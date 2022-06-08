7 of the Best New Mountain Bike Pants Ridden & Rated

NF DP4 Pants

NF make all of their apparel in Vancouver, BC, one of the reasons you see so many riders on the Shore wearing their products. The fact that they're comfortable and durable doesn't hurt either...



The DP4 is the latest version of their do-it-all riding pant, constructed from a nylon / spandex fabric blend that has a DWR coating to help ward off rain showers and puddle splashes. The biggest change from the previous version has to do with the pocket configuration. The very effective, zippered phone pocket is still on the right side, but there's now an arm-swallowing pocket on the left side with a smaller pocket inside it to hold a bike park pass or credit card. A regular-sized pocket is on located on the right hip, and there's also some bonus storage at the back of the waistband – that's a great spot to stick gloves.



NF DP4 Pants



• Closure type: Oversized elastic waist band

• Colors: black/black, black/white

• 90% nylon, 10% spandex

• Sizes: XS - XXL

• Inseam: 30", option to add 3" to inseam for M and L sizes (tested)

• Weight: 448 grams

• Made in Vancouver, BC

• MSRP: $189 USD

• ridenf.com/

• Closure type: Oversized elastic waist band• Colors: black/black, black/white• 90% nylon, 10% spandex• Sizes: XS - XXL• Inseam: 30", option to add 3" to inseam for M and L sizes (tested)• Weight: 448 grams• Made in Vancouver, BC• MSRP: $189 USD

Pros + Tough, stretchy fabric holds up well to crashes & abrasion

+ Phone pocket is perfectly placed

+ Long inseam option on some sizes

Tough, stretchy fabric holds up well to crashes & abrasionPhone pocket is perfectly placedLong inseam option on some sizes Cons - Not the lightest or most breathable option (if that's a priority)

- No fly

- Expensive, but they are handmade in Vancouver

Not the lightest or most breathable option (if that's a priority)No flyExpensive, but they are handmade in Vancouver

NF also added in a 'long' option for their medium and large sizes, which is what I tested. That adds 3” to the inseam length, bumping it up from 30” to 33”. That'll be a handy feature for lanky riders, and I'll admit it was nice to have pants that didn't feel like they'd shrunk in the wash. The waist closure remains the same, a big, stretchy elastic band that's reminiscent of the kidney belts that warehouse workers and weight lifters wear. It does the job, and the pants stayed securely in place on every ride. I did notice that my waist would get hotter and sweatier than it would with the other pants in this roundup – there's more material around the waist compared to the thinner, ratchet strap fit system found on the Yeti or Rapha pants. There's also no fly, so you'll need to pull the front of the pants down like you would with sweat pants for trailside pitstops.The DP4's ended up being the pants I'd grab when it was a little cooler and wetter out, or for doing bike park / shuttle laps. They're comfortable and stretchy enough for extended pedaling, but they aren't the absolute airiest or lightest options out there. The flip side is that the fabric has held up extremely well – I've slid in the mud more than once, and ridden through plenty of branches and brambles and they're still looking good as new. They are one of the more expensive options on this list, but potential buyers should keep in mind that they're supporting a local business, not a mega-factory cranking out thousands of garments a day. NF also have a certified used gear section on their website for riders looking to save some money.