5 5
 @tcmtnbikr: What I meant by that is it is equally possibly to hit the right spot as it is the wrong spot on a low engagement hub. e.g. if there are 36 points of engagement, there are 36 opportunities to hit the best spot and 36 opportunities to hit the worst spot. But yes, I agree, more likely to hit the "Bad Spot" on a higher engagement hub.
  • 4 2
 I've never heard anyone say that a low engagement hub is a solution to kickback. I have heard people say that high engagement hubs make it worse / more noticeable. Which is true.
  • 7 0
 Aaron Gwin said the suspension worked much better on his bike when he lost the chain (IE - lost pedal kickback). I have two wheelsets - high engagement for XC/trail, low engagement for DH.
  • 3 3
 Negative. A hydra hub has 690 points per revolution to "hit that bad spot" as you said, while a DT with 36T has only 36. Not "equally possible".
  • 3 2
 @thustlewhumber: This more to do with chain stretch impacting the suspension. Just because the chain stretches, doesn't incur pedal kickback, as this is often absorbed by the deraileur
  • 2 0
 If your Petals are kicking, you need different flowers.
  • 1 0
 @misteraustin:

Your point cancels your point.
  • 1 0
 High poe causes more kickback. Severity depends on your bike and riding environment.
  • 1 0
 As to durability, I haven't had a single issue over the past 6 months, with some wear beginning to show in the bearings but nothing extraneous.


Wow, is this considered durable? World of bikes increasingly disposable.
  • 3 0
 $500 for for just a rear hub, jeez. Considering I can buy an Onyx Vesper for the same price.
  • 1 0
 Comes down to what's more important to you - silent/instant engagement, or light weight?

Also moar color options!
  • 2 0
 A 90 gram weight penalty? That can't be right, that would mean the EXP rear hubs were less than 200 grams?
  • 1 0
 It’s only 45-47 grams depending on freehub body per the website: (233 vs 280 MS and 225 vs 270 XD)
www.dtswiss.com/en/components/hubs-and-rws/hubs-mtb/240
They only appear to be available in classic/6 bolt versions also
  • 1 0
 glad they're rolling back on the EXP stuff. being able to drop them out easily (without a proprietary tool) far outweighs the barely-lessened complexity
  • 1 0
 I am a big fan of dt swiss hubs, the 350 specifically, but seriously $500 for these when I can get i9's, onyx or chriskings for the same or less?
  • 2 1
 Now I have to stock Freehub bodies for 3-pawl, old ratchet, EXP, and DEG?? So many SKUs
  • 2 2
 Don't forget to buy the new drive ring tool.
  • 1 1
 Yeah, would be so great if we just stuck with 5-speed freewheels! One SKU for everyone!
  • 1 0
 You forgot Ratchet LN.
  • 1 0
 @grldm3: Almost never needed now....
  • 1 0
 @justinfoil: that's not exactly the argument I'm making...
  • 1 0
 @Jshemuel: Whooosh!

You sarcasm detector is broken. I do NOT want that. No one should want that.
  • 2 0
 Welcome to ring drive... Chris king has had this since the 90's...
  • 2 0
 You do realize that this is just a bigger diameter and smaller toothed version of what DT has used for a couple few decades?

And that Ring Drive has a huge difference in the angled splines that force the ratchets together under power. Gives a stronger lock when pedaling, without springs pushing them together when freewheeling.

It's a major reason why King hubs have a reputation for being bombproof and long lived at 72 POE, while DT's 54 POE system has a bad rep for exploding easily. The 54T ratchets do last if kept very very clean, but relying on just the springs vs the angled splines for contact force, and the bigger diameter in Ring Drive as well, is the big difference.
  • 1 0
 Dt Swiss 240s were most reliable, easiest to maintain hubs I ever owned and somehow the lightest as well.
  • 1 0
 They needed to create a new design to patent because the old one expired and every chinese manufacturer is copying it
  • 1 0
 Looks a lot like the Ringlé hub, or not?
  • 3 0
 Except more expensive and probably more durable/dependable, going by the DT Swiss ratchet hub reputation.
  • 1 0
 Is this what Lewis Buchanan has been riding then??
  • 1 0
 I love DT rims, can't go wrong with them
  • 1 0
 Where is the sound check?!
  • 1 0
 youtube.com/shorts/P-apIPt_mH4?si=GRSfK3mkEPLf2Hxz
  • 1 0
 @jubs17: Ow, my ears! I wonder what the effective ground speed would be at that wheel speed. I'm sure most people won't often hear it at that speed, but, wow that's high pitched and a bit annoying!
  • 1 0
 I'd still rather have a 350 with 24t ratchets for 99% of my riding.
  • 2 1
 Well it's about time
  • 1 3
 I'm assuming you can't buy the ratchets as a standalone product to upgrade existing star ratchet hubs? 90 P.O.E would make my hubs scream!
  • 9 0
 Nope, the 90T ratchets are bigger in diameter.
  • 5 0
 @nolimit: that's such shit news. Worst I've had all day. Going to go home, drink stella and punch....Holes in the drywall.
  • 1 0
 @glasvagas: hahaha, same. I just had a 350 wheelset built.
  • 1 4
 Money grab !
  • 1 3
 You mean capitalism?
Below threshold threads are hidden







