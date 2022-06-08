7 of the Best New Mountain Bike Pants Ridden & Rated

Jun 8, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

The days of wearing heavy duty, repurposed moto pants for mountain biking have become a distant memory, and there's now a wide array of options out there designed for everything from rainy laps in the bike park to long pedal-fests. Over the last few months I've been putting seven of the latest mountain bike pants to the test, subjecting them to all of the elements of a Pacific Northwest spring. That means they saw more than their fair share of mud, lots of puddles, and some sunnier weather thrown into the mix.

For reference, I have a 32-inch waist and a 33-inch inseam, and tested a size medium or 32 for all of the pants featured below.


Review Contents

NF DP4
Yeti Ridgway
Specialized Gravity Pants
DHaRCO Gravity Pants
Sombrio Vanquish
Nukeproof Blackline
Rapha Trail Fast + Light
Top Picks


NF DP4 Pants

NF make all of their apparel in Vancouver, BC, one of the reasons you see so many riders on the Shore wearing their products. The fact that they're comfortable and durable doesn't hurt either...

The DP4 is the latest version of their do-it-all riding pant, constructed from a nylon / spandex fabric blend that has a DWR coating to help ward off rain showers and puddle splashes. The biggest change from the previous version has to do with the pocket configuration. The very effective, zippered phone pocket is still on the right side, but there's now an arm-swallowing pocket on the left side with a smaller pocket inside it to hold a bike park pass or credit card. A regular-sized pocket is on located on the right hip, and there's also some bonus storage at the back of the waistband – that's a great spot to stick gloves.

NF DP4 Pants

• Closure type: Oversized elastic waist band
• Colors: black/black, black/white
• 90% nylon, 10% spandex
• Sizes: XS - XXL
• Inseam: 30", option to add 3" to inseam for M and L sizes (tested)
• Weight: 448 grams
• Made in Vancouver, BC
• MSRP: $189 USD
ridenf.com/
NF also added in a 'long' option for their medium and large sizes, which is what I tested. That adds 3” to the inseam length, bumping it up from 30” to 33”. That'll be a handy feature for lanky riders, and I'll admit it was nice to have pants that didn't feel like they'd shrunk in the wash. The waist closure remains the same, a big, stretchy elastic band that's reminiscent of the kidney belts that warehouse workers and weight lifters wear. It does the job, and the pants stayed securely in place on every ride. I did notice that my waist would get hotter and sweatier than it would with the other pants in this roundup – there's more material around the waist compared to the thinner, ratchet strap fit system found on the Yeti or Rapha pants. There's also no fly, so you'll need to pull the front of the pants down like you would with sweat pants for trailside pitstops.

The DP4's ended up being the pants I'd grab when it was a little cooler and wetter out, or for doing bike park / shuttle laps. They're comfortable and stretchy enough for extended pedaling, but they aren't the absolute airiest or lightest options out there. The flip side is that the fabric has held up extremely well – I've slid in the mud more than once, and ridden through plenty of branches and brambles and they're still looking good as new. They are one of the more expensive options on this list, but potential buyers should keep in mind that they're supporting a local business, not a mega-factory cranking out thousands of garments a day. NF also have a certified used gear section on their website for riders looking to save some money.




Pros
+ Tough, stretchy fabric holds up well to crashes & abrasion
+ Phone pocket is perfectly placed
+ Long inseam option on some sizes
Cons
- Not the lightest or most breathable option (if that's a priority)
- No fly
- Expensive, but they are handmade in Vancouver



Yeti Ridgway Pants

The Ridgway pants are new in Yeti's lineup for 2022, with a cut that Yeti says was inspired by modern joggers. In other words, they're essentially sweatpants that you can ride in without getting too sweaty. They accomplish that goal admirably, and they're in the running for the most comfortable option in this test.

The fit is more casual than some of the more race-oriented options out there, with plenty of room for kneepads, and a taper around the ankles to prevent them from getting pulled into the chain. The ankles have a zippered closure that makes them super easy to get on and off – an especially handy feature when you're trying to change out of wet and muddy clothes at the end of a ride, and the last thing you feel like doing is wrestling with a pair of uncooperative pants.

Yeti Ridgway Pants
• Closure type: cam strap webbing
• Colors: spice, black
• Sizes: SM - XXL
• Inseam: 31”
• Fabric: 55% recycled polyester / 45% polyester
• Weight: 286 grams
• Made in Vietnam
• MSRP: $170 USD
yeticycles.com
There are two hip pockets plus two zippered side pockets, all mesh-lined. I don't usually carry my keys in my pocket when I'm riding, but that mesh lining is a little more likely to snag and potentially tear than a solid-fabric lining, so it's worth a mention. Two snaps keep the pants securely closed, and the ratcheting waist straps do a great job at adjusting the fit. I wore a hip pack during most of my rides with these pants and didn't encounter any discomfort from the buckles, even though they're a little thicker than what's used on the Rapha pants.

There aren't any vents in the fabric itself, but the material is on the lighter side, and I was comfortable in temperatures up into the low 60's F (17 C). Technically those zippered side pockets could be opened up for a little extra airflow, although I didn't notice that making much of a difference. The fabric has survived plenty of muddy rides, and a few crashes, all without any rips or tears. The DWR coating isn't as effective as what's used on the NF pants; I'd say these are best suited for nicer weather, or at least times when actively raining. The saddle area is starting to show some discoloration due to the amount of grit that's been ground into it, but all the seams are holding strong, and I'd still say the overall durability is quite good.

It's worth mentioning again just how comfortable these pants are – I'd happily lounge around all day wearing these, something that can't be said for all of the other options on this list.


Pros
+ Super comfortable fit
+ Wide range of operating tempuratures thanks to lighter weight fabric.
+ Zippered ankle closure makes getting them on and off extra easy
Cons
- Expensive
- Not as water-resistant as some other options
- Mesh pockets could potentially snag on keys





Specialized Gravity Pants


Back in 2016, Specialized's Demo pants were the main reason that I finally stopped wearing shorts all year round – they were one of the first options on the market to be reasonably light and pedal-friendly. The Demo pants are still in Specialized's lineup, but they've added more options, including the lighter weight Trail Pant, and the Gravity pants shown here. The Gravity model is a more race-oriented option – it's stripped down to the bare essentials, and has a more form-fitting cut than almost all of the other options in this round-up. The snug fit won't be for everyone, but it does means that it's virtually impossible for the cuff to snag a chain, or the crotch to snag a seat.

Specialized Gravity Pants

• Closure type: plastic ratchet strap
• Colors: black, stone, butter
• Sizes: 24 - 44
• Inseam: 31”
• Fabric: Main: 89% Cordura nylon, 11% elastane, Other: 57% nylon, 43% spandex
• Weight: 383 grams
• Made in Vietnam
• MSRP: $160 USD
specialized.com
There's just enough room for kneepads, and there's extra reinforcement around the knees for additional tear resistance. A panel of stretch fabric makes it easier to get the pants on and off, which may seem like a small detail, that is unless you've spent time struggling with Specialized's Trail Pants.

There are some downsides to Gravity Pant's race-focused design. For me, the fact that there aren't any pockets at all is unfortunate. Sure, racers should leave their keys and phones in the pits, but I don't have anyone following me around to hold my stuff, and it's nice to at least have a place to stash a card or cash for post-ride snacks. Another gripe has to do with the vent holes at the back of the pants. They're perfectly positioned in the line of fire for the mud and water that sprays off the rear tire, which means that whatever you're wearing under these pants will get a nice polka dot pattern of dirt by the end of the ride.

Vent holes aside, the Gravity pants do a good job of shedding moisture, and the fabric has held up very well so far. I'd put these pants in a similar category as the NF DP4 – the material has a similar feel, one that's not quite as soft and supple as the Rapha or Yeti pants, but also less likely to rip during a crash.



Pros
+ Cordura fabric holds up well
+ Slim fit for those aero gains

Cons
- No pockets
- Rear vents allow mud and water to get in



DHaRCO Gravity Pants

If you've watched any of the DH World Cup races this season there's a good chance you've seen a bunch of fast riders sporting DHaRCO's flashy Gravity Pants (yes, they have the same name as Specialized's pants. And yes, someone will inevitably comment something mildly amusing about lawsuits). They're hard to miss, especially the leopard print or the bright purple options. Thankfully there's a basic black version, and the forest green color I tested is also fairly subtle – think more park ranger and less raver.

The fit is on the slimmer side of things, especially in the crotch and hip area. The overall cut isn't as tapered the Specialized pants, but I found them to be tighter around my butt and thighs. There are three zippered pockets – one at the hip, one at the thigh, and one at the back of the waist band.

DHaRCO Gravity pants

• Fit adjustment: Elastic / velcro
• 7 different color options
• Sizes: S - XXL
• Inseam: 30.5”
• Fabric: 95% nylon / 5% spandex, Bluesign approved
• Weight: 415 grams
• Made in China
• MSRP: $152 USD
dharco.com
I didn't have an trouble fitting an iPhone 12 Mini in the front pockets, but considering how large some phones have gotten it wouldn't hurt if they were a little deeper. Two snaps keep the zipper fly closed, and they're backed up with a swatch of velcro to ensure there aren't any wardrobe malfunctions. The waistband fit is adjusted via an elasticized velcro strap on each hip. They're lacking the silicone grippers that some other pants have to keep them from sliding down, but I found that the snugger fit around the hips kept this from being an issue.

Although the pants are tapered, the fabric around the ankle was a little baggier than most of the other pants reviewed here, with the exception of the Sombrio Vanquish pants. It's not enough to get caught in a chain, but I could hear it rubbing on the crankarm every once in a while.

I'd place the Gravity pants in the all-rounder category – they can easily serve as a race pant one weekend, and then be used for general riding the next. The slightly thicker fabric and lack of vents does make them better suited for cooler temperatures if you're planning on heading out on a long pedalfest – they're not as airy as the Rapha Summer pants, but they'll also more likely to survive an encounter with the ground.



Pros
+ Tough construction without being too heavy
+ Wide range of color options, from wild to mild

Cons
- Pockets aren't very deep
- Slighty baggier than necessary around ankle



Sombrio Vanquish Pants

Sombrio's Vanquish pants are a departure from the skinny jean-esque fit that many mountain bike pants have adopted. They are tapered enough to not get stuck in your chain, but the cut around the thighs and knees is quite baggy – you could fit some seriously large pads under these pants. The fabric has a very similar feel to what NF uses on their DP4 pants, which makes sense considering both options use a 90/10 nylon / spandex blend. There are vent holes on the thighs and in the lumbar area, but they're pretty tiny – I'm sure they help a little, but not to the same extent as the vents on the Specialized Gravity pants.

Sombrio Vanquish
• Fit adjustment: velcro / elastic
• Colors: black, milky coffee
• Size: XS - XXL
• Inseam: 32"
• Weight: 393 grams
• Made in Cambodia
• MSRP: $207 USD
sombriocartel.com/
Zippered pockets are located on each hip, and the left pocket has an elastic cord for attaching a bike park pass. The pockets are mesh lined, so it's best to avoid carrying items that can snag on that material – try not to walk around with pockets full of partially opened paper clips if you can help it.

I didn't get along that well with the baggy fit (keep in mind that I'm shaped more like a bean pole than a wine barrel). I wore these on a handful of drizzly rides, and once the fabric started to get soaked the extra material was even more noticeable. Another gripe has to do with the velcro waist addjusters. They're functional, but the adjuster tab is pretty thick, and would hang up on my hip pack – a thinner material would make this less likely to occur.

The final sticking point is the price – at $206.99 they're the most expensive option on this list, and they're not even locally made, at least not if you live somewhere other than Cambodia. At that price I'd expect every detail to be perfect, and hope for features that elevated them above all the rest. That's not the case, and while they do what they're supposed to, they're lacking a defining element that would help justify the cost.




Pros
+ Roomier fit will work well for bigger riders
+ Tough material holds up well to abrasion
Cons
- Expensive
- Mesh lined pockets
- Thick velcro waist adjusters can catch on packs




Nukeproof Blackline Pants

Nukeproof's Blackline pants are the least expensive option on this list, but there's nothing about their fit or finish that immediately screams 'cheap.' They use a nylon / elastane fabric with a DWR treatment to help with light moisture, and there are three rows of perforations on each thigh to help with air flow. The cut is slim without being skin tight, and the inseam is long enough that they don't ride up with every pedal stroke.

The fabric is very stretchy – I'd say it has the most give out of any of the options reviewed here – but I didn't run into any issues with it snagging on my saddle.

Nukeproof Blackline

• Fit adjustment: velco straps
• Colors: black, blue
• Sizes: S - XXL
• Inseam: 31.5”
• Fabric: 88% polyamide, 12% elastane
• Weight: 276 grams
• Made in China
• MSRP: $83 USD
nukeproof.com
The Blacklines are on the lighter side of the scale too, in a similar camp as the Rapha and Yeti pants. That means they can withstand slightly lighter temperatures without getting too stifling. You'll want to be careful with keys in the mesh lined pockets, but that feature also means that opening the zipper on each hip does allow a little more air to flow.

The fit system is a little more basic than the ratcheting strap or cam-style buckle found on some of the higher-end options, and the fabric doesn't feel quite as high quality as what Rapha or Dharco are using, but for half the price of those more expensive options these are a very good deal.




Pros
+ Good value
+ Light weight; stretchy fabric adds comfort

Cons
- Mesh lined pockets





Rapha Trail Fast + Light Pants

As the name implies, Rapha's Fast + Light pants are an airy, lightweight option that are ideal for longer rides with lots of pedaling. I can't say that I normally pay much attention to how much my pants weigh, but for the gram counters out there these were the lightest on test, at 262 grams for a size medium. That's thanks to the thinner fabric and smaller fasteners that are used – riders looking for thicker option for cooler rides will be well served by Rapha's Trail pant.

The Fast + Light Pants have a zippered hip pocket on the right side, and a larger zippered pocket on the thigh with a sleeve that works perfectly for holding a phone. The fit around the waist is adjusted by a piece of webbing with a camming buckle on each side, and the end of the webbing tucks neatly into the waist band so that it's not flapping around.

Rapha Trail Fast + Light Pants

• Fit adjustment: webbing with cam buckle
• Colors: navy, grey, gold
• Sizes: XS - XXL
• Inseam: 31”
• Fabric: 88% nylon / 12% elastane
• Weight: 262 grams
• Made in Vietnam
• MSRP: $150 USD
rapha.cc
Two small snaps secure the waist band above the zippered fly. At the bottom of the pants and elastic cuff makes it easy to get them on and off. On the whole, the pants are very well made, with all the little details taken care of – it's clear that someone spent some time considering the design of these pants, rather than just pointing to a picture in a catalog and calling it good.

On the trail, these pants do work very well when the mercury climbs – they could come in handy on rides where extra protection from poison oak, brambles, or the sun is needed. Of course, there's a certain point on the thermometer when it's probably time to put the pants away and pull on some shorts, but these pants, along with the Yeti Ridgway pants, do stay cool longer than the heavier duty option in this test. Like the Ridgway pants, the thinner fabric doesn't ward off rain showers as well as something like the NF Pants, but it will withstand a light drizzle without immediately soaking through. They're not the first pants I'd grab for rainy winter rides, but for most other conditions they're extremely comfortable and breathable.

The lighter fabric has proven to be impressively tough – I've had a couple slide outs, and they've had a fair bit of mud and grit ground into them without any rips or tears. If they do happen to rip, a repair kit is supplied with the pants. As an added bonus, if the repairs are outside the scope of a rider's sewing skills, Rapha offers free repairs for the life of the product.



Pros
+ Very light + comfortable
+ Well thought out design
+ Includes repair kit + free repairs for life
Cons
- Not as water-resistant as some other options
- Might be too light for riders in cooler zones




Top Picks

Warm weather: Rapha Fast + Light. I know, I know, there's a certain temperature where pants stop making sense. However, for riders who are dealing with poison oak or other trailside nuisances, these pants are ideal. They're also close to the top of my list for all-day comfort - I'd happily grab them for a mega mission without thinking twice. The included repair kit and lifetime repair services are nice touches too.

Comfort: Yeti Ridgway. This was a tough one, since almost all of these pants ended up being a pretty good fit for my dimensions. The Ridgway's have a relaxed fit in the right places, and when I wore them I felt more like I was wearing a pair of crazy comfortable track pants rather than some sort of technical mountain bike apparel. Some of the more form-fitting options didn't lend themselves as well to lounging, while these ones feel like they were designed almost specifically for that purpose.

Durability / adverse conditions: NF DP4. THe DP4 pants ended up being the ones I grabbed the most for drizzly shuttle days, bike park laps, or any time when I cared more about having more fabric between me and the ground rather than the lightest fabric possible. Yes, they get a little toasty on warmer days, especially around the waist band, but they're a solid choice for a good portion of the year in the Pacific Northest or similar climates.

Race day: DHaRCO Gravity Pants. This was a tough one. Race pants tend to be slimmer fitting, free of too many extra features. However, in the end it was an extra feature that tipped my hand - the fact that the DHaRCO pants have a pocket would make me pick them over the Specialized Gravity pants. I do really like the fit and finish of Specialized's Gravity pants, but not having a spot to hold anything at all is a tough sell, at least for me.


Why aren't my pants on this list?
I'm convinced the number of MTB pants on the market is at an all-time high, and as I was putting together this review more and more options kept showing up. I had to draw the line somewhere, especially as the weather teeters on the brink of being too warm for pants. If you'd like to read about other options, this round-up from last year is another good resource, and includes options from Fox, POC, TLD, and others.

How about buying a pair of cheap synthetic hiking pants from a thrift store and calling it good? That's a totally valid option too. One thing to consider is that some non-bike-specific pants will be a little baggier around the cuffs, and may require some tailoring to make them fit and function as well as the ones featured here. Basic sewing skills aren't that hard to develop, though, and they can save you money that can be spent on important things like mid-ride snacks.



Title image: Sara Kempner

Posted In:
Dharco Nukeproof Rapha Ride Nf Sombrio Specialized Yeti


40 Comments

  • 21 0
 $65 pants identical to the ones used by teams like Commencal. You're welcome.

www.amazon.com/dp/B096LN8JRC/?coliid=I16ZVROHSJYKDP&colid=K8XAZLPOCFTJ&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it
  • 4 0
 Thanks. Cheap-ish shorts too. I usually go with Eddie Bauer ascent shorts but these look worth a try.
  • 2 0
 This is the Pinkbike gold I visit for! Thanks friend! I'm gonna look into the Nukeproof pants too though, they're offering a good price point. Thanks for including some 'budget' pants Kaz!
  • 2 0
 Thank you sir, look forward to trying these
  • 1 0
 @joshroppo: Give a ring to the Nukeproof dealer @ridesmoothbro and see if he's got them in stock.
  • 1 0
 Also, Costco Weatherproof Vintage pants are like $15. Keeps water away, wicks/dries pretty quickly, and stretchable enough to comfortably fit knee-pads under.
  • 1 0
 Commencal is using DHARCO clothing.... I don't know what you are talking about here?
  • 18 0
 It says something about Mountain Bike products/brands when the Rapha pants aren't the most expensive!
  • 6 0
 It's fucking ridiculous what they and others are charging for pants. The only reasonably priced pants in this lineup are the nukeproof ones.
  • 5 0
 @bashhard: I have the Nukeproof pants and they're great. No reason for me to pay more than $100 for pants.

Still not sure why mesh pockets are a con. They're great for ventilation and you probably shouldn't be riding with you keys in your pocket anyway - great way to get stabbed in a crash.
  • 1 1
 @schu2470: How many car keys actually have a key part sticking out these days though? A few I suppose, but not my last two (or current) car, and the oldest of them was from 2004. I always ride with my car key in my pocket, it's curved fob and there's a small zip pocket on my Fox Ranger shorts which is perfect (which I think is now gone from the current model, and no cargo pocket for phone now either).
  • 9 0
 the nerve of Specialized making pants with NO pockets...what?! immediate deal breaker
  • 1 0
 Because Specialized bikes have a SWAT box Smile
  • 5 0
 so a 189 USD pant made in VC is expensive? How do you call a 200 USD pant made in Cambodia? disgusting? the NFs are the real bargain
  • 3 0
 Pants are a no-go this time of year in new england for any trail riding. Crank up that humidity and heat, might not make it wearing pants. The NF made in vancouver for that price compared to everything else? hell of a deal honestly.
  • 2 0
 could help with the ticks and poison ivy though
  • 3 0
 I've got the Nukeproof ones, they've been great so far and they do feel really light and stretchy on. They're still too warm for me though once it gets beyond 15 degrees C if I'm also wearing knee pads.

I've also got the Endura MT500 which have been bulletproof for three years and apart from the logo peeling off look as good as new. They are way thicker and heavier than the Nukeproofs, but they also have a 33" inseam in size small which is worth knowing if you're a racing snake like me.

@mikekazimer many thanks for including all the info about your and the pants' inseam lengths and the sizes tested, that's really useful.
  • 4 0
 I ride with DHaRCO gravity pants all the time. I love how protected I feel in them. They fit really well. I would highly recommend.
  • 22 21
 Forget these pants. Outside killed BETA and is still charging for subscriptions.

Pinkbike hasn't reported on it!

www.bicycleretailer.com/industry-news/2022/05/23/outside-shifts-toward-digital-and-online-makes-staff-cuts-and-shuts-beta#.YqC5UOjMJPY

WTF
  • 3 0
 I'm going to miss print media. Bikes mags raised me.
  • 13 3
 I mean, you can be mad about the death of print and also read about pants - those are two very different topics. The end of Beta will be addressed in a podcast coming out later this week, and there will be an article on it in the near future as well.
  • 4 1
 @mikekazimer: Why is the "subscribe to beta" option still available...?

Also can't we just agree that the fox pants are the best and move on? =P
  • 6 0
 BETA still hasn't reported it. That site is still taking your $$ even as they know the product you are paying for is history.
  • 5 15
flag mikekazimer Mod (23 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @hamwitch, I'm not sure. Things move slowly with bigger companies - hopefully that'll be taken care of soon. I do find it ironic how there's outrage about still being able to subscribe, since if more people did that in the first place Beta would still be around.
  • 8 0
 @mikekazimer: Blame the consumer, or the people marketing? Or just capitalism....?

It is sad to see an institution like Bike be shrunk and then skunked. It was probably inevitable as most MTB mags seem to be dead/dying, but it was especially heart wrenching to see Bike/Beta gobbled up and spat out so unceremoniously by Outside. It is especially disheartening to see their employees who have given a lot to the bike industry get kicked to the curb.

I was a subscriber to Bike when it was in print. And I still subscribe to MountainFlyer. But clearly I'm in the minority.
  • 1 0
 @hamwitch: a bit bad timing maybe with inflation at the moment. I was contemplating a subscription this year, until all my other bills skyrocketed.
  • 2 0
 @hamwitch, I blame the internet. And for the record, I was/am a huge fan of Bike - that was the first mountain bike magazine that seemed relevant to me, all the way back in ‘98. Mountain Flyer is a great publication too.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: holy out of touch Batman.
  • 4 1
 what's with all the 31/32" inseams? The waist sizing can differ but the inseams are all the same—why is this?!?
  • 2 0
 I like the 7Mesh pants FWIW...I think they look better than most of these too.
  • 2 0
 The link to the Rapha website should be rapha.cc, not rapha.com
  • 1 0
 Patagonia point peak trail pant blows all these options away been using them for years...
  • 2 0
 Rapha - for when you want to play golf right before/after biking.
  • 2 0
 long option ftw!
  • 1 0
 Anyone tried the Sport Hill pants? They're local to me and priced well.
  • 2 1
 Wrangler cargo hiking pants at Walmart. $28
  • 1 0
 Specialized bringing new meaning to the term "Mud butt"
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
 dakine thrillium





